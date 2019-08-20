Facebook: Strong Metrics And Financials Make This A Buy Under $200

In the summer of 2018, shares of Facebook (FB) peaked, closing at $214.67 on 7/24/18. To close 2018, FB shares tumbled to $124.06 on 12/24/2018. In 2019, FB has regained much of the ground it lost, only to pull back just as it looks like there is a chance to make a run at new highs. On 4/30/19, shares closed at $193.40, only to pull back to $167.50 on 6/4/19. Since the close on June 4th, FB broke the $200 mark, closing at $204.87 on 7/12/19, only to experience another pullback with a recent close of $183.70 on 8/16/19. When looking at the chart, it looks like FB is a coiled spring ready to make another run and this time break its high of $214.67 achieved on 7/24/18. FB’s metrics are crushing it on all fronts, and its balance sheet is one of the best you can find. With 2.7 billion people using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger each month and more than 2.1 billion people using at least one of FB’s services each day, I don’t think anyone is going to create a better mousetrap anytime soon. New highs aren’t achieved overnight, but can be attained over time. I think FB is firing on all cylinders and has the firepower to break out and maintain a share price which exceeds $220.

Daily active users continue to grow

Over the past year, FB has increased its Daily Active Users, or DAUs, by 116 million people, which is an increase of 7.89%. Its largest growth segment is Asia-Pacific, as it accounted for 86 million more DAUs and increased by 16.26% over the past year. This was followed by what FB considers the rest of the world, as that segment grew by 46 million DAUs, which increased 10.15%. Europe and the US / Canada business segments accounted for a combined 6 million DAUs and grew at a sub-2% level. FB’s DAUs reached 1.59 billion, which is 20.58% of the global population that currently sits at just under 7.73 billion people. Roughly 1/5th of the global population uses one of FB’s products on a daily basis. Each of its four business segments continues to grow and has a significant track record. With the global population expected to reach 9 billion by 2037 and exceed 10 billion just after 2055, FB has a runway of adding DAUs for years to come.

Monthly active users continue to grow

Just like the DAUs, the Monthly Active Users, or MAUs, have experienced similar growth. FB has added 180 million MAUs over the past year, which is an increase of 8.06%. This was led by the Asia-Pacific region, as it added 109 million MAUs and grew by 12.19%. The Rest of World segment added 59 MAUs and grew at a rate of 8.16%. Europe grew a bit more from the DAUs, as it added 9 million MAUs, which was an increase of 2.39%, while the US added 3 million MAUs. Currently, FB has roughly 2.41 billion MAUs, which is 31.25% of the global population. When you combine the DAUs and the MAUs, FB has just over 1/5th of the population using one of its platforms daily and almost 1/3rd of the world monthly. This is really an amazing statistic, and just as the DAUs, I believe the expansion in global population will keep the trend in MAUs on a steady incline for years to come.

The revenue trend of Q2 being similar to Q4 is still intact, which makes me believe we should see FB report just over $20 billion in revenue for Q4 2019

For the past few years FB’s revenue comes in as a cycle where Q4 is the highest then Q1 of the next year drops off. Then in the second quarter revenue picks up again generally getting back to the levels Q4 established of the prior year. In Q3 and Q4 we typically see revenue which has exceeded the previous years Q4. In Q4 2017, the 4th quarter year-over-year increase was 47.26%, as revenue increased by $4.16 billion. In 2018, the trend repeated itself - the year-over-year 4th quarter increase was 30.39%, as FB added $3.94 billion in revenue for a total of $16.91 billion. I am expecting this trend to continue, as the difference between Q4 2018 and Q2 2019 revenue was -0.17%. As FB continues to grow, achieving huge percentage gains becomes increasingly tough, but the fact is FB is still growing. Even if the company only grows Q4 revenue by 20% year over year, it will break $20 billion for 2019 Q4 revenue. A 20% increase would mean it added $3.38 billion, which is lower than what the company added in Q4 from the prior year in both 2017 and 2018. I am betting that this trend line stays intact, as the numbers are not indicating a reversal in this trend.

