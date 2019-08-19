U.S. Treasury Ever Closer To Issuing 100-Year Bonds - Great For Stocks

Thus, the much-feared US Treasury yield curve inversion has more to do with bond demand factors than with any real case for a global recession.

In a rare convergence of interests of issuer and investors, there is a great window of opportunity for the US to finally extend the Treasury yield curve all the way to a century. The US has relatively little fiscal policy leeway, given mounting Federal debt. However, strong global appetite for duration risk allows the superpower issuer of 'risk free' debt to tap the markets with up to 100-year bonds.

There is strong investor demand for ultrahigh duration debt of countries with solid balance sheets. While US Federal fiscal burden is reaching worrisome levels, the dollar's unique status as the world's reserve currency will easily allow the US to extend the maturity of its obligations, should it hopefully choose to do so.

Extending the US yield curve would be good for longer-term thinking and planning both in the public and private sectors. There are, of course, structural reasons for certain Western European countries and Japan to sport much lower interest rates than the US, which would obviously have to pay a handsome premium over the rapidly-shrinking yield of the Austrian 100-year bond, which has essentially doubled in price since its September 2017 issue, going parabolic in the last few weeks.

The story of the Austrian 100-Year bond

It's September 2017. The European Central Bank (ECB) has 2% as its long-held inflation target, and the Austrian government is auctioning a 100-year sovereign bond. 2%, in line with the central bank's inflation target, is roughly the yield at which the security is to be priced… is that a good nominal annual interest rate for a 100-year security? It would just about cover the central bank's desired inflation. Well, in hindsight, it was certainly too high a rate. Admittedly, the ECB continues to undershoot the inflation target. Still, it does seem amazing that investors would continue to snap up the ultrahigh duration bond to drive its yield ever lower.

Of course, bonds are not issued with a negative coupon (demanding that the original issue buyer pays interest to the issuer), but as bond prices increase, their implied yield can drop into what would result in a negative return to today's buyer if the bond is held to maturity. Now, the Austrian 100-year bond is still not offering a negative yield (nor are bonds with negative coupons being issued), but such developments seem no longer unthinkable.

The 'lower for longer' interest rate environment keeps getting extended

Lower for longer has been the mantra for interest rates across much of the developed world for quite a while now. While the US Fed had been trying to remove most of the excess monetary accommodation by lifting the Fed funds rate and shrinking its balance sheet (and the European Central Bank had started to follow suit by tapering its quantitative easing program), this process has again reversed gears.

The US Federal Reserve Board (the Fed) recently implemented what it called a "mid-cycle adjustment," cutting short-term interest rates for the first time in years, and the ECB's Mario Draghi is sounding as dovish as ever.

Barring some shock from the German supreme court, rather than starting to normalize policy, the European Central Bank will intensify its monetary policy accommodation again next month. There has been growing press and financial news coverage on the immense amounts of negative-yielding bonds globally. Led by Western Europe and Japan, some $16 trillion of debt now yields less than zero, essentially "charging investors for the privilege" of owning those bonds.

One of the first questions people exposed to this notion ask is why in the world investors would be willing to be charged (negative) interest for locking their money up for years. It may be helpful (particularly for people not familiar with bond investing) to start with the notion that bonds are bought and sold at a price around par ($100), often for $10,000 worth of bonds. Bonds then are traded, and go up and down in value in response to changes in interest rates, among other factors.

To some extent, it is like in the case of stocks, where most investors do not constantly look at the security's implied dividend yield, but at the absolute price of the stock when trading it. Obviously, given that bonds are much more of an income security than stocks, bond investors do pay closer attention to the implied yield of the bond they are trading. In any case, a growing number of bonds have "traded up" in value in the market to the point that their implied yield is now negative.

In other words, because investors may be paying substantially more than par (say $115) for a low-coupon bond that will pay them back only $100 at maturity, the "yield" they will be getting by holding it to maturity will be negative. On the other hand, such bond may have already been providing a negative yield when it was priced at $108, but bond traders have been able to see price appreciation as the bond's implied yield (very different from the periodic coupon payment it makes) goes ever more negative.

