General Electric: The Markopolos Report

If no one does so this week, odds are that Markopolos has hit on something real here.

Those coming to the defense of GE have yet to counter any of his strong claims in anything close to a substantive way.

The strongest of his claims revolves around GE’s Employers Reinsurance division, and what he claims are their massive underfunded future liabilities.

It helps to show your work. Markopolos used over a thousand tables from state insurance commissions.

I Read So You Don’t Have To

Harry Markopolos, most famous for badgering the SEC about Bernie Madoff for years before he was caught, is back again. He has a 169-page report on General Electric (GE), which came out last week, sending the stock tumbling. On Friday, many came to the defense of GE and their CEO, Larry Culp. Along with the surging market, GE's stock recovered, but not completely, and is still down both absolutely and relative to the broader market.

I’ve seen a lot of misunderstanding about what is in the report, much of that is contributed by Culp’s defenders and Markopolos’ own terrible TV appearance. Well, I read so you don’t have to.

To briefly sum up, Markopolos’ strongest claim is regarding GE’s Employers Reinsurance division:

The portfolio of long-term care (LTC) policies that GE reinsured are the worst of the worst, with the lowest premiums, the highest benefits, and 70% of them lifetime policies with no limits. The loss ratios are staggering and grow hugely every year.

They had to have known this, at the latest, by 2015, but likely when they let these 7 insurance companies unload their most toxic policies on them.

They booked the profits from the policies while the policyholders were still young and the policies were still earning, and did not set aside adequate reserves. The money was used for dividends and buybacks instead.

They still don’t have adequate reserves, if you compare them to Prudential (PRU), which holds similar (though not nearly as bad) policies. They have wildly underfunded reserves, even if they can somehow come up with the $9 billion remaining on their 2017 charge for the Kansas commission.

They have a huge charge coming in Q1 2021 due to changes in GAAP and they have been kicking it down the road. It is non-cash, but it will wipe out their balance sheet. Prudential took care of this in 2018.

To sum up, GE’s and Culp’s defenders' arguments:

Culp is a great guy.

Markopolos is talking his own book.

Markopolos is being paid by GE shorts.

Notice anything there? They have stood up for Culp’s integrity, and besmirched Markopolos’, but there is, as far as I can tell, no substantive rebuttal to the detailed claims Markopolos makes. In poker, that’s called a tell.

I am not an accountant or attorney, so I will leave the question of fraud open. My own take is that if this stuff isn’t illegal, then that’s the bigger scandal.

The Long-Term Care Insurance Business

First, a little background on the playing field. Markopolos’ central charge revolves around 8 long-term care policies that GE had reinsured from 7 companies. LTC policies were first issued in the 1970s by a small group of insurers to cover nursing home care. By the 1990s, there were a lot more policies, covering a wider range of long-term care options. Now there are very few. Why?

The problem was that the original policies were black holes for the companies that wrote them. The economics of these policies are similar to life insurance, where the premiums are level, and benefits don’t come until after many years of premium payments. Actuarial assumptions regarding life expectancy, long-term care inflation, interest rates, and drop-out rates turned out to be wildly optimistic. Anyone with a spreadsheet could figure out that the loss ratios were going to be huge once the policyholders began to age, stopped paying, and started getting benefits.

In 2000, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) issued new guidelines for these policies, which were adopted industry-wide by 2003. The economics of these policies are much more stable, requiring much higher reserves, and were thus much more expensive with fewer benefits than the previous ones. Consumers have largely balked, and many carriers have exited the market.

But the toxic soup of pre-2003 policies is still simmering, and carriers are on the hook for huge payouts in the coming decades. Reserves have skyrocketed to meet state insurance regulations based off the 2000 NAIC guidelines, and a GAAP rule change coming in 2021. Still, it is estimated that overall, the pre-2003 LTC policies have been under-provisioned by about 50%.

GE’s Employers Reinsurance Division

Most of the data Markopolos presents comes directly from the aforementioned NAIC, which maintains the database for all the states. Public insurance companies file their GAAP numbers with the SEC, but these are general reporting guidelines for all corporations, and are thin on insurance-specific details. On the other hand, state insurance commissions require much more detailed accounting in their Statutory Financial Statements (SFSs) with a different set of rules, so there will always be discrepancies between SFSs and the SEC GAAP reporting. GE’s are unusually large and growing.

