Credito Real: A High Growth, High ROE, And Extremely Undervalued Mexican Non-Banking Financial Institution

Investment Thesis

Credito Real (OTCPK:CRQDF) is a Mexican non-bank financial institution offering loan products in Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama. Despite operating in a number of countries, Mexico is still the company's largest market accounting for 82% of the company's loan book. Credito Real offers a wide variety of loan products, but its largest product is payroll loans in Mexico, which was 68% of the company's gross loan portfolio at the end of 2018. It targets under-banked segments of the population in countries with under-penetrated financial sectors providing the company an ample runway for growth.

The management team is innovative with its loan products and desire to grow. It also owns a large portion of the company making their incentives aligned with minority shareholders.

The company is cheap due to cyclical issues, which the market is projecting into perpetuity. In the face of cyclical issues, Credito Real continues to grow its loan book at a 20% growth rate at a mid-teen ROE.

Despite the company's growth during cyclical weakness and a mid-cycle ROE above 20%, Credito Real is trading at a TTM PE of 4.0 times and a PB of 0.76 times. Based on a fair PB of 1.5 times, the 2019 base case fair value per share is MXN46.47, which is 124% above the current share price of MXN20.79. Based on the same multiple, the base case 2023 fair value per share is MXN68.04 equal to an annualized return of 27%.

The 2019 bear case applies a 1.0 PB based on trough ROE and no growth. The 2019 bear case's fair value per share is MXN30.98, which is 49% above the current share price.

KEY STATS

Company Description

Credito Real is a Mexican non-bank financial institution that began offering financial solutions more than 25 years ago. The company now operates in Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama. It offers payroll loans, small and medium-sized enterprise ("SME") loans, group loans, used car loans, and personal loans. Credito Real's primary customers are the under-banked low and middle-income segments of the population. These segments account for 83% of the Mexican population at the end of 2018, up from 79% at the end of 2012.

At the end of 2018, Credito Real's loan book stood at MXN36.3 billion, up from MXN10.4 billion in 2013 and MXN3.4 billion in 2009. The loan book grew at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 28.4% over five years and 30.1% over the past nine years. At the end of 2018, 82% of the company's loans are in Mexico, 12% are in the US, and 6% are in Central America. The company has a 2022 goal of 50% of loans from Mexico and 50% from international.

At the end of 2018, payroll loans accounted for 68% of gross loans, Instacredit accounted for 12% of gross loans, used cars accounted for 10% of gross loans, and SME 6% of gross loans. By 2022, the company is targeting 50% of the loan portfolio from payroll loans and 50% from other loans.

Payroll Loans

Payroll loans are loans to unionized public workers. With the permission of the public worker, Credito Real deducts loan payments directly from the payroll of the unionized public sector workers decreasing the risk of non-performing loans. Per regulation, a maximum of 30% of a worker's salary can be deducted for loan payments.

Credito Real funds three subsidiaries Kondinero (100% ownership), Credifiel (49% ownership), and Credito Maestro (49% ownership) to make payroll loans. These subsidiaries have a 6,000+ sales force and work with 11 distributors to grant payroll loans. Credito Real acquires the payroll loans from the subsidiaries via factoring contracts. The company shares both interest income and credit risk 50/50 with distributors. The company has exclusive agreements with its distributors. Risk sharing aligns distributors' incentives with Credito Real's incentives. If risk was not shared and distributors received an origination fee as compensation, distributors would be incentivized to make as many loans as possible regardless of credit quality.

Credito Real partners with government agencies to provide payroll loans to workers. Mexico's Social Security Institution (Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, IMSS) is the largest government partner at 38% of the company's payroll portfolio at the end of 2018. The second-largest partner is with Federal Education employees, who account for 35% of the company's payroll portfolio. In its Q3 2018 conference call, Credito Real stated the new Mexican government supports the centralization of payments to federal education employees, which should make it easier to provide payroll solutions. The table below shows the progression of key performance indicators within the Payroll Loan segment. In 2018, the average payroll loan was MXN61,394 with an average term of 48 weeks. It had an annual interest rate of 50% with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 1.1%.

