Musical Mall REIT Chairs: Survival Of The Fittest

On April 17, 2019, Business Insider ran a lengthy, attention-grabbing headline that seemed to spell the doom of brick-and-mortar retail.

The retail apocalypse has claimed 6,000 U.S. stores in 2019 so far, more than the number that shut down in all of 2018," it declared in big, bold letters. It went on to feature a whole list of disturbing facts and possibilities. For instance, An April UBS report predicted that 75,000 stores would close across North America from this year to 2026. It said e-commerce would make up a quarter of total retail sales by then." (Emphasis added.)

That forecast, not even seven years out - and coming from such a well-respected financial institution - might sound absolutely frightening for brick-and-mortar-based stores. The mall and shopping center REITs that host so many of them may have shuddered as well.

While those estimates could be farfetched, who knows. It could happen precisely as predicted. Certainly, this year has been quite the struggle or flat-out failure for so many retailers.

Just this month, for instance, plus-sized women's apparel chain Avenue announced it would be shutting down all its locations. That's more than 200 stores.

That bad news follows more mainstream names like DressBarn, Payless and the one-time teenaged staple Charlotte Russe going under. For good.

As someone who always has real estate on his mind, I'll be taking a REIT approach to analyzing the situation. Of course. My bottom-line concern, therefore, isn't in the retailers themselves but their position as paying tenants to their publicly traded landlords.

Let's assess the situation with as unbiased yet unpanicked an outlook as we can. When we do, it should provide quite the surprising yet reassuring long-term understanding of what's really going on.

And how to handle it.

A Shopper's Opinion

Let's start with a feminine perspective on retail, shining an interesting light on Payless and the like.

My editor (who is female) says she used to frequent the discount shoe store all the time. Back then, some of her favorite shoes apparently came from there. (Disclosure: I also used to build stores for Payless in the Southeastern U.S.)

Yet she hasn't so much as stepped foot in one for at least a decade… long before anyone ever dreamt that online sales could take such a bite out of brick-and-mortar shops.

"This might sound funny to say about a store called Payless," she explains, "but the quality of their products used to be pretty high. The shoes were cute and comfortable along with being easily affordable. I don't know why that standard changed, but it did."

She's not alone in this opinion. Nor of her assessment of more "upscale" establishments such as the obviously ailing Macy's (M). More than one clothes shopper has complained that the company's merchandise displays aren't appealing anymore.

Everything is crowded and messy, making it difficult to find anything worthwhile.

"Honestly," my editor adds, "You get the same lack of organization and bad customer service at discounters like Ross and T.J. Maxx. So why not go there instead? Or lessen your interactions altogether and shop online?"

How much those questions factored into Macy's disappointing Q2 results, we don't know. But Mr. Market was not impressed. CNBC rightly reported that earnings "fell way below analysts' expectations, as heavy markdowns used during the spring season to clear unsold merchandise weighed on profits."

It therefore only makes sense that the department store chain had to lower its profit outlook for the full year. It now expects to generate earnings between $2.85 and $3.05 a share, down from $3.05 to $3.25.

Traditional thinking wants to tell us that we're just in a new era. That we need to adapt accordingly. But could it be, as my editor poses, that there's another layer involved? That it's not just a matter of time management but also avoiding people who make so little effort to value you?

It's an interesting take that raises yet another interesting question. If brick-and-mortar retailers would start focusing on quality instead of quantity… would they find it easier to fight back against online competitors?

It's not illogical to think that they might.

Weeding Out the Worst

Now here's my take on it, and it goes right along with that just-stated question of quality over quantity.

This is something I covered earlier in the month with my article, "Another Monopoly Man Play: It's Tanger Time." There, I wrote:

"As a shopping center developer for over 20 years myself, I can certainly attest to the overbuilding of retail in the U.S. Compared to other countries, and as told by [Barron's Associate Editor Jack] Hough, 'The U.S. has 23 square feet of store space per person as of last year, by far the most in the world, according to ICSC. The United Kingdom had five, Spain, four; and Germany, two.'

"I always thought the greedy developers (like me) and banks were the ones responsible for that overbuilding. But Hough added how, 'Historically, urban planners in Europe carefully limited the ratio of retail space to people, whereas the U.S. took a more Darwinian approach."

In other words, the burgeoning online industry has only been a catalyst of the inevitable. What we're seeing is the natural result of excess. We got greedy, and greed only takes you so far on its own.

In the end, we need fundamentals and facts to back that greed up.

We're seeing the repercussions of ignoring this reality in our mall REITs especially. Between how many of them there are and their propensity to host dime-a-dozen apparel-focused stores, it's a big problem.

