Taronis Technologies, Inc.'s (TRNX) CEO Scott Mahoney on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott Mahoney

Hi. Thank you very much. I want to thank everyone for attending this call today. The purpose is to provide a complete overview of the performance of our quarter and to provide opportunity for investors or Q&A.

All right, given that we have only recently held a conference update in the last two weeks on much of the other business. Today's call will be much narrower in scope. We definitely want to provide a detailed account for the financial results of the two businesses Taronis Technologies combine with Taronis Fuels for Q2.

We then want to provide additional some additional color on significant business developments and progress that will fenced both Taronis Technologies combine with Taronis Fuels during the remainder of the year. And lastly we want to provide an update on the process for the Taronis Fuels spin-off as we continue get investor questions on this matter.

So, first, let's discuss our results of operations for the second quarter. Revenues, our revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were just over $5.9 million. This represents 102% increase, as compared to $2.9 million generated in second quarter of 2018.

Much of this growth was due to acquisitions the company made in the second half of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. However, these acquisitions in part masked the excellent organic growth we've achieved under our management.

Give you a couple of examples, in San Diego, our operations grew 8% in the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of this year. The same market produced 71% higher sales than first quarter of ’18. So we take these businesses over, we have a game plan to grow them.

Similarly, our East Texas locations formerly operates Green Arc grew 9% from first quarter to second quarter and generate 197% growth over last the 12 months. These are two excellent examples of businesses where we've taken over something, we have added resources, we have added people and we used our differencing technology to grow way above market trends.

All this success is completely driven off of a successful organic growth model, very easy for investors to miss these compelling developments when the overall financial statistics are clouded by the impact of recent acquisitions.

However, there is very strong organic growth underneath all of this. We believe in the coming quarters, our organic growth model will become much clear and will strongly indicate that our team is actually using in a very high level.

Next, let’s talk about our gross income and margins. Our gross margins were essentially unchanged just over 45%. Our gross income was $2.7 million, which is 19% higher than the first quarter of this year.

So quarter-over-quarter we are growing that gross income as much as 75%, 80% on an annualized basis. This is also three-tenth larger than the gross income produced in the second quarter of last year, with the scale we could being able to cover the cash, operating expenses of the entire company.

Next, let’s talk about SG&A expenses, so selling, general and administrative expenses. Over the past two years, our operating expenses have grown very rapidly and have been significantly distorted by the impact of acquisitions and the large number of capital markets activities.

With all that said, our second quarter results of the first reporting period in recent quarters where we did not incur any sizable one-time expenses related to acquisitions of capital markets. As a result, we reported a significant improvement in expenses.

Our total operating expenses for the second quarter was $7.6 million, which was just under a 10% decrease from Q1 of 2019. However, non-cash stock compensation has recently been used to help scratch and spread out the total costs of recent acquisitions.

We also incurred a sizable depreciation and amortization expense, which also is a direct result of how we restructured our acquisitions. When you carve out these specific non-cash expenses or move them in equation, our cash operating expenses were $4.6 million in first quarter, more than 20% less than the $5.9 million incurred in the first quarter of 2019. We're controlling expenses and we're radically reducing overhead.

EBITDA and our burn rate, as a primary metric for cash flow generation, we use our traditional EBITDA definition and we adjust this for non-cash expenses, in this case non-cash stock compensation.

For the second quarter of 2019 we generated a negative $1.9 million in adjusted EBITDA. This is a 47% improvement compared to just first quarter of this year, when we generated a negative $3.7 million EBITDA. We basically cut our burn rate in half in the last three months.

Now this is a really strong accomplishment in financial rate. However, we also want to look at the EBITDA margins because that's going to tell you how quickly your company's growing and generating cash flow relative to the topline.

The company generated negative EBITDA margin of 33% in the second quarter, which was a very significant improvement compared to the negative 75% for the first quarter of ‘19 and this should make sense as we just talked about how we cut our burn in half, but the EBITDA margin also accounts for the fact that while doing that we grew revenue. What that basically means is we are now demonstrating that we can grow our topline and shrank our bottomline, we are on a clear path to profitability as a result.

