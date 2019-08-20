Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update

Probably, this is not the best time to buy Amazon.

The external parameters rather than the internal parameters significantly affect the DCF-based target price of Amazon.

Under conditions of high market volatility, the fundamental analysis is becoming the key benchmark for investors. One of the main instruments for such analysis is the DCF modeling because this method gives a rough idea of a company’s current rational value based on its development trends, trends in the markets in which it operates, the situation in the debt market and current volatility. So, let's look at the current price of Amazon (AMZN) from this perspective.

By and large Amazon is three almost separate companies: (1) North America e-commerce, (2) International e-commerce, and (3) Amazon Web Services. For each of them we need separate forecast for both revenue and margin.

North America e-commerce

According to Statista, retail e-commerce sales in the United States will exceed $735 billion by 2023. If the trend continues, then by 2028 this market will approach $840 billion, demonstrating a CAGR of 5.8%:

Assuming that Amazon most likely will continue its aggressive policy aimed at conquering market share, I forecast that the company's revenue in North America will be growing at a CAGR of 10.9% in the next 10 years:

Amazon’s advertising business has a significant impact on the margin of the North America segment. Here is what I can say about this.

In the financial statements, Amazon only discloses data on digital advertising revenue as part of the overall result of the “Other” segment:

Amazon absolutely does not disclose information about the profitability of the advertising segment. But It is fair to assume that advertising is a high-margin business, and judging by Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), the average size of the operating margin of the industry fluctuates around 30%. But Amazon has the ability to save on operating costs by sharing their value with the company's main business. Therefore, the operating margin of Amazon's advertising segment has a high chance of being at the level of 35-40%.

According to eMarketer, in 2019 Amazon will occupy 8.8% of the US advertising market:

And this market will continue to grow rapidly, as will Amazon's share

Thus, I expect that the margin of the North America segment will increase steadily from the current 5% and gradually will grow up to 15% in a terminal year:

International segment

eMarketer's forecast shows that the global e-commerce market continues its active growth:

Bearing in mind that Amazon will have to compete with strong local players on the global market, I think the 12% CAGR for the International segment is an acceptable baseline scenario:

But I expect this segment to remain unprofitable until 2023. And I do not believe the operating margin will exceed 4% in a terminal year:

According to various estimates, the CAGR of worldwide enterprise cloud spending will be on average 20% in the next five years. Given that AWS is one of the industry leaders, I believe that its revenue growth at a CAGR of 20% is the baseline scenario for the next ten years:

At the same time, the cloud market is becoming more and more competitive:

Therefore, I expect that the operating margin of AWS will decrease from the current 28% to 16% in a terminal year:

Eventually, I got the following total revenue forecast for Amazon:

It is worth noting that my forecast for Amazon's revenue is quite comparable to the average expectations of analysts: Source: Seeking Alpha

Having finished with the revenue and profitability forecast, let's move on to the WACC:

I used the current yield of the U.S. 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate, equity risk premium of 5.96% and one-year rolling beta coefficient which is objectively very high now:

But I suggest that in the future, the beta coefficient will drop from its current highs, which would entail lowering of the WACC. Therefore, I included a gradual, moderate decrease in WACC in the model.

And here is the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Amazon's shares is $1446, offering 20% downside.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, the result of DCF modeling deserves attention if it indicates more than a 50% deviation from the actual price of the company. In our case, this is not so. But this is just strange if we are talking about Amazon with its colossal inertia of growth...

But if you take a closer look at the model, it becomes clear that the external (high Beta and WACC, risk-free rate, etc.) parameters rather than the internal parameters significantly affect the result. Therefore, it is worth to admit that now is not the most favorable time to expect growth from Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.