While this is only a very partial explanation for the dynamics that have enabled the emergence of negative-yielding bonds, it obviously does not mean that it makes sense in the long run, or that it is sustainable. Still, as key central banks become ever more accommodative in an environment of very little to no core inflation, with ample existing monetary liquidity and very low money velocity, this environment may prevail for longer than some investors may be able to stay solvent while fighting it.

I have written repeatedly that the lower for longer environment will remain in place until it suddenly does not. Let's call it the greater fool's theory, but in the world of professional money management, being "right" but being way too early is essentially the same as plainly being wrong.

I am certainly no bond expert and have been paying increasing attention to this market primarily due to its potential implications for equities, which I have always followed much more closely. So, let us briefly look at a couple of these.

'Crowding out' is out; is 'crowding in' the new normal?

Going back to my (now distant) college years, I can remember the so-called crowding out effect. In my coursework, I learned that as governments expanded their debt meaningfully, they risked crowding out the private sector by pushing market interest rates higher. It is basic supply and demand. But we are now (and have been for years) in an environment where supply and demand dynamics have contributed to lower for longer interest rates. Admittedly, some (or even much) of this demand may be called artificial by some. Quantitative easing (QE) programs by a growing number of key central banks have contributed to (artificial?) buying pressure for many government bonds.

In any event, this has indeed contributing to ever more negative interest rates in a growing number of bonds, and this means that ever more blue-chip multinational companies may be able to borrow at negative rates in international markets, notably in euro-denominated debt.

Back to my finance coursework, I remember a key job of a CFO is to have his or her company borrow at attractive rates to invest in promising projects. In times of 'crowding out' by heavy government borrowing, a chief financial officer may be forced to pay too high a rate for the company's debt or have to resort to even more onerous equity financing.

The CFO of a large, successful multinational blue-chip company now faces the opposite situation. Particularly, if the company has low capital intensity, say as in the case of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), low or even negative cost debt financing can now be used to repurchase stock as a prudent financial activity, as the company's ample cash flow is more than sufficient to finance the growth in its operations.

Apple (AAPL) has been doing this for longer. Albeit more capital intensive than GOOGL, the company can still quite profitably reduce its excessive cash balance, while maintaining a balanced approach to excess operating cash flow generation to finance growth capex and R&D, pay dividends and repurchase its shares.

The company has been taking on debt under the leadership of Tim Cook, but it still has a strong net cash position and can now borrow at negative rates in Europe (where it has important operations and cash flow) to help finance its share buyback program. I have written in past articles over the years about financial engineering, and I am no fan of it per se, particularly in the way IBM (NYSE:IBM) has tended to practice it over a much longer period of time.

What Apple is doing, given its cash position and other factors mentioned, is still not financial engineering, in my view. Please refer to my May 26, 2016, article on AAPL here for more details. Much of what I said then still applies. While earnings of the Cupertino behemoth have indeed stagnated and EPS have been boosted through stock buybacks in recent years, the company is now investing more in R&D than ever, even in absolute terms (not only as a share of revenues). There are people more much knowledgeable than I on AAPL here on Seeking Alpha, so I will not engage in a more detailed discussion, as this is also not the purpose of this article. The following section turns a bit technical, and you can skip it if you are not interested in such details.

Spreads: Absolute terms, percentage comparisons or percentage point differences?

I check out our local foreign exchange shop almost every workday, as my quaint, anecdotal attempt to assess what retail customers have to pay to exchange foreign currency. This chain of FX houses with several locations, including in Berlin's most touristy areas, offers the same quotes throughout the city. Curiously, the bid-ask spreads (for example, the difference between the rate a customer would receive when selling dollars for euros and what they would have to pay for dollars with euros) is always the same in euros and/or cents (in absolute terms). The same is true for precious metal coins and bars, which they also buy and sell.

As currency rates and gold prices fluctuate (sometimes widely), the bid-ask spread staying the same in absolute terms means that it moves significantly as a percent of the given transaction. Gold prices have been on the rise essentially all year. Because the difference between the price per ounce at which the store is willing to buy gold and the price at which it would sell it to you is always the same in euros, this bid-ask spread has been shrinking meaningfully. It now is just over 2% for gold bars and less than 3% for gold coins. This bid-ask spread for the yellow metal is significantly smaller than their lowest spread for any currency.

