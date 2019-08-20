Sandstorm Gold: Perhaps Not Good Enough

Assuming a solid gold price staying around $1,475-1,500 per ounce, I recommend selling about 15-20% at $7.00 and buying back shares at or below $5.85.

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were 16,365 ounces compared with 14,465 ounces for the comparable period in 2018 and 14,071 ounces the preceding quarter.

Sandstorm Gold posted record revenue of $21.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $18.9 million for the comparable period in 2018.

Source: Chapada Mine, Brazil. Operated by Yamana Gold (AUY), Image from Sandstorm Gold

Investment thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is one of the "streamers" that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha. The company is similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR). To access my articles on these companies, I recommend you to look at the list of my articles already published.

It is the smallest in revenue-size amongst the five and has not particularly fared as well as the others if we look at the past six months (please see chart below).

Data by YCharts

In the chart above we can see that SAND increased by 9.3% in value and has underperformed the group by a large margin including the VanEck.

The investment thesis is a difficult one when it comes to SAND, and I have never been a great fan of the company. However, the stock will eventually profit from the substantial positive momentum that the gold price has experienced the past few months. One strategy is to trade short term SAND and eventually accumulate a midterm position slowly down the road.

The gold price is a crucial element when it comes to investing in SAND, and it ought to be part of your investment analysis and investing/trading process. However, Sandstorm stock seems acting as a weak proxy for gold and more as equity. It means the stock will not react totally to a bullish gold but will suffer the full impact of any gold or silver price weakness.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of about ~187 streams and royalties (~67 in Canada).

Erfan Kazemi, CFO, said in the conference call:

The 16,356 attributable gold equivalent ounces sold during Q2 was a record for the company, as was the $21.5 million of revenue that we posted. These totals for revenue in gold equivalent ounces sold were more than 13% higher than the numbers from Q2, 2018. So we saw some nice increases compared to last year. The growth was largely driven by silver deliveries from the Cerro Moro in Argentina. Sandstorm received its first deliveries from the Cerro Moro silver stream in April. And the project quickly became our largest quarterly contributor in terms of gold equivalent ounces sold.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 2Q'19 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Revenues in $million 15.45 19.47 18.93 17.29 17.55 18.17 21.49 Net Income to shareholders in $million 0.71 0.37 0.66 2.09 2.75 2.50 2.43 EBITDA in $ million 8.1 8.1 10.2 10.3 11.85 13.33 15.63 EPS Diluted -0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 9.9 11.2 13.9 10.9 10.6 13.34 12.59 CAPEX in $million 0.9 45.6 0.3 0.1 0.03 33.21 1.55 FCF in $million 9.01 -34.4 13.56 10.81 10.57 -19.86 11.14 Total Cash in $ million 30.8 3.8 13.2 20.2 19.8 26.0 21.6 Total Debt in $ million 7.5 2.0 0 0 0 44.0 37.0 Shares outstanding diluted in million 174.7 193.4 192.7 188.6 191.0 189.8 188.9 Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 In K Au Eq. 12.03 14.69 14.47 14.31 14.18 14.07 16.36 Gold price 1,284 1,326 1,309 1,208 1,231 1,291 1,314

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Gold production and balance sheet details:

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend

Sandstorm Gold posted record revenue of $21.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $18.9 million for the comparable period in 2018. The net income was $2.43 million in 2Q'19 compared to $0.66 million the same quarter a year ago.

The company kept guidance for 2019

The company's guidance for 2019 has been narrowed down this quarter from 63K to 73K attributable GEOs (68K mid-point) to 63K to 70K attributable GEOs (66.5K mid-point,) which is about 2.2% lower than the previous estimate and still 15.4% higher than the 57.65K realized in 2018.

With the recent production numbers, it seems that the company will beat guidance easily and needs less than 20K+ Oz per quarter in Q3 and Q4.

The long-term goal is still to reach 140K Oz in 2023.

2 - Free Cash Flow The free cash flow was a gain of $11.14 million this second quarter of 2019 and a total profit of $12.66 million yearly. While the company is not paying a dividend, the problem is that it has used a large part of the free cash flow to buy back its shares.

As we all know, the company is committed to a large shares buyback to solve its self-created dilution problem. While it is an attractive idea "on paper," which won approval by most shareholders, I believe the company could use it elsewhere.

The company has a new buyback plan to purchase 10% of its current outstanding share base, which would result in the purchase of 18.3 million shares or roughly 10% of the shares outstanding.