As illustrated above, the combination of sharing risk with distributors and deducting directly from the customer's payroll decreases the risk associated with payroll loans.

At the end of 2018, Credito Real was the largest player in the payroll segment with a 42% market share up from 35% in 2013. Since 2013, Credito Real took the 7% market share from Consubanco, while Creditamigo gained 3% of market share from Consubanco.

Credito Real expects the 2022 yield on payroll loans to decrease to 35% from the 50% in 2018, as the interest rate environment normalizes from the current elevated level. From 2014 to 2016 when the Mexican Central Bank's target rate averaged 3.7%, the average yield on payroll loans was 28.0%.

There are growth opportunities in the payroll loan market as only 14% of the seven million unionized public workers are served by the company and its competitors. The government elected in 2018 is pushing a platform of financial inclusion, which should lead to additional growth within the segment, but it will bring competition. Credito Real believes its unique distribution network will provide an ability to hold off competition and work with those with trying to enter the market but do not have the infrastructure.

Competition in the payroll segment is based off a combination of service and interest rates. Credito Real's interest rates are similar to its largest competitors. There is customer stickiness with a historical renewal rate of 50%.

Instacredit

Credito Real offers consumer loans through Instacredit. Started in 2000, Instacredit has 448 sales representatives with 56 branches in Costa Rica, 14 branches in Nicaragua, and 4 branches in Panama. The company acquired 70% of Instacredit in Feb. 2016 for USD21 million, which valued Instacredit at PE of 5.5 times. At the end of 2018, Instacredit's loan portfolio stood at MXN4.5 billion, up from MXN4.4 billion at the end of 2016. At the end of 2018, Instacredit accounted for 12% of the company's loan book.

At the end of 2018, 48% of Instacredit's loans were personal loans, 42% were used car loans, 7% were small business loans, and the remaining were home equity loans.

Instacredit's average loan amount was MXN25,652 with an average term of 44 weeks. In 2018, the average monthly interest rate is 56% with a NPL rate of 5.2%.

There has been political and social unrest in Nicaragua and Costa Rica, which affected the company's ability to grow. Credito Real has stopped lending in Nicaragua and is trying to recuperate its principal. The situation in Costa Rica is temporary, and the company continues to be optimistic about its business in Costa Rica and Panama.

Credito Real expects the yield on its Instacredit portfolio will reach 60% in 2022. Within Costa Rica, 35% of the population is unbanked providing the company ample room for growth within the business.

Used Car Loans

Credito Real offers used car loans through a distributor network in Mexico and the United States. At the end of 2018, used car loans were 10% of the company's loan portfolio.

Used car loans within Mexico were 3% of the gross loan portfolio at the end of 2018. At the end of 2017, the company had 13 partnerships with distributors in more than 150 points of sale. Within Mexico, Credito Real's major subsidiary is 51% owned Drive & Cash. Drive & Cash has 28 branches located in 13 states throughout Mexico. Drive and Cash buys 50% of the customer's car and then leases it back to the customer. The target market is B, C+, and C customers, who are independent professionals in need of a loan for working capital or other needs.

As illustrated below, the company's loan model led to very low NPLs within its Mexican Used Car business.

Credito Real also offers loans for used cars in the US through Don Carro, which it holds an 80% ownership position. Don Carro has six branches in Texas. The company also has a 99% stake in AFS Acceptance, which operates in 40 states throughout the US, and has operating agreements with more than 569 distributors throughout the US. Don Carro buys cars at auctions, upgrades them, and resells them with financing. AFS Acceptance provides loans to sub-prime customers. The focus of both subsidiaries in the United States is the 53 million Hispanic customers in the country. At the end of 2018, used cars within the US represented 6% of the total loan portfolio.

The key characteristics of both used car loans within the US and Mexico are listed below.

In both Mexico and the US, Credito Real expects a 2022 yield on used car loans of 30%.