Markopolos zooms in on 7 LTC policies that GE reinsured, that he claims account for around 95% of their LTC reinsurance portfolio. Let’s take a quick look.

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF): Allianz kept their good LTC and unloaded their toxic one on GE. Here’s GE’s:

This is very bad and getting worse. Here’s the one Allianz kept:

Notice a difference? Allianz was sure to tout that they got some other sucker to take their worst LTC policy off their hands. From their May 2018 earnings call:

Giulio Terzariol (Allianz CFO): On the LTC... when you look at our reserves on a growth basis we have 4.3 billion of reserve, of this 4.3 billion, 2.8 belong to the years before 2001 and this is, if you want, a very bad LTC, and this 2.8 billion is completely insured with GE. Everybody knows that, and there is a residual part which is insured with other companies. So on the business before 2001 we are completely reinsured. Then we had a business of 1.5 billion which is after 2002 or 2001, and this business is largely retained, not completely but largely retained, and on this business the quality is definitely better. [emphasis added]

To translate from Earnings Call to English: “LOL, GE.”

MassMutual (MCI) has a similar entirely one-sided deal where they kept the good stuff, and unloaded their crap on GE. GE’s policy:

Total loss last year and only going to get worse. Here’s the one MassMutual kept:

The one MassMutual kept had almost zero claims in 2018.

From Westport:

From American Long Term Care Reinsurance:

From John Alden:

From Lincoln Benefit:

From State Life:

Putting it all together:

This is a total of $523 million in losses in 2018, and growing at a fantastic rate. GE had EBT, before the $24 billion in 2018 negative surprises (in addition to another $29 billion from 2017), of only $4.1 billion, so right now it’s eating up 11% of before-tax profits. The average age attained by current policyholders is 75. This is only getting worse. Much worse.

They have reinsured some of it with LifeCare Reinsurance, another under-provisioned reinsurer, but they clearly gave them the best that they had. LifeCare only absorbed less than 7% of the losses in 2018, with loss ratios less than half of GE’s.

But LifeCare is also under-provisioned, and couldn’t even handle the best of GE’s toxic stew, eventually having to cede it back.

While all this was going on, GE was keeping their reserves steady through 2017 when they increased their reserves by $15 billion, or 1176%. That is not a typo. While they were delaying the hit they had to know was coming by 2015 at the latest, GE returned $59 billion to shareholders in 2015 and 2016.

The Prudential-Unum Benchmark

Markopolos uses Prudential and Unum (UNM) as examples of companies that have similar, though less toxic LTC products in their portfolio, but have taken the responsible steps to insure their capital structure in the future. So the question Markopolos essentially asks is, “What would GE have to do to get their house in order like Prudential and Unum have?"

To begin with, there is a change coming in the 2021 GAAP rules to prevent just the sort of under-provision of reserves that GE is doing. This will require the equalizing of GAAP reserves with the reserves in the state accounting. In 2018, GE was $10.4 billion short, so if nothing changes, they will have to take a $10.4 billion non-cash charge in Q1 2021. But this GAAP gap (sorry) is growing by almost $6 billion since 2016. If it continues to grow, so will the charge they will have to take in 2021.

Prudential took the lion’s share of that charge in 2018, and Unum took all of it. Prudential will have to add a little more before 2021. GE has kicked the can down the road by only saying that it will “materially affect our financial statements,” but no more.

But Markopolos claims that this is just the beginning of the additional reserves GE is going to require to pay off these policies in the coming years and decades.

He zeroed in on the pre-2000 individual policies that Prudential and Unum have on their books, as they are the most similar to the junk that GE has. These are policies with 185% and 363% loss ratios in 2018, much like the giant numbers we saw in the tables above.

Prudential is being very prudential here, reserving $113K per in-force life. Unum has reserved just over $100K per in-force life. Even with the 2017 addition of $15 billion, GE has only reserved $78K per in-force life. Before that, they were provisioning under $5k per in-force life. Really?

But GE’s exposure, with 270K in-force lives is much greater than Prudential or Unum’s with 21K and 17K in-force lives, respectively. In order for GE to get up to the Unum benchmark, they would have to add another $5.9 billion to reserves; to get to the Prudential benchmark, it’s $9.5 billion in additional reserves.

But Markopolos claims that GE will need even more than that, because they have a much worse portfolio.

The average premium of the Prudential policies are 155% higher than GE’s.

