Pilbara Minerals: A Spodumene Producer With Immense Upside Potential

There is still immense upside potential to unlock at Pilgangoora, as the company plans to scale to 5 Mtpa Stage 2 production and then later up to 7.5 Mtpa in Stage 3 (with a possibility to take part in a downstream joint venture deal to help fund a chemical conversion plant).

Issues experienced during ramp up at Pilgangoora have led to higher than expected operating cash costs and combined with falling prices have made it difficult to generate positive free cashflow.

Pilbara Minerals has taken a beating, along with its spodumene producing peers, as shares of PILBF are down -51.61% over the last year.

Pricing for 6% spodumene concentrate has fallen drastically over the last ~1.5 years or so, with market prices now in the $585-650/t range.

In a recent article, I mentioned that spodumene producers are in trouble. Now, that type of statement kind of goes without saying, especially when one simply observes the trend in pricing for various different lithium products over the last ~1.5 years or so.

In hasn't been pretty. Source: Metal Bulletin

As it pertains to pricing for spodumene concentrate, Fastmarkets recently reported the following:

Fastmarkets assessed the monthly spodumene (min 5-6% Li2O) contract price at $585-650 per tonne cif China on July 31, down from $600-670 per tonne on May 29.

Which correlates more or less what spodumene producers, such as Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF), have been announcing to the market. As shown in the slide below, over at the Mt Marion Lithium Mine, 6% spodumene concentrate prices have now fallen to $608.95/t for Q3 (compared to $682.38/t in Q2). Source: Mineral Resources July 2019 Press Release

Prior to that, ~1.5 years ago, Mineral Resources used to be able to sell the same 6% spodumene concentrate produced at Mt Marion (referenced above) for $900-960/t during Q2-Q3 2018.

Source: Mineral Resources March 2018 Quarterly Activities

Times have changed. In its current state, the spodumene market has become vastly oversupplied, and profit margins have dwindled relative to the boon years of 2017-early 2018.

As a consequence of the sharp snapback in spodumene concentrate pricing, many of the industry's leading producers (who aren't yet in the business of selling much higher-margin chemicals, such as lithium carbonate and/or lithium hydroxide) have seen their share prices suffer immensely, as they struggle to turn a profit.

The following is a one year share price performance chart, tracking some of the industry's leading spodumene producers from Western Australia.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) is down -51.61%.

Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) is down -62.26%.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) is down -60.84%.

And keep in mind, I haven't even mentioned Alita Resources yet, the operator of the Bald Hill Mine, also located in Western Australia, who is currently in a trading halt, and there are growing fears that the company could be on the verge of becoming the "first casualty" of this latest ongoing lithium bust cycle.

Source: Australian Financial Review

With all that said, and despite all the headwinds impacting these spodumene producers in the interim, it's not necessarily all doom and gloom out there, and there are companies definitely worth following. From the share price performance chart presented earlier, it can be seen that Pilbara Minerals has held up better than its peers Altura Mining and Galaxy Resources.

There may be good reason for that.

Let us now take a closer look and examine what the Pilbara Minerals story is all about.

The Pilgangoora Lithium Project

Pilbara Minerals controls the 100% owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project, which declared commercial production earlier in March.

Source: Pilbara Minerals

Production growth at Pilgangoora has been steadily improving, but as the following graphic shows, ramping up a new hard rock lithium project to spodumene concentrate is easier said on paper than in actual reality.

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2019 Corporate Presentation

So far, as highlighted above, the highest recovery to date at Pilgangoora has been 55% (while targeted design recovery states 75%), and "progress improvements works" were still taking place ~1 year after initial mine start-up.

As a consequence of Pilgangoora not yet being fully optimized, as shown below, the average cash operating cost per tonne for the June quarter was A$754/t ($528/t), with a target to reach $320-350/t CFR by Q4 2020.

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Although some pundits/analysts/market observers may think that bringing online a new lithium project is a trivial task, as Pilbara Minerals and some of its neighbors attempting the same feat have shown over the last year, it clearly is not.

As a refresher, the DFS for Stage 1 of Pilgangoora anticipated that recoveries would be 77.5%, annual spodumene production 314k tpa, average life-of-mine cash operating cost of A$276/t ($207/t) CFR, and average life-of-mine operating cost (including royalty & native title costs) of A$344/t ($258/t) CFR.

Source: Pilbara Minerals September 2016 Stage 1 DFS

Currently, Pilgangoora Stage 1 production is not quite there yet in terms of achieving the above highlighted performance parameters (with costs looking like they'll still be more than 50% higher by Q4 2020, even after optimization work is completed), although Pilbara Minerals' assumption of what back then looked like to be a "conservative" 6% spodumene concentrate sales price of $537/t CFR is now looking more and more like a possibility for the sector, by the day.

