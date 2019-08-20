Indosat: Investments In Improving Network Quality Could Add To Balance Sheet Stress

Indosat's valuations are undemanding at 5.4 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, but I am uncertain of the company's ability to fund future investments in its network.

Indosat's mobile business did well growing revenue by 15.2% YoY in 1H2019, but data revenue growth is slower than than of its competitors.

Indosat's network quality in terms of download and upload speeds has improved in the past six months, but it is still lagging behind its peers.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed telecommunications services company PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] is valued by the market at an undemanding 5.4 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.0 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA. This is slightly higher than the stock's five-year historical mean forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 4.8 times.

The fact that Indosat's data revenue growth was at a slower pace compared with its peers suggests that it is critical for the company to continue investing in improving its network quality. A recent survey by OpenSignal outlined below shows that the company is still lagging behind its competitors when it comes to network quality.

With a net debt-to-EBITDA at 2.81 times, the highest of the three major mobile operators in Indonesia, Indosat could find it challenging to fund future capital expenditures. The successful sale of the company's towers to raise funds is a key milestone to clear, before I consider investing in Indosat notwithstanding the stock's cheapness.

Company Description

Indosat is Indonesia's third largest mobile operator after market leader Telkomsel, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (TLK) (OTCPK:OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ 65%-owned mobile/cellular subsidiary and the second largest player PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ]. Qatar-based telecommunications company Ooredoo owns a 65% stake in Indosat.

Indosat is an integrated telecommunications services operator, with its Cellular/Mobile, MIDI (Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet) and Fixed Telecommunications segments contributing 81%, 16%, and 3% of its 1H2019 revenue, respectively. I will be primarily focusing on Indosat's mobile business segment for the purpose of this article, as this business segment accounts for the majority of the company's revenue.

Network Quality Improving But Still Behind Peers

Network quality is a key differentiating factor for mobile operators competing in the competitive Indonesian mobile telecommunications services industry. OpenSignal's July 2019 Mobile Network Experience Report suggests that Indosat's network quality has improved, but there is still a significant gap between Indosat and its competitors, which Indosat needs to narrow over time.

Indosat's average download speed improved from 3.25Mbps (as per OpenSignal's December 2018 Mobile Network Experience Report) to 4.8Mbps in six months, while market leader Telkomsel maintained its average download speed at 9.8Mbps over the same period. Also, Indosat's average 4G upload speed improved from 2.66Mbps to 3.3Mbps in the past six months, while Telkomsel saw its average 4G upload speed decrease from 6.7Mbps to 5.4Mbps over the same period.

Indosat highlighted this improvement in its network quality and how it has contributed to new customers at the company's 2Q2019 results briefing:

Indosat Ooredoo is currently rolling out its video grade network to bring the best data experience to our customers as well as accelerating its digital adoption in Indonesia...In the second quarter of 2019, we have added more than 3 million new customers. This is a concrete result of the new network and company strategy implementation. We are very encouraged by the significant improvement in 4G network coverage, download speed as well as company financial performance in the past quarter. We hope to sustain such trends throughout 2019...Just take a look at the performance of the 4G download speed. It is improving in overall environment, not in only Java but also in ex Java as well.

Nevertheless, Indosat still lags behind its peers in specific categories of network quality. OpenSignal's July 2019 Mobile Network Experience Report awarded Indosat with a "Poor" rating for consumer mobile video experience, which is associated with "very long load times and a high rate of stalling at both low and high resolutions." In comparison, Telkomsel and XL Axiata did better and were awarded "Fair" ratings in the consumer mobile video experience category.

Also, Indosat's average download speed of 4.8Mbps was half that of Telkomsel (9.8Mbps), and also significantly below XL Axiata's average download speed of 7.4Mbps.

In other words, Indosat is at a relative disadvantage compared with its peers Telkomsel and XL Axiata in terms of network quality. The company has to continue improving its network quality to retain or even add new mobile subscribers.

Mobile Business Performed Well But Data Revenue Growth Lagging Peers

Indosat's mobile business performed well in 1H2019. Mobile revenue was up 15.2% YoY at IDR9,961 billion for 1H2019. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Indosat's mobile subscriber base grew 6.4% QoQ to 56.3 million. More significantly, this was the first time the company recorded net positive additions for its mobile subscriber base since 4Q2017. The company's ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) also improved 10.6% YoY from IDR26,500 in 2Q2018 to IDR29,300 in 2Q2019.

