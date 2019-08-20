The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In These Uncertain Times

Always remember "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always." No dividend stock is a bond alternative, so always use the proper asset allocation that lets you sleep well at night no matter what the economy or stock market does.

The rest of this article walks you through a reasonable and methodical way of screening quality companies for potentially great buying opportunities. This includes both defensive and cyclical companies since the probability of us avoiding recession is still about 57%.

Actual recession risk is about 41% to 43% over the next 12 months, and current economic fundamentals have me putting 40% of my monthly savings into stocks (2/3 into defensive names).

The media is pounding the recession drum, after the 10y-2y yield curve briefly inverted and joined the 10y-3m curve in the red.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

The best dividend aristocrats to buy now including the best opportunistic buys of each three week period based on F.A.S.T. Graphs.

My new "What I'm Buying Next" series, which explains what companies are on my immediate buy watch list from which I make all weekly retirement portfolio buys.

I've also decided to remove the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series since that makes it more cumbersome to read for loyal followers of this series.

Investors Always Have To Deal With Uncertainty

(Source: Michael Batnick)

Stocks are the best performing asset class in history (7% inflation-adjusted returns over time), which is why we own them in our portfolios. But stocks never go up in a straight line, but experience numerous periods of short-term panic and freakouts where stock prices can fall in brief but frightening periods.

According to the American Association of Independent Investors, since 1945, we've averaged a 5+% pullback/correction/bear market every six months.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

We've had 14 pullbacks and five corrections since this bull market began, exactly in line with historical norms.

Today, the big fear factor the media is hyping is the famous yield curve, specifically the 10y-2y one (what I call "Wall Street's yield curve"). On the day, the curve inverted briefly the Dow fell 3% for the 307th time since 1920. Keep in mind that the market drops about 3% or more about once every quarter, on average.

The 10y-3m curve actually inverted May 23rd and has stayed negative. This is the one bankers (including central bankers) watch, because it's slightly more accurate at forecasting recessions, historically speaking.

10y-2y Yield Curve Inversions And Average Time To Recession Start

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to Bank of America, since 1956, the average warning time between 10y-2y inversion and the start of a recession was 15 months. More recent recessions have roughly followed that trend, though the actual historical range is six to 24 months.

10y-3M Yield Curve Inversions And Recession Starts If you use historical averages, then it means a recession MIGHT be starting between October 2019 and August 2022. That's assuming that central bank money printing and bond-buying (QE) hasn't broken the yield curve's predictive power.

Fully half of US treasuries are now owned by central banks, including a third by foreign ones. Howard Marks, legendary investor and founder of Oak Tree Capital, said that 20% of the time "this time really is different." Half of risk-free bonds being in the hands of central bankers that have very different goals than most investors could certainly make this one of those times. The way to tell if the yield curve is broken will be whether or not a recession actually begins within the expected time frame.

In the meantime, it's important to remember that the yield curve is just a model and not divine truth handed down by God that makes a recession a certainty. Models predict what the facts (economic fundamentals) are likely to do, but the facts themselves are far more important. If a model stops predicting facts accurately, then you must abandon it and use something else.

What are the actual facts? Economic growth is slowing but not at levels that many bears predicted.

(Source: Marketwatch)

It's certainly true that US manufacturing and industrial sectors are hurting right now, thanks to rising tariffs. But just 25% of US economic output comes from those sectors, with 75% coming from services and 66% to 70% being driven by consumer spending.

Productivity growth is near the highest its been since 2015 and about double the average since 2009. Retail sales just came in much stronger than expected, signaling consumer confidence remains high and wallets open.

As Nationwide senior economist, Ben Ayers explains

"The U.S. consumer continues to prop up the economy, despite the building headwinds to growth from trade disruptions and signs of weakness from other industrialized nations."

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Through August 15th the economic news was good enough that the Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth model increased its Q3 growth estimate by 0.3% to 2.2%. The overall consensus among economists has also increased slightly in recent weeks, to 2% growth.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's take on last week's data was that it indicates the economy is likely growing about 1.8%. That's weaker than last year, but still far from recessionary levels.

But rather than cherry-pick one or two reports to support my argument that the economic sky isn't falling" or just rely on models from central banks, let's take a look at the aggregate data from 19 leading economic indicators, who, collectively, have predicted the last four recessions. Unlike the yield curve, this approach relies on facts, rather than single-factor models, to estimate the health of the US economy and the probability of near-term recession (and bear markets).

David Rice, aka "Economic PI", maintains what I consider to be the single best economic meta-analysis on the web. His Baseline and Rate of change or BaR grid, offers a quick visual of the state of the economy, as reports come in.

