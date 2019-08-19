Deere: Wait For It

The company continues to feel the pressure from a declining economy and agriculture uncertainty and has lowered its guidance once again.

One could say that Deere & Company's (DE) earnings release was one of the most watched earnings releases last week. Just like some smaller trade dependent companies, John Deere is currently being pressured by fears of a slowing economy, bad weather, and the ongoing trade war with China. As a result, the company missed both sales and earnings expectations and slightly lowered its guidance. The bright side continues to be a higher dividend, which will hopefully be supported by capital gains once the pressure from headwinds starts to linger. Source: John Deere

It's Tough Out There

There is bad news and good news. The good news is that, despite all the bad news I am about to give you, investors still got a higher bottom line in the third quarter of 2019. Deere reported adjusted EPS of $2.71, which was below expectations of $2.80 but 5% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS rose by 31% to $2.59. The most recent quarter is the weakest quarter of the current economic cycle after growth peaked in the second half of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Unfortunately, weakness started at the top as sales fell by 3% to $8.97 billion compared to $9.29 is the prior-year quarter. The company's better price realization of 3 points was partially offset by a negative currency impact of 2 points.

The company's largest segment, worldwide agriculture and turf, saw a net sales decline of 6% to $5.95 billion. Total operating profit declined by 24% to $612 million caused by total lower shipments, higher production costs, and negative currency effects. This was partially offset by a higher price realization.

The North American agricultural sector results reflect a high degree of uncertainty. Market access, near-term commodity demand, and weather issues are challenging the industry and offset any benefits from a better outlook for farm incomes in the US according to Deere.

The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DBA) is down 11% year to date and has been in a severe downtrend since the commodity peak of 2011.

Data by YCharts

All over North America, we are seeing issues regarding uncertainties on top of weather issues that caused a delayed planting season as a result of rainy weather. Nonetheless, total US farm cash receipts are expected to hit a new multi-year high as 2 rounds of USDA aid are able to offset some reduction from lower crops and livestock.

Source: Deere & Company Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Meanwhile, there are strong signs of hope in Brazil as farmers are capitalizing on expanded trade opportunities in soybean and meat markets which has caused production to increase significantly.

In Europe, there are signs of a grain recovery as weather has been better compared to last year even though multiple countries recorded new heat records during the summer.

As a result, Deere expects 2019 sales to be flat versus previous expectations of flat to 5% growth. EU 28 sales expectations are unchanged at roughly 0% growth as well. South America sales are expected to be flat to 5%, which is also unchanged. Asia sales are unchanged as well and expected to be flat to slightly down. Total sales are expected to be up by 2% in fiscal year 2019.

Moving over to the smaller but still significant worldwide construction and forestry segment. Total sales improved by 1% to $3.0 billion while operating profit accelerated 35%. This was the effect of a higher Wirtgen operating profit, a better price realization, and the negative effects from a negative sales mix.

Deere mentions a few tailwinds that caused another quarter of positive sales growth. These facts are GDP growth, oil and gas activities, and infrastructure investments. These factors are obviously tailwinds, but they are getting weaker. For example, sales in this segment were up by 11% in the second fiscal quarter with strong support from shipments. Now, we are just barely positive as economic momentum has shifted to the downside in the first quarter of this year (calendar year).

Source: Article (Click for more info about economic growth)

With regard to the outlook in this segment, the only thing that has changed is that the price of crude oil is expected to be flat instead of up.

Total construction and forestry sales are expected to be up 10% in 2019, which is a revision of 100 basis points compared to previous expectations of 11% growth. Note that the company already revised its expectations in the previous quarter from 13% to 11%.

Source: Deere & Company Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Total company-wide sales are expected to be up 4% in 2019, which is also lower compared to previous expectations of 5%. Net income expectations have been revised from $3.3 billion to $3.2 billion.

Lastly, the company's cost of net sales as a percentage of total sales is expected to end the year at 77%, which is 100 basis points higher than previously expected. Cash flow is expected to reach a 5-year high in 2019 well above $3.0 billion, which will further support dividend growth. Over the past 2 years, the company has increased dividends by 25%. This will increase as long as the company sees room to improve profitability.

The bigger picture shows that EBITDA margins have hit a new multi-year high on a TTM basis, which is one of the reasons why net income has been able to withstand slower sales growth.

Going forward, traders and investors will more than likely continue to feel the pressure of slower economic growth and trade uncertainty. This will keep the pressure on sales and make a sudden net income acceleration very unlikely.

The stock which is trading at 12.8x next year's earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.90 was up almost 4% after earnings but still ended the week 3.6% lower.

Source: FINVIZ

I believe Deere has a great business model and tremendous potential to grow earnings in the long term. Unfortunately, I think the stock will continue to be in choppy waters as long as fundamental headwinds are not resolved. That's why I won't be buying at this point. I will wait until the economy starts to improve along with more certainty regarding the trade war. Once these issues turn into tailwinds, we will more than likely enter a new period of accelerating sales and margins growth that will lead to both higher dividends and capital gains.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.