Our cash burn rate for the second quarter was $0.65 million, which was cut approximately in half from the $1.2 million our burn rate per month in the first quarter. More than a third of that burn rate was attributable to expenses of Taronis Technologies. In last year we have said, now that I have seen some of the Form-10 financial in draft form closer to half of that burn rate will not be associate with Taronis Fuels in the coming months.

As a result, you are going to see our improvement rapidly close to profitability and we also recently announced in our town hall that we've set forth the three fill plant improvements and basically those three fill plant improvements will take us to profitability or at least we believe they will.

We factor in all these factors, basically means that we expect Taronis Fuels to be very close to breakeven by the end of the year. However, it also masks several other positive developments. For example, we believe the El Salvador and Turkey International expansion efforts that we recently announced will move forward and we will start seeing cash receipts before the end of the year and that’s going to have a massive impact on profitability. We've also announced that we won several sizable new clients that will also start to help us cash flow more profitably and we see all of this impacting the bottomline in Q3 and Q4, and we see that path to profitability continuing to head along the same trajectory that people are seeing in the last couple quarters.

With the quick summary of the financials, now I would like to shift to international. Turkey, we are currently scheduled to meet with representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the four ministry of the Ministry of Customs and Trade in the second week of September. We will be conducting a safety and technical presentation with Venturi plasma arc gasification technology. We also be conducting live demonstrations of our MagneGas cutting product for somewhere between 20 and 30 of the largest metal cutting consumer companies in Turkey.

The government has seen our preliminary information and they determined an order for this to move forward most efficiently. They want to get as many of the large consumers of the product on site for that live demonstration as possible.

Based upon our ongoing dialogue, we believe that we will have the ability to clear all permitting requirements potentially as soon as October of this year and that would result in a minimum initial purchase of five units for $18.75 million as soon as early fourth quarter. It could be more than that, but the mineral obligations they must buy at least five as soon as the government approves the sail of our gas in country.

Interstate [ph] we installed, we complete this entire sale of the five units in the first half of 2020 and collect the full amount of this portion of the contract in no more than three to four installments in that four month to five month timeframe.

We also expect based upon ongoing dialogue that they are going to buy all 30 units and that there is scenarios where that could accelerated and compressed as far as delivery timeframes and deposits accelerating into 2020.

Latin America, we are currently in meetings with our partners in El Salvador this week. In fact, the reason why this call was pushed back today was because my plane to San Salvador was delayed, I appreciate everyone's flexibility and interest and attend this call so late on Monday. We are finalizing a wide range of aspects of the Interstate joint ventures, including key prospective customers, the method for financing and the overall permitting process. We believe this joint venture move very quickly and the initial five unit $$14 million deployment could start before the Turkey contract commences.

Lastly, Amsterdam, we are finalizing our lease documentation with the City of Amsterdam now and anticipate having a formal announcement in the next week or two. We expect to be operational Amsterdam as soon as the end of this year and we are already deploying sample gas to market and we expect have an update on our reach certification process for all of Europe for our MagneGas product as soon as the first week of September. We are also in the middle of moving forward with prospective customer demonstrations and scheduling much of the logistics for our launch.

Lastly, I want to talk about the Taronis Fuels spin-off, we would like to provide a brief update on this process. With our 10-Q complete and released today, we can now immediately shift all of our focus to the completion of the Form-10, which is the initial required document that would ultimately lead to the shift Taronis Fuels distribution process.

Based upon the current status of this document, we believe with our auditors we can complete this document within approximately five days to eight days, no more than 10 day. Due to the high level significance of this transaction, we will hold a separate earnings call to detail for investors the financial currency profile of that company independent Taronis Technologies.

We estimate that this Form-10 will be able to demonstrate a very significant improvement in the profitability of Taronis Fuels as a standalone business. The balance sheet is also expected to be much stronger. We believe these combined factors will give shareholders a very clear financial picture of the financial strengths of this business.

We've also received a number of increase from shareholder regarding the valuation of each business post-split. While this process is entirely in the hands of the markets, and supply and demand for each common stock will dictate where the values are applied, we believe both entities are undervalued.

Taronis Technology posses the series of global water applications with near-term commercial viability. Taronis Technology is also stands to benefit in the tens of millions of dollars in annual royalty payments from Taronis Fuels for the use of intellectual property.