SME Loans

The company offers loans to small and medium-sized companies ("SME"). Credito Real's SME loans are both short- and long-term financing options used for working capital or investment needs. The company has a partnership with Fondo H, a SME loan distributor focused on granting loans to small and medium-size companies in Mexico in the manufacturing, distribution, and services sectors that are seeking to grow. In exchange for funding loans through Fondo H, the company shares 30% of its operating income. Credito Real also has its own business center in Mexico City where its main customers are family-owned stores, micro and small-sized companies, and entrepreneurs.

The company expects the yield on its SME portfolio to remain the same over the next few years with the current SME yield of 21% declining to 20% in 2022. Credito Real's target SME market is underbanked. The percentage of large businesses in Mexico with business loans is 40-50% while the percentage of micro businesses with business loans is roughly 7%. The government elected in 2018 is pushing a platform of financial inclusion, which should lead to additional growth within the segment, but it will bring competition. Credito Real believes its unique distribution network will provide an ability to hold off competition and work with those with trying to enter but do not have the infrastructure.

Key Value Drivers

The company's gross loan portfolio ended 2018 at 73% of total assets at MXN36,319 million, up from MXN10,424 million in 2013 equal to a 28.4% CAGR. Over the last five years, gross loans averaged 69% of total assets. In 2019, Credito Real targets 20% loan growth and double-digit net income growth. In 2017, the company established a 2022 consolidated loan portfolio target of MXN56,000 million, which equals an 11.4% CAGR from 2018. The company expects both organic and inorganic growth. In 2014, the company established a 2019 consolidated loan portfolio target of MXN27,900 million, which it already surpassed with a 2018 gross loan portfolio of MXN36,319 million.

The company will be able to grow its loan book due to relative under-penetration of financial products within its markets.

With Credito Real focusing on underserved communities within its markets, penetration levels are even lower.

Interest income reached MXN10,201 million, up from MXN3,327 million in 2013 equal to a CAGR of 30.2%. The yield on average net loan portfolio was 32.2%, down from 32.3% in 2013, but up from the average over the last five years of 31.2%. The chart below illustrates the progression of the average yield on the net loan portfolio.

In its Q2 2019 presentation, Credito Real reiterated its forecasts and its overall yield will be over 35% by 2022.

Credito Real does not collect deposits. It funds its operations with debt and equity. At the end of 2018, the company's debt level reached MXN34,853 million. Senior notes were 50% of debt, bank loans were 35% of debt, perpetual bonds were 12% of debt, and the remaining debt was notes payable.

At the end of Q2 2019, Credito Real perpetual bonds were MXN4,207 million and paid a 9.125% interest rate. The company was the first Latin American non-banking financial institution to issue a perpetual bond. Credito Real accounts for its perpetual bonds as equity leading the company to classify interest payments on the perpetual bonds as dividends in equity rather than interest expense on the income statement.

Given the importance of interest expense to the profitability of the company, to understand the economics of the business, the interest payments should feed through the income statement. Accounting for interest expense on a perpetual bond as a dividend in equity overstates the company's profitability. Throughout this report, all financial statements are restructured to account for perpetual bonds as debt rather than equity to reflect the true economics of the securities.

When the company's perpetual debt is included in its debt, at the end of Q2 2019, Credito Real's debt to equity ratio was 3.66 times. Without its perpetual debt, the debt to equity ratio falls to 3.27 times. 49% of Credito Real's debt is fixed. At the end of Q2 2019, the average tenor of its debt was 3.5 years, while the average duration of its assets is 1.6 years. 67% of the company's debt is denominated in US dollars, 24% in Mexican pesos, and the remaining 9% in Swiss francs.

Through the end of 2019, MXN3.54 billion of debt is coming due. At the end of Q2 2019, Credito Real had MXN1.4 billion in cash and securities. The company has total credit lines of MXN13.5 billion with 11% or MXN1.5 billion remaining undrawn. The company generated net income of MXN1.1 billion in the first half of 2019. Assuming a continuation of the current operating environment, Credito Real should generate an additional MXN1.1 billion in net income in the final two quarters of 2019. The MXN1.4 billion from cash and securities, the MXN1.5 billion in undrawn credit lines, and the MXN1.1 billion in additional income lead to roughly MXN4.0 billion, which is more than ample to cover the debt coming due. Additionally, the company's loan portfolio tenor is 1.8 years, so loan will be coming due. If needed, the company can service debt rather than lend.