Not surprisingly, the smallest percent difference between their buying and selling rates for currencies is for the rock-solid Swiss franc. Emerging (let alone frontier) market currencies have much larger bid-ask spreads.

The topic of bid-ask differences got me thinking about other spreads. Similar issues apply to risk spreads, for example. Among the most important risk spreads with which I constantly must grapple are the equity risk premium and the country risk spread. Beyond the general equity risk premium, I work on a daily basis with the concept of beta, which ends up working as a risk spread for individual equities (over the well-diversified equity index, say the S&P 500 in the case of US stocks).

I recently started asking myself the following question. Should we think of this type of spreads always as in (1) absolute terms, (2) as a percent or (3) in percentage points? Professionally, when I worked on discounted cash flow models in the valuation of individual stocks, to calculate the cost of equity, I tended to (A) take the 'risk-free' rate (the current yield on the US 10-year Treasury note), (B) add a (variable-over-time) country risk spread (in percentage points) for the particular country of most relevance to the stock in question, (C) added the a (variable-over-time) equity risk premium (also in percentage points), and (D) multiply the result by the individual stock's beta. The final result would be the cost of equity that I would use in the calculation of the weighted average cost of capital - WACC - to discount future cash flows in order to come up with the DCF 'fair' value for the specific stock.

It should be noted that my formal professional experience was in emerging markets, where country risk premia are a particularly important consideration, and where it used to be very common to revert back to dollars as a common denominator, especially since I worked at US firms.

But is this still the way it is being generally done? Is it the best way to do it for global equities, given the current levels of 'risk free' rates? I still view discounted cash flow based valuation as more robust than simply using ratios such as P/Es, although it is no less subjective (and just one more valuation instrument in a wide-ranging toolkit).

Going back to the genesis of this idea with the static currency bid-ask spread in absolute terms, should the 'fair' equity risk premium, for example, remain relatively static in percentage points, even as the 'risk-free' rate plummets? In the world in which I used to operate professionally with the risk-free rate usually somewhere between 3 and 6%, an equity risk premium between 4% and 8% could simply be added to it.

For instance, a common situation would be a risk-free rate of 4%. For a country with a credit-risk spread of 300 bps, that would add 3% pts (three percentage points). 4+3 would give you 7% as the country-specific interest rate. If the equity risk premium was 6% pts, you would add that to come up with 13% as the country's 'fair' equity discount rate. Let's say that the specific stock you were attempting to value had a beta of 1.1. You would multiply 13 by 1.1 to come up with 14.3% cost of equity to include in your WACC calculation for your DCF model to attempt to arrive at a 'fair' value for the particular stock.

This is simply the way I used to do it, and I am not arguing it is correct. I do realize now that I was mixing approaches, starting out with a nominal 'risk-free' rate, adding various percentage points of risk spreads and finally multiplying by a beta, which would be adding a percentage amount of specific equity risk. In the example just discussed, by multiplying by 1.1, I would essentially be adding 10% to the country's equity risk for the stock-specific risk measure.

I would be curious if people are doing it very differently now. I believe it is worth discussing what the best approach might be. In the 'lower for longer' interest rate environment, with the 'risk-free' rate now well below 2% even for US equities, how long should the 'fair' equity risk premium remain in the old ranges in percentage points? I have seen good recent calculations of around 4% for the US equity risk premium.

4% is lower than the equity risk premia I was used to work with, but is even that number too high with the current 10-year US Treasury yield of around 1.6%? In a hypothetical but realistic scenario of a few years ago, you could have a 4% risk-free rate and a 6% equity risk premium (ERP) for US stocks. This would mean that the ERP would add 6% pts to the RFR of 4% in my approach for a total of 10% cost of equity. Also, the ERP would be 50% or 2% pts larger than the RFR (6% compared to 4%).

What is the best approach today? Even a 'low' 4% ERP adds 2.4% pts, but a whopping 150% to a 1.6% RFR. Multiplying the resulting market equity risk premium by the beta still seems reasonable to me, but do most people agree? Again, more questions than answers here. Finally, I want to stress the point that I believe that the longer your investment horizon, everything else being equal, the lower your equity risk premium can be. Because daily pricing of public equities allows for meaningful short-term equity price volatility, the ERP (let alone individual stock beta) can be extremely high.

