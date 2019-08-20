Ardea Remains Top Optionality Bet On Higher Nickel And Cobalt Prices

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCPK:ARRRF)

Featured In: July 2017

Average Cost per Share: A$0.58

Current Market Price (Aug. 16, 2019): A$0.50

The MJG partnership has owned shares of Ardea for roughly two years. We’ve continued to add to our position – with recent purchases in late May and early June at just above A$0.40. This has lowered our average cost per share to A$0.58, which still sits above ARL’s most recent closing price of A$0.50.

An investment in Ardea remains a leveraged bet on the prices of nickel and cobalt. While I am not generally a fan of these so-called “optionality plays” (i.e., projects that are uneconomic at current metal prices but acutely leveraged to price increases), I’ve made an exception for Ardea due primarily to the company’s outsized working capital position and my conviction that battery-grade nickel sulfate will soon undergo a speculative rush similar to what we saw with lithium in 2016 and cobalt in 2017. Given the near 40% increase in the nickel price over the past ninety days, it is possible that this speculative rush has already begun – though I would caution readers that the current surge of investor interest in nickel and nickel equities could be derailed by broader macroeconomic worries. But whether this year or in 2021, I do see this boom coming soon.

And when it does, Ardea provides more leverage to rising prices than perhaps any nickel vehicle in the world. The company’s Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) is the seventh-largest nickel project globally by contained metal. It should be noted that the KNP is the only Australian project on this list and, along with Dumont, the only asset located in a first-class mining jurisdiction. The sheer size of the KNP, along with its relatively low grade, makes the project particularly sensitive to metal prices.

Source: Ardea investor presentation, July 30, 2019.

As we wait for the nickel narrative to gain momentum, it’s up to Ardea management to minimize dilution, monetize the company’s non-core assets, and cost-effectively advance strategic partner discussions at its flagship nickel-cobalt asset. There has been progress on all three fronts in recent months.

The most important of these tasks is to minimize share dilution. A skyrocketing nickel price a few years from now will do Ardea shareholders no good if they’ve been diluted to oblivion in the meantime. This is why the company’s outsized A$11m cash position is so crucial to the success of this story. It is essential for management to slash company overhead to the absolute minimum and to resist the temptation of pursuing non-core opportunities. In light of the recently announced A$2.5m R&D refund from the Australian Tax Office, my expectation is for the Ardea treasury to last into 2021 – giving shareholders a runway of eighteen months before share dilution becomes a serious worry.

The Ardea team has also made major headway in its effort to monetize the company’s non-core assets. Most significantly, a spin-out of the company’s extensive land package in New South Wales into a soon-to-be listed company named Godolphin Resources looks set to be completed by the end of the year. The NSW properties comprise a dominant regional land position to the north of the Lachlan Traverse Zone and cover a total of 3,216km². The chief focus for Godolphin’s Orange-based management team will be epithermal and orogenic gold discovery, though there is also significant VMS potential within the tenements as evidenced by the existing resource at Lewis Ponds.

Source: Ardea investor presentation, July 30, 2019

Ardea shareholders will receive an in specie distribution of 30 million Godolphin shares at zero cost, plus a priority right to subscribe for the IPO. Given the healthy funding environment for ASX gold juniors, it is expected that Godolphin will have no problem raising A$4.5-8m in the IPO financing and then immediately drill its Mt. Aubrey gold project. It is welcome to see this IPO coming together as it eliminates the NSW property holding costs for the mothership Ardea, while at the same time providing shareholders upside to a large, highly-prospective portfolio that was otherwise receiving no value from the market.

Additionally, I was encouraged to learn from CEO Andrew Penkethman at the recent Sprott Conference that Ardea is actively pursuing partnerships or even sales at its non-core WA gold projects – including Mt. Zephyr and Darlot East. I’m fully in favor of this plan as it would reduce carrying costs in WA and potentially add funds to the treasury. Andrew expects action on this front within the next twelve months.

Ardea continues to make measured development progress at the GNCP – which is the subset of the KNP on which the company has focused development efforts. By the end of October, the company will announce results from pilot and bench-scale metallurgical variability testing. A GNCP resource and reserve update is anticipated in the same time frame. This update will incorporate all holes drilled to date at the GNCP, including the recently completed drill program at Pamela Jean Deeps. A maiden scandium resource will be included as well.

Ardea and its advisor KPMG remain in discussions with potential international project partners interested in securing nickel and cobalt off-take from the GNCP. The company has made clear that offtake rights must include a project funding commitment from the partner. I expect a resolution on this front by the end of next year – though the recent resurgence in the nickel price has the potential to accelerate discussions.

I’ve provided below the milestones that Ardea shareholders should expect over the coming eighteen months. The GNCP feasibility study will remain on hold until the strategic partner process is concluded.

Metallurgical variability testing results at GNCP by end October 2019

Updated resource and reserve estimate at GNCP by end October 2019

Maiden scandium resource at GNCP by end October 2019

Resource estimate at Lewis Ponds ahead of Godolphin IPO by end October 2019

Godolphin IPO completed by end 2019

Godolphin reports first drill results at Mt. Aubrey by end Q1 2020

Partner/sale at Mt. Zephyr and Darlot East by end 2020

Strategic partner(s) announced at GNCP with concurrent financing by end 2020

The Godolphin IPO is the near-term catalyst with the greatest potential to move the ARL share price. We will likely see a run-up ahead of the IPO date, followed by selling weakness once the Godolphin shares are distributed. Post IPO, the Ardea share price can be expected to track with nickel and cobalt sentiment as the company moves forward with GNCP strategic partner discussions and otherwise preserves its outsized cash position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.