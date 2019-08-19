AT&T: This Is The Most Important Investing Advice We Can Give

Turning the first $100 into several million dollars takes years of patience and diligent saving, but you can do it.

Although we are best known for spotting short-term, fast-moving trades in addition to deep value investing, our longer-term investment recommendations focus most often on dividend growth investment. In considering the latter, we have encouraged our readers to accumulate shares of AT&T (T), especially when shares were below $30. This is because we believe the dividend is compelling at those levels. Make no mistake, we do not 'want' shares to fall back, but they were an incredible buy when the stock was yielding 7%. We believe here at $34 a share, the stock is a moderate buy, but much prefer you add at a better price. That said, at $34 a share, the yield is exactly 6%. We believe this is still highly attractive for income, and from an operational standpoint, we believe the stock could be offering share appreciation potential.

From the long-term perspective, there has rarely been a better time to consider a large position with an outlook that spans decades in the telecommunications and media giant. In this column, we want to highlight the power of the dividend itself and talk about several metrics which you need to be aware of as it relates to this great source of income. With a yield of 6% here, we discuss the dividend history and projected raises and illustrate the power of the dividend on a forward-looking basis. We further discuss why we see the dividend as being covered, at least in the near future, an issue every AT&T investor should monitor. It is our opinion that every investor who needs a stock like AT&T, but young investors stand to gain the most. Let us discuss.

Dividend growth like clockwork

AT&T raises its dividend like clockwork. Year after year, despite anything happening in the broader market, or with acquisitions, or with debt, it all comes back to how great of a dividend machine this stock truly is.

Now, we will point out that those perennial bears on the name point out that dividend payments aren't enough to offset the lack of share price appreciation or to offset those who have capital losses in the stock currently. But those losses aren't realized, they are on paper.

Now, older investors may opt to be paid the dividend and pocket the cash. Nothing wrong with that at all. Get paid! But we strongly argue that, for younger investors with a multi-decade outlook, the best play is to reinvest your dividends to acquire more and more shares. By reinvesting the dividends, your position will grow increasingly larger. With this reality, moves higher in shares will help recoup those on paper losses, while at the same time, the total dividends paid increase every single year.

The dividend has been raised every single year in recent history. Given the growth that AT&T is displaying through its acquisitions, while also working to grow its legacy businesses organically, we project that the quarterly dividend being raised by a penny each year for at least the next 10 years. As such, we expect a significant increase in the dividend. But what does this mean for a new investor?

The dividend has immense power

Let us say someone buys the stock today. Right now, the current share price is $34 at the time of this writing. Let us assume this hypothetical buyer buys just once, and the dividend is raised every year by 4 cents (or one penny quarterly). Let us also assume the investor holds for 15 years. In in this case, the total annual dividends paid to this investor will be:

2019: $0.51 2020: $2.08 2021: $2.12 2022: $2.16 2023: $2.20 2024: $2.24 2025: $2.28 2026: $2.32 2027: $2.36 2028: $2.40 2029: $2.44 2030: $2.48 2031: $2.52 2032: $2.56 2033: $1.95 (they held for one dividend in 2018 and three in 2033)

An investment at $34 that does not move in this time frame and instead relies on just the dividend would generate returns of $32.62. Thus, in a 15-year period, the investor has seen a return of 95.9%. That is a strong return, though compared to what the general markets would likely return in the same period, is likely below average. But it is still quite positive.

Now, look this is unrealistic. We assumed dividend growth will continue at four cents a year. That is possible, but we might get years where the hike is less, or possibly more. Second, we assumed that the share price did not appreciate at all (or fall) at any point in time allowing the investor to buy more on big declines. Further, the simple analysis also does not account for the likelihood that the share price would be higher in 15 years, allowing for capital gains, on top of the dividends. An older investor might opt to simply take the dividend payments and spend them. Collecting for income is a strong strategy but may be more appropriate for investors who need the income say during retirement. Younger investors need to recognize the power of compound interest.

The secret to an investment in a name like this is compounding.

Here is the formula for compounding interest:

A = P(1+r/n)^nt

So, let us summarize what we have to p in another hypothetical case. Let us assume our investor buys $35,000 of AT&T at a 6.0% yield. Let us also assume like we did above that this investor neither adds nor sells shares during this time, and that the share price stays the same. Let us also assume that we were wrong, and AT&T keeps its dividend at $2.04 per share annually.

