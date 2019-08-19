Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Inflation Should Be A Concern

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

NFIB Small Business Optimism

Small business optimism rebounded in the July survey to a reading of 104.7. What I find interesting is that business owners no longer see as much uncertainty in the outlook as they did just a couple of months ago. To the contrary, the only thing holding back their optimism is that they can’t find the qualified workers to keep expanding their operations.

Industrial Production

Industrial production fell a disappointing 0.2% in July, despite the increase in utility output. The manufacturing component declined 0.4%, held back by motor vehicles and business equipment, and is down 1.5% so far in 2019. Mining activity, which has been strong all year long, slipped 1.8%. Overall industrial production is now up just 0.5% year-over-year, while capacity utilization is at 77.5%.

Business Inventories

Inventories held by manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers were unchanged in June, while sales rose 0.0%, resulting in the inventory-to-sales ratio dropping from 1.40 to 1.39. Inventory building accounted for an outsized percentage of economic growth over the past 12 months, and until sales catch up, this ratio should be a headwind to the rate of economic growth.

Housing Starts

Housing starts came in well below expectations for July, falling to 1.19 million, which was the result of a significant decline in multi-family dwellings. The good news is that single-family home starts rose to 876,000, which is up 1.9% year-over-year.

Permits were much stronger, increasing an annualized rate of 1.33 million. Multi-dwelling rose 11.9% year-over-year to 498,000, while single-family homes rose to 838,000, but that was down 3.8% over the past year. The improvement in permits suggests that starts will increase in the months ahead.

It's too early to tell, but it is possible that residential investment will stop being a headwind to the rate of economic growth in the third quarter. Mortgage rates can’t go much lower.

Retail Sales

Retails sales continue to surprise on the upside, which means the economic expansion continues. There are no recession concerns in this report, as overall sales rose 0.7% in July, while sales excluding autos and gas rose 0.7%. Very strong! Sales were again led by non-store retailers, which increased 2.8%, and restaurants/bars, which rose 1.1%.

Real consumer spending growth rose 4.3% in the second quarter, and it is starting off at a similar rate in the third quarter.

Consumer Price Index

Consumer prices rose far more than expected last month, increasing 0.3% in July and 1.8% over the past year. The core rate increased 0.3% for the month and 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Housing and medical costs are pushing the overall rate higher, as both are at 3% annualized run rates. This is the first time we have seen back-to-back 0.3% monthly gains in the core CPI since 2005.

I have been expecting higher rates of inflation all year long, and it finally looks like it is happening. This may be what the Fed wants to see, but it will come at the expense of real income, which would eventually slow the rate of spending growth.

Real (inflation-adjusted) average hourly earnings for production and nonsupervisory employees declined 0.2% in July, while hours worked dropped by 0.3%. This resulted in real average weekly earnings rising by just 0.7%% year-over-year, which is down from 1.2 % in June.

The first concern I have with this report is that the work week is shortening, and the other is that the increase in inflation is eliminating the gains we have been seeing in real income gains. If real income starts to decline on an annualized basis, it will have an impact on real consumer spending growth in the months ahead. This is the tip of the spear when it comes to leading indicators.

Conclusion

Consumer spending is keeping this economy afloat, while manufacturing is on the verge of contraction. The greatest concern I have now is that the Fed will attempt to further stoke the flames of inflation without realizing a commensurate increase in average hourly earnings. If real incomes no longer grow, but instead begin to decline, it will lead to much weaker real-spending growth, which is the only reason this expansion continues.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.