Facebook's balance sheet is a gem

FB’s balance sheet should be in every business textbook as the gold standard. FB has a market cap of $524.09 billion as of the close on 8/16/19, and one very common line item is missing from the liabilities section. To my knowledge, it is the only company with a market cap over ½ a trillion dollars with zero long-term debt. Microsoft (MSFT) has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, and its long-term debt is $66.66 billion. Amazon (AMZN) has a market cap of $886.71 billion, and its long-term debt is $23.30 billion. Apple (AAPL), whose market cap is $933.21 billion, has long-term debt of $84.94 billion. FB achieving a market cap over $500 billion with its only liabilities appearing in the current liability section is something any entrepreneur, business leader or CEO should strive for.

In addition to having zero long-term debt on the books, FB continues to increase total stockholder equity, which is something I continuously look for in companies. The company’s cash increased by $3.86 billion, or 38.51%, while its total current assets increased by $7.48 billion, or 14.82%, over the past 6 months. Overall, FB increased liabilities to $28.24 billion, which was a jump of over 100%, but its total assets increased by almost $20 billion to $117 billion. As the overall total assets of FB increased by such a large amount, the increase in liabilities didn’t decrease stockholders’ equity in the company, as it increased by 5.51% to $88.76 billion over the past 6 months. This is a balance sheet that just about any company would be honored to have on its books. There is nothing in FB’s numbers to sound off alarm bells, and its financial strength is as good as gold.

Facebook Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights Past 6 Months Category June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Difference % Increase Cash and cash equivalents $13,877.00 $10,019.00 $3,858.00 38.51% Marketable securities $34,719.00 $31,095.00 $3,624.00 11.65% Total current assets $57,961.00 $50,480.00 $7,481.00 14.82% Total assets $117,006.00 $97,334.00 $19,672.00 20.21% Total liabilities $28,244.00 $13,207.00 $15,037.00 113.86% Total stockholders' equity $88,762.00 $84,127.00 $4,635.00 5.51%

Facebook has been at the forefront of policing itself in a sector it built, which is good for business

In a previous Facebook article, I outlined a timeline of bad press which knocked the wind out of FB’s stock even as the financials continued to improve. The company has basically pioneered an industry, and when an industry is in its infancy, there are little to no regulations. Facebook has never said that it shouldn’t be regulated; in fact, Mr. Zuckerberg has done the exact opposite and invited Congress to regulate his company. Mr. Zuckerberg even outlines four areas - which include harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability - that the government should focus on. FB is going above and beyond to correct problems as they occur and make sure that in a sector with minimal to zero regulations, the company is acting in a socially responsible manner. I don’t know that you can ask for anything more, as FB isn’t obligated to do any of this. The company could sit back and wait for the government to pass laws which it would need to abide by. Instead, the company is doing the honorable thing and trying to mitigate future negative occurrence.

Mr. Zuckerberg expressed how FB agreed to pay a $5 billion fine recently, but in addition to the fine, the company is overhauling how it builds its services and how FB is run. FB is indicating that it will invest significant engineering resources to build tools to review its products in the ways they use data. FB is looking to increase its accountability by bringing the process for auditing its privacy controls more in line with how financial controls work at public companies. The company is forming an additional committee of its board, which will be the privacy committee to oversee its privacy program and work with an independent privacy auditor that will report to the committee and the FTC. FB is also asking one of its leaders to take on the role of Chief Privacy Officer for Product, who will report right to Mr. Zuckerberg and manage the company's privacy program. It has consistently been taking all the right steps to stay be agile and act, instead of waiting for direction from the government. This to me proves its dedication to the space, and as a shareholder, I applaud everything the company is doing.

Conclusion

I have been a shareholder of FB for years, and never once have I thought about selling. I believe FB is something you just need to own and hold - like Apple. 20% of the population uses the platform daily, and almost 1/3rd uses the platform monthly. The population is going to continue to increase, which in turn will increase the company's total addressable market. I am not sure anyone will build a better mousetrap than FB, and its product offerings have become a staple on the global culture. With a solid balance sheet and a trajectory of increased revenue and growing stockholder equity, I believe FB is a buy under $200. We have seen two recent pullbacks, and I think the next leg up should push the stock past $220, as the third and fourth quarters tend to be the largest generators of revenue. I am long FB.