If these assumptions held, then:

P = $35,000, principal amount (the initial amount invested)

r = 0.060, annual rate of interest, or the yield (as a decimal)

t = 15, number of years the amount is invested

n = 4, number of times the interest is compounded per year (in this case 4 since paid quarterly)

A = $85,512

As you can see, the new value of the investment is now $85,512, which is a return of 142.9%. This is substantially higher than simply collecting income. This is also where time is on your side.

Time is on your side

Using the above mathematics, let's simply change the time frame, and assume a 22-year-old investor makes this same investment, with all of the same other assumptions, but holds until age 70. This is 48 years.

Plugging into the equation these parameters:

Well, that $35,000 investment is now $610,306.

Alright, most kids probably do not have that laying around fresh out of college, you go get the point.

Pay attention now. Let us factor in our assumption that the dividend keeps getting raised by around a penny per quarter for the next 50 years. Right now, that is dividend growth of 2%. By year 50, this growth would be down to a little over 1%. We will also assume that we get anemic share price growth each year of 1% a year. Using any number of online calculators, you can play with these numbers. Note, we are not showing the formula or the extensive chart given the length of the calculations.

Using these assumptions, after 48 years, with dividend growth 2%, and annual share price growth of 1%, that original $35,000 investment would grow to $2.100 million after 48 years. Let us keep this lowball assumption for share price growth, and but we will assume that the investor is able to add $300 a month to holdings. That is realistic and can be done by most savers. If we factor this into the calculator linked above using the same initial investment, 48-year horizon, and growth assumptions, a new result emerges, one that we believe any retiree could live on.

The estimated value of this investment is now worth $4.911 million.

Make no mistake, this is riddled with assumptions. But you can try playing with the numbers yourself, especially on the dividend increase side and the percent of annual growth. Obviously, over near a 50-year period, so many things can happen, and the price will be up and down.

Perhaps, a very realistic approach is for a kid who is 16 and gets their first job. Let's assume they have a family member who really pushes them to save $100 a week from every paycheck, and this kid does this his entire life. He will start at zero, but buy AT&T stock at a 6% yield every month. Obviously, we do not have the capability to model the share price movements, so let's assume again it remains a 6% yield the entire time. The 16-year old wants to retire at 65 years old. Well, this child sticks to this path of $100 a week, and we will call it $400 a month, or $4,800 a year, the wealth creation from nothing is quite impressive.

After nearly 50 years, the retiree will look back to the very first day he bought the stock, as a teen.

He will have turned that first $100 into $9.63 million.

Assumptions hurt the model

Look, we made a lot of assumptions, especially the 2% growth rate in the dividend. If AT&T does 4 cents a year increases, then we are in some trouble because the actual dividend growth yield would drop. If dividend growth was just 1%, and not 2%, then the last example above would help grow $100 into $3.23 million. That is still not bad, but you can see the difference illustrated quite clearly.

We also assumed the yield never changed. Well, it will as the share price fluctuates. It's just reality. What if the yield was 5% only and there was a 1% growth rate in the dividend? Well, then, the above example would grow $100 into $1.986 million. Now, what if the share price actually appreciated and therefore made the yield come down a bit over time? Let's assume we saw 2% growth in share price each year but started at a 6% yield, and the dividend grew just 1% a year. In this case, $100 would grow to $1.797 million.

There's a ton of what ifs. What if the dividend growth continued at 1%, but the share price actually fell 1% a year, starting right now at a 6% yield? Well, the $100 would grow to $6.903 million.

No matter how you slice the assumptions it will not be perfect. It is safe to say that you cannot go wrong though so long as the dividend is secure. Even if it was NOT raised like in our first examples, things would be strong.

We believe this exercise really illustrates the power of buying a company that pays a growing dividend with an established track record of dividend coverage. So is the dividend secure?

Let us discuss revenue growth

Revenue is where we should start. You see, revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters until Time Warner's assets were acquired. We are seeing the positive impact as it pertains to sales:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, revenues were flattish in the past to Q2s before this report. Without WarnerMedia, we felt this flattening would continue. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $44.85 billion. We felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers in the struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in wireless business would continue to show some resolve following a heavy quarter for pushing to get new customers. However, the posted result of $45.0 billion was bullish in our estimation.