(Source: David Rice)

The mean of the coordinates, or MoC, is the average of all the indicators, and a comparison to their historical baseline allows you to estimate how strong the economy is in any given week. The green dot (LD) represents recent trends, or where the red dot is expected to go should current conditions persist.

(Source: David Rice)

Over the last three months, the economy has indeed weakened a bit. However, I want to point out two things.

Stat End of July Mid-August Change MoC 27.2% above baseline 26.3% -0.9% LD 30.3% above baseline 30.7% +0.4%

(Source: David Rice)

The aggregate economic data over the last two weeks hasn't been good, in terms of the MoC declining by about 1%. However, the LD (short-term trend) has improved slightly, indicating that our economy isn't currently at risk of going over a cliff.

That's because 12 months before the worst recession in almost 90 years (2007-2009), the average of the leading indicators was 20.3% above baseline. Ahead of the mildest recession since 1945 (2001), it was 12.7%. Current economic conditions mean there is very little chance of a recession within a year (as the 10y-3m yield curve inversion says). The probability of us being in a recession now (as some bears claim) is about 1% according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. That's up a lot in recent months, but just back to levels seen during the 2016 oil crash, when plunging energy prices caused a major growth slowdown and recession scare.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Back then, the power of consumer spending and the service sector also helped prevent a contraction (we also saw an earnings recession at the time just like today).

What is David Rice's ultimate conclusion based on the aggregate data? "The MoC is well above the baseline, signaling that the economy remains relatively strong." Mr. Rice says that it would likely take 18 months for conditions to deteriorate to recessionary levels. During which time investors would have plenty of warning and have time to adapt their portfolios in prudent and sensible ways.

My personal approach to my retirement portfolio is to use the BaR to determine how much of my monthly savings I put into stocks/bonds, based on this table.

MoC Distance Above Historical Baseline % Of New Monthly Savings Invested In Stocks % Of Stock Savings Invested In Defensive Companies 20% or below 0% NA (all bonds, which are entirely defensive) 20.1% to 23.9% 20% 100% 24% to 26.9% 40% 66% 27% to 29.9% 60% 50% 30% to 31.9% 80% 33% Above 32% 100% NA (buy the best opportunities regardless of economic sensitivity)

Now, I should stipulate a few important things. First, this is just my personal capital allocation strategy, based on my best estimates of the current health of the economy.

By no means am I saying "everyone should follow this approach." It's designed to be reasonable and prudent for my long-term goals, which are likely very different from yours (my time horizon is 50 years and my monthly discretionary savings about $8,000).

Second, my defensive stock target applies to my new retirement portfolio (what I've been buying since March). So, the current data says I should target 66% defensive (recession-resistant cash flow) companies. I am at 54% right now, which means I need to buy defensive names for the next few weeks.

I should stipulate that my definition of defensive is "recession-resistant cash flow and likely to fell less during a correction". Which is why Simon Property Group (SPG), a level 11/11 quality Super SWAN, that's been 60% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past 25 years (and grew cash flow 7% during the 2001 recession) qualifies under my definition.

That's why last week's weekly buy was 8 shares of Simon at $148.3 (the lowest fundamentals adjusted-valuation it's ever had). This allowed me to basically double my position, lower my cost basis to $152.5, and lock in a safe 5.7% yield (the highest in 11 years) that's likely to grow 4% to 7% over time.

Next week, I'll do another "what I'm buying next article" highlighting which four or five defensive stocks I'm considering for the following week's buy ($760 weekly stock buys rising to $800 in September).

What am I NOT doing?

panic selling 100% of my stocks in fear of a correction or bear market (during the Great Recession my dividend growth rate was 10% CAGR on what I own now, purely from organic payout hikes).

selling any of my cyclical stocks (their dividends are likely safe in a recession)

ending all stock buying and going 100% into bonds with new savings (we're nowhere near that kind of recession risk).

Why am I even tracking economic data and using that to adjust my monthly stock buying? Shouldn't I fearlessly be buying the most undervalued names recession risk be darned? I could do that, but during a bear market, cyclical companies would be trading at even more ludicrously undervalued levels (60% to 80% discounts to historical fair value, measured across the economic cycle).

Which is why I've built my strategy around a long-term plan that includes bear market buying of three companies per week

The Dividend Kings Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings values companies and estimates realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on.

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based on. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

4 Great Defensive Investing Ideas From The Dividend Kings Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List

Here are four great defensive dividend ideas from the Dividend Kings Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List.

