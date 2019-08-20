Good Reasons To Sell Your Netflix Shares Now

While Netflix as a company will not vanish, I think that the stock won't be a good investment over the next years.

The removal of 13 of the 20 most popular shows is problematic, and Disney has a weapon that Netflix doesn't have: a bundle.

There is a high mountain of debt from a negative cash flow, and now, competitors come into the ring who are as deep-pocketed as Netflix.

Both the company and the stock have been incredible up to now, and Reed Hastings is a visionary CEO.

Introduction

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been a beast of a company and a beast of a stock since its IPO. This is the incredible return it has seen:

Besides the 25,210% return, which would have turned $10,000 into $2.52M, you can also see that it has been a while since the stock has seen its all-time high. In this article, I will argue that the all-time high of Netflix, which it saw in June 2018 at $423 could be the peak for a very long time and why it could be cautious to sell your shares now.

Netflix: an incredible story

Before we start, you should know that I have the highest esteem for both Netflix and its visionary CEO Reed Hastings. For me, Hastings is one of those few CEOs that will be looked back on with admiration for a very long time to come, in the league of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and other icons of capitalism.

Netflix was customer-centric from the start. Legend says that Hastings was frustrated that he had to pay a late fee of $40 for a movie at Blockbuster and started Netflix as a subscription model, in which you could keep the rented movies for as long as you wanted. Once you were ready, you could send it back by mail. It was 1997.

Netflix was helped by the rise of DVDs, because the big VHS cassettes were not that convenient to send by mail. The late fee that Hastings had to pay was for a VHS version of Apollo 13.

Hastings says about that time:

I ran out to Tower Records in Santa Cruz, California, and mailed CDs to myself, just a disc in an envelope. It was a long 24 hours until the mail arrived back at my house, and I ripped them open and they were all in great shape. That was the big excitement point.

The company started out as Kibble, later changed its name to Netflix.com and then to just Netflix.

It started its DVD rental-by-mail service in 1998 and added a subscription model the year later. A decade later, there was a big pivot: in 2009, Netflix started streaming, and that changed everything for the company. It became one of the biggest players in the world for movies and series, both as a distributor and as a producer. We are now back a decade later, and I think we are at an important turning point again, the end of an era.

Netflix: global dominance

Netflix has started a whole industry on its own: streaming. It was the first to see the potential of streaming. It took the approach of its DVD-by-mail service a decade before: first individual movies (in 2007), then a year later a subscription model. Since that change, its revenue has exploded:

The number of subscribers for Netflix has boomed too, of course:

It has a huge market share in the streaming service. Already in 2017, Netflix had a market share of 37% of all the world's internet users:

This shows how incredibly dominant Netflix has become over the last decade.

According to Parrot Analytics, Netflix has a market share 71% globally for SVOD (subscription video-on-demand), up from 68% last year. In the US, it dominates the market too, with a similar number:

Netflix on its own is responsible for 19.1% of the internet traffic in the US and 15% globally, according to a Sandvine Global Internet Phenomena Report of October 2018.

Competition

Of course, there has been competition for Netflix throughout the years, but it was always able to outsmart it or the competition was not head-to-head.

Amazon Prime Video is the second-largest player in the SVOD space, but it has not been a real competitor for Netflix, since it is a byproduct of Amazon Prime. Most people, including myself, have Amazon Prime because of the free delivery and other perks of the subscription, not because of the streaming service. I won't say that it is not an extra bonus and it was an element that played in the decision to take Amazon Prime, but it is not a pure-play product, and I am convinced that Amazon Prime Video would fall dramatically on a standalone basis.

There is also HBO. Netflix was able to fend off this service easily too. HBO is more quality, high-brow. While the media focus on quality, the majority of consumers just want simple entertainment. Netflix could see this very clearly in its algorithms, and, therefore, made a lot of content available of questionable quality. A prime example is its contract with Adam Sandler. All of his movies are burnt by critics, but the public seems to love them. His latest Netflix movie Murder Mysteries (with co-star Jennifer Aniston) broke records again, reaching almost 31 million Netflix subscribers in just three days. And 'reaching' in this case means that they have watched at least 70% of the movie.

Reed Hastings has commented several times about the disconnect between critics and the public. Netflix's programming responsible Ted Sarandos said about critical acclaim:

Critics are an important part of the artistic process but are pretty disconnected from the commercial prospects of a film. If people are watching this movie and loving it, that's the measurement of success. And if the critics get behind it or don't, that's a select group of social media influencers talking to a specific audience.

HBO, that aims for critical success and is very good in this niche, was never a real threat to Netflix because of this.

The only real competitor so far has been Hulu, but that platform had some downsides, especially the commercials. Hulu made less original content than Netflix, and it was never as trending with its new content as Netflix, maybe with the exception of The Handmaid's Tale.

Netflix spent more than $12B on content in 2018. For 2019, the estimates are even higher at $15B, up from $8.9B in 2017. The result? A free cash flow that is getting more and more negative:

More than $10B of debt on the balance sheet. That is the reason why Netflix has an S&P BB- credit rating, which is a non-investment grade or speculative. With the extra spending this year and the coming years, this could even become worse.

Netflix has also spent almost $3B in marketing in 2018, more than the estimated $2.5B that Hulu spent on programming or the $2B that HBO spent to create its premium content, including Game Of Thrones. This shows that Netflix can outspend its current competitors. But that will change.