The average age attained for GE policies is 75 vs. 68 for Prudential.

26% of GE policies are not paying (i.e., already getting benefits) vs. 2% for Prudential.

70% of GE policies have lifetime benefits, vs. 24% for Prudential.

As a reinsurer, GE cannot apply for premium increases.

Putting this all together with discounted cash flow, Markopolos claims that GE will require much more on top of that $10.4 billion to meet their future liabilities. You can quibble with his math here, but it is at least some equally large number.

So, all of the unfunded LTC liabilities:

$9.5 billion to get equal to Prudential reserve levels.

$3.6 billion to make up the difference in premiums between GE and Prudential.

An additional 15% bad reinsurance risk, for $5.4 billion. I will leave this out of the math, since it is more speculative.

$2.5 billion recovered from LifeCare.

Total: $10.6 billion in addition to the $10.4 billion already discussed.

Where does it all come from? There will be no positive cash flow in 2021 as current management claims there will be, and that’s the optimistic scenario with no recession in the interval.

Also, GE has another $27 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, and they still have $9 billion left to pay on their 2017 $15 billion charge (the Kansas commission gave them 7 years to get to $15 billion). Good God.

Other Claims by Markopolos

The strongest claim that Markopolos makes by far is the unfunded LTC liabilities laid out above. The rest are less strong, so I’ll cover them only briefly.

Both GE and Baker Hughes (BHGE) are consolidating the Baker Hughes results into their reports, which is a no-no. Baker Hughes should be the reporting entity of these cash flows. Correcting this will require $9.5 billion in restatements, and will reduce their current ratio to 0.67.

The sky-high margins GE reports for its divisions are nowhere near their corporate margins.

They don’t report detailed division numbers, just revenue and profit. When compared to the more detailed reports from their partners in joint ventures, the numbers don’t match.

Both the numbers and the tables in GE’s annual reports change frequently, making it hard to make comparisons.

GE and Its Defenders Respond

Here is GE’s response to the reinsurance claims:

The claims made by Mr. Markopolos are meritless. The Company has never met, spoken to or had contact with Mr. Markopolos, and we are extremely disappointed that an individual with no direct knowledge of GE would choose to make such serious and unsubstantiated claims. GE operates at the highest level of integrity and stands behind its financial reporting. We remain focused on running our businesses every day, following the strategic path we have laid out. Mr. Markopolos openly acknowledges that he is compensated by unnamed hedge funds. Such funds are financially motivated to attempt to generate short selling in a company’s stock to create unnecessary volatility. The report states that his company ‘entered into an agreement with a third-party entity to review an advanced copy of the Report in exchange for later-provided compensation….those positions taken by the third-party entity are designed to generate profits should the price of GE securities decrease’ and ‘members of the Company are personally in possession of securities, derivatives, and/or other financial instruments of, and/or relating to, GE, which may generate profits should the price of GE securities decrease.’” Addressing Mr. Markopolos’ allegations: GE Insurance: We believe that our current reserves are well-supported for our portfolio characteristics, and we undertake rigorous reserve adequacy testing every year. The future implementation of the GAAP insurance accounting standard does not align GAAP and statutory reserves as Mr. Markopolos alleges, but rather will be dependent on a number of variables that will not affect statutory accounting, which drives our funding requirements.

I see some hand-waving (Harry is wrong!), and some ad hominem (Harry’s motives are suspect!). Separately, CEO Larry Culp accused Markopolos of market manipulation, a serious charge.

But I don’t see them refuting anything he said about the reinsurance business, except that he is wrong about the 2021 rule change. Then why did Prudential and Unum get up to statutory levels last year if they didn’t have to? Are they just stupid?

All the rest is ad hominem.