To reiterate and focus Hough's comments on malls specifically, I recently ran across a press release from Green Street Advisors. In it, the company issued a new report explaining that it analyzed over 1,300 publicly-traded and privately-owned US mall and outlet properties to reveal "key trends in mall operating metrics, quality grades, vacancies, and asset values."

This special report "was released in tandem with new data and enhancements to Green Street's proprietary Mall and Strip Center Databases, which are now part of Atlas, the firm's interactive mapping and analytics platform."

Apparently, there are almost "800 vacant anchor boxes at U.S. malls" at this time. And, according to the Barron's article, I mentioned in my Tanger piece, one analyst said there should only be 200-400 malls in the U.S.

In that case, around 1,000 of them could be going the way of the dinosaur. The malls and mall REITs that survive will largely be the ones that deserve to.

The Battle of the Mall REITs

Before I get started on our research, let me remind you of our mall REIT recommendations. Currently, we have Strong Buy recommendations on Simon Property (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Tanger Outlet (SKT).

We have voiced concern for retail in the past, yet we believe that the key for success in the sector is to allocate capital to the companies that have strong balance sheets.

No one can argue how retail is evolving and that many companies will continue to fail. If, in fact, 1,000 malls close down over the next 10 to 20 years, we want to own shares in the REITs that hold the remaining 400.

As a developer in a previous life, I can attest to the value-add opportunities that exist. Many of my most profitable development projects were created by acquiring vacant properties and leasing them out.

With that said, there are also many unknowns when it comes to redeveloping vacant properties. And having adequate capital is critical to the value-creation process. Simon, Taubman, and Tanger each have adequate capital to manage the retail cycle. That's why we're so bullish about them.

However, we can't say the same thing for the other mall REITs.

We recently downgraded Macerich (MAC) to a Strong Sell. Then we moved PREIT (PEI) to a Hold just days before the J. C. Penney (JCP) earnings results. After witnessing Macy's poor results, we knew the potential for JCP to generate similar poor results, and that led us to our downgrade decision.

And so it did. JCP reported a total net sales decrease of 9.2% for the quarter, and comparable sales decreased 9%. In a statement, the company said it has "not hired any advisors to prepare for an in-court restructuring or bankruptcy" yet it is working hard to "reach an agreement with its creditors to push some of its debt maturities out two to three years."

After read through the latest transcript, this comment by the company's CEO, Jill Soltau, was especially interesting:

"We have the benefit of a large footprint in the U.S., allowing us to leverage our physical space, which gives us the capacity to test customer insight-driven ideas directly. These tests have been designed to be bold, swiftly executed concepts driven by improvement in customer experience and enhanced customer engagement. As such, we can quickly tell what is resonating with our customer and what can be rolled out more broadly."

While there was no planned mention of closing more stores, one analyst did ask about the potential for sale/leasebacks. Here's how the CFO, Bill Wafford, responded:

"… we're obviously evaluating our entire capital structure, and part of that is the assets that we have with that. We're not going to… comment on how we do think about store leasebacks or anything like that, right. We're going to do the best thing to improve our balance sheet, ensure adequate liquidity for the business going forward, right? And so, we're not going to… address any of those things on the call right now."

He responded to a related question that, "We don't give any guidance or… forward looking on 2020. We have closed the number of stores that we had committed to closing in 2019 through Q2 already."

As Lauren Hirsch with CNBC explains:

"After Sears filed for bankruptcy last October and closed a number of its stores, investors expected J.C. Penney would benefit, thinking former Sears shoppers would head to Penney instead. That never materialized. Instead, J.C. Penney is hunkering down even further. It stopped selling appliances this past winter. It closed stores and has hired external advisors to look at options for restructuring its debt."

As far as I'm concerned, it's by far the biggest threat against mall REITs today, especially for the REITs with high payout ratios. One of the primary reasons we downgraded Macerich and PREIT is because of the elevated potential for a dividend cut.

As you can see below, every mall REIT, except for SPG, TCO, and SKT, are walking on eggshells in that regard.

Source: iREIT/FASTGraphs

(Note: Remember that in March 2019, CBL Properties (CBL) said it had suspended its common dividend for two quarters under a proposed class-action settlement that alleged the shopping center owner overcharged tenants at bulk metered malls for electricity.)

Anyone who owns or is considering a position in PREIT, Washington Prime (WPG), or Macerich… I urge you to take a closer look at the above chart. With a payout ratio above 100%, these three REITs aren't paying out the dividend from its free cash flow or adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). They're essentially "robbing from Peter to pay Paul." So when the music stops playing and more stores close, they could be forced to cut their dividend.

