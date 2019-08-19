Turtle Beach: Why The Bull Thesis Is Solid

We believe HEAR's revenue growth is driven by the console cycle and the gamer numbers on console, both of which point to future revenue growth.

Bears think HEAR's revenue growth is driven by Fortnite, which we believe is inaccurate.

After our last article, we decided to do more research on Turtle Beach (HEAR). We had read some bearish articles that argued that HEAR's rapid increase in sales was due to the popularity of Fortnite and, therefore, HEAR's sales and profits would decline substantially in the next few years as Fortnite's popularity waned. The decline in sales in Q2 2019 has only reinforced their belief that sales would decline further in 2020 and beyond even if Q1 sales have done well. After looking into this argument, we believe it has many flaws and that HEAR has many significant growth drivers that should drive growth in sales and profitability in the years ahead, which means HEAR should trade at a higher multiple than what bears claim.

Console headsets - The bear argument

The bear argument mainly rests upon the premise that Fortnite is the cause of increased HEAR headset sales and, therefore, a decline in the popularity of Fortnite will reduce revenues substantially.

While this argument may seem true on the surface, if we look deeper into it, it doesn't hold up. Why did HEAR specifically benefit most from Fortnite?

The underlying reason is this - HEAR was dependent on console headset sales in 2017 and Fortnite was the first extremely popular multiplayer game that came to console. The increase in the number of gamers on console led to an increase in headset sales, leading to huge overall sales increases for HEAR.

Therefore, HEAR's revenues don't depend on the popularity of Fortnite, but rather on the number of gamers on console. Although Fortnite's popularity may have declined, the number of gamers on console should have remained roughly the same, even if they switch to other games. We believe very few gamers buy a console just to play Fortnite for a year.

According to surveys by HEAR, gamers replace their headsets roughly every 24 months, so half the new gamers should replace their headsets every year.

Therefore, console headset sales are likely to be down substantially in the first year but should stabilize after the first year. Sales won't continuously decline after 2019 like some bears claim.

The console cycle

Another factor driving console headset sales is the console cycle. This business is actually cyclical, as you can see from the picture above.

Fortunately, for bulls, the cycle has bottomed in 2019, and the launches of new consoles from Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) should drive growth in console sales over the next few years. Management also noted that these consoles would focus on audio more, which should increase the percentage of users buying a headset.

Both platforms will again significantly upgrade power, speed and capabilities to enable even more immersive and entertaining gaming. Sony specifically said that the PlayStation 5 will have a big focus on 3D audio, which suggests that games developed for that console will also have a focus on audio in order to optimize the gaming experience. This should make it even more important to have a high quality gaming headset, not just for chat, but to really take advantage of the audio capabilities of the console. Q2 2019 call

This, combined with headset replacement, should drive slow but steady growth in console sales over the next few years. We don't see any need to worry about a decline in console headset sales.

PC headsets

Another growth catalyst bears are missing is the continued growth of PC headsets. There was almost no PC headset sales in 2017 as the business only started in 2018, so any revenue growth from this segment would be incremental growth in 2019 and beyond.

Management is targeting a 10-20% share of the $1.6bil PC gaming headset market. We did a conservative estimate and found that management could make $80mil in new revenue from this market even if they hit the low end of their goal - assuming the PC gaming headset market in the geographies that HEAR serves is half the size of the total market.

Lastly, over time I would hope that we would be able to get 10% to 20% market share in the PC gaming headset. That would be put us in the top couple and that is over time it would be great to lead the category like we do in console, but for us more realistically in the next couple of years we hope to get in that kind of share range. Q3 2018 call

So far, management has made decent progress in this market, with overall share doubling in their target markets just a few months after they enter the market. The closing of the ROCCAT acquisition only adds to their current share.

While we'll be updating progress annually, I will tell you that our first quarter share in PC headsets has doubled already versus prior year in the U.S., U.K. and combined major European markets off to a good early start. Q1 2019 call

Gaming mice and keyboards

With their acquisition of ROCCAT, HEAR now sells a wide selection of gaming keyboard and mice in addition to their headset lineup.

This is a major untapped market for HEAR, with over $1.2bil of potential.

Although ROCCAT does seem to be a small player, we believe that the acquisition should allow ROCCAT to utilize HEAR's distribution systems and other resources to increase share in HEAR's dominant markets.

We believe this will be a major source of revenue growth in the years to come, as TAM increases significantly, and at the same time, HEAR will also expand into many of ROCCAT's geographies.

Conclusion

No, HEAR's revenues and profits will not shrink to 2017 levels whatever bears may think. TAM has expanded rapidly, the number of gamers has increased rapidly, and HEAR will soon be expanding into major markets like China. HEAR can also use its resources and expertise to help ROCCAT expand revenues substantially.

In light of these catalysts, we believe management's stated goal of 10-20% revenue growth and 15-30% EBITDA growth is believable, especially since they have beaten their own estimates so many times.

As such, we believe the current forward P/E multiple of 9.5x, after an unwarranted selloff, is extremely cheap, and, like management, we have also bought shares of HEAR.