Permanence of lower for longer interest rate environment is good for stocks

The section above was too technical for non-practitioners, but the only point to get back to here is that the low level of interest rates (and my belief that we remain in a lower for longer rate environment) calls for a reassessment of the prospects for equities. Warren Buffett has said that if you could guarantee him that interest rates would remain low forever, he would be willing to pay a lot more for equities.

Forever is a long time, but so is 100 years. The Austrian sovereign security is rather unique, in that the scarcity of an ultrahigh duration bond of a country with a solid balance sheet has contributed to a bubble-like parabolic surge in price (plunge in yield). Global investors are showing an increasing appetite for duration risk, but not for credit risk. The combination of ultrahigh duration but relatively low credit risk has created extraordinary demand for the Austrian 100-year sovereign bond. Still, I expect a growing number of companies to follow Swiss company Nestle in having negative-yielding bonds.

Companies with rock-solid balance sheets domiciled in 'low-risk' countries will benefit from increasingly low (or even negative) financing costs. This will face their CFOs with a 'crowding in' phenomenon. The risk of financial engineering is arguably larger than ever, but prudent CFOs can and should instead exercise sound financial management.

I have discussed my preference for a balanced approach to cash flow deployment extensively in past articles, posts, and my 2017 book Against #shortermism. I clearly do not advocate financial engineering. Yet, the current environment does broaden the options available to CFOs, and everything else being equal, does boost the fair value of equities.

Now back to the possible issue of 'Century Bonds' by the US

Global investors would then have a (presumably relatively liquid) alternative to bet on interest rate convergence with the ultrahigh duration tailwind for meaningful price appreciation. Thus, I have little doubt that there would be solid global demand for US 'century bonds' - 100-year Treasuries. The US government would benefit from extending the maturity of its obligations.

Some more of the many possible repercussions from lower for longer

I will probably devote even more of my writing going forward to the growing number of possible implications of the ongoing extension of the lower for longer interest rate environment. While it will not last forever, and it is likely to come to an end when most of us least expect it, I am increasingly convinced that we are not in its late stages. There is still much disbelief. If it is indeed a bubble, I would liken the current moment to the aftermath of the Netscape IPO in what was to become the "TMT bubble."

The Austrian 100-year bond is a meaningful outlier, and there will be much bond issuance to meet the ultrahigh duration demand before it is all over. While global banks are currently suffering from the low interest rate environment, the ones with meaningful investment banking operations will offset some of this pain with underwriting fees from the issuance of long-term bonds.

I can't altogether dismiss the possibility that what's going on in global bond markets does herald a more meaningful global economic slowdown than I now expect. This, of course, would have a significant impact on the revenue, earnings, and cash flow streams of companies going forward.

Thus, the discount rate used to value equities is not the only key variable being impacted by the current environment. Still, I continue to believe that the impact from the discount rate reduction will more than offset any likely impact on the cash flows to be discounted. This is particularly the case for the companies with strong economic moats that I normally favor.

I am obviously a long-term optimist, and this bias is often (correctly) criticized and challenged. My readers know what they get, and there is plenty of skeptical and more negative coverage of issues elsewhere. Thus, it won't surprise you to read that, to the extent I end up being wrong, I think there will be more rather than less financial engineering going forward, given the likely extension of the lower for longer environment.

Being truly contrarian can pay off handsomely... the low return environment that hasn't been

One of the key lessons from the last couple of years to me is that low yield is not the same as low returns. I have always prided myself of being a contrarian, particularly when it comes to investments. Still, I haven't been contrarian enough. When I retired from formal employment at the end of 2013, I expected the ensuing years to be a low-return environment. This has been the general consensus in the investment world for years now.

Still, it has been, for the most part, anything but. There have been plenty of opportunities to make a lot of money, and most of us (not least of all I) have missed many of them. Take the Austrian 100-year sovereign bond I discussed earlier. When it came to market nearly two years ago, it was deemed to offer a ridiculously low yield of some 2%, particularly for such a long duration. Yet, that bond has essentially doubled in price, with much of the parabolic move happening in the last few months and weeks.

Admittedly, I never outright called it a bubble in low-credit-risk bonds, but I definitely did not expect the high returns that some of these have offered. I recently wrote that "as key central banks become ever more accommodative in an environment of very little to no core inflation, with ample existing monetary liquidity and very low money velocity, this environment may prevail for longer than some investors may be able to stay solvent while fighting it.

