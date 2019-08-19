An Options Strategy To Protect Yourself In Royal Caribbean During A Recession

Shareholders can limit their downside to less than 15% on this trade while continuing to collect the dividend and retain some room on the upside as well.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) has consistently increased their dividend and delivered sturdy quarterly results, yet the stock has gone nowhere over the last couple of years. Investors fear a recession could hit this stock hard. I'm inclined to agree with this sentiment, as expensive cruise vacations will be one of the first things people cut back on in a recession. Royal Caribbean's stock price is not a stranger to deep declines during recessions but has been a tremendous performer in good economic times. This makes the stock a good candidate for my list of stocks to buy in a recession, but that doesn't help current shareholders. I will present an options trade for shareholders today to protect themselves from a major decline in this stock over the next 18 or so months, while also leaving a bit of room to the upside.

Royal Caribbean Hit Hard In Previous Recessions

In past recessions, Royal Caribbean stock has been hit hard. Both in 2001 and 2008/2009, the stock fell more than 75% from the highs at one point. While these were severe recessions, the possibility of another decline like this remains very real today.

So, how can shareholders protect themselves over the next 18 months from a large decline in Royal Caribbean's stock price? With options, of course. I suggest here that investors go to the options expiring in January 2021.

Source: Thinkorswim Trading Platform

Here, we see an options chain of all the options expiring in January 2021 with prices as of the close of Friday, August 16. I will assume a shareholder has 100 shares for the rest of the analysis. If you have fewer shares, you may have to modify this strategy using spreads. If you have more shares, you may have to adjust the number of options contracts you use.

With the stock near $105 per share, I suggest shareholders buy the 95 put, and offset the cost by selling the 125 call. These are highlighted in the image above. Because the spreads on these options are a little wide, let's assume investors pay a bit of the spread, but not all of it. It is reasonable that one could get a fill on the 95 put at a debit $11.40, and a fill on the call for a credit of $6.90. This nets out to a $4.50 debit. Your upside is now limited to $125, but your downside is also protected past $95. For this protection, you are paying $4.50 per share. With the stock at $105, you would now have $14.50 per share of downside including the premium paid, and $15.50 of upside including the premium paid. This leaves the investor with more upside than downside in case a recession never occurs but also protects them in the case of a large price decline.

From here, there are three scenarios that could occur. 1. The stock continues sideways between 95 and 125 until the options expire. 2. The stock rallies back above $125 and the stock get called away. 3. A recession hits, and the stock gets crushed below $95. Let's examine what occurs to the shareholder in each scenario.

Scenario 1 - Stock Price Continues Sideways

In this scenario, the investor holds their shares until both options expire out of the money. The investor paid $4.50 per share for protection during the 18 months in which a recession may have occurred and likely slept well, knowing their risk was covered, but ultimately did not need to use the protection. There are multiple ways to view this, but I would simply view it as increasing their cost basis on shares by $4.50 to $109.50, assuming $105 was their cost basis. The investor at the end of 18 months would be left with 100 shares and likely some nice dividends as a bonus. In fact, the dividends will come close to covering the $4.50 of premium paid. Ultimately, the investor is certainly not worse off at the end of this scenario.

Scenario 2 - Stock Price increases Above $125

If the stock rallies during this time back above $125, the investor should consider themselves fortunate. They were able to make money but also protected themselves from significant losses. In the long run, simply reducing risk can be a major factor in outperforming benchmarks. Assuming an investor's cost basis is $105 on the stock, they would make $20 per share, less the premium of $4.50 paid for the options. This nets out to a $15.50 gain per share, or $1,550 profit on 100 shares. A gain of nearly 15%. Not bad during a possible recession. Clearly, in this scenario, the investor is better off at the end of 18 months.

Scenario 3 - Stock Price Decreases Below $95

This third and final scenario is the reason investors would put this trade on. A 75% decline from RCL's highs at $135 would take the stock down to around $30 per share. An investor with a cost basis of $105 on 100 shares would lose around $7,500 without options protection. With the options spread above, however, the investor has the right to sell their shares at $95. An investor would lose $10 per share plus the $4.50 in premium paid, for a total maximum loss of $1,450, or about 14%. While it's never fun to lose 14%, it is a far better option than losing 75% if the stock gets crushed like it did in 2001 and 2008/2009. At the end of this scenario, the shareholder is slightly worse off than when they started but avoided a potential disaster.

Conclusion

Ultimately, if you think there's even a chance of a recession coming and are a shareholder of Royal Caribbean, you should probably have a plan in place. This stock historically underperforms by a large margin in recessions. The options trade I have presented will protect investors from downside beyond 15%, while also leaving some room on the upside.

One of the great things about options is, well, how many options there are. This trade could have countless variants. Shareholders could bring the strikes in closer, or widen them. Investors could even sell a lower strike call, such as the 115, to reduce the cost of protection (albeit at the expense of upside potential). Or they could purchase a put outright and leave unlimited upside. My variant is simply the one I would choose, as it has a solid balance between leaving some upside, and also protecting on the downside. Options can be complicated, and investors should ensure they fully understand the mechanics of options before using them, but they're also powerful tools that savvy investors can take advantage of. This trade gives investors a compelling way to reduce significant recession risk on a position in RCL stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.