Credito Real's credit ratings for various instruments are illustrated above. Both S&P and Fitch Ratings give the company a BB+ long-term credit rating. Fitch would see a potential downgrade if the company's profitability deteriorates significantly or if the debt to equity ratio moves towards 6.0 times from the current 3.26 times.

In 2018, the company's average cost of funds was 11.1%. In Q2 2019, the figure reached 13.2%, down from 13.7% in Q1 2019. The average cost of funds historically tracked interest expense to total debt, but with the issuance of perpetual bonds, the company accounts for the interest similar to a dividend payment from equity rather than as interest expense in the income statements. The accounting change took place in Q3 2018. The company now understates interest expense on the income statement and overstates financial margin and net income. In Q2 2019, Credito Real reported interest expense of MXN1,099 million. At the company's reported average cost of funds, Q2 2019's interest expense would have been MXN1,295 million. The company's 2018 interest expense was reported as MXN3,121 million. The average cost of funding is 11.1% making the true interest expense closer to MXN3,477 million.

As illustrated above, the cost funding is closely related to the Bank of Mexico's target rate. 51% of the company's debt is variable debt typically benchmarked against at the interbank rate within Mexico plus a spread.

On August 15, 2019, the Mexican central bank cut its target rate by 25 basis points. The first sign of a potential easing cycle after the Bank of Mexico raised the interest rate from 3.0% in December 2015 to 8.25% before making its first cut in five years. With a potential easing cycle, Credito Real should see its cost of funds decline. Cost of funds is the company's largest expense at 48% of total operating expenses.

The company's net interest margin ("NIM") reached 21.3% in 2018 similar to the 21.4% in 2017, but down slightly from the five-year average of 22.2%. In Q2 2019, NIM on the income statement was 17.7% and adjusted NIM was 16.3%.

Credito Real's NIM declined from a recent high of 22.9% in Q4 2018 to 17.7% in Q2 2019. Since the beginning of 2012, Q2 has been about 116 basis points below the average of the other quarters. Besides seasonality, the reason is because of a combination of yield compression and an increase in the cost of funds.

The company's non-performing loan ("NPL") rate was 1.7% in 2018 and averaged 2.1% over the past five years. Credito Real expects a NPL rate between 2% and 3% going forward. Payroll loans are expected to decrease to 50% of the portfolio. It had a NPL ratio of 1.1% in 2018, down from its five-year average of 1.7%. Instacredit importance in the loan portfolio is expected to increase. Over the past two years, its average NPL ratio was 5.7%. With the government's goal of increasing financial inclusion, the company expects its SME portfolio to grow faster than the overall loan portfolio. Over the last four years, the average SME NPL ratio is 1.7%, but it improved with SME NPLs decreasing from 2.7% in 2015 to 0.7% in 2018.

In 2018, Credito Real's NPL ratio outperformed the overall sector in all of its product segments except in Instacredit, which is seeing credit quality issues due to political and social issues in Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Despite improving rate of NPLs, the company is charging off more loans with write-offs as a percentage of average gross loans increasing from 2.0% in 2014 to 4.9% in 2017. Write-offs are in the footnotes of the Credito Real's Annual Report, so 2018 numbers are not reported yet but write-offs as a percentage of average gross loans could reach 6.3%, higher than the company's provisioning levels causing its coverage ratio to decline from 176% at the end of 2017 to 173% at the end of 2018. The decrease in coverage ratio occurred despite a decrease in NPLs and an increase in provisioning expense on the income statement. Write-offs are a better reflection of credit quality because the NPL ratio is just a stock figure at the end of the year that can be manipulated by the amount of write-offs during the year. Similar to the cost of funds, write-offs are related to the economic cycle and, therefore, the Bank of Mexico's target rate. As interest rates fall, so should write-offs and loan loss provisions ("LLP").