They were back on Monday with a new statement:

GE LTC insurance: First and foremost, we believe that our current reserves are well-supported for our portfolio characteristics. Our future liabilities depend on variables that will play out over decades, not years, and are dictated by rigorous testing processes, sound actuarial analysis, and the application of regulatory and accounting rules. It’s important to recognize that there are several characteristics of industry long-term care blocks of business, including coverage and cash benefit options. In addition, GE is a reinsurer that has a variety of contractual relationships and is not responsible for 100% of every claim on every life. And recall how reserves work: the 2017 $15 billion increase to statutory reserves, to be recognized through 2024, was established to cover future claims in addition to claims already incurred. The correct analysis of insurance reserves comes from an extensive annual process where key assumptions informed by claim experience are updated and reviewed in conjunction with independent actuarial partners, auditors and regulators. This process includes a GAAP and a statutory test. We expect to complete our annual loss recognition testing in accordance with U.S. GAAP in 3Q’19 and complete our annual statutory cash flow testing in 1Q’20. Remember that it is the statutory cash flow testing, not GAAP accounting, that determines the funding requirements for all insurance companies. We’ve recently taken new steps to explain our risk modelling and accounting around our LTC obligations to our investors, including our March Insurance Teach-in (see presentation and transcript) and enhanced disclosures in our 2018 Form 10-K (starting on page 61) and 2019 10-Q’s.

They still have not explained, with math, how they expect to finish reserving what they have left for Kansas, and why these growing losses will not swallow every dime of profit in the coming decades. Oh, and we’re only on the hook for almost 100%, not 100%.

Stanley Druckenmiller and other Wall Street grandees lined up to testify to Culp’s integrity and call Markopolos a market manipulator.

Again, all ad hominem. I will also point out that plenty of people stood up for Jeffery Skilling before he wound up in prison.

Goldman (GS) claims that Markopolos is improperly comparing GE’s terrible portfolio to the Prudential LTC policy and he’s not counting spouses. They make a much more favorable comparison that makes GE’s reserves per in-force life larger. Someone’s math on in-force lives is wrong.

Finally, and most hilariously, Andrew Left and Citron got their names in the paper. Their full statement:

Yesterday was a sad day for the activist short selling community when Harry Markopolos issued a high-profile critical report of General Electric saying it is a larger fraud than Enron or WorldCom. Worse, Markopolos said this fraud has been going on for more than 20 years. The stock of General Electric is a cornerstone of the industry in the United States and these statements were reckless and the credibility of the source is to be greatly questioned. First, Citron would like to state that in 18 years of publishing, we have never been compensated by a third party to publish research. More important, compensation tied to the “success of a trade” would not pass internal compliance nor would it pass compliance of any fund that Citron would collaborate with on ideas.

Am I missing something, or are there any substantive rebuttals here? More ad hominem.

I will likely fail, but I will try my best to be polite about Andrew Left and Citron. Go download any of their “reports,” any one of them will do. They are extremely thin on facts and data, and long on insinuation, double-spacing, RED BOLD TEXT, and graphics from the 1990s. They generally number only a few pages long, as opposed to the 169 pages with a thousand source tables from Markopolos. Every time I read one, I can’t believe people take Citron seriously.

Andrew Left is a guy who has gotten rich by going on TV and talking his book. This is the height of chutzpah.

So taken all together, GE’s defense is:

Markopolos gets the rule change wrong (they only address that part of the reinsurance claims, not the rest).

He is using the wrong metric for in-force lives.

Markopolos is just talking his book and is a market manipulator bought and paid for by a hedge fund.

Larry Culp is a swell guy.

The first is belied by the behavior of GE’s competitors, Prudential and Unum. The second, someone’s math is wrong.

The rest is ad hominem. The kind of things guilty people say.

Criticisms of the Report

In the first place, Markopolos unfortunately mimics the Citron style with the BOLD RED TEXT and silly graphics. It undercuts the seriousness of what he lays out about GE’s insurance division.

He also mimics the Citron style in his language, often employing strong language — 33 instances of “fraud,” for example — when a simple recitation of the numbers would have sufficed. The “GEnron” label is especially stupid.

He should have stuck with just the insurance part. It takes up the majority of the report anyway, and is the most meticulously documented. The other claims, which are less strong, diminish his strong insurance claim.

How You Will Know Who Is Telling the Truth

Markopolos’ very strong insurance claims are based on over 1,000 tables from NAIC. This is a public database, though it is not free. While we do not have the budget here at TPR for that sort of thing, there are plenty of people who do, and many of them are lawyers and accountants, unlike me.

So I will guarantee that there were plenty of lawyers and accountants hitting up that NAIC database this weekend, trying to recreate Markopolos’ numbers.

If you do not see a substantive point-by-point rebuttal to Markopolos’ reinsurance claims this week, explaining why GE’s future liabilities here will not keep growing and swallow the entire company, then dollars-to-donuts Markopolos is right.

But if we do see such a refutation, then the fun begins.

