BASF: Almost 6% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough

Aside from the risk of a recession within the next two years, BASF is also missing a competitive advantage and is missing the necessary consistency.

The company is interesting for dividend investors as it is almost yielding 6%, but faces the risk of a dividend cut in 2020 or 2021.

A few weeks ago, I published an article about a few German companies paying high dividends. One of those companies was BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY), the Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik, a company that was founded more than 150 years ago back in 1865 in Baden. Today, the headquarters is in Ludwigshafen, and the company is employing more than 122,000 people all over the world. BASF is not only one of the biggest German companies – according to market capitalization – and listed in the DAX-30, but also one of the largest chemical companies in the world.

(BASF in Ludwigshafen/Source: Pixabay)

BASF is interesting because of its high dividend yield and the long dividend history, but we are also dealing with a rather cyclical company that is affected by recessions and economic downturns. In the following article we ask – and hopefully answer – the question if BASF could be a good long-term investment.

Diversified Company

BASF is a very diversified company, and after a restructuring process, it operates and reports in twelve divisions grouped into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions.

The cornerstone of the company’s “Verbund structure” is the Chemicals segment as it supplies the other segments with basic chemicals. The second segment is Materials and its portfolio comprises advanced materials and their precursors for new applications and systems. These include isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants and admixtures. The Surface Technologies segment comprises the businesses that offer chemical solutions on and for surfaces (including coatings, rust protection products, catalysts and battery materials for the automotive and chemical industries). The fifth segment is the Nutrition & Care segment, and the company strives to expand its position as leading provider of nutrition and care ingredients for consumer products in the area of nutrition, home and personal care. The sixth and final segment is the Agricultural Solutions segment which is an ingredient provider of crop protection products and seeds. The portfolio comprises fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products.

In 2018, about 42% of revenue still stemmed from Europe, but the market share of the Asian-Pacific region will most likely increase in the next few years.

Second Quarter Results: Precursor for a Recession

When BASF reported its second quarter results on July 25, 2019, it created a huge media response as it was interpreted as a warning for the global economy. BASF is certainly a cyclical company and among the first corporations that might see an upcoming global economic downturn in its sales numbers.

When looking at the second quarter numbers, there are three segments that declined: Especially, Chemicals were hit hard and declined 22% in the second quarter, while Materials declined 16% and Industrial Solutions declined 9% in the last quarter. For all three segments, the decline was a result of lower volumes as well as decreasing prices. Industrial Solutions mostly declined due to the transfer of BASF’s paper and water chemicals business, which was previously reported under Performance Chemicals. The other three segments could report growing sales – especially Agricultural Solutions increased 38% mostly due to the acquisition of significant businesses and assets from Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) in August 2018 (but sales volumes were well below the prior-year quarter, mainly due to significantly lower volumes in South America).

(Source: BASF Investor Presentation)

BASF also lowered its outlook for 2019, and management is now expecting a slight decline in sales and a considerable decline of up to 30% in EBIT before special items. The decline in sales as well as profitability seems already to be reflected in the stock price as BASF has lost almost 50% of its value, and the question right now is if the stock is already a good pick for long-term investors. For this reason, we will look at different aspects and try to find out if BASF is valued attractively and interesting for long-term oriented investors.

Short-Term Risk: Recession

One of the biggest short-term risks the company is facing right now is an economic downturn or a global recession. As mentioned above, the company already lowered guidance and had to report comparably bad numbers for the last two quarters, and a lot of negativity is already priced in. But the overall sentiment still seems to be rather bullish, and I believe that many investors are still expecting the bull market to continue. If a recession should hit really hard, the guidance by BASF might not be accurate anymore, and sales as well as profit for 2020 could be even lower than the expected numbers for 2019. In the report for the first half of 2019, management also stated the following:

Early indicators do not currently show any signs of a widespread recovery in industrial growth for the second half of 2019. In all industries, our customers are being very cautious with projections. (BASF, H1 Report)

So, one major risk even long-term investors have to consider is the short-term risk of a recession, which might have a huge impact on the performance of BASF in the next two years.

Long-Term Growth Opportunities…

Over the short term (next few quarters), the future for BASF looks very bleak and declining sales, declining margins and low profitability are likely. But as long-term investors, we don’t care so much about the next few quarters, but rather how BASF will develop over the next decades.

(Source: BASF Investor Presentation)

According to BASF, there are several global trends that provide opportunities for growth in the chemical industry. First of all, the growing population (about 32% population growth till 2050), and especially the rising number of seniors (the share of people above 60 of the total population will rise 130%), is positive for BASF.

Growth will also come from the Asia-Pacific region and especially China. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be responsible for 65% of the total growth until 2030, and it is expected that China will be responsible for 49% of real chemical production in 2030. While the global chemical production is expected to grow slightly above 3% annually until 2030, China is expected to grow about 4% per year.

BASF will also profit from digitalization as well as the growing demand for battery materials because of the trend towards electromobility. BASF is expecting about 300% growth in materials demand between 2018 and 2025, which results in a CAGR of 20-25% for the foreseeable future. Low emission mobility as well as processes will demand functional coatings technology for passive temperature management and the overall automotive production in Asia will grow. BASF wants to drive growth with new battery materials, advanced coatings, surface treatment and innovative mobile and process catalyst technologies and services.

