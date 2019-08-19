TJX Companies: A Great Stock, Now Selling For Cheaper

I maintain my views that TJX is a great "storm-resistant growth" stock to own, especially at a current-year P/E of less than 20x.

While I expect Marmaxx to provide uplift to total comps, I will keep an eye on profitability, hoping to see little margin compression.

One of the best U.S.-based, primarily brick-and-mortar retailers will report fiscal 2Q20 earnings results on August 20, ahead of the opening bell. TJX Companies (TJX) is looking to defend its winning streak of having delivered (1) customer traffic growth and (2) in-line or above-consensus earnings in each of the past 20 quarters at least.

Revenues are projected to land at $9.9 billion, representing mid-to-high single digit growth that has been fairly consistent for the past few years. EPS of $0.62, if achieved, would also increase at just about the same pace.

As is usually the case, I expect Marmaxx (by far the largest of the company's segment that combines the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls flags) to provide the most uplift to comparable sales this quarter. I believe the off-price retail model has been benefiting from the consumer shift to either the higher-end or the discount-end of the value spectrum, stealing sales away from department stores that seem unable to offer the right combination of in-demand products at the right price.

Other parts of the store portfolio may not fare as well, in part as a result of expected currency pressures. This is particularly true of TJX Canada and TJX International, the latter possibly suffering from an overall environment of macroeconomic weakness in key markets like the U.K. In addition, it will be interesting to see if HomeGoods, the second-largest division by revenues, will recover from modest comps of 1% and soft margins delivered in 1Q19.

Speaking of margins, I expect the usual suspects to exert some pressure on profitability: higher freight cost, store wages, and infrastructure investments. The good news is that TJX has been driving consistent margin improvement over the past few quarters, with GM contraction having eased from 58 bps in fiscal 4Q19 to 44 bps last quarter to my projected 39-bp drop this time. Continuing to expand merchandise margin modestly, especially amid tariff concerns, will be crucial in driving the expected earnings growth.

On the stock

I maintain my view that TJX is a great "storm-resistant growth" stock to own. While revenues and earnings continue to increase at a respectable and consistent pace (the latter is forecasted by analysts to advance by about 10% annually over the next several years), shares are also defensive enough to outperform the broad equities market in the event of deterioration in the global macroeconomic landscape - as was the case during the 2002 and 2008 recessions.

It helps that the stock now trades at a current-year P/E of only 19.7x, representing the widest valuation discount to peer Ross Stores (ROST) of the past 12 months at least (see chart above). Adjusted for long-term earnings growth expectations, TJX also looks relatively cheap given the quality of the company and stock, at a PEG of less than 2.0x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.