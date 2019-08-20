Oil Stock Reversal Needed For Broad Recovery

After a volatile two weeks, stocks are now at a crossroads as the bulls are once again making a serious attempt at regaining control of the short-term trend. Although short covering is underway, there are still a few missing ingredients before we can see a confirmed market bottom. In today’s report we’ll discuss these missing factors, the most important of which is the need for an energy sector rebound. I’ll also explain why growth stocks should outperform once a bottom has been confirmed.

The bulls are trying to reverse the damage which was inflicted on equities in the last two weeks. The latest sessions in which short covering was seen were catalyzed by several positive factors, including data which suggests that U.S. consumers are in good shape.

U.S. retail sales for July rose decisively as consumers spent more at restaurants and retail stores. Commerce Dept. data showed that retail sales increased 0.7% last month, adding to the previous month’s 0.3% gain. Online retailers, clothing outlets, grocers, and electronic and appliance stores also reported higher sales. This was welcome news for a stock market that has shown relative weakness in the retail sector in the last few weeks. While the latest data wasn’t enough to reverse the immediate-term downward trend in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), below, it at least allowed the leading retail stocks to enjoy a respite from the recent selling pressure.

Despite the reversal attempt in the major indices last week, none of them have managed to close two days higher above the 15-day moving average yet. This means that the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend is still technically down based on the rules of my trading discipline. Moreover, most major indices have established a recent series of lower highs and lower lows. While it’s possible that we could witness a breakout above the 15-day MA this week, there are a few important areas which are in need of serious improvement before we get a confirmed buy signal.

One of those areas in dire need of improvement is the energy sector. While I normally don’t focus on this segment of the market, because most of the NYSE 52-week lows have been energy stocks, it’s imperative that the energy sector reverses its declining tendency before we get a confirmed bottom. Shown here is the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), which is trying to rally but hasn’t yet reversed its immediate downward trend.

It will be important to monitor this index in the coming days for signs of improvement. At major market turning points, the market segments which led the way lower should ideally recover and, preferably, lead the way higher. At any rate, without at least some improvement in the major oil and gas stocks, a sustained and meaningful recovery in the broad market is unlikely.

We also should ideally see improvement in the broker/dealer stocks to let us know that any recovery effort which begins from here is serious. Weakness has been especially pronounced in the broker/dealers since last month, and without the participation of the broker/dealers, the next broad market rally is unlikely to last very long. The NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) penetrated the floor of a 7-month trading range on Aug. 12 and is only slightly above its 2019 low. This is troubling from an immediate-term (1-4 week) perspective since broker/dealer stocks are among the most sensitive to main financial currents which drive the broad market.

As long as the broker/dealers are showing relative weakness, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) can be considered still vulnerable to news-related selling pressure. To that end, the XBD should be closely watched in the coming days.

Last but not least, we should also see deterioration in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) to let us know that the market is in strong hands once again. As I mentioned in a previous report, it’s dangerous to be a stock buyer when the VIX is in the 20-25 levels. A better range for the VIX from a bull’s perspective is between 10 and 16 levels.

The following graph shows that VIX closed last week at the 18.47 level and right at the 15-day moving average. A move decisively under the 16.00 level in the VIX in the coming days would be considered as a favorable sign for a bottom being firmly established.

One of the most important considerations when watching for signs of a market bottom is relative strength. More specifically, the behavior of leading individual stocks and industry groups compared to the benchmark S&P 500 is of paramount importance when trying to determine which market segments will have the most potential for gains in the next rally phase.

To that end, once we get the next confirmed bottom at signal one area that traders should avoid is the small-cap stocks. Shown below is the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) which exemplifies the small caps and which also shows a pattern of relative weakness. Notice that the RUT has made a conspicuous series of descending lows this month and is the worst-performing of the major indices this summer. It will take a while for the small caps to regain enough strength to justify a sustained upside move. Based on the relative weakness in the small caps, a bottoming process for this segment of the market is likely to take longer than it will for, say, the large-cap stocks.

By contrast, an area of the market which is showing relative strength is growth stocks. Below is the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG), which has made a series of higher lows this month even while other major indices were making lower lows.

A key consideration behind the relative strength factor is that the public (i.e., retail investors) aren’t typically buying stocks just after the market has experienced a sharp increase in volatility. It’s normally the insiders and informed traders who are buying and creating these patterns of higher lows. The higher lows in RLG imply that growth stocks are in a much better technical position than small caps in general and are likely in stronger hands. If we do get a confirmed bottom signal within the next several days, I’ll be focusing my attention mainly on growth stocks for potential buys since this area is likely to provide most of the big winners based on the relative strength factor.

A couple more considerations are worth mentioning as we watch for signs of a market bottom. The single most important area of improvement is for the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges to fall below 40 on a daily basis. This would tell us that internal selling pressure has all but dried up and will definitely make it easy for the bulls to command control of the short-term trend. While the number of stocks on the Big Board making new 52-week lows has been shrinking in recent days, there hasn’t been a single day of below-40 NYSE new lows since last month. This tells us that sellers still have a slight advantage in the immediate term.

We should also see the 4-week rate of change (momentum) in the NYSE new 52-week highs-lows reverse its declining trend. Shown below is the latest graph of the 4-week high-low momentum indicator, and while the new 52-week lows have shrunk in the last two days, the momentum of the highs and lows is still declining.

We should see the above indicator turn up for a few days to let us know that all dangers of residual downside momentum have dissipated. Otherwise, if the momentum of the 52-week highs and lows continues declining, it will make it easier for sellers to push stock prices lower. For now, caution is still in order.

On a positive note, my Composite Gauge indicator is in a favorable condition for a bottoming process to soon begin. The Composite Gauge is at its third-lowest level of the year, which implies that smart options traders and insiders are covering short positions and getting positioned for another rally which could begin within the next couple of weeks. This indicator is comprised of four major inputs: the OEX put/call ratio, the AAII bull/bear differential, the insider buying/selling ratio, and the SPX 20-day price oscillator.

Whenever this indicator falls decisively below zero, it indicates that “smart” professional traders are doing more buying than selling. The Composite Gauge is currently at its third-lowest level of the year, implying that smart options traders and insiders are covering short positions and getting positioned for another rally which could begin within the next several days. Moves significantly below the zero level in this indicator have always paved the way for tradable short-term market lows. At the very least, this indicator is signaling that it’s too late to be a short seller since there is already too much short interest piled up. As well, informed investors have apparently already covered their short positions and it’s not usually a good idea to go against what the “smart money” is doing.

In summary, there are a growing number of signs that recent selling pressure is dissipating and that a tradable market low could be just a few days away. One of the most important indications that a bottom is being established will be for the number of stocks on both exchanges making new 52-week lows to diminish. Most importantly, however, we should see a decline in the number of energy sector stocks making new lows. When this happens – and the indications are good that it will happen by the time this month is over – we should have another excellent entry point for buying the beaten-down shares of fundamentally sound growth companies. For now, a defensive posture is still warranted until the bottom has been confirmed.

