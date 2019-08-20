Palo Alto Networks: A Great Contrarian Play

The company is still fundamentally strong and investors may want to take advantage of this price drop to make a speculative buy.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s (PANW) stock has fallen hard on the announcement that Dave Peranich, the EVP of worldwide sales, is leaving the company next month. This comes after the turnover of several senior executives in the last 14 months. The stock price which touched $260 back in February, now trades below $200.

The markets are treating the latest departure as bad news, but this may be nothing more than a culture change at the top as the company pushes towards a SaaS business model. In any case, the latest development represents a contrarian investment opportunity.

Palo Alto Networks appears to be a solid company and one of the largest cybersecurity firms in the world. The stock price is sitting just above a long-term support level of approximately $190 after its fall from grace this year. Speculators may be interested in entering long at the current price (below $200), with a protective stop at approximately $185. Below this level, the drop could be substantial and lead to substantial losses.

This speculative investment comes with risk, the most significant of which is that channel partners may become alienated and stop selling Palo Alto Networks’ products due to recent Palo Alto Networks' initiatives. This is explained further in the section about risks.

Changes at the Top

There have been several executive management changes at Palo Alto Networks in a little more than one year.

Dave Peranich, executive vice president of worldwide sales at Palo Alto Networks, is leaving after three years at the cybersecurity company, according to people familiar with the matter … … Peranich is the latest senior executive to leave Palo Alto Networks since the company changed CEOs last June, replacing former leader Mark McLaughlin with Nikesh Arora, an ex-SoftBank and Google executive. In October, Palo Alto Networks replaced its former President Mark Anderson with another ex-Google executive, Amit Singh. Patrick Blair, senior vice president and general manager of Americas sales, left earlier this year.

As for the impact of the latest departure:

One solution provider who didn't wish to be identified said Peranich was a nice guy with a great resume but ended up having a limited impact on the channel since he was more focused on the company's customers. Peranich's departure will be "inconsequential" from a channel standpoint since the company's go-to-market strategy is being set further up the food chain, the partner said. "I think [new CEO] Nikesh [Arora] and [new president] Amit [Singh] are setting the direction," the partner said. "I don't think the direction is coming from [other members of] senior management."

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Palo Alto Networks is sitting below the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Palo Alto Networks is slightly undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric for software companies that help them balance growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit add up to 40% or more, then it has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, and others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

Palo Alto Networks' revenue grew by 29.6% for the most recent twelve months, down from 57% in 2016. Note that this chart does not take into account the shift towards the hybrid SaaS model.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Palo Alto Networks had a superb free cash flow margin of 36.3% for the most recent twelve-month period.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks' YoY revenue growth was 29.6%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 36.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 29.6% + 36.3% = 65.9%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation is substantially higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. From looking at the SG&A expense relative to sales, I can tell that Palo Alto Networks’ cash burn is elevated but not severe. The SG&A expense is 72% of revenues but has been steadily decreasing since 2016.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

The operating margin is above the trendline, suggesting that cash burn is less than its peers.

Stock Beta

The following scatter plot examines a stock's 1-year beta versus forward revenue growth for each stock in my digital transformation universe. It turns out that beta is more or less linearly correlated to revenue growth as shown below.

Palo Alto Networks has a beta slightly higher than 1, meaning that the stock's volatility is similar to that of S&P 500 index but significantly lower than most high-growth stocks. In the current market environment, which is highly volatile, investing in lower beta stocks is an advantage.

Investment Risks

There are many SaaS stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have a dot-com-like crash in the future. In this case, I would expect to see Palo Alto Networks’ stock price fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession.

There is significant competition in the cybersecurity industry and Palo Alto Networks has been slow to not only transform to SaaS but also acquire the latest technologies. In short, the company is late to the party. But the company is also a large player and there is the inertia factor. In any case, there is a danger of losing market share to some of the new cloud-based players.

There is also a risk that the integration of acquired technology via M&A may take longer than expected or not at all, leaving Palo Alto Networks at a competitive disadvantage. In the last 1 1/2 years, the company has acquired Demisto, RedLock and intends to acquire Twistlock and PureSec. These companies have technologies that Palo Alto Networks needs in order to keep pace with the competition.

Channel Partner Risk

Palo Alto Networks relies almost entirely on channel partners for all of the company’s revenue. Channel partners are not contractually required to promote Palo Alto Networks’ products and can instead run with competitors’ products if desired. With recent initiatives, including the launching of a SaaS Deal Referral channel program, some channel partners are in danger of being alienated. The issue has to do with customer “ownership.” The previous arrangement allowed the channel partner to “own” the customer from start to end of the relationship. With the new referral program, Palo Alto Networks owns the customer and earns substantially more revenue from the long-term customer relationship. Although the referral program only applies to the RedLock cloud threat defense product, channel partners are interpreting this as the start of a major shift in channel strategy. As one channel partner stated:

”We're going to hit the pause button [on Palo Alto Networks] really hard,” said one solution provider executive who asked not to be identified. “This is bizarrely outside their past channel strategy, and I think it's a massive threat to their channel credibility as well as their program." Partners told CRN that the RedLock program for the first time relegates partners to a referral fee model that they say limits the margin they can make on the RedLock product sale. What's more, partner said, they expect the SaaS Deal Referral program to move to other products besides RedLock, which the company acquired in October for $173 million as part of its stepped-up cloud security offensive.

It remains to be seen how whether this is a significant threat or simply blowing off steam by a few channel partners. Only time will tell.

Summary and Final Thoughts

Palo Alto Networks is a cybersecurity company that is growing revenue by almost 30% YoY. The company is in the midst of transforming into a hybrid SaaS/product sales model. They want to advance SaaS as far as possible but also don't want to abandon product sales so long as that side of the business is profitable and growing.

The stock price has been beaten down this year, primarily the result of executive-level turnover and the push towards SaaS which is resulting in shorter contract lengths and perceived billings slowdown. The executive-level shuffle is long overdue as stock performance has been stagnant since 2016 while other cybersecurity companies have been skyrocketing. The perceived slowdown is normal for a company during transformation. Analysts are invariably confused and respond by cutting their rating of the company.

While Palo Alto Networks has strong competition, I see no reason why this leader in the cybersecurity industry should not continue growing by at least 25% per annum. This stock price is undervalued relative to its peers and should sustain a lower level of beta during these turbulent times.

I suggest taking advantage of the recent drop in stock price to make a speculative buy. The stock is sitting above a long-term support level and will likely appreciate from here. However, a protective stop should be placed at $185 just in case the stock continues its descent.

