Sama Resources: Phase II Drill Program To Commence In Q4

Sama Resources (OTCPK:SAMMF)

Featured in: January 2018

Average Cost per Share: C$0.11

Current Market Price (August 16, 2019): C$0.21

The partnership first initiated a position in Sama Resources through a private placement in late 2016. Subsequent purchases have raised our average cost per share to C$0.11. Sama owns a sprawling land package in the Ivory Coast highly prospective for conduit-hosted nickel deposits. In April 2018, Robert Friedland’s private vehicle, HPX, committed to funding C$30 million in exploration expenditures for 60% of the Ivory Coast project. HPX has spent over C$7 million in the eighteen months since.

Unfortunately, Sama shareholders have so far missed out on what’s been an unexpectedly powerful rally in the nickel price since early June. Over this period, the price of nickel is up nearly 40%, due primarily to concerns that Indonesia, the world’s largest nickel producer, may ban the export of nickel ore as soon as 2020. This would be bad news for end-users and Indonesia-based nickel miners, while increasing the value of nickel assets located outside of Indonesia. The share prices of most nickel-focused juniors have responded in force - like Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF), another MJG fund holding, which is up 45% in the past four weeks.

The SME share price, however, continues to languish at a 52-week low. There are a few factors behind this underperformance. The most obvious one is that the market is still getting over the disappointment of the Phase I drill program completed earlier this year. Both the Sama and HPX technical teams will tell you that the results were extremely encouraging, but the fact remains that the market didn’t get the economic-grade “discovery hole” that it was looking for. As evidenced by the SME share price move from C$0.24 in late April to C$0.44 just ten days later, there was significant speculative interest behind Sama in advance of the Phase I drill results. After the perceived negative results, these speculators have since hit the exit - and dragged down the SME share price in the process.

Another reason for Sama’s underperformance is that the company is still an exploration play at heart. While the company does have a 38Mt open-pit resource at its Samapleu deposit, Sama should be thought of as an exploration bet where the elephant has yet to be found. When metal prices rally, the producers and late-stage development plays generally see their share prices respond first. It can take months before the share prices of the explorers start to move. Given that this nickel rally is just a couple months in the making, it’s probable that we will see Sama and other nickel explorers play catch-up in the weeks ahead - assuming the nickel price continues its ascent.

A third factor is that drills aren’t turning at the moment, which the market may be construing as a lack of conviction on behalf of HPX. After talking to high-level HPX team members at the recent Sprott Conference, I can confirm that this is not the case. The technical team is particularly encouraged by the success of HPX’s Typhoon geophysical system at identifying targets down to 1 kilometer in depth. This bodes well for further drilling at Grata, Samapleu, and Yepleu - which are the chief areas of interest on the property. An additional indicator of HPX’s continued interest is its decision in early June to exercise 7,142,857 Sama warrants priced at C$0.28. Not only were these warrants priced at a premium to the SME share price on the date of exercise, but they were also exercised well in advance of their April 2020 expiry date.

It is my expectation that the HPX and Sama technical teams will commence a Phase II drill program of up to 10,000 meters in Q4 2019. Before this occurs, two Typhoon loops will be completed at Grata. Each individual loop takes ten to fourteen days, depending on ground conditions and loop circumference. Sama CEO Marc-Antoine Audet expects the two loops will be completed by the end of October. As the technical team pours over the geophysical data from Grata, the Typhoon equipment will be transported due east to complete a loop at the Samapleu Extension.

Once the Grata geophysical data has been interpreted, one drill rig will be mobilized and at least one deep exploration hole will be drilled for each the two loops (assuming positive geophysical results). Drilling is expected to commence at Grata in November.

Once drilling is completed at Grata, the rig will be transported to the Samapleu Extension for a series of drill holes guided by the Typhoon data. Drilling at the Samapleu Extension is expected to commence in January 2020.

After the Typhoon loop is completed at the Samapleu Extension, the equipment will be transported southwest to the Yepleu target for a series of four loops. Shortly thereafter, a second drill rig will be mobilized to complete at least one deep exploration hole at each of the four loops (assuming positive geophysical results). Drilling at Yepleu is expected to commence as soon as January.