Investment Type Company Ticker Current Price Historical Fair Value Yield Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year F.A.S.T Graphs Estimated Total Return Potential Highest Defensive Safe Yield British American Tobacco (BTI) $37 $50 7.2% 27% 20% to 25% Undervalued Defensive Dividend Aristocrat AbbVie (ABBV) $63 $121 6.8% 48% 20% to 29% Undervalued Defensive Dividend King Altria (MO) $45 $62 7.0% 27% 14% to 22% Defensive Super SWAN (11/11 Quality) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $131 $128 2.9% -2% 7% to 11%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Google Finance, Management Guidance, Analyst Consensus) - prices as of August 16th

Altria is expected to raise its dividend for the 50th consecutive year in August (adjusted for spin-offs). While it won't technically be a dividend king, it will be a de facto king (the equivalent of none S&P 500 companies with 25+ straight years of dividend hikes which are not official aristocrats).

British American Tobacco's strong earnings results have caused analysts to raise their 5-year EPS consensus growth estimate by about 1% to 8.4%. That's still within the realistic growth range of 6% to 9% (management guidance 7% to 9%) that generates such impressive total return potential for this global tobacco giant.

AbbVie, despite its recent continued slide is actually pretty good at being defensive during corrections (this is merely a pullback for now).

ABBV, BTI, MO, JNJ, Dividend Aristocrats and Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

During the worst correction in a decade AbbVie actually outperformed most aristocrats (-15.6%), and even JNJ (-13.5%), arguably the most defensive dividend stock in the world (AAA-rated balance sheet, recession-resistant business model, and a Super SWAN dividend king).

What's more AbbVie's latest earnings results (14th beat and raise in 26 quarters) has caused the analyst consensus growth rate to increase 1.3% (to 4.6%).

I'm using 4.6% to 10% as the realistic growth range on AbbVie, to estimate its total return potential. That's because not just is AbbVie set to deliver 12% EPS growth this year, but the Allergan (AGN) acquisition will boost EPS by at least 10% in 2020, according to management, and synergistic cost savings are expected to add 10% more to EPS growth over several years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Analysts are expecting 6% growth in 2020, 9% in 2021, and 12% in 2022. That's not factoring in the AGN acquisition which would likely boost those figures to 16% next year, 10+% in 2021 and 13+% in 2022. Barring a complete meltdown in EPS in 2023 (Humira biosimilars arrive in the US but Humira will be 20% of sales by then), it's realistic for AbbVie to deliver 10% EPS growth over the next five years.

Altria's return potential range is wide because, to err on the side of conservatism, I'm using Morningstar's 4% low-end growth estimate as the lower end of the growth range. The analyst consensus is 8%, right in the middle of management's 7% to 9% long-term EPS and dividend growth guidance. In other words, Altria's long-term return potential, courtesy of a 7% yield that's going to increase with the next hike (any day now), is closer to 20% than 14%.

Note that historical fair value is NOT a "12-month price target" but merely my best estimate of what a company is worth in 2019 (using this year's consensus results) based on valuation multiples investors have paid in the past, during which fundamentals (like growth rates) were similar.

Fair values increase in most years (due to earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth). In early 2020, I'll start updating my valuation lists for 2020's fair values, which in most cases will increase by about 5% (what earnings are likely to grow next year, even factoring in the trade war getting worse). According to FactSet Research, analysts expect 11% growth next year, but I am modeling less than half that, again, because, according to Moody's, there's a 20% probability of a trade deal by the end of next year.

Total return potentials are based on realistic growth rates and a return to historical valuations within 5+ years. The AbbVie total return chart shown above indicates the kind of total returns you could expect IF ABBV were to return to its historical PE by the end of 2022 (three years not five). The faster a company returns to fair value the higher the CAGR total returns are over that period.

For example, if AbbVie were to get back to fair value within a year, then it would deliver over 100% CAGR total returns (not very likely, but possible). The reason I use 5-year time frames for total returns is that 5-10 years is generally how long even deeply unpopular stocks take for good fundamentals to swamp short to medium-term negative sentiment.

Also, note that "defensive" does not mean "goes up in a correction" but merely "recession-resistant cash flow and USUALLY falls less than the broader market." You'll note that JNJ and ABBV (and the aristocrats) strongly outperformed the broader market, by falling 4% to 10% less. Altria and BTI did not, because sometimes negative company/industry sentiment can cause even deeply undervalued defensive stocks to act as if they were cyclical.

MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the 3 bond ETFs Dividend Kings own in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, went up 1.8% during that correction. Bonds are a non-correlated asset class to stocks (-0.25 weighted beta for those three), which is why you should only buy dividend stocks, even defensive Super SWANs and dividend aristocrats, for the stock portion of your portfolio.

