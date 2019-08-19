Tanzanian Gold Corporation: Sharp Rallies Are Selling Opportunities

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) is a much less covered name in the junior sector, partially due to the dearth of in-depth information on its website about the company. While the majority of junior miners with a $25 million-plus market capitalization have a corporate presentation, Tanzanian Gold Corp. does not have one. Therefore, one must dig deeper into SEDAR filings for more information.

The company tends to enjoy massive booms when the gold price (GLD) gets going, but then sees massive busts once the gold price tops. We saw this in 2016 when the stock shot up 750% in five months, before giving up 85% of these gains over the next nine months. The current rally off of the 2019 lows has seen a 380% gain thus far. However, outside of a lasting bull market in gold, the stock has the potential to suffer the same fate it has in prior cyclical bull markets for the metal. The issue contributing to these unsustainable price advances is that the fundamental thesis barely stacks up to other peers in the junior mining sector. The company has a small resource in a sub-par jurisdiction and has an underwhelming Net Present Value (5%) for its project compared to its market capitalization. While most other junior miners trade at a 0.25x-0.45x Price to Net Asset Value [P/NAV], Tanzanian Gold Corporation trades at over 0.9x. For this reason, I believe that sharp rallies are an opportunity to trim or exit the stock in favor of more attractive juniors in more stable jurisdictions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation has been around for well over a decade and has mostly been a very leveraged way to play the gold price. The stock often triples the returns of most Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) components in gold bull moves but also sees that same wild volatility to the downside. While names like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and others saw 1,000% moves off their 2016 lows but either moved higher or only gave up 40% of their gains, Tanzanian Gold Corporation gave up nearly all of its 2016 push higher. These types of movements are only helpful for nimble traders who are able to get out near the highs and keep their emotions in check. For those trying to invest in the name, it is a roller coaster ride without a dividend. The share price performance this year would argue that it must be one of the best juniors, but the company's Pre-Feasibility Study for their Buckreef Project is nothing special when compared to peers. Before covering this, however, we'll go to the balance sheet and the string of recent financings.

(Source: SEDAR.com)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. currently has roughly 144 million shares outstanding and is no stranger to financings. The company announced a public offering for $0.75 per share on August 9th, with the share price trading nearly 30% higher at the time at $1.01 per share. This suggests that there is not a massive appetite for Tanzanian Gold Corporation's shares in the open market. This is because most juniors over the past quarter have been raising money within 5% of their current share price, not at 30% lower levels. This financing is on top of the two equity raises in April, an ATM offering of $3.0 million in May, and another direct placement in June, for total proceeds of $6 million. Even by junior miners standards, this is a shocking amount of equity raises in seven months. This is not ideal for shareholders where dilution is one of the most significant issues among junior miners. In addition, the fact that they are raising below current market prices in the last financing shows that demand is not as strong as it is for industry peers. As an example, Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) recently raised $21 million at C$1.22 per share, which was exactly in line with their share price at the time. The company currently has a cash balance of close to US$4 million, but I would be surprised if we did not see another financing by Q1 of 2020. To summarize, this string of equity financings is a minor red flag as I prefer companies that are raising money only once to twice a year, and at or near current market prices.

As we can see from the company's financial statements at the end of May, the company had just over $1.1 million in cash but has since raised $4.1 million. This has given them a current cash balance to use for both exploration and G&A expenses of roughly $5.2 million. Based on a conservative burn rate of $200,000/month for their current drill program and G&A spend, I believe their current cash balance sits closer to $4 million as of mid-August.

(Source: Sedar.com, Sedar Filings for Tanzanian Gold Corporation)

Based on Tanzanian Gold Corporation's current share count post-financing, the company has an enterprise value of $116 million after backing out $4 million in cash. Their current after-tax NPV (5%) for their Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania is $131 million, just 10% higher than their current market capitalization. For a company in a sub-par jurisdiction like Tanzania, a P/NAV of 0.91 is quite generous. I say this because juniors in premier jurisdictions at the same stage of development like Marathon Gold are lucky to command a P/NAV of 0.40x.

Digging into the economics of the project, this P/NAV is even more surprising. The company's Buckreef Gold Project currently has a resource of 1.65 million ounces at 1.54 grams per tonne gold, with 1.1 million ounces of this confirmed as mineable resources. This is a very small resource and is spread over a long mine life which makes for a much slower pay-back. Annual production is estimated at 68,000 ounces, and the study has projected modest start-up costs of $76.5 million. While the initial capital expenditures for the project are low, the production profile isn't that inspiring. In my opinion, Buckreef is a very small project with average AISC that deserves no takeover premium. The reason I mention the takeover premium is that this is the only way we can justify a P/NAV of 0.91 compared to peers trading at 0.40 or less.

So why is the company not a takeover target? This is because there are very few mid-tier or intermediate producers interested in adding 68,000 ounces of production to their current profile in Tanzania. A 68,000-ounce production profile is too minor to move the needle for most 300,000-ounce plus annual gold producers, and the majority of sub 300,000-ounce annual gold producers can't afford to make acquisitions. This is due to their smaller market capitalizations and lower cash balances on average.

