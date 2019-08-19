CSX: A Great Entry Point

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 10.52, which is 15.41% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of CSX Corp. (CSX) are down 16.81% since peaking on July 16, 2019, and in my opinion, the shares of this rail transport and service company are an attractive buy at current price levels. The company has a strong history of generating consistent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next 12 months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ) plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I'm going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ, please see my blog post).

As of the end of July 2019, the MGQ for the S&P 100 was 9.07.

The current MGQ for CSX stands at 10.52, which implies a 15.41% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that CSX has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel for how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

Caveat Lector: I am a Quant Trader - that is, I seek to understand market behavior by using mathematical and statistical modeling, measurement, and research. So, you won't find much qualitative analysis in my work or in my trading process. The goal is to identify optimum entry points for trades based on my quantitative model and execute those trades as effectively as possible.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of CSX was 22.70% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 13.60% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.40% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.10% per year (GuruFocus). This is a management team that has a proven track record of generating solid earnings growth over the long term, and what stands out as promising for future growth is the acceleration to the upside of earnings growth over the last 12 months, compared to the 10-year average.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backward. And, it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about CSX.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

CSX has a forward P/E of 15.80 compared to a 16.99 forward P/E for the S&P 100. The forward P/E for CSX is a little lower to that of the index, suggesting that the markets are expecting a market growth rate for the company lower than that of the broader markets, but I am willing to overlook this shortfall as my other growth metrics are above market averages.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for CSX stands at 12.85%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 9.11% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of December was at 7.90%, so CSX has an implied potential rate of return that's 1.62x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trading Model, there's a high probability of a rally to the $72.00 level from here, which would equate to a gain of around 10% for the shares. But before I take a long position in the stock via call options, at least one of the following technical signals needs to be triggered:

The shares must post a daily close above their 13-day Weighted Moving Average.

My momentum bars have turned bullish (just barely), but I want to see a close above the MA to confirm a bullish turn in momentum. I will buy CSX call options once this signal is triggered.

For investors who wish to buy the shares, I believe that an entry point once the shares close above the 13-day MA will offer more upside reward than downside risk over the next three months. For longer-term investors, I believe CSX is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Relative Strength

When looking for companies to invest in, I like to find management teams that have outperformed their peers in the same industry with regard to growing earnings, running the company efficiently, and generating higher-than-average returns for shareholders.

Management Effectiveness

CSX Industry Gross Margin TTM 76.21% 27.99% Operating Profit Margin TTM 41.03% 10.54% Net Profit Margin TTM 27.87% 7.19% Return on Equity - TTM 26.17% 9.18%

Source: Reuters

This is a company that's posting much higher profit margins than its peers, with a management team that's very good in turning revenue into earnings, and generating higher returns on equity than its competitors. The price drop in the shares over the last month presents an excellent opportunity to initiate a position in CSX.

Best-in-Class Operating Efficiency

The key takeaway I got from the company's Q2 2019 earnings call was the following statement regarding management's forward guidance:

Outlook reflects present activity levels, with upside if conditions improve in the second half

Railroad companies are notorious for their obsession in controlling costs, and CSX is no exception, and it is one of best-of-class when it comes to pinching pennies. Management reported new company record operating levels for the quarter. As CEO Jim Foote stated:

Records include operating income, free cash flow, and operating efficiency in the form of an all-time low operating ratio for our U.S. Class I railroad.

With the company operating at record efficiency, the opportunity for buying shares in at their current price levels lies in the potential leveraged increase in future earnings should revenue growth exceed the company's projections in the second half of the fiscal year.

And, management is not sitting on its laurels in regards to operating efficiency but rather always looking for more efficiencies in operations. As CFO Kevin Boone stated on the earnings call:

While we hit a record this quarter, fuel efficiency remains a big opportunity for us. I expect the operating teams continue to deliver savings. Train speed in dwell continues to be opportunities as well the related cost benefits remains significant. Finally, we are finding new opportunities to become more efficient in our G&A costs. Recent initiatives should benefit us in the second half.

Shares are now trading 9% below where they were after the company reported Q2 2019 earnings on July 16 - most of the bad news has been priced into the shares - at these levels, the shares offer investors a great opportunity to buy into the company for future earnings growth at a discount.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, CSX will soon be an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

