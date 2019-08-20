Singapore Post: Challenging Outlook With Disposal Of U.S. Businesses Being Sole Upside Catalyst

Sale of loss-making U.S. businesses will provide an uplift to future earnings and disposal proceeds can be re-allocated to support the growth of its Post & Parcel and Logistics businesses.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed Singapore Post Limited (OTCPK:SPSTF) (OTCPK:SPSTY) [SPOST:SP] trades at 21.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, representing a premium to its 10-year historical average forward P/E of approximately 18 times. It trades at a lower 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, with the market factoring in the earnings uplift from the potential divestment and exit of the loss-making U.S. businesses.

I like Singapore Post's plans to exit the loss-making U.S. e-commerce businesses, and its status as a beneficiary of e-commerce growth in the Asia-Pacific with its cross-border e-commerce-related delivery and e-commerce logistics businesses.

Nevertheless, the company's Logistics business remains loss-making due to a lack of scale, and its Post & Parcel business needs to make more investments to improve service quality while weathering the continued decline in letter mails. As such, a reasonable valuation at 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E is not a sufficient reason to buy Singapore Post at this point in time. The sale of loss-making U.S. businesses and re-investing disposal proceeds in building scale in the Logistics business will be the key catalyst for a re-rating in future.

Company Description

Singapore Post is Singapore's national postal service provider and the country's sole public postal licensee. It also provides mail (domestic and international postal and courier services) and logistics (freight forwarding and e-commerce logistics services) solutions outside of Singapore in 19 markets around the world.

The Post & Parcel, Logistics, Property and U.S. Business segments contributed 48%, 30%, 8% and 14% of the company's 1QFY2020 revenue (YE March). In terms of operating profit, only the Post & Parcel and Property segments were profitable, generating operating profit of S$37.6 million and S$12.9 million, respectively, for 1QFY2020. On the other hand, the Logistics and U.S. Business segments were loss-making in 1QFY2020, with operating losses of -S$1.8 million and -S$6.9 million, respectively.

Post & Parcel Business Faces Multiple Challenges

Singapore Post's Post & Parcel business grew revenue by a marginal 0.7% YoY to S$186.0 million for 1QFY2020, but segment operating profit decreased -8.9% YoY. This continues the downwards trend with a -8.3% YoY drop in Post & Parcel segment operating profit for 4QFY2019. Operating profit for the segment declined because an increase in cross-border e-commerce-related delivery volumes was insufficient to offset the decrease in letter mails and advertising malls.

Within Singapore Post's Post & Parcel business, the domestic postal business, accounting for 38% of 1QFY2020 revenue (the other 62% comes from the international postal sub-segment), reported a -6.7% YoY decrease in revenue for the quarter. The revenue decline for the higher-margin domestic postal business (relative to the lower margin international postal business) is not unexpected and part of longer-term disruption trends as letter mail gets replaced and substituted by other forms of electronic communication.

Another factor hurting Singapore Post's Post & Parcel business was the suspension of ad-hoc advertising mail volumes, the recruitment of additional postmen and increasing their remuneration with the aim of improving service quality. In February 2019, Singapore Post was fined S$100,000, after it failed to meet the requirement of "99% delivery of basic local letters within the central business district by the next working day" in May 2017. In response, the company announced it will implement measures to improve service quality, including the hiring of 100 additional postmen and the redeployment of 35 mail-drop drivers to become full-time postmen.

Going forward, Singapore Post could still possibly incur additional investments in the area of service quality for its Post & Parcel business, but this will be partially offset by the positive revenue contribution from the resumption of advertising mail service. At the company's 1QFY2020 results briefing on August 2, 2019, Singapore Post elaborated on these plans:

We have actually announced quite a few of the service quality initiatives as you probably are aware through the press and the media, so those are currently underway. We do have a few more that have been slated for the second part of the year... There will be additional initiatives that we are in discussions with the authorities and hopefully once those are approved – as you are aware, this is a regulated service so part of what we are doing with servicing the customers better will involve some of the approvals required from the authorities which we are optimistic that these will come through and these will be beneficial for our service quality going forward... So we are revamping the admail (advertising mall) service in a sense that with a better understanding of our volumes and capacity through the next few months, now that we’ve settled down, bedded down the new recruits that we have in the system, we’ll be slowly opening the admail service again and we’ll be deliberate about it in a sense that we will load the admail volume accordingly with the available capacity that we have. Not trying to get too technical but basically we should get some upside from the admail service that we will start to launch this quarter.