And as far as I'm concerned, a dividend cut is NEVER priced in.

Despite that strong conviction, we decided to dig deeper into the mall apocalypse story to determine whether sucker-yielding Washington Prime could survive… and whether investors can reap the returns they're expecting for the outsized risk they're taking right now.

WPG owns a total of 107 properties comprised of 50 open-air centers, 52 Tier 1 and 2 enclosed retail properties, and five non-core properties. It considers 42 of its malls to be "Tier 1," but we decided to utilize our own method for determining the sustainability of each mall by considering demographics.

We've been pondering the question of how many enclosed malls the U.S. needs for some time. Based on the previously referenced Barron's article, we decided to put together a model that would assist us with determining where to find winners and losers.

By using metropolitan statistical area (MSA) data obtained from Wikipedia, we created a chart using the top 90. Then, based on our market research, we divided each MSA by 1 million people.

Based on this model, we believe there should be 225 malls in the US. Perhaps that's a conservative number (remember that the Barron's low-end range is 200 malls). But local market data (Greenville-Spartanburg MSA) indicates it's a reasonable estimate.

For example, Greenville-Spartanburg ranks as 61st in terms of MSA, with a population of around 906,000. Within this trade area, there are three malls: Westgate Mall owned by CBL, Haywood Mall owned by Simon, and Anderson Mall owned by Washington Prime.

Haywood is the dominant mall, with tenants such as Apple (AAPL) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). The other two malls are dying on the vine.

I drive by Westgate Mall almost daily, and the dark Sears store reminds me of the "Temple of Doom" every time. This particular mall also has a J.C. Penney and weak foot traffic.

I'd argue that it and Anderson could be great redevelopment opportunities. But they should likely be "de-malled" and converted to mixed-use properties. That isn't really an option either though, when, as I already explained, WPG and CBL are cash constrained. They don't have adequate capital to demolish and completely rebuild again.

If I've said it once, I've said it a hundred times: Being a mall owner today is highly capital intensive.

Knowing that we looked at Washington Prime's portfolio and concluded that 32 of its malls could make the cut if 225 U.S. malls total were to survive. In other words, 20 of its malls, in our opinion, won't exist in 10 years or more… with the time frame for each property being based on its department store mix and exposure.

Source: Wikipedia and iREIT

The Chase for Yield Can Be Dangerous

Now, we all know that yield-chasing can be dangerous and that, without adequate capital, redevelopment becomes increasingly challenging. So before you invest hard-earned capital into WPG, CBL, PEI, and MAC, make sure that you recognize that all four (in yellow) are becoming increasingly dangerous.

The department store sector is going to get hit the hardest over the next few quarters. And we believe that additional store closures will put enhanced risk on the REITs that have tight payout ratios.

Access to capital is paramount. As such, these four REITs will probably have to cut their dividends to manage capital and pay for expenses that arise as stores close.

The growth forecasts above don't even reflect the potential for dramatic department store closings. And while the higher yields (for WPG, CBL, PEI, and MAC) reflect the danger of a dividend cut, they don't weigh in on the potential for elevated store closures in 2020 and 2021.

Again, even the most liberal estimate is that there will only be around 400 malls operating after the next decade.

Given the potential for more department store closures and continued pressure on dividends, there's a strong chance that multiples will remain low… with more dividend cuts in the coming years.

Source: iREIT

So why Is Tanger a Strong Buy?

I knew you'd ask this question, so I'm prepared to reply.

First off, remember that Tanger has ZERO department stores. So there's no fear of a 150,000-square-foot box going empty. Furthermore, there's no fear of needing capital to fill up such vacancies.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Also, Tanger can locate in many areas where malls can't. More specifically, outlets thrive in tourism markets. With that said, over 88% of its properties are located within the top 50 MSAs.

But the most telling thing about Tanger is this…

The supply of outlet centers in the U.S. remains favorable. Instead of witnessing closing, outlets are underrepresented - "less than 70 million square feet of quality space that represents less than 1% of U.S. retail space," as cited below.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

What this means is that, over the next decade… as more malls shutter… Tanger will become the beneficiary of increased demand. The best retailers will evolve, and many of them will utilize outlets due to their lower-cost settings.

I know we're not telling you anything you haven't heard before. But we are becoming increasingly skeptical about the fate of malls in smaller markets. Our recent downgrade for MAC and PEI demonstrates our conservatism on the subject - and the potential for large-scale department store closures over the next few years.

This game is all about musical chairs, and investors should be cognizant of the risks before allocating capital into higher-yielding sucker yields. Always, always, ask yourself whether the thrill of victory is worth the agony of defeat.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.