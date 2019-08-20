Record Bank Profits And Capital Ratios. Buying 2 High-Quality Banks On Weakness

On weakness, I'm adding to long-term positions in two High-Quality "Buffett Banks." I'm also monitoring an emerging systemic risk that should be on the radar of bank investors.

Credit quality is the real key to bank profitability and loan quality metrics are strong. The industry's Risk Profile appears low to moderate.

Goals for this Post

I want to apologize for the length of this post. Possibly I'm trying to accomplish too much here, but I hope you will read the entire analysis as I think it will provide critical insights into the forces that will direct bank shares for the next year or so.

Goals:

1. Provide facts about the condition of U.S. banks as of 6/30/2019. While interest rates grab headlines, it’s credit quality, as I will show, that should really matter to bank investors.

2. Identify two High-Quality banks in which I am adding to existing long-term positions.

3. Address the potentiality for Negative Interest Rates, a risk no banker or regulator has faced in the past.

1. Record Profitability and Capital Ratios

FDIC data show that the U.S. banking industry achieved record quarterly profits in the 2nd quarter as well, as shown in Chart 1, for the rolling four quarters ending June 30.

Chart 1

Record profits bolstered capital ratios to record highs as shown in the next two charts.

Chart 2

Chart 3

The industry’s 12.35% Return on Equity is the best since 2006 and 14.53% Return on Tangible Equity is the best since 2007 when tangible capital ratios were 35% lower than today. See charts 4 and 5.

Chart 4

Chart 5

2. Bank Risk Profile in 2019

In 2019, bank executives and regulators remain vigilant in their management of both Idiosyncratic and Systemic Risk. Chart 4 is evidence of how risk management is top-of-mind for bank executives a decade after the Great Panic of 2008-09. This chart shows how often three key risk terms were spoken by bank executives during their January 2019 earnings call reports to bank analysts. Risk culture remains front and center for bank executives which was not the case in the years building up to 2008 as I document in my book about banking, Investing in Banks (2016, RMA).

Chart 6: Source: Call Transcripts/Seeking Alpha

Chart 7 provides a second view of industry risk tolerance in 2019. In contrast to 2006-2008 when risk-weighted assets as a percentage of industry assets reached a record-high of almost 76%, in 2Q 2019 the ratio is 70.5%.

Chart 7

Chart 8 indicates that the industry's Texas Ratio, a long-time banking standard for measuring credit risk, fell to its lowest point since 2007.

Chart 8

3. Interest Rates and Net Interest Margin

Chart 9 that shows the composite Yield and Funding Costs for banks by quarter since 2003. Yield minus Funding = Net Interest Margin. Note that Yield and Funding move in parallel. This is because banks, especially big ones, shun interest rate risk.

Chart 9

Chart 10 tracks the industry’s composite Return on Assets and Net Interest Margin by quarter since 2003. Note that the correlation between the two factors is .03 which indicates no correlation. (FDIC dating back to 1984 shows the correlation to increase to .33 which is still not evidence of correlation.)

Chart 10

While I don't want to turn this article into an in-depth analysis of the influence of interest rates on bank earnings (a subject I addressed in exhaustive detail in two articles on these pages in 2016 when rates were on their way up; see "No Free Lunch" and "Four Banks Positioned for Rising Interest Rates"), I do want to make a few comments on this important topic that seems to not be understood widely by the financial press.

To be clear, the movement of interest rates is clearly important to bank earnings. However, non-bankers may not realize how much time and effort bank management teams put into asset-liability management in an effort to manage interest rate risk.

I encourage readers interested in bank stocks to read 2nd quarter earnings transcripts for three banks that are asset-sensitive, and therefore, most immediately positively and negatively affected by the ups and downs of interest rates. The three banks are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), SVB Financial Group (SIVB), and Comerica Incorporated (CMA).

These three banks have seen their stock prices drop -13%, -18%, and -22%, respectively, since January 19 compared to -5% for the regional bank ETF (KBE). During that same time credit shops like American Express Company (AXP), Discover Financial Services (DFS), and Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) are up about 18% and higher quality megabanks The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) are up between 2% and 4%.

When rates fall, banks do not stand still. Read the 2Q CFR transcript and review the 2nd quarter earnings report slides, you'll find a fascinating discussion about the influence of interest rates on Net Interest Margin as well as a list of actions CFR management is taking to offset the risk of falling rates.