While international postal revenue increased 5.2% YoY to S$115.6 million for 1QFY2020, driven by higher cross-border e-commerce-related delivery volumes, there are potential headwinds ahead. A slowdown in global economic growth could result in lower international mail volumes and reduced e-commerce-related deliveries, while higher terminal dues could depress profit margins.

Singapore Post was optimistic that economic woes could encourage people to switch to mail as a cheaper form of transporting goods, but acknowledged the uncertainty over terminal dues at its 1QFY2020 results briefing on August 2, 2019:

I think what would happen is that over time, your postal network is still the cheapest mode of transporting and moving these small eCommerce packets and parcels. What you could see however, is in the face of increasing slowdown and things like that, that value in terms of what’s put through postal might actually increase as people start to move more expensive items through the postal system. I would say that that would probably mean that we would continue to see international mail business continuing to move along in its current trajectory but in terms of margins, well, that’s another thing. We will have to see where that terminal dues increase goes because of the fact that as you are well aware, there are also issues happening on the UPU (Universal Postal Union) front with the U.S. having signaled their intent to exit the UPU. So that throws up another uncertainty that nobody at this point in time will know where that lands...For us, we see that as an opportunity even if U.S. were to leave the UPU simply because we are one of those countries that have a lot of bilateral agreements with a lot of different countries, and that will mean that even if the U.S. were to leave the UPU we should be well-positioned to able to carry on the business. In fact, for a period of time after that it might actually be better for us because of the fact that you’re going to get other posts which have to piggyback off SingPost’s (Singapore Post) bilateral agreements while they negotiate their own bilateral agreements.

In summary, Singapore Post's domestic postal business continues to be hurt by the secular decline in letter mail volumes and higher costs associated with service quality improvement initiatives. The international postal business is doing better and is a beneficiary of e-commerce growth, but uncertainty over the global economy and terminal dues could pose downside risks.

Logistics Business Needs Time To Achieve Scale And Profitability

The company's Logistics segment saw revenue decline by -2.2% YoY to S$122.2 million for 1QFY2020, as a 3.3% growth in freight forwarding revenue could not completely offset by a -7.4% decrease in e-commerce logistics revenue.

Key businesses within Singapore Post's Logistics segment include CouriersPlease, a leading metropolitan express parcel delivery service in Australia; Quantium Solutions, a provider of logistics and fulfillment services across Asia-Pacific; and Famous Holdings, a freight consolidator and freight-forwarder with a regional presence in seven countries.

The decline in e-commerce logistics revenue was primarily due to the depreciation of the Australian dollar against the Singapore dollar for CouriersPlease and the exit of certain customer contracts at Quantium Solutions. Adjusting for the impact of the depreciation of the Australian dollar, Singapore Post's Logistics revenue would have been roughly flat YoY compared with 1QFY2019.

The Logistics segment's operating loss was -S$1.8 million for 1QFY2020, compared with -S$0.9 million for 1QFY2019. This was mainly due to compensation payments received from a former customer in 1QFY2019. The Logistics business' operating loss for 1QFY2020 would have been similar to that of 1QFY2019, if compensation payments were excluded from 1QFY2019 numbers.

Although the Logistics segment is Singapore Post's second-largest revenue contributor at 30% of 1QFY2020 revenue after Post & Parcel (48% of revenue), it remains loss-making due to the lack of scale.

Singapore Post addressed the issue of scale for its Logistics business at its 1QFY2020 results briefing on August 2, 2019:

One of the problems we have with the business currently is that while it has presence in several different countries, it lacks scale in those countries. So what you will be seeing is that there will be quite a fair bit of effort being put in this financial year to actually build up scale in that area of the business. So I will leave it as such for now; there are plans, we have ideas as to what we need to do to build that scale but I am not at liberty to divulge anything further at this point in time...What we need to do now is to build scale and we don’t have an issue about the countries we are now in; what we need to do now to bring the different synergies that we can get from the different countries in order to build up the scale so for that you need the right products and you need to be able to synergize your different countries...So there’s a bit of product harmonization, there’s a bit of geography harmonization in terms of getting the different countries to work together so that we can build up the scale on that. And of course it should come with profitability because one of the issues is that if you have a small operation you still need to have x number of people and that operation is currently not being optimized – you need to scale up a little bit more in order to really turn it more profitable and in this day and age, if you are going to be small, winning contracts are also not so easy...It’s still an on-going process because now that we have put in place new management, new heads and we are aligning the products and so forth, we still have to invest into technology, we still have to invest into systems and so forth to be able to get that scale that I am talking about. So it’s not a journey that’s done overnight and it’s not something that you can snap your fingers and it’s there; it takes time and commitment to get to it but we are quite pleased by the encouraging on-boarding of new customers that we have been able to capture. We do think that we need more of it so we do need to scale up the business, substantially more.