I believe that, as a retail investor (and this is also true for the vast majority of institutional investors), you are essentially a price taker. Whether you agree with what is happening in the market or not, you have to defer to the market's wisdom and handle the proverbial hand you're dealt as well as you can. Most of us wish the environment would make sense to us, but we have to deal with what is, not with what we wish were the case. I, for one, think that the interest rate environment I myself have been nicknaming 'an upside down world' will remain lower for longer. So, what are some additional implications?

Extraordinarily large yield spread between US and German sovereign rates to close by the former's bonds offering lower yields

Despite the US's large and growing sovereign debt levels, I expect the yield premium the superpower pays on its Federal debt obligations to narrow going forward. I wrote yesterday here on the topic of spreads. Please refer to that article for more details. The absolute yield spread of the US over Germany is near record highs in percentage points (well over two full points) for longer maturities. This is known in the business as a spread of more than 200 basis points (bps).

Given that Germany's 10-year Bund trades at roughly -0.70% and the US 10-year Treasury note at about +1.57% as of this writing, the spread is currently some 2.27% or 227 bps. This is way too large, in my view. I am not a fan of short-term predictions, but over the long haul, this yield premium should narrow, and I expect it to happen over the medium term with the US yield going down. This is the stuff of lower for longer.

US and German yields would probably not be as different as they are now in a world of more synchronized policymaking. Right now, we are experiencing a (largely-unintended) globally-synchronized economic slowdown. I do not expect an imminent US recession (let alone a global one), but economic growth is unquestionably slowing in many parts of the world.

One of the reasons I do not expect the recent (albeit brief) full inversion in the 2s/10s (two-year Treasury yield exceeding that of the ten-year note) yield curve to be predicting a full-fledged US recession is that the Fed does have enough policy flexibility. I have argued that the president is indirectly achieving his objective of the politically-independent US central banks turning again more accommodative through his administration's trade policy.

Given the current geopolitical environment, it is probably unlikely that we will see it in the explicit globally-coordinated fashion that was common in the 1990s and early 2000s. Still, I do see room for the Fed to exercise its relative monetary policy flexibility and the possibility that Germany uses its substantial fiscal policy leeway to successfully avert a global recession.

US has enough monetary policy flexibility, but arguably little to no fiscal leeway, while the opposite is largely true in Germany

Particularly relative to other major central banks, the US Fed has meaningful room to ease monetary policy further. Large and growing debt levels and an increasingly worrisome Federal fiscal deficit mean the US has little to no flexibility on that front to further stimulate the economy.

Germany, with its monetary policy being done at the Eurozone level through the European Central Bank already has a very stimulative monetary policy, and there is little domestic political appetite for even more negative policy rates. Indeed, I do see the risk that the German supreme court eventually provides a shock by questioning the legality of certain ECB practices.

Years of targeted fiscal balance and actual surpluses have trimmed the German Federal debt to very manageable levels. There is ample room for tax cuts and other fiscal stimulus measures. More on this in future articles, as it is still the topic of much discussion and pushback.

In terms of pushback, I recently posted a commentary by a money manager with whom I agreed in terms of the fears regarding the yield curve inversion being exaggerated. The expert argued that inverted yield curves only result in recessions when policy-makers do not react to them. I am quite confident that some of the reaction to this yield curve inversion will be anything but muted.

The low-return environment that hasn't been is, in my opinion, due to a significant extent to the abundance of fear and actual overreaction to any sign of a major global economic slowdown. Individuals of all stripes, investors and particularly policy-makers, are overly focused on the risks. That is why, in my view, despite the world being by most measures the best it has ever been, there is so much talk about the problems and what can go wrong. This has resulted in low expectations in many realms, and in many (particularly in the case of some investments), the actual returns have been exceptionally high.

As I always say, the best place for real returns for most of us is the stock market. Seeking Alpha readers probably do not need for me to elaborate much on this. Suffice it to remind everyone that my investment horizon is exceptionally long, and I advocate never putting a penny in the equity market that one is expected to need within five years. I focus on companies with strong economic moats. Please refer to previous articles for more details on my thinking and best ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.