Credito Real's has a policy of provisioning similar to the rate of write-offs. From 2011 to 2017, the LLP on the income statement has equaled 102% the rate of write-offs. Taking into account 2018's provisioning to estimated write-off rate of 88%, the average ratio declines to 100%. In addition to LLPs, consolidations from subsidiaries boost the company's allowance for loan losses on the balance sheet. These consolidations started in 2014. From 2014 to 2017, the consolidations were 35% of LLPs and the cumulative total was 163% of NPLs. The company's provisioning increased the coverage ratio from 100% at the end of 2010 to 173% at the end of 2018. From 2010 to 2017, LLPs to write-offs were 100% meaning consolidation from subsidiaries accounted for all of the increase in the company's coverage ratio. At the end of Q2 2019, the coverage ratio reached 205.0%, meaning the company is conservatively provisioning for any potential bad loans. Credito Real believes the cost of risk (LLPs) will be around 5% going forward.

Fee and commission income is Resuelve business fees and integrated commissions. Resuelve is a 55% owned loan repair services in Mexico. Credito Real expects fee and commission income to be roughly MXN150 million per quarter. Other income is mostly late charges and is expected to amount to approximately MXN100 million per quarter.

Credito Real's administrative expenses reached MXN3.5 billion in 2018, up 2% from 2017's administrative expense of MXN3.4 billion and 9% per year from 2016 administrative expense of MXN2.9 billion. The Instacredit acquisition in 2016 transformed the company's operation expense eliminating the ability to make comparisons to prior years. In 2018, Credito Real's cost to income ratio was 48.5%, down from 54.4% in 2017 and 52.9% in 2016. The company believes its cost to income ratio should continue at 45%.

Credito Real generated profit before taxes of MXN2,153 million in 2018, up 15.1% from MXN1,870 million in 2017 but down from MXN2,402 million in 2016. Over the past five years, profit before tax grew at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The company's effective tax rate was 30.2% in 2018, up from 28.2% in 2017. Over the last five years, the average effective tax rate was 25.3%.

After making adjustments to interest expense to account for interest on its perpetual bonds, Credito Real generated a return on average equity (ROAE) of 15.6% in 2018. Over the past five years, the company's average ROAE is 20.6%. ROAE has shown a downward trend, but this is related to an increasing funding costs associated with rising interest rates within Mexico. The company believes the interest rate cycle peaked, which should lead to improving profitability. Credito Real's 2022 forecast expects a ROA greater than 4.5% and a ROE greater than 20%.

Shareholder Structure

The Berrondo Family owns 25% of the shares outstanding, the Saiz Family owns 7% of the shares outstanding, and the remaining shares are free float. Angel Ramos Berrondo is the CEO. With the CEO being part of the Berrondo family, the key decision maker's incentives align with minority shareholders. Credito Real starting to buy back shares due to undervaluation illustrates the alignment of interests. The company bought back and canceled 12.5 million shares or 3.2% of the total shares outstanding. Management has the authority to repurchase MXN100 million of shares and continues to buy back shares.

In addition to the company's share buybacks, Credito Real's dividend policy is to pay between 10% and 30% of net income in the form of dividends.

Valuation

Credito Real is valued using a simple Residual Income Model (RIM) under three scenarios. The key inputs into a RIM are ROE, growth rate, and cost of equity. The cost of equity is 15% under all scenarios. This is higher than the typical 10% discount rate due to the company's financial leverage. The company's cost of funding is expected to reach 12.5% in 2019. A cost of equity below the cost of debt doesn't seem appropriate. Given the company's credit rating of BB+, hypothetically, the cost of equity could be similar to its cost of debt, but to be conservative, a higher cost of equity is used.

