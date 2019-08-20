3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks Seeing New Insider Buying

These include a PARP Inhibitor play, an ocular concern and a small cap focused on hormone therapies. Each is profiled below.

Each equity has seen huge recent declines in its shares, but has also recently picked up some significant insider purchases in recent days.

After the biggest one-day loss (over 800 points on the Dow) for the market in 2019 last Wednesday, stocks have recovered most of their losses after a slight rebound on Thursday, a big rally on Friday and another significant rise on Monday. Despite the turmoil in the market in recent weeks, the S&P 500 is approximately three percent away from all-time highs and still sports solid gains in 2019, even as the Dow and Russell 2000 sit about where they began 2018.

So, what stocks/sectors are insiders buying still given the recent spike in volatility in equities? Today, we look at three small biotech names seeing some recent and significant insider purchases.

Let's start with Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI). A beneficial owner picked up just over $13 million in new shares in this ocular concern in four transactions between August 12th and August 14th. This is the first insider purchase since a director bought a bit over $80,000 shares in November of last year.

The stock of this "Tier 3" concern has had a rough time of it so far in 2019, as the shares have been roughly cut in half from where they began the year. Like most small biotechs that go from development to commercialization, initial rollout of new drugs has been slow. The drug Rhopressa hit the market in early 2019, and Roclatan had its initial rollout earlier this year. Both target glaucoma.

The stock sold off more in early August on Q2 results that came out on August 7th and slightly beat the consensus. Analysts seem to be maintaining the faith in AERI despite a rough 2019. Oppenheimer ($45 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($57 price target) and Mizuho Securities ($63 price target) all reiterated Buy ratings soon after second-quarter results were announced. One insider appears to be in line with those positive analyst opinions given his recent buys.

Next up is Clovis Oncology (CLVS), which has done little but destroy shareholder value over the past year. This is another Tier 3 concern that has had a much slower rollout of its main product, Rubraca, than investors anticipated when it was approved.

The stock fell further on August 1st after its second-quarter numbers came in under expectations despite Rubraca sales increasing 39% on a year-over-year basis to $33 million. The company expects total revenue in the $137-147 million range for FY2019. On August 16th, the company's CEO bought just under $300K in new shares over a half dozen transactions. Another director purchased just over $100K in stock on August 14th and August 16th. These are the first insider buys I can find in the stock since 2012.

A week after earnings, the company chose to do a $225 million convertible debt offering, which reduced takeover chatter considerably. Citadel disclosed a seven percent stake in Clovis last week. D.E. Shaw just announced it has increased its stake in the stock to 5% from 1.7% previously, as it appears both it and a couple of insiders are doing some "bottom fishing" in this extremely beaten-down PARP inhibitor concern.

Finally, we have TherapeuticsMD (TXMD). This is a hormone therapy concern based out of Boca Raton, FL some 90 minutes up the road from me in Miami. This is another beaten-down healthcare play that has not rewarded its shareholders over the past year.

Six insiders picked up just under $400K in new shares in aggregate between August 9th and August 15th. This follows two director buys in May totaling just over $100,000. Those were the first insider buys since August 2018 and came after months of frequent and substantial insider selling by numerous insiders.

TherapeuticsMD posted mixed Q2 results on August 6th. The company put out a substantial investor presentation along with results. Canaccord Genuity reiterated their Buy rating and $13 price target on TXMD last week. Immediately after the second-quarter results, Northland Securities maintained their Buy rating and identical $13 price target on TherapeuticsMD.

And those are three small-cap healthcare concerns seeing significant and recent insider buying here during the dog days of summer.

I appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found this quick piece on three stocks seeing recent insider activity helpful. Please click the "Follow" next to my name to receive future pieces like this on small and midcap stocks insiders are buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AERI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.