With 7.9 million shares already purchased (6/24/2019) and 10.4 million shares remaining to be bought, that could translate to a range of $57 million to $60 million in cash. It seems to be excessive from a free cash flow perspective. However, since June, the company bought more shares and purchased nearly 10 million shares in total, with a little over 8.3 million shares remaining.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

And I'm pleased to report that we have completed over half of that share buyback program. We're almost at 10 million shares repurchased on the open market. And there's about 8 million in change shares remaining outstanding to be purchased by us under that share program.

However, importantly, Nolan Watson added:

today's gold prices we think we're trading close to 1x our value per share and for that reason over the last few weeks, we've taken a little bit of a pullback on purchasing shares in the open market... And we haven't been buying shares over the last few weeks.

I believe it is a better strategy to allocate extra cash to pay down the revolver first. Sandstorm Gold has been using the revolver indirectly to buy back shares and now shows around $33 million in bank debt (8/12/2019), which could have been covered by the use of the cash from operations.

Nolan Watson indicated that the cash would be directed to pay down the revolver balance and acquire more streams and royalties.

Meanwhile, the company is not paying any dividend, which I consider as a definitive negative.

On a side note, the company has about 25.23 million shares, warrants "deep in the money" and RSR as of August 12, 2019.

# shares Exercise price per share Expiration date 3,000,000 4.50 3/23/2020 15,000,000 3.50 10/27/2020 4,965,000 4.00 11/03/2020 2,263,932 Restricted share Rights RSR Outstanding as 8/12/2019

3 - Gold production details

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, were 16,365 ounces compared with 14,465 ounces for the comparable period in 2018 and 14,071 ounces the preceding quarter.

Sandstorm Gold indicated 57.646K Au Oz for 2018. Eleven mines were contributing to production this quarter stated below: Note: SAND reported an average cash cost of $301 per ounce in 2Q'19 ($276 for 1Q'18,) with an average gold price of 1,314 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,013 per ounce.

The increase in production was primarily driven by silver deliveries from the Cerro Moro in Argentina, with the first deliveries received in April. As we can see in the chart above, it represents 3,470 GEO or about 21% of the total production, becoming the most significant contributor to the company. However, the positive effect of the Yamana Gold silver stream was offset in part by the decrease in gold sold from Black Fox Mine in Ontario and the Karma mine in Burkina Faso.

A critical potential for growth is a healthy project pipeline that could quickly contribute significantly to the company's production.

Particularly with Aurizona and its first full quarter of production in Q3, Hounde potential, Agua Rica and Lobo-Marte in Chile.

One subject of concern and disappointment is the Hod Maden project in Turkey which may be delayed to Q4 2022.

4 - Net debt is $15.4 million at the end of 2Q'19

Credit Facility:

The company's revolving credit facility was increased to $225 million for acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The tenure of the facility is four years and is extendable by mutual consent of Sandstorm and the majority of the banking syndicate.

Approximately $37 million remains outstanding under the revolving credit facility (Bank debt,) leaving $188 million undrawn and available as of June 30, 2019.

Note from the company: "As of the date of the MD&A, $33 million remains outstanding under the revolving credit facility, leaving $192 million undrawn and available for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes."

Conclusion and technical analysis

Sandstorm Gold is quite a disappointment for long-term shareholders, which could not get enough thrust to reach the stars, despite the gold price at a multi-year high and encouraging production going forward.

If we look at the chart below, the stock has barely moved up from its February price. It is why I indicated that SAND had underperformed the industry for the past six months. Why? It is a little puzzling when we look at the potential for the next quarters. Perhaps, Nolan Watson saying that the stock was fairly valued and the company decided to stop the buyback could have affected? Hard to figure out.

However, the potential for stock appreciation seems evident here, assuming that the price of gold and silver continue to be healthy. Nolan Watson said it:

And those commodity prices are shooting up and we're hitting record revenues and record cash flows because of it.

Technical analysis - Short term

SAND is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $7.00 and line support at $5.85.

Assuming a fixed gold price staying around $1,475-1,500 per ounce, I recommend selling about 15-20% at $7.00 and buying back shares at or below $5.85.

It is the basic short-term trading strategy until the Q3 earnings, which could be another record revenue quarter.

However, I believe that the gold price may retrace a little soon. If it happens, SAND will probably experience a decisive breakout on the downside to its long-term support at $5.25, which I see as an excellent opportunity to accumulate for the long term. SAND may eventually retest $4.85 in the worst-case scenario.

Conversely, if gold continues to further improve and trade above $1,525 per ounce, SAND may eventually experience a decisive positive breakout over $7.00, but the stock will need a lot of catalysts that are not there at the moment.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading short-term SAND and still thinking about starting a long-term position.