Pacific Drilling: Undervalued After Recent Slide Unless You Think Drillship Rates Won't Reach $240,000 In 2021

Pacific Meltem

Pacific Drilling (PACD) shares have been in a free fall since July. The company has recently released its second quarter results and provided its fleet status report, giving investors a chance to evaluate whether the share price performance corresponds with the performance of the company.

Pacific Drilling reported revenues of $76 million and net loss of $74 million, driven mostly by depreciation expense. Cash position decreased once again from $337 million in the first quarter to $305 million in the second quarter. However, the biggest driver of this decrease was an increase in accounts receivable. As per the earnings call, most of this increase was turned back into cash in the third quarter. Pacific Drilling mentioned its intention to boost liquidity: “We are currently evaluating options […] to add a $50 million super senior secured revolving credit facility and a $50 million capital lease facility”. The company’s debt is due October 2023 and April 2024, but the key task is to ensure solid near-term liquidity as the company seeks employment for its rigs.

The situation on the fleet status front is the following. Drillship Pacific Santa Ana got a one-well job from Total (TOT) in Mauritania which will keep it busy in August 2019 – September 2019. After this, the rig will proceed to the job with Petronas in Mauritania in November 2019 – October 2020. Also, two one-well options with Total for work in Senegal/Mauritania have been added in the most recent fleet status report. Drillship Pacific Khamsin is set to work for Equinor (EQNR) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from November 2019 to February 2020 and then transfer to a job with Total from March 2020 to July 2020. Drillship Pacific Sharav will transfer from the current high-margin contract with Chevron (CVX) to a contract with a dayrate of $175,000 for a job that will keep the rig busy from September 2019 to January 2020. This contract has three additional option wells at escalating dayrates.

Drillship Pacific Bora has been transferred to Ghana where it is warm stacked and searching for jobs. As per the earnings call, Bora has a chance to return to work in the late part of the fourth quarter. Drillships Pacific Mistral, Pacific Scirocco and Pacific Meltem remain smart stacked which is Pacific Drilling’s equivalent for the cold stacked status. Judging by the comments made during the earnings call, Pacific Drilling is looking to return the most sophisticated of the stacked rigs, Meltem, back to the market in the second half of 2020. The fate of Mistral and Scirocco remains unclear at this point.

The fleet situation means that Pacific Drilling will continue to burn through its cash position in the near term. In addition, the company is evaluating an option of installing a managed pressure drilling (MPD) system on a second rig. The MPD system was installed on Khamsin, and now the rig will receive bonuses for MPD and other services: $52,000 per day on the Equinor contract and $67,000 per day on the Total contract. As per Pacific Drilling, the margin on this service package is $20,000 - $30,000 per day.

Current market capitalization of Pacific Drilling is about $380 million. Bassoe Offshore values the company’s fleet at $1.65 million - $1.83 million. Working capital stands at roughly $410 million, while long-term liabilities are at about $1.1 billion. Also, Pacific Drilling has a receivable of about $205 million on its balance sheet related to ongoing arbitration with the shipyard. No one knows the outcome of this court battle, but it’s a potential boost to the company’s liquidity. However, even if we assign zero value to Pacific Drilling’s arbitration claim, the company is materially undervalued on the “steel” basis. In fact, we can fully write down the value of two stacked drillships, Scirocco and Mistral (~$390 million), and Pacific Drilling will still remain in the undervalued zone on the “steel” basis.

The problem here is that the market is worried about Pacific Drilling’s cash burn. At this stage, it’s almost a binary situation: either Pacific Drilling burns through all its cash and goes bankrupt for the second time in a row, or it survives until better times for offshore drillers and its shares are a multi-bagger from current levels. The company’s maturities are comfortably positioned in late 2023 – early 2024, providing it with a sufficient runway. On the other hand, Pacific Drilling has already seen its cash position decrease from $367 million at the beginning of the year to $305 million at the end of the second quarter in a situation when Pacific Sharav was still on contract that had a dayrate of $551,000. As per the company, direct rig expenses are at $109,000 per day, so even at current spot dayrates of about $180,000 Pacific Drilling’s working rigs are generating cash. However, it is obvious that the company cannot continue ad infinitum with three working rigs out of seven. Pacific Drilling is rather optimistic on future supply/demand balance: “With the predicted increase in demand, we expect to see 80 or more drillships on contract by mid-2020, taking high-spec drillship utilization to over 90%”.

Here’s what Pacific Drilling needs to stabilize its position. Let’s assume that five rigs are working: Pacific Bora, Pacific Santa Ana, Pacific Khamsin, Pacific Sharav and Pacific Meltem. Their yearly utilization will be 85% in this example. Together, they will have roughly 1550 working days per year. To ensure stable, cash flow positive operations (I'm assuming that in such state Pacific Drilling is able to refinance its maturities), these rigs need to produce about $200 million of cash flow per year - ~$100 million for debt service (assuming everything is paid in cash), ~$40 million for G&A, and the rest for capex, upgrades, surveys, etc. Thus, each rig must work with a margin of $129,000 per day. As we know, direct rig expense for Pacific Drilling stands at $109,000 per day, so the company needs dayrates of roughly $240,000 per day. The question is what happens first: 1) Pacific Drilling runs out of cash or 2) Pacific Drilling employs five rigs at 85% utilization at $240,000 per day. In my opinion, the second scenario is very likely for 2021, and I don’t see Pacific Drilling running out of cash before this time.

While I believe that Pacific Drilling is materially undervalued at current levels, valuation hardly matters for short-term price action. If market sentiment towards offshore drillers deteriorates further, Pacific Drilling shares will fall. The whole space remains very speculative, so both short-term and long-term traders and investors should use appropriate risk management tactics to protect themselves if they wish to get involved with offshore drilling shares.