In the 2Q CMA transcript, Comerica management not only describes actions they are taking to protect profitability as rates fall, but they remind bank analysts that the bank has been in business 170 years and that managing interest rates is not a new challenge.

In Silicon Valley's case, investors might find this comment from the bank's long-time CEO of special interest in light of interest rate concerns.

Credit quality was excellent as well. Our strong balance sheet growth generated healthy net interest income, and although we're seeing NIM headwinds, we are proactively managing the impact of declining rates on our business. But potential for declining rates aside, we see continued opportunities for growth in the near- and long-term and are continuing to doing our best in driving growth and creating operating leverage."

Source: 2Q SIVB Transcript

4. Credit Quality

As the CEO of SIVB noted in his comments, "Credit quality was excellent."

The fact is that it is credit quality, not interest rates, that really drives bank earnings.

Anyone who is a regular reader of my writing knows that my favorite bank metric is Provision as a Percentage of Assets. Chart 11 explains why: Note the -.90 correlation between Provision/Assets by quarter since 2003 to Return on Assets by quarter. Just to be clear, a -.90 correlation means that as Provision/Assets goes up, ROA falls, and as it declines, ROA improves.

Chart 11

Let’s stay with the subject of Provision Expense. Chart 12 shows the history of the Provision/Asset ratio by quarter since 2003. At .31% as of 2Q 2019, credit quality for the industry remains nearly pristine and roughly 50% below the historical average dating back to 1984 when the FDIC first began reporting industry-wide data.

Chart 12

During bank earnings calls each quarter, in addition to counting references to critical risk management terms, I also track the word count for “Provision” and “Charge-offs.” Neither has gained much attention in recent earnings calls. If that were to change or Provision were to jump above .40%, I will reduce my exposure to bank equities.

The next chart addresses a leading indicator of the direction of Provision over time: Rate of loan growth. As I documented in my second book, the banking industry’s risk profile became exceptionally high in 2004-2007 as loans grew 9.5% annually. To grow so fast - a pace four times faster than GDP growth - required banks to take on marginal credits that would prove unsustainable in an economic turndown.

Today, most bank risk executives as well as bank regulators appear to understand that banks are bound by the same laws of GDP faced by other industries (e.g., Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) revenue growth is largely constrained by the U.S. GDP growth rate).

Consequently, loan growth has slowed to about 1.5-1.8 times GDP growth over the past two years. Research I shared in my book about bank investing indicated that average loan growth over the past 40 years for the U.S. banking industry is about 1.6-1.75 times GDP.

Current loan growth rates for the industry are well below the spikes seen prior to the big loan problems experienced in 2008-09 as well as the mid-1980s in the Oil Belt or the late '80s/early '90s commercial real estate boom in Florida, New England, California, and the D.C.-Baltimore corridor.

Chart 13

It’s worth noting that bank supervisors (regulators) turned up the heat in 2016 on several banks that aggressively grew loans in 2015-16. Syndicated credits (e.g., oil/gas and especially leveraged credit), auto lending, and real estate development loans in certain markets received extra scrutiny at the time. The intense regulatory pressure achieved its desired objective as those banks quickly slowed lending.

Not all bank investors fully appreciate the benefit of effective regulatory supervision. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve Stress Tests of big banks are an under-appreciated benefit to bank investors. This rigorous regulatory review introduces a layer of scrutiny of bank risk management programs that did not exist prior to 2015.

5. Two Banks

Let’s shift the discussion to bank stock selection. Chart 14 shows a chart used in my recent article about Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). The key to this chart is that the Median P/TBV for the 40 banks in my database declined to 1.65 on August 12. Though this valuation is not extraordinarily low when compared to the group's historical valuation (-.58 Z-score), it does suggest that there may be an opportunity for value-oriented investors to take an initial position or add to existing positions in banks.

Chart 14

At this point in the economic cycle, I want to own high-quality banks. In my January 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled, "12 High Quality 'Buffett Banks',” I identified 12 such banks.

Chart 15 shows the change in stock price for the 12 banks since the article was written. On average the 12 banks are down -4.4% since January 19 compared to the S&P bank ETF which is down -4.5% and the S&P 500 (SPY) which is up 8.4%.

Note that the worst performers since the beginning of the year are Cullen/Frost Bankers and SVB Financial. I own both CFR and SIVB and continue to have confidence in both banks as long-term holds. As noted earlier, both banks are among the most asset-sensitive banks in the U.S.

