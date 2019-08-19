National Retail Properties: 30 Years Of Growing Dividends - An Updated Valuation

In July, National Retail Properties (NNN) raised the quarterly dividend by 3%. On the recent second quarter earnings call CEO Julian Whitehurst pointed out that is the 30th consecutive year of raising the dividend. There are only two other REITS that have done this and less than 90 public US equities.

Year to date the firm has deployed $393M into 104 single-tenant properties at an initial cash yield of 6.9%. The average lease duration is 17.5 years. NNN is less likely to pull the equity trigger (shareholder dilution) than its two largest peers Realty Income (O) and STORE Capital (STOR). Acquisitions are funded using a higher percentage of retained cash. In the second quarter the firm issued around $80M of new equity compared to Realty Incomes $1B.

The majority of NNN's acquisitions are done with relationship tenants on a recurring basis and the deals are off market.

National Retail Properties Gets Its Mojo Back

We measure REIT returns on invested capital ('ROIC) using a cash-based ROIC estimate. In our recent article "Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat", we compared the long-term performance of National Retail Properties with Realty Income (O). Note that beginning in the year 2001 until about 2011 National Retail Properties significantly underperformed Realty Income on an ROIC basis. However, more important to forward-looking investors is the recent in-line or even slightly superior returns on invested capital generated by NNN:

(Source: Author estimates)

Valuation

Our valuation input estimates will be similar to those used in our valuations of Realty Income and STORE Capital. Margins and reinvestment rates will be very close given the competitiveness in the sector. The biggest difference will be revenue growth since we view NNN as a more conservative slow-grower at the firm level.

Revenue

We expect NNN to grow revenue about 9% per year for the next five years, declining to economic growth of 1.74% by year 10. This revenue growth will need to be driven by acquisitions.

Profits

We think the firm will have a sector average cash based operating income margin of around 90%.

Reinvestment

Revenue growth is mostly external and results from acquisition volume (reinvestment). New dollars buy very small amounts of new revenue in this sector requiring large reinvestment in the business. NNN will have to invest over $700M in year one growing to over $1B by year 5 to hit our revenue growth targets. In total our model has National Retail Properties deploying $7.9B of incremental capital over the next 10 years and invested capital (firm size) roughly doubling over the period.

Cost of Capital

The firm enjoys a very strong cost of capital and operates with a significant advantage over private businesses/investors. We estimate the current cost of capital to be 5.39%. The after-tax cost of debt is about 2.9%. The cost of equity is estimated to be 6.29% using a re-levered sector beta of .81, an equity risk premium of 5.59%, and a risk free rate of 1.74%. NNN has outstanding preferred equity and we estimate the cost to be about 5.28%

Our estimates have NNN's cost of capital in-line with STOR and about 24bps higher than O:

Cost of Equity Equity Weight Cost of Debt Debt Weight WACC Realty Income 6% 74.6% 2.66% 25.4% 5.15% National Retail Properties 6.29% 70.1% 2.9% 24.9% 5.39% STORE Capital 6.28% 70.0% 3.31% 30% 5.39%

(Source: Author estimates)

NNN has outstanding preferred equity with a weight of 5% and a cost of 5.28% included in the WACC estimate. With 10 year debt costing around 2.9% NNN may consider replacing the preferred with 10 year debt.

Estimated Value Per-Share

Our estimate of intrinsic value is $58 per-share and is in-line to very slightly undervalued with the current market price of $55. Of the four estimates above the model is most sensitive to the cost of capital estimate. Within the cost of capital estimate we have a high conviction around the cost of debt estimate since the firm has publicly traded debt, and there are also many similarly traded credits that we can comp to. However the cost of equity is more elusive with the beta (market risk) estimate causing the most uncertainty. This is further complicated by the recent collapse in the risk-free rate (10 year treasury), another important variable in the cost of equity.

Monte Carlo Simulation

We created distributions around the four major valuation inputs, revenue, profits, reinvestment, and beta (cost of equity input). This relaxes the single point estimates and allows us to run simulations to estimate value per-share under different scenarios . Eighty percent of the resulting valuations fall between $24-$102. The median value is $58, very close to our DCF estimate and slightly above market value, and suggests the stock is fairly priced to slightly undervalued.

The following are the ranges that 80% of the values fell between in the simulations:

10% ('Low) 90% ('High) Revenue 7.1% 10.9% Cash Operating Profit Margin 87.9% 91.1% Reinvestment .076 .081 Un-levered Beta .31 .98

The beta estimate is responsible for most of the variation in the monte carlo results. The beta distribution was modeled on long-term historical unlevered REIT sector betas with a median beta of .57:

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

Conclusion

National Retail Properties has an impressive dividend growth history going back 30 years. The firm consistently executes the business plan and is currently earning the highest ROIC among peers mentioned. Despite this the firm is under followed compared to closest competitor O and newer entrant STOR.

Our estimated intrinsic value per-share of $58.42 is close to the current market price of $54.88 suggesting about 6.5% upside, not a big enough spread to call the shares undervalued. We subjected our valuation input estimates to monte carlo simulation. The median result was also $58 and suggests that the stock price is currently fairly valued. Our recent valuation updates show STORE Capital (STOR) to be more attractively priced (Going Back To The STORE For Value).

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.