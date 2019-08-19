China Mobile: The Tech Within

More amazingly, this article then shows how irrational things are. Not because of the valuation disparity, but because of something else.

In the current bifurcated market, there are both amazingly high and amazingly low valuations.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) isn't just about mobile telephony

We're again living in a very weird market. A market where tiny businesses with little profits but strong growth can gather gigantic valuations, whereas gigantic businesses with strong profits but little growth gather minuscule valuation multiples.

Nowhere is this more evident than when we compare the valuations of today's market darlings, the cloud businesses, with today's market outcasts, the mobile telephony companies. Even more extreme is when we compare U.S. tech companies within the U.S. cloud sector with foreign mobile telephony companies.

For instance, take China Mobile. China Mobile is the largest mobile operator in the world by subscriber count. It dominates the Chinese market, with its market leadership ensuring it large margins (39% EBITDA margins). Yet, for all of this, it currently gathers an Enterprise Value of just $111 billion. It trades for a measly 2.8x EV/EBITDA, below even the most distressed of U.S. businesses.

Now take Shopify (SHOP), Twilio (TWLO), Zoom Video (ZM) or CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD). These carry:

Fully diluted Enterprise Values of $41.3 billion, $17.6 billion, $27.6 billion and $14.5 billion, respectively. That aggregates to $101 billion.

For all of this, they carry (TTM, Trailing Twelve Months) revenues of $1.3 billion, $0.9 billion, $0.4 billion, and $0.3 billion. That's $2.9 billion in "growth revenues" across all 4 businesses.

Those revenues are growing strongly. They're growing 48%, 86%, 103%, and 103% year on year.

So ok, this is just another article comparing the incomparable, you'll say. These leaders of tomorrow with the dinosaurs of yesterday. No. There's something else.

You see, a company like China Mobile is a very large company. Within, it also has emerging businesses. For instance:

Mobaihe, a set-top box service for broadband customers, which allows the provision of HD video-on-demand.

DICT (Data, Information and Communications Technology), providing cloud computing, big data, and other technology services.

IoT (internet of Things), providing IoT connectivity - something essential for the realization of IoT's potential.

Now, what's so special about these businesses? Well, notice their sizes and growth rates:

Mobaihe is at a yearly run rate of at least RMB12.4 billion ($1.8 billion) and growing +59.7% year on year.

DICT is at a yearly run rate of at least RMB27.2 billion ($3.9 billion) and growing +47.3% year on year.

IoT is at a yearly run rate of at least RMB10.4 billion ($1.5 billion) and growing +43.8% year on year.

So, what you have here is $7.2 billion in high-growth businesses growing at comparable rates to those US tech darlings. That's more than twice the "growth revenues" as in those tech darlings, and yet the growth rates remain extremely high.

Still, the whole of China Mobile is hardly worth any more ($111 billion versus $101 billion) than the 4 U.S. tech darlings put together. So, you either have:

The legacy, shrinking, mobile telecom business valued at zero and the growth businesses valued at half the multiple on sales of the US tech darlings.

Or you have the legacy mobile telecom business valued at incredibly low multiples, and the growth businesses valued at zero in spite of being twice the size of the US growth businesses.

Either way, it's irrational. Which is the whole point.

Conclusion

The current tech bubble is blind to the fact that very large and profitable companies like China Mobile also include within them businesses that are as large and growing as fast as the tech darlings.

The market is thus punishing large, profitable companies like China Mobile twice. First by awarding them incredibly low valuations on their aggregate profitability. And then, by not considering any value at all for the growth businesses within.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also short SHOP.