Chart 15

The table below highlights several key investor metrics that address CFR and SIVB quality and valuation. Data source: YCharts August 17. Note that CFR's current P:TBV and P/E are -30% and -27% lower than their respective averages since 2004. In SIVB's case, the discounts are -17% and -59% lower for P:TBV and P/E.

ROE 2Q RARoE 2Q P:TBV 8/16 Avg. P:TBV since 2004 Forward PE P/E 8/17 Avg. P/E Since 2004 CFR 14.0% 9.6% 1.81 2.58 12.4 11.9 16.2 SIVB 22.4% 7.9% 1.84 2.21 9.0 8.9 21.7

The reasons I like CFR have not changed since writing about the Texas bank in my September 2018 post.

CFR bears worry about three things. 1. Slow loan growth which may reflect hyper-competition in Texas where CFR does its lending. 2. Eroding Net Interest Margin if rates go lower or CFR further reduces its already conservative risk appetite. 3. Energy concerns given the link of energy to the vitality of the Texas economy as well as the bank's direct 5% exposure to total assets.

My view is that these risks are real but not new to CFR's seasoned management team and heavily-invested board of directors. CFR is a buy at $90 and Strong Buy below $75.

SIVB, like CFR, has a competitive advantage in funding costs. Think about funding costs as raw material to lending. Based on my recently completed examination of shareholder performance for 660 publicly-traded banks since 2004, I found that a low funding cost is one of five factors common to banks with the highest shareholder value creation over the past 1, 3, 5, 7, 10, and 15 years.

Over the past six months as interest rate concerns heightened, banks with low cost of funds like CFR, SIVB, and Comerica have fallen out of favor with investors. (CMA is down -24.5% since January 19th.) I believe these low-cost-of-fund banks are oversold.

Because of SIVB's low cost of funds as well as its unique business model/niche that has achieved superior risk-adjusted ROE over the past 15 years, I view SIVB as a Buy below $190 and Strong Buy below $170.

Bears say SIVB has two problems. 1. SIVB is a bellwether of the tech IPO world, and consequently, a slowing economy will slow tech which will slow SIVB. 2. Like CFR, a slowing economy is expected to eat into Net Interest Margin. Both risks are real, but SIVB has successfully navigated such risks in the past and is likely to do so in the future. That said, the absence of a dividend is a negative for SIVB shareholders who seek income or seek to benefit from dividend reinvestment.

It is worth noting that credit risk is not perceived to be elevated at this time for either banks.

One Final Thought Regarding Interest Rate Risk

As I noted in my recent article regarding Berkshire Hathaway's big investment in bank stocks, there is a systemic risk potentially on the horizon: Negative Interest Rates.

I recently began asking bank executives and bank regulators about this looming risk. One bank CEO told me last week that he's "still trying to wrap his head around Negative Interest Rates." Me too.

As Seeking Alpha readers who follow European banks know, several countries, most notably Germany, are already dealing with Negative Interest Rates. On August 14th Europe's bank regulator, the ECB, issued a report regarding the profitability of European banks. In that report, the ECB offered this intriguing comment about Net Interest Margin (which the ECB calls "Net Interest Income").

On the upside, analysis shows that in 2018 core banking revenue – which comprises net interest income - NII - and net fee and commission income (NFCI) – reached its highest level since banks began reporting data under the SSM in 2014, with NII increasing by around 1.6% and NFCI by around 2.2%."

I find it surprising that Net Interest Income rose to a record high for European banks even as they find themselves dealing with Negative Interest Rates.

The point of my final thought is to acknowledge that Negative Interest Rates are a potential systemic risk. My early thoughts are that the potentiality for Negative Interest Rates is difficult to determine. Investors who fear Negative Interest Rates will lead to doomsday should probably avoid bank stocks altogether.

Should U.S. interest rates move in the direction of Negative Interest Rates, I would expect to see two things happen.

First, federal policymakers, notably the Federal Reserve, will act aggressively - to the extent they can - to combat Negative Interest Rates.

Second, banks will tackle this emerging risk head-on by aggressively cutting operating expenses. There is no doubt in my mind that a new round of bank mergers would ensue with the end-result being the elimination of 30%+ of the acquired banks' operating costs less savings redirected to next-generation banking technology.

Stay tuned. Expect to read more about Negative Interest Rates in the future.

