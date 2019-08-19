Technically Speaking For August 19

According to a leaked UK government document, a no-deal Brexit would be calamitous for the UK economy (emphasis added):

An increasingly likely “no-deal” Brexit could wreak havoc on Britain’s economy, infrastructure and social fabric, the government says in classified documents leaked to a British newspaper. The costs of food and social care would rise, while medicines could be delayed, the Sunday Times reported. Border delays would interrupt fuel supplies. Ports would suffer severe disruptions and recover only partially after three months, leaving traffic at 50 to 70 percent of the current flow. Those are some of the effects predicted by “Operation Yellowhammer,” which the newspaper said was compiled this month by Britain’s Cabinet Office and available to those with “need to know” security clearances.

The UK and EU economies have become increasingly intertwined over the last 30-40 years. Supply chains are international; businesses have opened foreign offices assuming that labor could flow freely between locations; legal codes have divided rights and obligations. The idea that a no-deal situation wouldn't hurt the UK economy is pure folly. While I'm loathe to ascribe an Armageddon-like set of ramifications, I find it highly doubtful that a hard Brexit won't cause severe post-Brexit turbulence that results in a more-than-modest amount of economic disruption.

Is the global economy now confronting a new economic paradigm? Ruchir Sharma argues, "yes" in a NY Times Editorial (emphasis added):

The postwar miracle is over. Since the financial crisis of 2008, the world economy has been struggling against four headwinds: deglobalization of trade, depopulation as labor forces shrink, declining productivity and a debt burden as high now as it was right before the crisis.

Charma chooses to focus exclusively on declining population growth in his editorial, probably because it's the easiest to explain. But he convincingly notes that's not the end of the problem. There's a great deal to think about in his observations.

Is the era of "maximizing shareholder value" over? Perhaps (emphasis added).

For major corporations, shareholders used to be everything. No more. A coalition of executives representing some of America’s largest companies issued a statement on Monday that redefines “the purpose of a corporation.” No longer should the primary job of a corporation be to advance the interests of shareholders, the coalition, known as the Business Roundtable, said in a statement. Now, companies must also invest in employees, deliver value to customers and deal fairly and ethically with suppliers. The statement was signed by nearly 200 chief executives, including the leaders of Apple, American Airlines, Accenture, AT&T, Bank of America, Boeing and BlackRock.

This is probably just as much a reaction to the uptick in hostility towards big business from both political parties. Republicans have targeted big tech for increased supervision, with some arguing that anti-trust law violations should be considered. Democrats have joined in these criticisms, but have gone further to argue for a more equity-based economic system. And to be fair, there has been a growing chorus of concern from the private sector about the importance of short-term thinking on Wall Street.

Today, I want to take a look at three sets of charts to show how the markets are now bearishly aligned.

Above are 14 year-long charts of major commodity ETFs. There is some redundancy. Only three charts are in a solid uptrend: the precious metals ETFs (middle row, second from left), gold (middle row, middle), and silver (bottom row, second from left). These three are very good "fear gauges"; all have risen because investors are concerned about the recent volatility in the equity markets. All other commodity ETFs are lower. Commodities rally when traders believe there is increased macro-level demand, which is caused by increased economic activity. The respective low levels of the commodity ETFs (save for the fear-based trade) indicates traders are bearish on economic activity.

Above are 6-month charts of the major US market ETFs that track major indexes. All recently sold off. And, smaller-cap indexes (IJH, IWC, IWM; the middle three in the top row) have underperformed large-cap indexes. This also shows that traders are less bullish: large-cap companies are more economically entrenched and have a better possibility of surviving an economic slowdown. Small-cap companies are more dependent on economic growth. Above are five ETFs that track the Treasury market. All are in the middle of a strong rally, which has occurred because of a "flight to safety" among investors. This is a classic end-of-the cycle development.

So: Treasuries are rallying, commodities are near 52-week lows (save for gold and silver, which have caught a fear-based bid), and the equity markets are selling off. The combined analysis of these developments is that the markets see a weaker economy in the next 6-12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.