…But Missing Economic Moat

But growth opportunities are not enough to ensure that a company can also profit from these growth opportunities. Especially when high growth opportunities arise, other companies are also trying to profit from these growth opportunities. And one of the biggest issues when looking at BASF would be the missing wide economic moat, which is playing a crucial role for long-term investors as a moat provides the necessary stability and consistency over time. There are hints that BASF might have some competitive or structural advantages, but I don’t see a wide economic moat.

BASF itself sees the “Verbund system” as one of the company’s competitive strengths, and the company adds value by using the resources effectively. The Production Verbund intelligently links production units and their energy supply so that, for example, the waste heat of one plant provides energy to others. In total, BASF has six Verbund sites all over the world.

BASF is also dealing with a rather fragmented customer base. With over 90,000 customers, the company has a broad customer profile. On the other side, BASF has more than 70,000 suppliers, making this side also very fragmented. The high levels of fragmentation on the buying and selling side is preventing that a single customer has bargaining power over BASF. The company also holds one of the top three market positions in around 75% of the business areas in which it is active. And finally, BASF has more than 11,000 employees in research and development, is spending high amounts on R&D (about €2 billion) and has filed around 900 patents worldwide.

BASF certainly has some strengths, but I am not seeing the wide economic moat around the business. When looking at different numbers during the last decade, revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow are also confirming this. Not only don’t we see any real growth trends for BASF, but the numbers are also fluctuating widely and show little consistency.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the gross margin and operating margin during the last decade or the company’s RoIC as well as RoE, we also don’t get the feeling that we are dealing with a wide moat company. The RoIC is not bad, but also not as impressive as with many other companies, and the gross margin and operating margin are also fluctuating.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Dividend and Share Buybacks

BASF is especially interesting for its dividend, and every dividend (growth) investor should take a closer look at BASF. Since 2009, BASF could increase its dividend every single year and right now, BASF has a dividend yield of 5.65%. But BASF also had to cut its dividend in the past during economic downturns, and it seems likely that BASF might be forced to cut its dividend again in 2020 or 2021. With its lowered guidance, BASF is expecting about €4.00 in earnings for 2019, and with a dividend yield of €3.20, BASF is looking at a payout ratio of 80%, which is quite high.

In the years between 2012 and 2018, the company didn’t buy back any shares, but according to an investor presentation, management is considering share buybacks as a way to return cash to its shareholders and considering the low stock price, buybacks could be an option for BASF if management doesn’t see any better options to use its cash.

Stable Balance Sheet

Another important aspect is the company’s balance sheet – especially if we are expecting a few rough quarters ahead of us. If the company has to navigate through difficult global economic conditions, it is important that BASF has some cash and is not smothered by extreme debt levels.

The company has €47 million in marketable securities and €2,118 million in cash and cash equivalents, which is not a lot considering the size of the company, but it is a starting point. When looking at the other items on the asset side, we see about €22 billion in property, plant and equipment, which is good, but we see also about €16 billion in intangible assets and another €16 billion in goodwill. But while we would have to take a closer look at the intangible assets to decide how much these assets are really worth, high amounts of goodwill are always a problem. On the liabilities side, we are looking at €5,077 million in short-term debt and €15,960 million in long-term debt. Comparing these debt levels to the shareholders' equity leads to a D/E ratio of 0.52, which is solid and no reason for concern. Another good way to analyze the debt is comparing it to the operating income as it tells us how long it would take the company to repay the debt. As the operating income was fluctuating heavily during the last years, it makes sense to use the average number of the last decade (€7,152 million), and it would take almost three years to repay the debt, which is acceptable. When taking the operating income of the last four quarters, it would take about five and a half years to repay, which would be a rather high number.

Summing up, the balance sheet of BASF is fine, and the company shouldn’t run in any trouble if it is facing one or two hard years, but there are certainly companies with better balance sheets.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Aside from analyzing the fundamental business of BASF, we also have to calculate the intrinsic value for BASF to determine if the stock is a good investment or not. BASF might seem cheap right now as it is trading at multi-year lows (5 year low), with a P/E ratio of 11 (taking 2018 earnings) and a forward P/E ratio of 14. For a more accurate intrinsic value calculation, I would use a discount cash flow analysis in this article, but calculating the intrinsic value for BASF is not so easy: as all the numbers fluctuate from year to year, this makes it almost impossible to estimate the free cash flow for several years into the future. As basis for my calculation, I will take the average free cash flow of the last decade and assume 4% growth for the next decade and 3% growth for perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of €58.22 for BASF (10% discount rate) and makes the stock fairly valued right now.

Conclusion

BASF is certainly interesting for every dividend investor and persons who are looking for a high passive income. Despite the risk of a dividend cut within the next two years, the dividend yield of almost 6% is very tempting, and in case of a dividend cut, I am confident that BASF will bring the dividend back to today’s levels within a few years. The balance sheet is also solid and no reason for investors to worry even if a global recession should come.

And although the stock seems to be fairly valued right now, BASF wouldn’t be among my preferred investments. Especially for long-term investors, the consistency of a company – combined with the necessity for a wide economic moat – is very important, and when looking at BASF’s performance during the last decade, I don’t see that. If the stock should drop further, it might get even more interesting, but right now, I think I will pass on BASF.

If you are searching for companies that show higher levels of consistency and have a wide economic moat around the business, please check out my marketplace service: Moats & Long-Term Investing. Subscribers get access to extensive background information on wide moats, at least weekly exclusive research, a watchlist of wide moat companies and a chatroom where members can ask questions and exchange opinions about long-term investing and companies with a competitive advantage. You can also take advantage of a free trial offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.