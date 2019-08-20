Tesla Focus Shifts To Sales Mix

In the second quarter of 2019, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) was finally able to average 5,000 units of Model 3 production per week for an entire quarter. While that didn't result in a profit for the period, management said in the investor letter it is more concerned currently about continuous volume growth, capacity expansion, and cash generation. Investors were unhappy with a larger than expected Q2 loss, selling the stock off which ended a decent recovery. With production levels now at a reasonable level, the focus for Tesla will now shift to its sales mix.

Last month, we saw another round of price cuts for the Model 3, ranging from $1,000 on the SR+ to $5,000 on the Performance edition (although late last week the "P" model price increased by a grand). Lease prices were also reduced for the long range versions, while the previously $1,500 Pearl White multi-coat paint became the new standard, with the formerly standard Black now costing $750. In the US, Tesla customers saw the EV tax credit halved again to $1,875, and it will disappear completely on January 1st, 2020.

Tesla is still behind in its production plans for the Model 3, as it was supposed to be at 10,000 units per week in 2018. That has somewhat flowed to margins, as the company has not yet hit its 25% margin target for the Model 3. Investors and analysts are wondering how much lower the company can reduce its costs on the vehicle, given that each time we see a price cut, one wonders how much margins are being squeezed. That's why the issue of sales mix becomes so important.

Now that Tesla is producing adequate numbers of vehicles, we're also seeing the lower priced variants start to hit more international locations. Norway, which is the company's most important European market, finally saw the first registration of a SR+ variant last week. The country had already recorded more than 10,000 units of the Model 3, but this was the first non-long range model to be registered, outside of two mid-range ones last year (and that variant never made it to that market). As you can see in the table below, the sales mix over time has greatly shifted away from the Performance version, and the SR+ is likely to gain a lot of steam in the coming weeks and months.

(Source: Teslastats Norway, seen here)

With Q3 ships starting to arrive in Europe, we're seeing registrations of the SR+ pick up. In last week's five business days alone, there were 156 between Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain, compared to 528 total in the second quarter, and we're not even in the end of quarter rush yet. This is important for margins, because if you assume a $40k average sales price and 15% gross for the SR+ compared to say $60k and 30% for the Performance, you need to sell 3 SR+ vehicles to equal the gross margin dollars of one Performance unit. So if you remember the table above, Norway losing say 200 units of the Performance trim from Q2 to Q3 would mean Tesla would need to sell 600 SR+ units just to make up the lost gross margin dollars. If you think the gross margins on the SR+ are even lower, say 10%-12%, the math gets even worse for the company.

Unfortunately for Tesla, the launch of the SR+ in Norway comes at a really bad time, as the US dollar has rallied nicely against that country's currency recently as seen in the chart below. This variant of the Model 3 was priced at 367,700 krone, which at the rough Q2 average exchange rate of 8.64 krone per dollar translated to $42,558 in revenues. With this quarter's average rate so far trending towards 8.90, that means that Tesla would lose approximately $1,243 in revenue per vehicle just because of currencies. The actual dollar loss would likely be a little more given vehicle options, paint colors, etc. However, if you go back to that 15% margin projection above, even if Tesla only loses 75% of that on the gross margin line, that brings the vehicle's margin down by 180 basis points, a killer hit.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The currency issue also comes into play with a weakening British Pound, Chinese Yuan, and Euro to some extent. That gets me to the overall point, and that is that Tesla's sales mix on the Model 3 will be very critical to reaching profitability moving forward now that the company has hit a decent level of volume. The company said that average selling prices were about $50,000 last quarter, but with currency issues, price cuts, and a lower mix, could that easily drop say $2,000 in this period? Even if Tesla only loses a quarter of that on the gross margin line, you're still talking about a $40 million hit using 80,000 vehicles. That makes it much harder to get to non-GAAP profitability, let alone GAAP profitability after Q2's $400 million loss.

As you can see in the chart below, analysts have become very skeptical of Tesla producing any sort of green on the bottom line this quarter. That's even on a non-GAAP basis after taking out well over $200 million in stock-based compensation that investors are paying for through dilution. These estimate cuts play into share price movement, because Tesla closed around $220 on Friday, down from their pre-earnings high of $266. Investors will only wonder more how the name can be profitable say six months from now when the US tax credit is gone, perhaps the country is in a recession, and more competition arrives - if it can't produce a profit now with record delivery quarters. That's why the sales mix is so important moving forward.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

