Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears

A couple of factors keep me less than thrilled about owning HD at current levels, namely valuation and the state of the remodeling market.

I believe most of the bottom-line support will come from share repurchases and, possibly, contained operating expenses.

As earnings season for U.S.-based retailers heats up, Home Depot gets ready to report its 2Q19 results - the "holiday quarter" of home improvement retailing. The Street is betting on revenues of $31.0 billion, less than 2% better than 2018 levels. Meanwhile, estimated EPS of $3.08 would represent a timid 1% YOY increase over very tough comps.

Credit: Upgraded Points

My projections for the quarter

When comparing this year's results against 2018, one must keep in mind that 2Q18 benefited greatly from a shift in weather patterns, the delayed start of the Spring season, and possibly some lingering effects of the hurricane rebuilding efforts. As a result, I expect comps to look artificially low this quarter, possibly still pressured by lower lumber prices. I would also not be surprised to see a bit of currency drag on top-line results, perhaps no more than 20 or 30 bps.

Further down the P&L, I believe gross margin headwinds driven by higher supply chain costs and possibly modest pricing weakness in some of Home Depot's product categories will persist. As a result, I project a 20-bp YOY drop in GM that would very much be consistent with last quarter's number.

In order to protect the bottom line, Home Depot will need to once again keep operating expenses under check. The management team did a good job at it in 1Q19, possibly the result of last year's Accelerate Business Investment Plan costs being richer and tapering off in 2019. Lastly, I project that eleven cents worth of EPS support will come in the form of a lower share count, driven by Home Depot's aggressive stock repurchase strategy.

See my projected P&L for 2Q19 below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

The stock: a story of pros and cons

It is hard to be bearish HD. The company is well-managed and continues to hold a position of leadership in U.S. home improvement, a sub-sector of the retail space that seems much better equipped to thrive in the age of e-commerce and struggling malls. When it comes to identifying high-quality retail stocks amid the still lingering fears over the U.S.-China trade dispute and global economic growth deceleration, I believe HD makes it to the top of the list along with names like Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST).

In addition, the company hardly ever disappoints on earnings day, and the last time that Home Depot reported below-consensus EPS was back in 2014. The fact that earnings guidance for the year at $10.03/share remained intact despite last quarter's seven-cent beat suggests that further upside to management's outlook could be on the horizon.

Data by YCharts

But a couple of factors keep me less than thrilled about owning HD at current levels. First, the stock's valuation has been back on the rise, with current-year P/E of 20.6x approaching a 52-week high after reaching lows of about 16.0x around late December 2018. Adjusted for long-term projected growth, HD's PEG of 2.3x is far from characterizing a bargain - for reference, peer Lowe's (LOW) comparable multiple is a much more enticing 1.2x.

Lastly, I maintain my cautious stance regarding decelerated growth in home building and remodeling. U.S. housing starts have plateaued since around mid-2016, despite the recently improved expectations for lower mortgage rates. Maybe, more importantly, the remodeling market, measured in the graph below by the RMI index, has been showing clear signs of being out of breath over the past couple of years - just as the current, decade-long period of economic expansion seems to have run its course.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from the National Association of Home Builders

All variables considered, and despite the strong fundamentals of the company and the competent management team, I lack the conviction to hold Home Depot's pricey stock ahead of earnings day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.