The end of an era

When Netflix started out, it was implying a blue ocean strategy or BOS, named after the famous book of W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne.

In the words of the authors on their website, a BOS is :

Blue ocean strategy is the simultaneous pursuit of differentiation and low cost to open up a new market space and create new demand. It is about creating and capturing uncontested market space, thereby making the competition irrelevant. It is based on the view that market boundaries and industry structure are not a given and can be reconstructed by the actions and beliefs of industry players.

Netflix has created the streaming market and has created new demand for this product. But it was so successful in creating a new market, that others follow it and Netflix will be heavily challenged now.

The competition of Hulu and HBO was fended off quite easily, although those two also could carve out their own, smaller market. But now, the big boys step into the arena: Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS). Amazon (AMZN) could up its investments too if it sees the necessity to do so. I think it's fair to say that a 'streaming wars' will be fought out very soon. As the dominant player, Netflix has the most to lose.

Amazon Prime Video has spent more on advertising than Netflix in the first half of 2019, and it is expected to spend $7B on content (video and music) in 2019.

The reason why Amazon probably starts to spend more now is the increasing competition. After all, Apple is coming to the battlefield too. Tim Cook wants to transform his company from a hardware seller to a service and software provider. A streaming subscription service perfectly fits into those plans. The company is expected to spend $2B on original content and was able to lure big names like Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, JJ Abrams, and many more.

Apple TV+ launches this fall. No details are yet known about when exactly or what it will cost. But if Apple goes all-in, it could nibble from Netflix's dominance.

The biggest threat: Disney

Obviously, the biggest threat comes from Disney (DIS). The scary thing for Netflix when it comes to Disney is that the company has everything that Netflix has but more, and it has a lethal weapon.

That weapon is Disney's multi-angle approach: it has ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. And, the company announced on its last earnings call that it will launch a bundle of the three for just $12.99, exactly the same price of Netflix's subscription. The bundle is a huge advantage that Disney has over Netflix.

Don't forget that Hulu, now owned by Disney, has 28 million subscribers in the US. And now that Disney owns it, the content library will be much better too. It will be the platform of all the content targeted at adults. It will continue with its successful series like The Handmaid's Tale and adult content of Disney, like Deadpool.

I think that the bundle will be hugely successful from the start. There is a gigantic library of old and new content. 30 seasons of The Simpsons? Check! Live sports? Check! Great Disney movies like the animated (and live-action) versions of The Lion King, Aladdin, The Beauty And The Beast, and many more? Check! Superheros like Black Panther, Captain America, Avengers and many more? Check! There is simply too much to list. And Disney will make more original content for its subscription services. CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and all the news channels are included too. From a value point of view, this is the first time that Netflix will be seen as the one with less value, in my opinion.

Does that mean that Disney will kill Netflix, as is suggested here and there? I don't think so. A lot of households will have both Netflix and Disney+ (or the Disney bundle).

The bigger threat is the number of competitors that is attacking Netflix's moat all at the same time.

This is the list of the most viewed Netflix programs.

Even if you are reading this on a mobile phone and you can't read the names of the programs, this graph is still helpful, since it has the shows that will probably or certainly be taken from Netflix's library in red. As you can see, only 7 of the top 20 most-viewed programs will not go away in the next few years. That could be very problematic for Netflix. Despite its huge content spending, it simply doesn't have the size nor the quality of Disney's intellectual property. Time Warner (HBO), NBC Universal, and CBS, are all starting subscription streaming services and withdraw their content from Netflix, just as Disney has done.

The real problem for Netflix is that its growth will slow down dramatically, both because it already has so many subscribers and because the new competitors will certainly draw people to their platforms. If they see that they don't miss the original content of Netflix and that a lot of what they love disappears, as we have just seen, they could leave Netflix, especially if the company wants to raise its prices again.

What this means for investors

Again, I don't think that Disney is going to be the Netflix killer some people want to see, at least business-wise. As a company, Netflix will exist for years and years, probably decades. But, as an investor, the question you should ask is if Netflix is still a good investment. And for me, the clear answer is: 'No.'

Netflix has been spending tens of billions of dollars on original content, but still, 13 of the 20 most popular programs are set to disappear from its library. That is problematic if you want to raise prices. And the debt that Netflix is collecting in the meantime will have to be paid off at a certain moment.

And don't forget that Netflix is still an expensive stock:

If investors are disappointed because of the results, because the number of subscribers doesn't grow enough or even stagnates, Netflix's premium, which it has had for a very, very long time, could fall away in no time. The stock price could fall off a cliff then. And as I have tried to show, there are quite a few reasons why this could happen. The safest thing to do now in my opinion is to lock in your gains and sell your shares.

Conclusion

Netflix is one of the great companies of our time. But things will change, and for the first time, Netflix will be confronted with competitors that mean business.

Despite its heavy spending on content, it does not have the legacy content of Disney. It also doesn't have the three different platforms (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) that form a very attractive bundle. Because next to Disney, there are a whole group of competitors on the horizon, and they all withdraw their content from Netflix, this could really hurt the company. Its leverage is also weakened: why would subscribers want to pay more for less content? I think that now is the time to sell your Netflix shares. There is too much risk.