We need to know what drove the top line. Reduced promotions led to losses in video subscribers. Losses in video subscribers were actually beyond what many were looking for, and this was the largest red flag of the quarter. But there were other issues, not just promotions. Many are disconnecting from such services, including opting for AT&T owned HBO NOW. We had anticipated ongoing promos. The hit in video entertainment subscribers was higher than anticipated. In fact, AT&T lost 778,000 TV subs and lost 168,000 DirecTV Now subs. That is a huge number.

So, what does this mean? Investors need to keep a close watch on this churn going forward. However, what really matters is not so much the sub number, but what is being made. The sub number is bearish, but that said, the group as a whole saw operating income and EBITDA growth. So, despite the subscription number looking awful, performance was up. Much of this is due to a shift from premium linear services tiered priced video services, or to competitors offering such products. This is consistent across the rest of the industry, and this has pressured video revenues.

One thing we think is important about the quarter is that IP broadband revenue growth of 6.5% thanks to 318,000 AT&T Fiber sub gains. Further, WarnerMedia saw gains through the entire segment. Overall, we are pleased with the results, including earnings.

Earnings performance was solid

When you look at an income and dividend paying name like this stock, we think the company having report in line with analyst expectations is strong. Sadly, EPS was down from last year's Q2, but was in line with expectations:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.89 by analysts. As you can see, the actual earnings were 0.89, which could have sparked some selling as it was down from last year. However, we think, looking ahead, there are reasons to be bullish.

As we look ahead on earnings

We cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but of course, this has limits. Revenue growth is expected, but the full weight of the Time Warner inclusion is here. In 2019, investors should still anticipate ongoing merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues increase. While $7-8 billion of this will be adjusted out you need to be mindful. We expect to see low single-digit growth in EPS for 2019 versus 2018. As such, we really encourage potential investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Free cash suggests more than enough room for the dividend to grow.

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We have been eyeing $27-28 billion for the year 2019 in free cash flow thanks to the boost from the WarnerMedia integration. Free cash flow saw a big boost in the most recent quarter:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Looking ahead, we expect free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period. Cash flow saw a 73% increase from last year, driven largely by WarnerMedia. Increasing free cash flow has been a priority, and of course, this higher free cash flow impacts the all important dividend payout ratio.

Dividend payout ratio

Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio depends on how much is paid out in dividends vs. what is brought in for free cash flow. With the growth in free cash flow, we do not see the payout ratio exceeding 100% in the next few years, and that factors in a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share growth rate. For Q2, we anticipated a comfortable payout ratio under 60%. However, with the added bump from WarnerMedia, and only 20% more in dividends paid out vs. last year ($3.7 billion), the payout ratio was much more favorable than we expected:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 42%. As such, we see the dividend is more than secure moving forward even though the dividend has been hiked time and again. While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $27-28 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year. The dividend gets raised every year, and we see this as continuing. We project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for all of 2019. We see approximately $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $27-28 billion in free cash flow (54-56%). Keep in mind, we are, of course, projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2020.

A word on debt

One of the key issues that has plagued this company has been debt. This year, the company is getting serious about its debt. AT&T is undeniably paying down debt. It has sold off assets and made large payments. AT&T started 2019 with $180 billion in net debt and has the total down to just over $160 billion halfway through the year. That is a sizable start. In fact, this is over a 10% reduction in the debt load in 10 months. We will take it.

AT&T is looking to offload at least $10 billion more here. In fact, AT&T has a goal of getting net debt levels down to around $150 billion by year end. Another way to look at it is that the company wants to get to a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA target around 2.5x range. All in all, we think the debt is heading in the right direction and seeing shares ride higher is big time proof of this as the market is pleased.

Final thoughts

Every investor needs to consider a stock like AT&T. It is great for income. It is great for a supremely long-term holding in which you reinvest dividends in a tax favored account. AT&T is still a compelling entry point based on its dividend yield of 6% here. The dividend is well covered. Debt is being paid off. Revenues and earnings are solid moving forward. Utilizing several simple calculations, we have demonstrated the power a dividend growth paying name like AT&T over the course of an investing lifetime. Keep building your position in AT&T as well as other strong dividend growth stocks. This is the secret to 'getting rich.'

