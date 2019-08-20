LTC Properties Looks Overvalued With Negative Sector Outlook

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) is a focused healthcare REIT which is mainly invested in senior living and skilled nursing segments. While senior living is an upcoming sector with glowing prospects, the skilled nursing segment has been dealing with regulatory issues for quite some time. If LTC could have a balanced exposure to these sectors, it does have good potential to provide robust returns in the future. Here’s our take on the REIT stock as to its suitability for a long-term, income portfolio.

The Portfolio Mix

LTC Properties currently has 204 healthcare-related real estate properties in its portfolio. Out of these, 103 properties belong to the assisted living segment while 93 properties cater to the skilled nursing sector.

Source: Company Website

Dividend Analysis

Consistent and regular dividend payment is one of the top metrics used for gauging the performance of a REIT. LTC Properties follows a unique model here as it pays out monthly dividend, instead of the quarterly dividend payment carried out by most other REITs. This feature is highly attractive for investors looking for regular monthly income. At the current price level, LTC Properties provides dividend yield of nearly 5 percent, which is highly attractive and is amongst the highest dividend yields in the healthcare REIT sector.

LTC Properties has a consistent track record of paying dividends. However, prospective investors should note that the company did not raise its dividend in 2018. This raises a red flag.

Source: NASDAQ

Portfolio Analysis

The portfolio structure of LTC Properties is highly concentrated as it derives almost all of its income from the two sectors mentioned earlier, and these are assisted living and skilled nursing. Since LTC Properties has a highly concentrated portfolio, it is imperative to critically examine these two sub-sectors to accurately estimate the future prospects of the REIT.

Assisted living is one of the hottest segments in the healthcare REIT sector. Growth in the segment is backed by some long-term phenomenon and thus is expected to be enduring. The driving force behind the growth spurt is the increase in elderly population and the economic affluence of this market segment. The stable financial condition of the current generation of elderly population ensures that there is higher demand for assisted living properties. This population segment is expected to show steady growth in the coming years and thus is a lucrative field to be in.

However, it should be noted that since the segment shows a lot of promise, it has attracted a large number of players including some highly established REITs. Overall, the segment has become a little too crowded and therefore, it is highly likely that the assisted living segment will see a consolidation phase soon. Competition is also expected to get more intense in the coming time period as more and more REITs enter the segment. Larger REITs such as Ventas (VTR) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) have entered the market which may spell some trouble for smaller players. As the supply continues to grow, there may be downward pressure on rentals which may affect the profitability of REITs.

Another niche area for LTC Properties is Skilled Nursing segment, which again has been going through upheaval in the past couple of years. The segment is highly regulated and thus is impacted by changes in government rules. Even from within, the relation between this segment and related REITs has come under fire. The issue has been compounded by the fact that recent changes in healthcare regulation have made reimbursement procedures more cumbersome, affecting the cash flows for the operators. The strained financial position of operators directly affects the performance of REITs and hence perspective investors should carefully analyze the situation. Further, as the political scenario remains volatile ahead of 2020 elections, the issues with Affordable Care Act may have significant impact on the segment.

As LTC Properties is fully invested in just two sectors, the lack of diversity of its portfolio may be a cause of concern for potential investors. Further, both segments have their unique set of challenges, which should be carefully analyzed for making an informed decision about investing in this REIT. On the other hand, assisted living segment is thriving despite its challenges while skilled nursing sector is likely to break its cycle of tough times as it adjusts to regulatory changes.

Investment Thesis

LTC Properties' stock has gained over 14 percent in the past 12 months, providing solid returns to its investors, while also offering steady dividend. However, going forward, the REIT may face some challenges as its niche segments undergo evolution. As is the industry-wide trend, the REIT also has its fair share of tenants that are going through some rough financial situations. Recently, one of its major tenants Senior Care Centers filed for bankruptcy, bringing the issue of high price rentals into the focus. The tenant accounted for over 7 percent of the REIT’s annual income. The entire segment may see strain on rental prices, thus affecting the REITs’ profitability. Any more incidences like this may have serious effect on the financial situation of LTC Properties.

The company’s latest earnings announcement also brought some issues to the fore. LTC Properties reported its net income available to common stockholders at $20.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the 2019 second quarter, compared with $68.7 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018, showing substantial decline. While its Funds from Operations remained almost stable at $29.7 million, the results showed that the REIT may be in for some difficult times ahead, mainly on account of the worsening financial health of its tenants.

The REIT stock is currently trading close to its 52-week high of $49.42. With such high valuation and the current situation of its niche sector, LTC Properties does not offer a compelling investment opportunity. However, it would be interesting to watch the stock closely and open a position if there is meaningful pullback in its market price.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.