The bear case's ROE assumption is 15%, which is based on the company's ROE between 2017 and 2018. Rising interest rates caused an increase in the cost of funds and LLPs decreasing net income and ROE. The bear case assumes the current ROE weakness is permanent rather than cyclical. The base case's ROE assumption is 20%. Using the company's 2022 targets along with mid-cycle assumptions, ROE should be 22% meaning the 20% is slightly conservative. It assumes the Credito Real's current profitability issues are cyclical. The bull case's ROE is 25%, which assumes permanently lower interest rates and little impact from competition.

The bear case's ROE is equal to the Credito Real's cost of equity making the growth assumption irrelevant. The base case and bull case's growth rate is 5%. Given the company's ROE, historical growth rates, and projected growth rates, the growth assumptions are conservative.

The bear case's fair price to book is 1.0, the base case's fair price to book is 1.5 times, and the bull case's fair price to book is 2.0 times.

Looking at historical data, on a quarterly basis, Credito Real's average price to book is 1.76 times, just above the base case's fair price to book. The bull case's fair price to book is well below its peak valuation above 2.5 times.

The company's PB also seems to have a relationship with the Bank of Mexico's target rate, which makes sense given the importance of the interest rate on the company's cost of funding, LLPs, and profitability.

Under all scenarios, book value grows at 10% per year until the point that the fair multiple is applied. For the 2019 fair value per share, the 2018 book value per share grows by 10% in 2019, then the fair multiple is applied. Similarly, for the 2023 fair value per share, the 2018 book value per share grows by 10% per year until 2023, then the fair multiple is applied. The 10% growth rate in book value seems conservative. The company is guiding for an ROE around 20% and double-digit net income growth. Assuming the ROE is fully reinvested, the company's book value per share should grow by 20%. The top end of the company's dividend policy is a 30% payout ratio. A 30% payout ratio and a 20% ROE lead to a sustainable growth rate of 14%.

Historically, the book value per share and ROE grew well above the 10% figure used. Since 2009, Credito Real grew its book value per share at a CAGR of 32% and its average ROE was 22%. Over the past five years, the company grew its book value per share at an annual rate of 22% and ROE grew by 20%.

The base case has a 2019 fair value per share of MXN46.47, which is 124% above the current share price of MXN20.79. The 2023 fair value per share under the base case is MXN68.04, which equals a five-year annualized return of 27%. The bear case has 49% upside to its 2019 fair value per share of MXN30.98, while the bull case has 198% upside to its 2019 fair value per share of MXN61.96. If the current downturn is just cyclical as expected and the Mexican central bank cuts interest rates over the next few years, the company's profitability could reach the bull case's ROE and its valuation multiple could surpass the bull case's fair PB leading to a five-year annualized return above the 34% in the bull case.

Why is Credito Real Cheap?

Credito Real is cheap for a number of reasons. First, given the institutional imperative or the desire to outperform every quarter, most market participants have a short-term investment horizon. The market then tends to value companies on their current earnings and the current earnings trend. With the Mexican Central Bank raising interest rates aggressively over the past few years, Credito Real's cost of funds has increased from 6.2% in 2015 to 13.2% in Q2 2019. Additionally, the increase in interest rates caused an increase in write-offs of bad debt leading to an increase in LLPs. Credito Real's LLP/average gross loans ratio increased from 2.0% in 2014 to 6.3% in 2018. On the back of rising cost of funding and rising LLPs, the company's net income declined in 2017 and grew below its historical growth rate in 2018. Management believes interest rates have peaked. When interest rates decline, the company's cost of funds and cost of risk should also decline leading to better profitability and the market valuing the company on a higher PB multiple.

Second, there are regulatory concerns. Recent regulation in Mexico capped bank fees impacting the share price of the whole financial sector. Credito Real does not generate fees and is not a bank, so these regulations do not affect the company. There are concerns about other additional regulations from the new regime in Mexico. The regime stated it does not intend to change any other regulations for the first three years.

Third, there is a concern over potential competition related to the Mexican government's push to improve financial inclusion among Credito Real's target market. This is a valid concern, but the company has built its infrastructure and expertise over 20 years. Newcomers will need to build out similar infrastructure and expertise or they could partner with institutions like Credito Real with infrastructure and expertise, which would benefit the company.