See this article for an in-depth explanation about why we chose those three bond ETFs.

If you're looking for more great long-term investing ideas, including cyclical (economically sensitive) stocks that are likely to roar higher if we avoid recession, then this is where the rest of this article comes in.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "buy, sell, hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always, more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 16th "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to buy, strong buy, and very strong buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (what matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar consider 4 or 5 star buy and strong buy ratings.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 16th "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there a lot more 4 and 5 star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimates fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings). This is why Dominion Energy (D) is a 4-star stock despite being just 8% undervalued per Morningstar's estimate.

However, while a 4 or 5 star Morningstar stock is USUALLY a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of the company's recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example,

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but popular momentum stocks (like many tech names) they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, they assume much faster growth at Microsoft will justify a 40% multiple expansion, which implies that Microsoft's growth rate in the future will be 14% CAGR (not impossible but on the upper range of probable).

For Nike, Morningstar straight up assumes a DOUBLING of the historical PE, despite growth rates that are merely in line with its historical norms. Dividend Kings lines up realistic future growth rates (based on fundamentals, management guidance, and analyst consensus) with time periods in which the company's fundamentals and growth rates were similar to what's likely, and then assumes the same average valuation multiples will apply to this year's expected results (since the fundamentals and growth rates are similar).

I don't know how Morningstar estimates that American States Water is worth $70 but regardless it's a 1-star "sell" according to Morningstar. That's a sentiment Dividend Kings shares.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Thanks to the bond yield crash in recent days, American States Water is in a dangerous bubble.

This is one of the best dividend stocks in the world, a level 11/11 Super SWAN, a dividend king, and sports the longest dividend growth streak in America (64 years and counting). At the right price, AWR is a must-own stock. That time is not today.

Almost 46 times earnings for a water utility that has grown at 8% over the past decade and which analysts expect to grow 9% over the next five is insane. First of all, a realistic growth range for AWR is 4% to 9% (analyst consensus is pushing boundaries of the possible). This is a regulated industry where 9% growth over time (longer than five years) is a pipe dream.

AWR is currently the most overvalued (104% above historical fair value) dividend king and Super SWAN, and here's what that means in terms of total return potential for anyone foolish enough to buy it today.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In the BEST CASE scenario, AWR achieves the 9% CAGR EPS growth analysts expect and assuming it returns to its 10-year average PE of 22.7 (sky-high for a utility but that's what the market has paid for this high-quality company) investors would achieve -3% CAGR total returns. That's even factoring in rapidly growing dividends, which currently yield 1.4% (lower than risk-free 10-year US Treasuries).

The low end of a realistic total return range is -8% if it grows at a more normal 4% rate, and assuming the market grants it the low-rate era average PE of 22.7.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

How can you tell whether or not Morningstar's valuation estimates and star ratings are reasonable or totally off the mark (other than becoming a Dividend King member and looking at our exclusive company valuation/total return potential lists)? One good way is to look at objective valuation metrics, which is where we turn to next.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company.

This is because PE ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street and 15.0 PE being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 PE) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck's historical P/E valuation approach has made him a legend on Seeking Alpha and, according to TipRanks, one of the best analysts in the country when it comes to making investors money.

(Source: TipRanks) - data as of August 16th, note the stock market's historical 1-year return is 9.1% and 60% is considered a good success rate for analysts.

Chuck usually compares companies to their historical valuation ratios, and he's ranked in the top 1.4% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (based on the forward 12-month total returns of his recommendations). While 12 months is hardly "long term," the point is that Mr. Carnevale is a fantastic value investing analyst and his historical valuation-driven approach is beating 98.6% of all bloggers/analysts, including 5,200 that work on Wall Street.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less AND their five-year average PEs. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current PEs to their historical norms (Morningstar offers 5-year average PEs, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns).

Keep in mind, P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and YieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 16th

Lincoln National (LNC) crashed last week due to falling yields, (insurance companies invest most of their float in low-risk bonds). Yet that's nearly half the 5-year average PE, which occurred during a period of historically low rates. This historical comparison, when combined with other metrics (like the star rating and fair value estimate) indicates that LNC is likely an attractive long-term buy.

But as I just said, PE is not appropriate for some stocks, such as REITs, YielCos, MLPs, and LPs. Similarly, you want to make sure that the historical PE ratio makes sense. For pharma like ABBV, Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), adjusted earnings are more appropriate, and the 5-year average PE is skewed by large one-time charges. Similarly, cyclical companies like Halliburton (HAL) can appear more undervalued than they really are, because recent industry recessions can cause average PE ratios to be crazy high.

