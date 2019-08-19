Carvana Is Fundamentally Weak

Carvana (CVNA) stock has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 index in the last three years, even before the recent upward pop, but this move may be driven more by the high short interest in the stock than the underlying fundamentals.

Company Overview

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Arizona, Carvana operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle, inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology, obtain financing and warranty coverage, purchase the vehicle, and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

According to this third-party review, customers can pick a car from Carvana's inventory of more than 10,000 cars, select financing terms and fill out the paperwork all online. Interestingly, all vehicles sold by Carvana come with a seven-day "test own" period. Carvana has delivered cars in 48 states to date.

Stock Has Outperformed

Since its IPO in April 2017 for $225 million, the company's stock price has sextupled and outperformed the S&P 500 index by 30 times:

Data by YCharts

The outperformance, however, has not come with a smooth ride up. CVNA's extreme volatility is likely in part due to its significant short interest:

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals Do Not Support

Investors should note, however, that even though the company's revenue and gross profits have grown exponentially, its free cash flow remains challenged:

Data by YCharts

Further, the company's balance sheet leverage is relatively high at a debt to assets ratio of 55 percent:

Data by YCharts

In short, the company does not have much capacity left to borrow non-dilutive debt capital in order to fund its extreme growth rate of ~100 percent per year, so it will likely need to raise convertible debt capital or equity capital, both of which will dilute the existing shareholders, as was the case in May of 2019.

Capital Intensive Business

No, I do not mean capital expenditures.

The following graph illustrates the exponential increase in Carvana's inventory in the last three years, as well as the change in Days Inventory Outstanding, a measure of inventory management efficiency, during the same period:

Data by YCharts

Although Carvana's inventory management has improved from more than 100 days inventory outstanding in 2017 to 61 in the second quarter of 2019, the pace of improvement in this important metric has stalled, and the current level of 61 days is only slightly better than the most recent industry average.

As Carvana grows its business in the coming years, the company will need billions of dollars in additional capital just to grow its used vehicle inventory.

Intense Competition

There are 35,000 new and used car dealers in the United States, most of which are mom-and-pop shops, responsible for about 15 million transactions each year, in addition to the private-party sales between individuals, and I do not readily see how Carvana would be able to generate excess economic profits before it builds out its brand for many years to come. The road is long.

Further, another online used car startup, Shift, recently raised $40 million on the way to its own initial public offering. Although the two startups reportedly focus on different age segments of the used vehicle market, it is not clear why either could not easily expand into the other's territory.

At a minimum, it will be several years before either company (or yet another) reaches critical mass to become sustainably profitable, let alone profitable enough to justify current valuations, in the highly competitive and fragmented used vehicle market.

Unfavorable Insider Transactions

Carvana's top insiders sold more than 300,000 of their shares, or ~$20 million, in just the last three months. Although this is not a deal-breaker on its own, I see sizeable insider sales as a major red flag that can indicate that even the management team believes the stock is overvalued at current prices.

Bottom Line

Although Carvana is well-positioned to grow into a vast market, its current valuation does not incorporate the high and increasing competitive threats.

I rate the company SELL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.