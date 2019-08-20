Golden Valley Adds O3 Mining As Earn-In Partner

Golden Valley Mines (OTCQB:GLVMF, TSX:GZZ)

The MJG partnership has owned Golden Valley shares since April 2016. At the current share price, Golden Valley’s fully diluted market cap sits 29% below the value of its cash and marketable securities. Shareholders get the rest of the company for free - including a potentially significant royalty, two active earn-in partners, a grassroots exploration portfolio, and the IP of proven mine finder Glenn Mullan.

While the company’s share price has risen 50% since the beginning of the year, it has so far been a disappointing from a news flow perspective. Sirios Resources (OTC:SIREF) has yet to announce its maiden resource estimate at Cheechoo, where Golden Valley holds a 2.5-4% sliding NSR. Nor did the expected 2500 million winter drill program at Centremaque materialize, due to continued dysfunction at Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF) - Golden Valley’s (now former) partner at the project. And in early May, the company received notice from Battery Minerals that it would be terminating its earn-in at Golden Valley’s Island 27 Ni-Co-Ag property in Ontario. This lack of news flow from joint ventures feels like a missed opportunity given the surge in investor interest in gold over the past 90 days.

There is, however, a recent positive development that the market is largely unaware of. It involves GZZ’s Centremaque property, which sits along the West Cadillac Break as seen in the map below. The context is that earlier this year, Alexandria Minerals, the former earn-in partner at Centremaque, was struggling to meet work commitments at the property despite promising initial results. In April, Golden Valley granted Alexandria a strict one-time extension through July 31st to allow Alexandria to satisfy its work commitments through a 6-hole, 1000m drill program to be completed in Q2.

But Alexandria management became sidetracked by the ensuing takeover battle between Osisko (OTCPK:OBNNF)-backed O3 Mining and Agnico Eagle (AEM) - and neglected to follow through on the program. When Alexandria shareholders voted in favor of the revised O3 Mining offer on July 26th, O3 found itself five days away from having to return Centremaque back to Golden Valley. Rather than lose the property, O3 organized a last-minute, multi-rig drill program and satisfied the work requirement at the eleventh hour.

This is a significant development for Golden Valley and its 20% free-carried interest in Centremaque. Not only does it demonstrate O3 Mining’s conviction in the project’s potential, but it also ensures near-term news flow in the form of drill results. I expect O3 Mining to announce assays from the Centremaque program by the end of October. It is worth noting that in addition to the 20% free-carried interest, GZZ will also hold a 1.5% NSR over Centremaque (with 0.5% subject to a $1 million buyback), should all earn-in requirements be met.

Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF), owned 44.7% by Golden Valley, continues to perform well. RZZ announced in January 2019 that it had received first royalty cash flow from a newly producing area at Canadian Malartic covered by the company’s 3% NSR. A month later, the company reported that the Barnat Extension project was progressing on time and on budget. (Abitibi Royalties also holds a 3% NSR over the Barnat Extension, where first production is expected as soon as Q1 2020.) In a further positive event, Yamana Gold (AUY) disclosed in a recent filing that its corporate exploration budget for the remainder of 2019 had been increased by US$10 million. This means that the initially stated 47,300 meters of exploration drilling at Canadian Malartic in 2019 will likely be surpassed - sending a strong positive signal to the market.

The next major catalyst at Canadian Malartic is a development decision at Odyssey and East Malartic. Agnico Eagle and Yamana are currently progressing an internal scoping study to evaluate the potential of underground mining at Odyssey and East Malartic from surface to a depth of 600 meters in 2021-2023, and then potentially deeper beyond 2023. The scoping study is slated for completion in Q1 2020. Agnico Eagle also indicated that Canadian Malartic will be moving forward with the underground ramp near Odyssey and East Malartic, which will provide access for underground drilling and the collection of a bulk sample. All of this bodes well for the underground development decision, which is expected to be announced by mid-2020.

The RZZ share price is up 30% YTD, and the company’s first-ever dividend payment on September 30th is likely to attract further eyes to the story. Given the flood of capital currently entering the mining royalty space, we have seen the major royalty companies setting either multi-year or all-time highs. Abitibi Royalties and other high-quality junior royalty names will likely follow suit in the coming weeks.

I’ve provided below the Golden Valley milestones expected over the coming year. I’ve also included milestones pertinent to Abitibi Royalties and its royalty exposure at Canadian Malartic. The most significant GZZ-specific catalyst is first drill assays from O3 Mining’s recently completed program at Centremaque.

Maiden resource from Sirios at Cheechoo by end Q3 2019.

Drill results from O3 Mining at Centremaque by end October 2019.

Drill results from Val-d'Or Mining at Oregon, Magoma, and/or Ducros Sill prospects by end 2019.

Break ground on underground ramp to access Odyssey and East Malartic by end 2019.

First production at Barnat Extension at Canadian Malartic by end Q1 2020.

Scoping study completed for underground mining at Odyssey and East Malartic by end Q1 2020.

Development decision for underground mining at Odyssey and East Malartic by end Q2 2020.

Golden Valley’s equity stake in Abitibi Royalties is worth roughly C$69 million at RZZ’s current share price of C$12.32. This alone exceeds Golden Valley’s current fully diluted market capitalization of C$49 million by 41%. The enterprise value grows to over C$72 million when one includes the C$2.5 million in additional marketable securities and C$1 million treasury. This means that GZZ share price would have to rise roughly 47% before the company achieves a positive enterprise value.

As Golden Valley shareholders wait for this discrepancy to correct, they get free exploration upside through the 2.5-4% NSR at Cheechoo and two active partner-funded deals with O3 Mining and Bonterra. And let’s not forget that Osisko Gold Royalties became a 7% GZZ shareholder in early 2018 through open market purchases. Abitibi Royalties is an obvious takeover candidate for a larger royalty player given its 3% NSR over much of the Canadian Malartic. This checks all the boxes that the Francos and Osiskos of the world look for - world-class operators, material size, multi-decade mine life, and exploration upside. Any suitor for Abitibi Royalties would have to enter through the front door by buying Golden Valley first.