As a comparable, Avnel Mining was acquired in 2017 by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) for US$122 million. Avnel Mining's Kalana Project in Mali had over 2 million ounces of gold at 2.8 grams per tonne gold, and exceptional all-in sustaining costs $595/oz, with 150,000 ounces per year of gold production. This means that Avnel Mining had 35% lower costs ($595/oz vs. $933/oz), nearly twice the production profile (150,000 ounces per year vs. 68,000 ounces), and twice the gold ounces (2 million ounces vs. 1.1 million) vs. Tanzanian Gold Corporation when it was purchased. Despite beating Tanzanian Gold Corporation in every category, it was acquired for the same price as Tanzanian Gold Corporation's current market cap. Endeavour Mining is the only African gold producer doing acquisitions the past few years, and Tanzanian Gold Corporation is not an option they would be considering at its current rich valuation. In the top image below, we can see Avnel Mining's Feasibility Study highlights, and below that, we can see the project economics for Tanzanian Gold Corporation.

(Source: Resourceworld.com)

Avnel Mining was acquired for $122 million with an after-tax NPV of $196 million, or a P/NAV of 0.62. The difference was that they had industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of $595/oz and industry-leading gold grades for an open-pit mine at over 3.0 grams per tonne. Meanwhile, Tanzanian Gold Corporation is trading for an even less attractive 1.12x P/NAV based on their $108 million after-tax NPV at an 8% discount rate which was used for Avnel Mining. This is telling us that on a comparable basis, Tanzanian Gold Corporation is twice as expensive for a less impressive project.

(Source: SEDAR.com, Tanzanian Gold Corporation Filings)

(Source: SEDAR.com, Tanzanian Gold Corporation Filings)

Digging into the project economics from Tanzanian Gold Corporation's SEDAR filings, we can see that while cash costs of ~$730/oz are reasonable, the all-in sustaining costs at the Buckreef Project are much higher. All-in sustaining costs for the project are expected to come in at $933/oz over the mine life. Also, these all-in sustaining costs [AISC] are quite substantial in the first five years, with AISC averaging $1,315/oz for the first four years. Another slightly concerning part about the project is the very high strip ratio noted in the technical report of 9.54. To compare this strip ratio to other peers where I've owned in the past, it is nearly 250% higher. Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), a past favorite of mine, had a strip ratio of 2.9 to 1 for comparison. This is a significant amount of waste and suggests that all-in sustaining costs will have a hard time tracking much lower than current estimates of $930/oz over the mine life.

(Source: SEDAR.com, Tanzanian Gold Corporation Filings)

(Source: SEDAR.com, Tanzanian Gold Corporation Filings)

The initial capital costs for the Buckreef Project are very reasonable at US$76.5 million and is the one attractive part about the project. The issue, however, is that the company has not seen success in raising money above market prices in the past. Therefore, a $76.5 million capex bill to build out this mine in the future would require significant dilution. Other than the fact that the project has a very high strip ratio and average AISC, why do I think it's less desirable than its peers? Let's look at a comparison to another open-pit gold project in a much more favorable jurisdiction to gain some perspective.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we stack Marathon Gold up against Tanzanian Gold Corporation, either Marathon Gold is disgustingly undervalued, or Tanzanian Gold Corporation is quite overvalued. While I would argue that Marathon Gold is undervalued, I do not believe any junior deserves to be trading above 0.60x P/NAV. For conservative and comparative purposes, I have not upgraded these projects for the current gold price near $1,500/oz. Instead, I have kept the gold prices that were used in each company's Pre-Feasibility studies.

Looking at the above table, I have highlighted green cells as an area where a company is superior. As we can see, Marathon's jurisdiction wins by a wide margin with a B+ grade in Newfoundland, Canada, vs. Tanzanian Gold's C grade ranking in Tanzania, Africa. From a grade standpoint, Marathon's gold grades are 30% higher at 1.99 grams per tonne gold vs. Tanzanian Gold's grades of 1.54 grams per tonne gold. From a cost standpoint, Marathon Gold's all-in sustaining costs are nearly 30% lower at $666/oz projected vs. Tanzanian Gold's $933/oz forecasted. Finally, from a gold price standpoint, Marathon Gold used a gold price $50/oz lower than the one that Tanzanian Gold Corporation used in its own study. Despite Marathon beating Tanzanian Gold Corp. in every single category measured, Marathon trades at a P/NAV of 0.32, while Tanzanian Gold Corp. trades at a P/NAV of 0.91. This makes absolutely zero sense. Based on these metrics, Tanzanian Gold Corp.'s valuation is stretched at current levels, and this is evidenced by its inability to raise money near market levels.

Based on the above valuation metrics, I see Tanzanian Gold as overvalued, especially if it continues its rally. A 0.91x P/NAV is a hefty price to pay for a company trading in a sub-par jurisdiction with a high strip-ratio, and mediocre all-in sustaining costs on a industry-wide basis.

Looking at the technical picture, Tanzanian Gold Corporation remains in a base despite its massive rally so far off its lows. While most gold miners have already broken out of their consolidation zones, Tanzanian Gold Corporation has been unable to. This suggests that despite the percent it has rallied off of its lows, it is still a laggard from a technical standpoint. I prefer to invest in miners in uptrends, not miners whipping around in volatile ranges. The stock would need a breakout above $1.50 to break out of its current base. Based on valuation, I would view any breakouts as very failure prone. The reason for this is that a breakout above $1.50 would have the stock trading at a P/NAV of over 1.50x.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While many juniors have seen strong runs off of their year-to-date lows, not all juniors are equal. I do not see Tanzanian Gold Corporation as a unique situation despite its performance, and I prefer juniors in better jurisdictions with more reasonable valuations. For this reason, I believe any further rallies in Tanzanian Gold Corporation are opportunities to trim one's position or exit the stock. While anything is possible in a gold bull market, the new financing suggests that the market is not interested in paying above $1.00 for the stock. I do not like owning juniors with P/NAV ratios above 1.0x, where the company would be valued near $0.95 per share, and I view rallies above this level as opportunities to exit the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.