However, Indosat's data revenue (within the mobile segment) growth was the slowest among the three major Indonesian mobile operators. Indosat increased its data revenue by 22.8% YoY from IDR5,951 billion in 1H2018 to IDR7,308 billion in 1H2019. While a 22.8% YoY growth rate for Indosat is impressive, it is notable that Telekomunikasi Indonesia and XL Axiata grew their respective data revenue contribution for 1H2019 by 33.1% and 30.7% YoY, respectively.

Data is a critical and growing component of the mobile segment, helping to offset the secular decline in other legacy mobile revenue streams such as voice and SMS (Short Messaging Service). It is possible that Indosat's slower pace of data revenue growth relative to its larger competitors is due to its comparatively lower network quality. This puts greater pressure on Indosat to continue investing in enhancing its network quality.

Investment In Network Quality Adds To Balance Sheet Stress

As Indosat continues to upgrade its network, it could face significant balance sheet stress.

Indosat emphasized the company's priority on improving its network quality at the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 6, 2019:

We are making it a priority to speed up the network rollout, data experience and improve our service quality overall. Our aim is to further expand the 4G network coverage to reach 90% by year-end. And we are adding more than 4,000 new sites, improving fiberization and improving network experience...My priority now or the team's priority is to improve the network in 4G and try to accelerate it faster. This is the first priority that we are all aiming to.

This is consistent with Indosat's comments on network investments at its earlier 1Q2019 earnings call on May 10, 2019:

We are trying to make sure that we improve our speed of execution. So this year we have our plan and the moment we fast track we see that 2020, quarter 4 is where we will be coming close more competitively in terms of our network infrastructure, which will help us ensure that our both, customer market share and revenue market share also improves... Our focus is both on rollout and improving on experience. So last year we focused on 4G over - and we were able to make sure that we complete that as per our plan. In next 6 to 12 months you will see lot of new sites, BTS (Base Transceiver Station) coming in and that is where we're trying to improve our speed and make sure that we roll out as per our plan.

Indosat has guided for capital expenditures of IDR10 trillion for FY2019. In 1H2019, the company already spent approximately IDR5.4 trillion on capital expenditures as it intensifies its 4G network rollout, more than double that of capital expenditures in 1H2018. Of the IDR5.4 trillion, about 90.5% was spent on the mobile business to improve network quality and support demand for data services. The company increased the number of 4G Base Transceiver Stations from 14,808 in 1H2018 to 24,874 in 1H2019.

The investment in network quality comes at a hefty cost.

Indosat's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, while still below the covenant ratio of 4 times net debt-to-EBITDA, increased from 1.87 times in 1H2018 to 2.81 times in 1H2019.

The company's mid-term capital expenditure guidance is $2 billion or IDR28 trillion for the 2019-2021 period (versus IDR10 trillion guided for FY2019), which suggest that capital expenditures are expected to remain at current elevated levels for the next two years (2020, 2021) as well. Indosat delivering IDR4.4 trillion of EBITDA for 1H2019, and the market consensus is forecasting EBITDA of IDR8,696 billion and IDR9,361 billion for FY2019 and FY2020, respectively. In other words, Indosat's annual EBITDA is unlikely to be able to fully support or cover the IDR10 trillion capital expenditures needed every year. Indosat has to possibly incur additional debt (which would further weaken its balance sheet) or seek other funding sources.

Selling the company's towers to deleverage or fund further capital expenditures is a possible solution. A July 2019 article by local Indonesian media publication The Insider Stories suggested that Indosat was planning to sell 3,000 towers for $300 million. Indosat did not rule out this possibility when queried by a sell-side analyst at its 2Q2019 results briefing in August 2019:

I think we have answered in the past that we are looking at all options because we haven't made any specific decision on the process yet... We are studying all of the options at this stage.

In the worst case scenario, if Indosat fails to sell its towers and a price war breaks out in Indonesia's mobile sector, Indosat does not have the financial capacity to compete aggressively, given that it has the weakest balance sheet of the three mobile operators. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratios for Telekomunikasi Indonesia and XL Axiata as at end-June 2019 were 0.6 times and 1.2 times, respectively.

Valuation

Indosat trades at 5.4 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.0 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR3,650 as of August 16, 2019. This is slightly higher than the stock's five-year historical mean forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 4.8 times. It does not pay a dividend.

Variant View

Upside risks for Indosat include a benign competitive environment, an improvement in service quality, better-than-expected data revenue in subsequent quarters and the successful sale of its towers.