In other words, PE vs. historical PE is just another step in the process of valuation, and not necessarily a "be all and end all" way to decide what stocks to buy.

And of course, since income investors like their MLPs and REITs, price to cash flow vs. historical norm is also something you want to check to make sure a stock you are interested in is trading at a reasonable valuation.

Price/Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price/cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price/cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest to great cash flow multiple is a very high probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price to cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price/cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 16th

You want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10). For example, Caterpillar is trading about half its normal price to cash flow right now, and Morningstar considers this dividend aristocrat a 4-star stock.

Dividend Kings agrees as it's about 33% historically undervalued right now. For a level 10/11 quality SWAN stock that kind of margin of safety represents a very strong buy in my book (17% to 31% CAGR total return potential over the next five years, depending on whether or not we get a recession).

In contrast, Apple, trading at 14 times cash flow, is actually slightly overvalued based on its 5-year average multiple. Based on our 10-metric model, we estimate Apple is worth $165 this year (about $180 next year barring significant trade war damage). This shows how comparing a company's cash flow against its historical multiple can help you catch potential valuation mistakes, such as assuming that any stock with a price to cash flow of 15.0 or less is automatically a good buy.

PE/Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price)

According to Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, a company with stable cash flow but zero growth prospects is fairly valued at a PE of about 8. If you just go off the PE ratio alone, you may actually not be getting a good deal, because companies with fast growth are naturally worth higher multiples. This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments, when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6 to 2.8 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent, but 2.0 or less is likely to deliver good returns IF you're buying a quality company with a stable business model. Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of 2.0 or less, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 16th

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price" or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong. All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, British American Tobacco clears all screens making it a great deep value buy.

Dividend King's Historical Discount To Fair Value: 27%

Morningstar estimated discount to fair value: 38%

Morningstar star rating: 5 (very strong buy)

PE: 9.4 (vs. 15.6 modern low-rate era average)

Price to cash flow: 8.3 vs. 9.8 average

PEG: 1.1 (based on 8.4% CAGR analyst consensus for next five years)

And on top of that, you get a safe 7.2% yield backed by recession-resistant cash flow from an above-average (level 8/11) quality defensive stock. This means a less than 2% probability of a dividend cut during the next economic downturn.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets) data as of August 16th, bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

I maintain a watch list that takes every company I track and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality. All dividend stocks can be ranked 3-11, and my watch list (about 200 companies) only includes those with quality scores of 8 and higher.

8: Above average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital.

9: Blue-Chip company, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value.

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital.

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of your invested capital.

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and potentially a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low;

Undervalued per other valuation methods; and

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5 to 10 years and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period.

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 16th

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing, buying them when they are at their least popular ("be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company, with an untested business model in hopes it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN).

The goal is simply to buy quality blue chips, whose fundamentals are firmly intact, and whose valuations are so ridiculously low, that modest long-term growth can deliver 15% to 25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue-chips to pop (sometimes five to 10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: If You Demand Absolute Certainty And Zero Risk Then Stocks Aren't For You

Risk is what might go wrong with fundamentals that we know the probability of (such as pullbacks/corrections happening every six months on average). Uncertainty is things that could go wrong that we can't know the probability of (black swans and the what happens next with the trade war).

All that you can do is estimate the odds of bad things happening and position our portfolios to survive and ultimately thrive no matter what. This is where proper risk management and portfolio construction comes in.

proper asset allocation (stocks/cash/bonds) will allow you to avoid selling quality stocks at a loss during a recession/bear market

quality companies, owned in a diversified stock portfolio, with proper diversification, sector weighting and position sizing for your risk tolerance, will minimize permanent losses should a company fail

a reasonable, rational and prudent fact-based approach will keep you calm, sane and prevent panic based mistakes.

I intend this weekly watchlist series to provide ideas for various kinds of investors, with varying levels of short-term volatility tolerance. If you can't stomach gutwrenching volatility, then buying quality undervalued defensive names is a sound approach right now, such as BTI, ABBV, MO, and JNJ.

If you don't mind short-term volatility and want to potentially profit from the approximately 57% probability we don't get a recession soon, then cyclical names might be appropriate for you.

For example, I recently pointed out why it's the best time in years to buy Super SWAN dividend king 3M (MMM). This week, I'll explain why Caterpillar (CAT), a level 10/11 SWAN dividend aristocrat, is a potentially fantastic long-term buy, whether or not we get a recession in 2020 or 2021.

