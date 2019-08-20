Paccar: Trucks, Just Like Automobiles Isn't A Great Business

PACCAR (PCAR) is a manufacturer of light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks. US readers know the company as the owner of the Kenworth and Peterbilt brands while international readers will be more familiar with the company’s DAF brand. In addition to trucks, the company also designs and manufactures its own series of diesel engines (41% of Kenworth and Peterbilt, and almost all DAF trucks have PACCAR engines). While the truck manufacturing industry is reasonably consolidated with only about four to five major players in the US (Navistar (NAVI), Daimler Trucks (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) as an engine manufacturer) the industry is more competitive overseas with a number of other Chinese, Indian, Italian, Russian, and other manufacturers competing. Intense competition, high capital expenditure requirements, and highly cyclical sales make PACCAR unattractive as a long-term investment.

Intense Price Competition

While independent owner-operators may have some brand loyalty, large fleet operators likely do not. Most buyers are only going to care about one thing, total cost of ownership (e.g., fuel efficiency, maintenance costs, reliability, etc.). Indeed, PACCAR’s 10-K alludes to this customer dynamic that is focused on price saying this (bold and italics ours) “Competition and Prices. The Company operates in a highly competitive environment, which could adversely affect the Company’s sales and pricing. Financial results depend largely on the ability to develop, manufacture and market competitive products that profitably meet customer demand.”

Cyclical Business with High Capex

Another thing that makes PACCAR unattractive as a long-term investment is that the business is cyclical and also correlated to oil prices (which management has no control over).

The business goes through cycles that seem to correspond with the manufacturer and fixed investment cycles. There was a downturn in class 8 orders in 2015-2016. Then 2018 through 2019 saw a continued recovery in orders. However, the current cycle of growth is expected to end after 2019 as demand softens in 2020. However, PACCAR is not seeing any signs of softening demand yet, according to its latest conference call.

While some freight need to always be shipped by rail and some others always need to be shipped by truck (local deliveries), there is some freight where the economics of rail or over the road depend on the prevailing fuel price. If fuel prices are low and remain low it can be cheaper to ship things by truck and demand for trucks increases. If fuel prices rise and stay high it can be more economical to ship by rail and demand for trucks can start to drop. Unfortunately, there is nothing management can really do to predict oil price-based demand cycles.

Another unattractive aspect of the truck manufacturing industry is that just like the automobile industry it is extremely capital-intensive. PACCAR spends almost $2B a year on capex which amounts to about 8-12% of revenue and around 50-66% of gross profit and 66-87% of operating cash flow. Most of the cash flow PACCAR generates must be plowed back into the business. In fact, in some ways the truck industry is worse than the auto industry. Ford (F) only spends about 50% of its operating cash flow on capital expenditures.

PACCAR’s five-year average ROA and ROIC are also below the market average, meaning investors can easily find businesses that are able to generate higher returns on capital and will make more attractive long-term investments.

Valuation

Valuing cyclical businesses can be a bit tricky as cash flow and earnings can fluctuate widely as the business moves through a cycle. With a current P/E of 9.5, PACCAR's stock undoubtedly looks cheap; however, the typical rule of thumb for cyclical businesses is buy when the stock looks optically expensive (e.g., the P/E is high because earnings are depressed at the bottom of the cycle) and sell when the stock looks optically cheap. That may be true here as PACCAR's stock is trading just off its all-time highs and there is evidence we are in the later stages of a demand cycle for class 8 trucks.

Summary

While undoubtedly a good company producing products the world needs, PACCAR just doesn’t have the criteria we’d look for in a long-term investment. Despite a relatively consolidated industry in the US, competition is high and mainly based on price. Additionally, the company gets a majority of its sales from the more competitive overseas market. The business also requires significant amounts of cash investment just to continue to maintain market share, making the business economics relatively unattractive.

