Kohl's Could Be The Next Shoe To Drop

Given the top-line and margin headwinds, along with share price volatility that I expect to continue, I choose not to own KSS.

I see few reasons to be excited, however, considering softness in the women's department and possibly higher merchandise costs.

Kohl's is charged with the task of sparking optimism towards the department store space, after peers Macy's and Dillard's failed to do so.

So far, this has not been a very pleasant month of August for retailers in general and department store chains specifically. And earnings season has barely started for the sector.

After peers Macy's (M) and Dillard's (DDS) failed to report inspiring second-quarter results - far from it, in fact - it will be Kohl's (KSS) turn to try and spark optimism among its investors. Analysts have helped by setting the bar low and expecting merchandise revenues to dip by nearly 2% YOY. Consensus estimate points to even sharper deterioration in EPS, forecasted at $1.53 vs. last year's $1.76.

I would not be surprised to see the women's department perform below average once again this quarter. This has been the case not only for Kohl's in the past few periods but also for the whole industry so far in the second quarter. I fear that weakness on this end of the product portfolio might be caused by secular changes in consumer taste, particularly in what pertains to athleisure and casual wear, only made worse by the well-known shopping habit shift that favors the digital and direct-to-consumer channels.

On the plus side, I will be curious to hear updates on Kohl's deal with Amazon (AMZN) to handle the e-commerce giant's returns in store - in true "if you can't beat your competition, join them" style. As a reminder, this has been called the company's single biggest initiative of the year by the management team itself. The program is expected to be fully rolled out this year, and it could help Kohl's to spark foot traffic and shopping activity in the second half of 2019.

Further down the P&L (see my projections above), I am not overly optimistic about margin trends that I expect to be overwhelmingly negative this quarter. As I have pointed out recently, "Kohl's is faced with the daunting task of revamping its product portfolio as quickly as it can to jump-start revenue growth, [while juggling] its priorities to prevent potentially higher merchandise costs from eating into its margins".

Pricing pressures that may result from Kohl's push to regain market share, higher online fulfillment costs, and the impact of the trade war (about 20% of Kohl's products are sourced from China) only add to the worries. I believe upside to my earnings projections are most likely to come from the opex line, assuming the management team can adjust the company's budget to offset some of the top-line and margin headwinds.

On the stock

Once upon a time, I was impressed by Kohl's ability to perform solidly, in part aided by the bankruptcy of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and J.C. Penney's (JCP) struggles, while other peers failed to produce the same results. As recently as March, the year seemed promising for the Wisconsin-based retailer, supported by a 2018 holiday season that looked strong across the board.

But the tides shifted fast in the past six months.

Today, I would not bet on the stock of company exposed to (1) a crucial women's apparel department that has shown little signs of recovery, (2) possible headwinds from Nike (NKE) and Fitbit (FIT), two brands that supported Kohl's top line recently but that may cease to serve as tailwinds this year (the former due to the success of the company's DTC model and the latter due to sharp decrease in demand), and (3) cost pressure from rising tariffs. Kohl's stock is not priced too aggressively, at a current-year P/E of 9.2x and dividend yield of 5.6%. But the lower valuations may simply reflect the risks of holding shares amid the concerns listed above.

For this reason, and given a stock price that I believe will remain volatile in the foreseeable future, I choose not to own KSS at current levels.

