Excelsior Mining: First Copper Production At Gunnison In Q4

Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF)

Average Cost per Share: C$0.24

Current Market Price (Aug 16, 2019): C$0.92

The MJG partnership has now owned MIN shares for over five years - at an average cost of C$0.24. From a share price perspective, it has been a sleepy six months since I last wrote about the company. This period has been characterized by low volumes and a share price largely range bound between C$0.90 and C$1.05. In light of the drop in the copper price from nearly US$3 per pound in January to the current price of US$2.60, the market's apathy towards Excelsior has proven to be a blessing in disguise. Many of Excelsior's peers in the junior copper space, such as Amerigo or Chakana, have seen their share prices hammered by between 30% and 50% year to date. Excelsior quietly has posted a 12% YTD share price gain.

The lack of market interest does not reflect the flurry of activity down at Excelsior's flagship Gunnison copper asset. Excelsior commenced construction at Gunnison in early December 2018 after closing a US$75m construction financing package with Triple Flag Mine Financing - a subsidiary of Paul Singer's Elliott Management. In the eight months since, Excelsior has successfully executed numerous construction milestones including:

Installation of a new access road to the wellfield completed in January.

Refurbishment of process ponds at Johnson Camp completed in June.

Installation of a new 69kV transmission line connecting to wellfield completed in July.

Construction of three new acid storage tanks and a new acid unloading facility in July.

First acid delivery to the new storage tanks in August.

According to Excelsior's most recent news release, Gunnison remains on-schedule for first copper production in Q4 2019. There are three major milestones remaining to be completed. The first is a two-mile pipeline corridor connecting the Johnson Camp processing facilities to the production wellfield. Construction of this pipeline corridor began in January and I expect it to be finished by the end of August. The in-progress pipeline corridor can be seen in the image below.

Source: @ExcelsiorMining on Twitter. 26 July 2019. Excelsior Mining Corp. on Twitter

Secondly, the company is completing wellfield drilling of 41 production wells and 16 compliance wells totaling 73,000 feet. Excelsior has been working on this since January and currently has five drill rigs on site. The wellfield drilling should be completed either this month or in early September.

Once the pipeline corridor and wellfield drilling are completed, Excelsior will then be ready for first acid injection. But before doing so, the company must receive a final sign off from the EPA that the newly constructed wellfield is in compliance with the previously issued permits. This is more of a formality than a risk, and the company expects final sign off in September.

This puts Excelsior on pace for first copper production potentially as soon as early October. This is a major near-term catalyst, and I expect the share price will run significantly as soon as production is announced - if not in the weeks beforehand.

On paper, the Gunnison project is set to print money at US$2.60 copper. After factoring in the impact of the Triple Flag stream, Excelsior's share of the after-tax NPV is expected to be US$405m (C$535m at current exchange rates) with an after-tax IRR of 28%.

These are compelling headline numbers, but the market remains skeptical. Excelsior's fully diluted market capitalization at the current share price of C$0.94 is C$237m - only 44% of the projected after-tax NPV. This is a severe discount for a project less than 90 days from first production, especially given that the build has thus far been on time and on budget.

I do appreciate that there is skepticism surrounding the ISR mining technique that will be employed at Gunnison, as one cannot be certain of recoveries until actual production begins. However, this same criticism existed when we first bought MIN shares five years ago and so far Stephen, Roland, and the rest of the team have proven the doubters wrong every step of the way. The endorsements by Altius, Greenstone, and most recently Triple Flag should give further reassurance of Gunnison's viability.

I've included below the milestones that MIN shareholders can expect over the coming years. The most important is first copper production anticipated later this year, followed closely by whether Gunnison achieves its stated Stage 1 nameplate production rate by mid-2020.

Completion of pipeline corridor by end August 2019

Completion of wellfield drilling (41 production & 16 compliance) by end August 2019

Final approval from EPA before first acid injection by end Q3 2019

First copper production at Gunnison by end Q4 2019

Stage 1 nameplate production achieved (25m pounds per annum) by end Q2 2020

Break ground on Stage 3 expansion by end Q2 2022

Stage 3 nameplate production achieved (125m pounds per annum) by end 2024

Given the fairly imminent copper production, a market capitalization at 70% of after-tax NPV is more appropriate for Gunnison at this stage. That equates to C$1.45 per share on a fully-diluted basis, a full 58% above the current MIN share price. The next question will be whether Excelsior achieves Stage 1 nameplate capacity of 25m pounds per annum. The company has guided that this will occur by mid-2020. If the company is able to deliver on this milestone, it would put to rest concerns surrounding the ISR mining method and also put Excelsior on the map as a takeover target. This could see Excelsior's valuation approach 100% of after-tax NPV or roughly C$2.10 per share at the spot copper price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.