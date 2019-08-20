Deere: A Quality Company At Not So Fair Price

We evaluate if shares are a good long-term fit for the portfolio now that they have pulled back.

Source

Deere & Company (DE) is most well-known for those big green tractors you see in farm fields. While the company makes much more than just farm tractors, it is certainly the largest contributor to earnings. The company competes in other sectors as well such as lawn equipment, construction, and even the golf cart industry. As a company with a brand name that has such large goodwill, there is little need to do as much marketing as there is to just continue creating a great product. In the long term, Deere should continue to be able to grow revenue through not only products but services and replacement parts. However, paying a fair price for shares is still important.

Performance

In the most recent quarterly report, Deere reported that revenue had declined. This caused the company to miss earnings estimates on the bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Total revenue declined about 3% to $10.036 billion for the quarter. On a positive note, net income still grew thanks to favorable currency exchange. Diving into the reason for the decline, we see that equipment sales declined and agriculture sales did as well. The CEO directly attributed the weakness in the report to uncertainty from farmers regarding the trade war.

As we can see below, the company still has seen sales grow for the year but at a rather anemic pace.

Source: Earnings Press Release

With 2% revenue growth and three quarters of the year being over, one more negative quarter of results and the company might have seen a year without any growth. The company continued to reduce shares outstanding over the last year which also helped boost earnings per share figures. The total outstanding shares dropped from 323.5 million to 315.9 million. This in total means shares were reduced about 2% over the last year. Not too bad.

So let's review each division to see how they performed and identify any weakness if present.

The "Agriculture and Turf" division saw sales decline 6% but also saw profit decline by 24%.

Source: Earnings Press Release

Margins declined and the decline in profit was attributed to lower shipment volumes. The company identifies the issues it faced in the division as due to lower volumes and currency translation. However, for the year sales are still up but I rather personally see profit in line with growth in revenue. Sales can be driven by lower pricing, but this does nothing but hurt margins as we can see.

The "Construction and Forestry" division saw huge sales growth, but this was attributed to the Wirtgen acquisition.

Source: Earnings Press Release

The sales growth was around 1%, which is not that impressive either. When including the acquisition, the year to date sales growth was up 11% but 6% of this was inorganic. This is still a healthy number, and as we can see margins are increasing which is a positive. As Deere integrates the acquisition of Wirtgen, margins should continue to move higher. This will be extremely important, however, in ensuring the acquisition was worthwhile.

Lastly, the "Financial Services" division which drives a decent amount of profitability to the bottom line.

Source: Earnings Press Release

The division saw an increase in income due to "favorable discrete adjustments to the provision for income taxes." However, over the nine months, the division saw a large drop which was attributed to the unfavorable financing spread. As an investor, I like to see the financing arm growing, at the same time at a reasonable level. Generally, farmers won't be able to stop making payments on their machinery as it is needed to produce revenue. This makes the financing relatively safe compared to other finance divisions in other companies. Should trade concerns go away, this should once again see reasonable growth as farmers make new purchases.

The company has a well-balanced portfolio with a majority of financing taking place in the United States.

Source: Earnings Slides Q2

And as we discussed earlier, the credit loss is very low due to the need for the equipment no matter the economic conditions.

Source: Earnings Slides

With the provision for credit losses standing at a very low 15-year-average of 0.18%, it is clear there are very little expected losses.

The company has reduced guidance quite a bit, however. We saw the following forecast in the first quarter of 2019. The company forecasted sales growth of 7% and expected net income of about $3.6 billion.

Source: Earnings Slides

However, the recently issued guidance shows quite a difference in expectation.

Source: Earnings Slides

Sales now are only expected to increase 4% and net income is expected to be about $400 million less.

The operating cash flow estimates have come down even further, about $1 billion.

Source: Earnings Slides

This is quite disturbing as we can see there is clearly something negative going on and affecting the company's earnings power. I prefer to see stronger cash flows, especially with the company's capital allocation programs. With larger streams of cash, Deere can continue to return capital to shareholders. The company has been rather smart in allocating capital towards share repurchases.

Source: Earnings Slides

While it has reduced 37% of shares outstanding over the last 15 years, it seems to do so when the share price is not near highs. Looking at the time when purchases take place, we see the company does not rush out to use up all of its program. In fact, it still has $1.4 billion remaining from a program started in 2013. At current share prices that is a bit less than 5% of the shares outstanding.

Lastly, the company started to raise the dividend again after a brief pause and should continue to be able to do so. With plenty of cash flow, investors should be rewarded through larger capital returns. The shares now offer a dividend of $3.04 per share which only equals a 2.12% yield. Nothing to get excited about but those with a long-term time horizon should be able to see a growing yield on cost.

Valuation

Compared to its closest publicly traded peer, Deere's shares are trading at a premium.

Data by YCharts

We see from above that shares of Caterpillar (CAT) offer a higher yield along with a lower P/S ratio and forward P/E.

However, when looking at a 5-year historical valuation for Deere, we see shares might be trading at a slight discount.

Source: Morningstar

Shares are currently offering a lower P/E, P/B, forward P/E, and a higher earnings yield. This implies there may be some value. However, the argument is probably stronger towards overvaluation, considering the point we are at in the economic cycle and the uncertainty of future earnings. As the company has guided down quite a bit already this year, who knows where earnings may lie when a recession actually hits.

A favorite for me to look at is the historical yield.

Source: YieldChart

With the yield average for the last 24 years being around 2.08%, we see that the current yield may also imply shares are a bit undervalued at this time. However, the yield is not that much above the average. Based on historical yield, shares would not look attractive until about $130 per share, as this would be about a full quarter basis point ahead of the average.

Conclusion

While Deere certainly has admirable aspects including being one of the most well-known name brands on the planet, the shares still need to be purchased at a fair price. While there is a possible upside scenario if and when the trade dispute is resolved, it appears much of this is already priced in. If I were to invest in the space at this time, it would be in shares of Caterpillar. However, Deere remains an attractive company I would like to include in my portfolio one day. Due to the strong customer retention and a growing need for food worldwide, the company will probably continue to exist and grow. If and when shares approach a more fair value, I would be interested in adding a position to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.