The market doesn’t yet realize that there will be two drill rigs active on the property as soon as January 2020. This alone has the potential to push the Sama share price north of C$0.40 as speculators front-run the initial batch of drill assays, which is exactly what happened earlier this year ahead of the Phase 1 results.

(Source: Sama news release, August 8, 2019)

Nor does the market appreciate last week’s permitting breakthrough when the company announced receipt of the long-awaited renewal of its PR123 license, which had expired in June 2018. As seen in the map above, PR123 has now been replaced by two new PRs called Samapleu East (PR 839) and Samapleu West (PR 840). The newly acquired PRs are valid for period of 4 years, with possible renewal periods totaling up to 12 years. This is a major de-risking event for the project, and the timing of the renewals just weeks after Dr. Audet hosted the Ivory Coast’s Minister of Mines is not likely a coincidence.

(Source: Sama news release, June 4, 2019)

Before concluding with expected milestones, it is worth discussing Sama’s August 7th news release announcing the sale of one-third of its stake in SRG Mining (SRGMF) at a price 12% below market. Total proceeds from the sale were US$5 million, and the buyer was described as a “US-based Industrial Firm”. One day later, Sama announced a US$5 million loan to SRG Mining, in a convertible debt arrangement bearing a 10% per annum interest rate which will be repayable in 12 months in cash or shares with a conversion price of $0.91 per SRG share at the election of Sama.

I’m encouraged by the US$5 million sale to the so-far-nameless US-based Industrial Firm. While there has been some market pushback about the discounted price, I’m operating under the assumption that this buyer will provide serious financial support beyond this initial investment - through either a pre-paid offtake or a loan to help finance Lola’s construction. If this is the case, then giving this US party a foot in the door at a discount to market is well worth it. Sama remains the largest shareholder of SRG Mining at 25.39% on a fully diluted basis.

I’m not, however, supportive of the US$5 million credit facility with SRG Mining. It’s never a good look for related companies with shared directors to make these types of transactions. I know the Sama team well, and genuinely believe that they view this deal as in the best interest of SME shareholders. They would argue that this credit facility provides breathing room for SRG to satisfactorily conclude construction financing discussions, thereby maximizing the value of Sama’s remaining C$14.6 million in SRG shares. Management would also add that there’s a high probability that this credit facility will never be drawn upon.

Be that as it may, in these situations it is worth avoiding even the appearance of impropriety, as related-party transactions often attract the ire of the market, regardless of the specific circumstances. This SRG credit facility is not a deal breaker for me, though I advise the company to avoid these types of deals going forward.

I’ve included below the catalysts that Sama shareholders can expect over the coming months. Given the company’s outsized ownership position in SRG Mining, major milestones expected at Lola have been included as well. The most significant catalyst for SME shareholders is the commencement of the Phase II drill program in November.

Two Typhoon loops completed at Grata by end October 2019.

One Typhoon loop completed at Samapleu by end November 2019.

Commence Phase II drill program of up to 10,000 meters by end November 2019.

Two additional PR licenses granted by end 2019.

EIS approval at Samapleu by end 2019.

1-2 offtakes announced at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2019.

Receipt of Mining Permit at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2019.

Construction financing finalized at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2019.

Second drill rig mobilized at Yepleu by end January 2020.

First drill assays from Phase II program by end Q1 2020.

Break ground at SRG’s Lola Project by end Q2 2020.

First production at SRG’s Lola Project by end 2021.

With 240.5 million shares fully diluted, Sama has a market capitalization of roughly C$51 million at the current share price of C$0.21. The company has an outsized working capital position with C$10 million in cash (assuming the credit facility remains undrawn) and C$14.6 million in SRG shares. Assuming that all options and warrants are exercised (which would add another C$9.7 million to the treasury), this implies a paltry C$15 million valuation for Sama’s stake in the joint venture with HPX. This, to me, is excellent speculative value given the quality of technical talent involved, the financial backing by Robert Friedland, and the sheer size of the prize that HPX and Sama are chasing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAMMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.