In the most recent quarter, Pilbara Minerals reported an average sales price of $644/t CIF.

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Right now, every additional $1/t the company can manage to bring in counts (a lot). Again, to be clear, mistakes and "underperformance" during the early stages of a new mine ramp up are nothing surprising, however, because the broader lithium market as a whole has slipped into a rather brutal bear market over the last ~1.5 years, the margin for error has eroded to almost nil (which needs to concern shareholders any anyone on the sidelines contemplating jumping in at this time).

More details explaining the current "oversupplied" lithium market were shared by the company in their latest June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report, shown below.

From Pilbara Minerals:

Broadly speaking, current spodumene market conditions in China are being tempered by delays in the construction, commissioning and ramp-up of chemical conversion facilities that handle spodumene concentrate supply (being the raw material feedstock to those plants). This industry-wide phenomenon is also true for Pilbara Minerals’ Stage 1 offtake customer group, where both General Lithium and Ganfeng have been constructing, commissioning and ramping-up substantial new chemical conversion capacity in the last 6 to 9 months. In each case, this has taken longer than expected. These delays in the development of new chemical conversion capacity by Pilbara Minerals’ Stage 1 customers has resulted in lower shipped tonnes from the Pilgangoora Project during the June Quarter.

Which has no doubt played its part in contributing to a continued decline in the price of spodumene concentrate, which for 6% material (as noted earlier) is now being sold for $585-650/t CIF.

Balance Sheet and Share Structure

In a tough market, investors/speculators need to pay extra close attention to a company's balance sheet (which can quickly become depleted if there's not much/any positive cash flow being generated).

Currently, Pilbara Minerals has ~A$63.5 million of cash in the bank.

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Cash Flow Report

Which should be concerning when total cash outflows for the next quarter are estimated to be ~A$66 million.

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Cash Flow Report

Also, don't forget, Pilbara Minerals is still on the hook for paying back some rather expensive (12% interest) debt (~A$143 million [$100 million] senior secured bond issue), with payments due each quarter (interest-only for first 3 years).

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Cash Flow Report

Now, granted things aren't all doom and gloom, as Pilgangoora is regarded as being one of the highest quality spodumene projects out there, one that has Binding Offtake Agreements (BOAs) in place and the backing of reputable companies, such as: Ganfeng Lithium, General Lithium, POSCO, Great Wall Motors, etc.

In a downmarket, access to capital (on good terms) can be especially important, as tight working capital situations can (and typically do) lead to dilutive events (i.e., capital fundraising) needed to inject more cash into the treasury.

Pilbara Minerals currently has ~1.85 billion shares outstanding, as shown in the slide below.

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2019 Corporate Presentation

Worth noting, Pilbara Minerals completed a capital raise back with Ganfeng Lithium, back in March, to bring in A$50 million (on fairly good terms, relative to today, raising capital at A$0.6438/share, while the current share price is A$0.46/share).

Source: Pilbara Minerals March 2019 Corporate Presentation

The following chart shows the number of shares outstanding for Pilbara Minerals, and how it has increased over the last few years.

Again, for investors/speculators interested in the Pilbara Minerals story, observing closely how the company manages its cash and share structure moving forward from here will be of utmost importance, as too many shares out could lead to excessive "overhang", making a turnaround story that much more difficult to pull off.

Upside Potential

Granted, with all that said, in terms of future upside potential, there's a lot to like here with the Pilbara Minerals story.

For starters, Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora mine is massive, featuring a total resource of 226 Mt @ 1.27% Li2O and total reserve of 108.2 Mt @ 1.25%.

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2019 Corporate Presentation

As the following slide will show, there quite frankly aren't that many spodumene-dominant lithium deposits out there that can rival the size of Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora.

Source: Liontown Resources July 2019 Corporate Presentation

Speaking of upside potential for Pilgangoora, its enormous resource/reserve base can down the road translate to some major expansion opportunities to drastically boost annual output (which the same cannot be said for many other hard rock lithium peers hosting ~30-50 Mt deposits).

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2019 Corporate Presentation

Currently, Pilgangoora has a nameplate capacity of 2 Mtpa, but the Board and Management team at Pilbara Minerals has already approved a decision to expand to Stage 2 of operations (the interest from customers/end users is there to support this), increasing throughput to 5 Mtpa. An even further expansion to Stage 3 would conceivably bring up annual production to up to 7.5 Mtpa.