Fourth, the company funds its operations with debt and equity. With a debt to equity ratio of 3.26 times, Credito Real is reliant on the financial market to fund its growth and refinance its existing debt. If the financial markets were to have any disruption, it could be hard for the company to grow or refinance its debt.

Risks

The recently elected Mexican government is pushing a platform of financial inclusion. The push for financial inclusion will bring competition in Credito Real's target market. The company has built its infrastructure and expertise over 20 years, so it will take some capital and execution to compete with the company.

The Bank of Mexico raised its target interest rates aggressively from 3.0% in 2015 to 8.25% in December 2018. 55% of Credito Real's debt is variable which is tied to the interbank rate in Mexico. If the central bank continues to raise interest rates, the company's cost of funds will increase. Additionally, higher interest rates increase the cost of servicing debt for borrowers leading to higher NPLs. Both will impact short-term earnings of the company.

Credito Real targets customers underserved by the financial sector, meaning they have little to no credit history. The lack of credit history may bring a higher risk of NPLs. The company has done a good job of structuring its business and loan products to keep NPLs low.

With a debt to equity ratio of 3.26 times and no deposit gathering activities, Credito Real is reliant on debt to fund its operations and growth. If the company cannot access the financial market, it may not be able to pay off its debt, refinance its debt, or grow. In 2018, the company generated adjusted net income of MXN1.6 billion and its non-perpetual debt was MXN30.6 billion. After 2019, the next years with a larger amount of debt maturing are 2022 and 2023.

The company operates in a number of countries, which creates potential FX risk. Credito Real hedges risk through derivatives and issuing debt in various currencies.

Another issue with operating in a number of countries is political and social risks. Currently, there is political and social unrest in Nicaragua, which is causing an increase in NPLs in Credito Real's Instacredit subsidiary. Political and social unrest in other countries where the company operates may bring similar risks.

The Mexican people elected a new government in 2018. The government stated it does not plan to make any significant regulatory changes within the financial sector for the first three years. There may be regulatory changes afterward.

Since Credito Real is listed in Mexico, an investment brings with it the risk of the Mexican peso devaluing. Short-term cyclical devaluations are not a significant concern. The major concern with currencies is a large devaluation. Mexico does not have a high level of gross external debt. According to IMF's latest External Sector report (July 2019), the country's Net International Investment Position (NIIP) was -46% of GDP in 2018. Over the last five years, NIIP has been stable between -46% and -51% of GDP. In 2018, foreign assets mainly consisted of direct investment (17% of GDP) and reserves (14% of GDP), whereas foreign liabilities were mostly FDI (45% of GDP) and portfolio investment (40% of GDP). Gross public sector external debt stood at 25% of GDP. Two-thirds of the public sector external debt is denominated in US dollars.

IMF's assessment of the country's NIIP:

Whereas the NIIP is sustainable, and the local currency denomination of a large share of foreign public liabilities reduces foreign exchange risks, the large gross foreign portfolio liabilities holdings could be a source of vulnerability in case of global financial volatility. Exchange rate vulnerabilities are also moderate as most Mexican firms with FX debt have natural hedges and actively manage their FX exposures."

The next major risk factor is current account deficit. In 2018, the current account deficit widened slightly to 1.8% of GDP, from 1.7% of GDP in 2017, after decreasing from 2.6% of GDP in 2015 driven by an improved non-oil trade balance. The IMF projects a stable CA deficit at current levels over the medium term. The current account deficit is not high enough or expanding enough to create concern.

Policy makers can protect against currency devaluation through building foreign exchange reserves. The IMF assesses the adequacy of a country's foreign exchange reserves via its Assessing Reserve Adequacy ("ARA") methodology. Mexico's FX reserves are 117% of IMF's ARA metric and 234% of short-term debt meaning Mexico's policy makers have built adequate FX reserve cushion.

Mexico's macroeconomic indicators point to a very low probability of significant currency depreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.