Singapore Post aims to turn around the loss-making Logistics business by building up scale. It has optimized its customer base by exiting unprofitable contracts and seeking new customers to replace the lost revenue, which contributed to the -7.4% decrease in e-commerce logistics revenue for 1QFY2020. The company also appointed a new CEO for the Logistics segment. Previously, group CEO Mr. Paul William Coutts also managed the Logistics business directly. Now, Mr. Lim Jui-i, who joined the company in September 2017 as Group Chief Transformation Officer, has been appointed to head Quantium Solutions and all the related logistics businesses.

On one hand, Singapore Post is a victim of the disruption with its core Post & Parcel business witnessing declining letter mail volumes. On the other hand, it is a beneficiary of secular e-commerce growth with its e-commerce logistics business. But looking ahead, the company has to build up scale for its Logistics business to remain competitive and be better positioned to capitalize on e-commerce opportunities.

Exit Of Loss Making U.S. E-commerce Business Is Sole Upside Catalyst

Singapore Post's U.S. Business segment accounted for 14% of the company's 1QFY2020 revenue. On April 2019, the company announced that it will start the sale process for its U.S. e-commerce businesses, TradeGlobal and Jagged Peak. Jagged Peak is an e-commerce logistics enabler for high-velocity consumer products, while TradeGlobal is an end-to-end e-commerce services provider with a focus on fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

On August 2, 2019, when Singapore Post reported its 1QFY2020 results, it made changes to its business segment reporting, moving SP eCommerce, a Singapore-focused e-commerce enabler providing brands and retailers with integrated end-to-end e-commerce solutions, from the E-commerce segment (now renamed as the U.S. Business segment) to the Logistics segment. This is another sign confirming the company's intention to exit the U.S. e-commerce businesses.

The U.S. Business segment increased revenue by 7.9% YoY to S$51.5 million for 1QFY2020 on the back of higher freight revenues. The U.S. Business segment registered a lower operating loss of -S$6.9 million for 1QFY2020 versus an operating loss of -S$8.8 million for 1QFY2019. This was due to the absence of depreciation and amortization expenses for the most recent quarter, as Singapore Post recognized an impairment loss of S$98.7 million on TradeGlobal and Jagged Peak, writing down the values of their property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets to zero.

Singapore Post updated investors on the sale process relating to the U.S. Business segment at the recent 1QFY2020 results briefing on August 2, 2019:

With respect to your last question on the U.S. businesses, we are still in the midst of it so we can’t really discuss very much about it at this point in time but we are hoping that we could come to a decision on it sometime in the near future. But as you would imagine, there are a lot of things to consider. So at this point in time I can’t comment where we’re going to land on that but I certainly can say that the Board has made a decision to exit the U.S. businesses so we are considering all options and we will let you all know in due course.

The divestment of Singapore Post's U.S. e-commerce businesses is the key upside catalyst, as this segment has been an earnings drag for the company. If and when Singapore Post exits the U.S. Business segment, its earnings will see significant improvement and disposal proceeds can be re-allocated to support the growth of its core Post & Parcel and Logistics businesses.

Valuation

Singapore Post trades at 21.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E based on its share price of S$0.95 as of August 16, 2019. This represents a slight premium to its 10-year historical average forward P/E of approximately 18 times. It trades at a lower 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, with the market factoring in the potential divestment and exit of the loss-making U.S. businesses.

Singapore Post also offers a trailing 3.7% dividend yield.

Variant View

Upside risks for Singapore Post include a slower-than-expected decline in its core Post & Parcel business, increased scale and improved profitability for its Logistics business, and the disposal of its U.S. Business in a shorter-than-expected period of time and at a higher-than-expected valuation.