The following slide shows the DFS results for a 5 Mtpa Stage 2 mine plan, which features an after-tax NPV (10% discount rate) of A$2.16 billion, with life-of-mine cash operating costs estimated to be A$351/t ($263/t) CIF, assuming a 6% spodumene concentrate sales price of $633/t CIF.

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2018 Stage 2 DFS

The current market cap of PLS.AX (the native ticker symbol of PILBF) is ~A$800 million.

As mentioned earlier, Pilbara Minerals has very strong support from many industry leading companies, who have signed up to agreed to take part in Stage 2 financing/BOAs.

Source: Pilbara Minerals August 2018 Stage 2 DFS

Where things stand now, the Stage 2 expansion project for Pilgangoora is slated for commissioning in late Q3 (September) of 2020. Also, due to the current tough environment for lithium, the company is now looking for ways to conserve upfront capital, as it looks for ways to implement a "staged" build for Stage 2.

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

Furthermore, in addition to the planned Stage 2 expansion, Pilbara Minerals has been in active discussions with various parties on Stage 3, looking to lock in strategic partners. In the latest Quarterly Activities Report, the company also made mention that it might consider "the potential sale of a minority project level interest in the Pilgangoora Project of between 20% to 49%."

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

As highlighted above, the partnering process is targeted to conclude in September.

Finally, Pilbara Minerals is looking to finalize terms with POSCO to form a joint venture partnership as a part of Stage 3, to build a secondary processing plant, which would then help the company gain access to the much higher margin lithium chemicals (i.e., lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide) business; this could be a game changer for unlocking the full potential at Pilgangoora.

As highlighted below, the tentative plan for now is that during Stage 3, Pilbara Minerals would supply 315k tpa of spodumene concentrate to the proposed secondary processing plant to produce 40k of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) per year. A formal agreement is also expected to be completed sometime in Q3 (September).

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Quarterly Activities Report

This upcoming September should be an especially busy month for announcements, as a lot of big news is anticipated to be released by the company; investors/speculators interested in the Pilbara Minerals story should make sure especially to tune in then for the latest updates.

Conclusion

To say that the last ~1.5 years has been painful for the lithium sector would be an understatement. With falling lithium prices continuing to be the prevailing trend, Pilbara Minerals has seen its share price decline by an astounding -51.61% in just the last year alone.

Moreover, Pilbara Minerals wasn't fortunate enough to be able to begin the ramp up phase at Pilgangoora with a tailwind at its back, so issues experienced early on with recoveries/processing have only been magnified, causing the balance sheet to run tight in recent months.

Now, with the market price of 6% spodumene concentrate having pulled back in the range of $585-650/t CIF (Pilbara Minerals reported a sales price of $644/t CIF in the last quarter), and seemingly falling more by the day, it will be crucial for the company to get recoveries (55%) at Pilgangoora optimized and up to design target (75%) as quickly as possible (to reduce operating costs), while at the same time still ensuring that overall product quality continues to meet the requirements set forth by its customers.

For investors/speculators, moving forward, it will be especially important to keep tabs on the cash position and balance sheet of the company, as any mishaps/serious issues encountered will undoubtedly lead to another capital raise required to bring in further working capital.

With the share price of PLS.AX currently trading at A$0.46/share, it might be tempting to assume that the bottom is in and now is a most opportune time to load up on "cheap" shares. However, again, given that at this time it would not appear that lithium prices on the whole have finished dropping, it may be prudent to wait a 1-2 quarters to see how the market first behaves (although entirely speculation on my part, it's conceivable that with spodumene concentrate currently in a state of oversupply, the market might be waiting for mines to start closing shop before a final bottom gets put in).

However, for those who would rather not sit on the sidelines or attempt any type of "market timing" strategy (as mentioned earlier, there are upcoming catalysts to look forward to, which could lead to a favorable share price reaction if the news is well received by the market), another approach would be to buy shares of PILBF in tranches, slowly, dollar-cost averaging along the way.

Certainly, despite all the headwinds making life especially tough for all spodumene producers right now, the Pilbara Minerals story does offer a lot of upside potential, which could very well start to be unlocked if the company can weather this current bear market storm and bring online Stage 2 of production (5 Mtpa) successfully and then eventually to get up to Stage 3 (up to 7.5 Mtpa with the possibility to enter into a downstream joint venture to sell higher margin lithium carbonate/hydroxide).

Arguably, the electric vehicle hyper-growth story hasn't even gotten started yet, and with so many new Megafactories slated to come online over the next decade, Pilbara Minerals could find itself in a great position to benefit.

For now, anyway, survival is the name of the game.

