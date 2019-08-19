25% Recession Probability In The Next 6-12 Months (Turning Points For The Week Of August 12-16)

Businesses are cutting manufacturing hours; the stock market is now correcting and the yield curve's inversion is deepening.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction and to determine if the economy has reached an economic "Turning Point."

I'm increasing my recession probability in the next 6-12 months to 25% due to a consistent theme of weaker business data throughout the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators. Softer business revenue and earnings growth indicate weaker macro-level demand. This is translating into declining manufacturing hours and softer jobs growth data. The financial markets have picked up on this, sending the stock markets into a correction and inverting key sections of the bond market.

Long-Leading Indicators

BEA corporate-reported earnings have declined in the last two quarters and are have contracted Y/Y:

Earnings of publicly-traded companies - a much narrower swath of US business - are still positive (emphasis added):

Total earnings for the 460 index members that have reported are up +0.4% from the same period last year on +4.8% higher revenues. Earnings and revenue growth for the same cohort of companies had been -0.3% and +4.6% in the preceding earnings season, respectively. In other words, earnings and revenue growth is tracking modestly above what we had seen in the March quarter.

Factset.com is reporting similar numbers.

As this is a macro-level report, the BEA numbers carry more weight because they represent a far wider number of companies.

Other long-leading indicators are positive. Mid-rated bonds are trading at very advantageous levels as investors reach for yield in a ZLB world. There is little to no financial stress. Most importantly, the Fed is pumping up the money supply:

Just because the Fed is increasing the money supply does not mean people will spend it, however.

The long-leading indicators are modestly bearish, primarily due to business-related issues. Weaker profits mean that business sentiment will weaken, which is already causing softer investment.

Leading Indicators

Let's start with the good news: orders for durable goods are stable:

The top two charts show new orders for consumer durable goods while the bottom two charts show new orders for non-defense capital goods. Absolute levels (the left charts) are moving sideways, indicating stable demand. The Y/Y charts are fair: consumer durable orders are still increasing at pretty healthy rates (top right) while new orders for business capital goods are just above 0%.

The four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims remains at very low levels.

After falling for nearly two years, building permits have increased for the last three months.

Short-term credit markets are very liquid.

But, there are some key negative developments as well.

The average weekly hours of production workers have been declining for a year and are at its lowest level in five years. This is the first key employment statistic that drops before a recession, as employers cut hours due to decreasing work. The consistency of this decline indicates the jobs market could soon see rising weakness.

And the financial markets are telegraphing an increasing probability of recession:

The S&P 500 (lect chart) has started a second correction (which will probably continue) while the yield curve's inversion is progressing. The right chart shows the 10-year/3-month spread, which recently inverted. The inversion is growing more extreme.

The belly of the curve's inversion is becoming more pronounced. The left chart shows the 10/7/5-year-3-month spread, which inverted earlier this summer. The right chart shows the 7/5/3-year-1-year spread, which inverted at the end of last year. Both have recently deepened.

The leading indicators are modestly bearish. Employers are cutting back on hours, indicating weaker demand. Recession fears caused the equity market correction this week. And the yield curve's inversion is spreading to encompass a larger percentage of the curve.

Coincidental Data

We're still seeing jobs growth but the pace is weaker:

Data from the St. Louis Reserve; author's calculations

The 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of establishment job growth continues to decline. The 3-month average (in blue) is near its lowest level in the last five years and has also recently dropped sharply. The 6-month moving average (in gold) has the same characteristics.

Two other coincidental numbers are sending mixed signals.

On one hand, retail sales are rising (left chart) leading to an increase in the Y/Y percentage change (right chart). This indicates the US consumer is busy opening the wallet again.

But industrial production is clearly declining (left chart) which means the Y/Y percentage change (right chart) is close to contracting.

The coincidental data is modestly bearish. Employment growth is softer due to weaker demand and overall activity. Should this trend continue, expect the consumer to start tightening his purse strings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.