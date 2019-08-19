Macro Concerns Overwhelm Oil Market Fundamentals

Global oil demand YTD is +750k b/d y-o-y, but we are seeing signs of a demand pick-up going forward.

Brent-WTI spread compression is the result of new pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian diverting crude away from Cushing to the Gulf.

Welcome to the whipping boy edition of Oil Market Fundamentals!

Oil prices have been the go-to whipping boy for macro headline trades. Trade war? Sell-off. Bullish storage draws? Ignored.

Over the last 2-weeks, we've seen EIA report builds in US crude storage, but most of that is from refineries rushing in crude imports. For the next 6-weeks, we are seeing much lower crude imports which should resume the trajectory for US crude storage draws.

The tightness in the US crude market is now showing up via timespreads with WTI 2-3 going to the steepest backwardation this year.

Source: Barcharts.com

All global crude grades are in backwardation with WTI now firmly in backwardation too. Genscape reported today that Cushing drew ~1.6 mbbls last week, which would be a counter-seasonal draw in Cushing as August is seasonally a build month.

The counter-seasonal draw in Cushing is also the result of new pipeline takeaway capacity coming online for the Permian which is diverting crude from Cushing to the Gulf. This is another reason why you are seeing Brent-WTI compress so much. We should be able to see Brent-WTI spreads now remain in the ~$3 to ~$5 range as a result.

Brent timespreads have also recently improved as the light sweet crude overhang is gone. Preliminary estimates for Saudi crude exports for August will be low with September even lower. We estimate that Saudi crude exports to the US in September could be as low as zero.

The low export volume would result in further tightness in the medium grade crude, which should compress the differentials between Brent and Dubai. This should then push refineries to switch to light sweet, which would also boost demand for US light sweet crude.

This combined with refineries getting ready for the year-end ramp and IMO 2020 should see US crude exports trend higher even during peak refinery maintenance season.

Lastly, YTD global oil demand growth has decelerated from ~1.1 mb/d we saw earlier this year to ~750k b/d as of the latest figures. Global oil demand is actually improving slightly using projected crude imports, so the thing everyone should keep a close eye on is global refining margins.

For now, flat prices have ignored the tightening fundamentals as oil remains the go-to whipping boy for macro headline concerns. The fundamental tightness will, however, show-up via lower storage, so prices won't stay here for long.