Taronis Fuels operates a growing U.K -- U.S. retail operation that could be worth in excess of $75 million if we were to sell it today as this. It also have a contract that could generate as much as $80 million in gross income and ultimately largely EBITDA profitability to the bottomline just from the contract in Turkey.

We also almost a dozen separate countries that we believe are highly probable for Turkey style unit sale contract or an El Salvador style joint venture partnership in the next two years. Both businesses and in common possess tremendous potential value and we believe that our actions have the potential to unlock this value for shareholders.

With that said, I’d like to turn this over to the moderator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from line of Robin First [ph]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Hi, Scott. How are you? My name is Robin, and I am calling from New York and I just had a question, is that okay.

Scott Mahoney

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. I just want to know, do you see a reverse split or not, is that in the works?

Scott Mahoney

Well, so, if you read recent documentation, we have made it pretty clear that NASDAQ requires that we would over $1 for 20 days starting -- it has to have completed that trend as possible by September 19th. So we really only have a couple more days until we may have to decision reverse split.

We do have sufficient shareholder votes that have been voted. I can tell you that there is an overwhelming support, I was actually kind of blown away by our retail investors willingness to support reverse split more than a 2 to 1, almost 3 to 1 ratio, people saying, yes.

I think when people heard that we are really passionate and try to make this work further on, we are not just trying to dilute. We have built something that is stable and ultimately the spin-off is our best way to give our shareholders the maximum possible value.

What I can tell you is that we are asked to do a reverse split and we need to preserve our price above $1. We have no interest in doing a financing in conjunction with that. The last reverse split was intended to be the last. But, unfortunately, we had a situation with our capital raise that did not go at all according to plan and it was through a technicality…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

… that really hurt our share price quite a bit. So I think it's important for shareholders to understand that if we were to do reverse split, we are planning to take a series of corporate actions to do everything we can to instill confidence and I think we mentioned in our last call that there are very specific mechanisms we can take to essentially fight off the predatory behaviors of short attacks. So we do intent to use those.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Scott Mahoney

So there is a lot of things that we can do to basically protect your value as best we can, if we are forced to do a reverse. We would like not to, but at least if you look at it now we have a very minimal ratio required, so 1 for 2 or 1 for 3, is not a 1 for 10, is not a 1 for 20.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Scott Mahoney

So usually those are the signals that scare people.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. But if we were on the OTC, would it impact the company at all, because I have seen OTC companies do excellent?

Scott Mahoney

Oh! Yeah. You go to the OTC, remind you we will just walk away.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

OTC companies can't raise money, people can't deposit their shares, shareholder value gets destroyed just by being an OTC. I'd rather take it slow and be really care from raising money and keep this on NASDAQ and do everything we can to prevent -- protect your shareholder value and everyone else's. But let me be clear, if you vote to go to OTC, you're going to kill the company.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s good to know. Also one last question, I will make it quick. The spin-off shares, what is the estimated value, I want to hold you to the exact value, but what -- what was your estimated value to be, or you suspected will be?

Scott Mahoney

So, everything I am about to say is entirely conjuncture and even if you remember, this valuation process may take a couple months to sort of settle out as people see sort of the results, like, that Form-10 will be the first real opportunity you have to see, how close we are to making this into a cash flowing business, because I have seen the numbers. I mean, it is very, very close.

So, if you were just kind of break this down into the components, I am not with the share price implies, I am just saying, what the value of the business should be, part of the reason for doing the spinoff is you have a healthy company hidden behind a startup and what I want to show people is that you have a business that's about to turn EBITDA positive, it's growing 10 times faster than the industry and we get technology that is working, it’s not only working in the U.S. There are people at the country level who want to consider doing things like banning acetylene in conjunction with doing deals with us at the country level. That's how much we believe in our technology.

Where do that place the value of the business, if we were just going to sell the U.S. retail and pretend that MagneGas doesn’t exist, I could sell that business for somewhere between $70 million, $80 million.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. I believe…

Scott Mahoney

Then…

Unidentified Analyst

I think it’s undervalued definitely.

Scott Mahoney

Okay. Yeah. I sincerely, when I say that, I don’t say that just going around, like, my background is doing valuation to businesses and I can make evaluation case that the business itself when you add up all the parts, it was at least $100 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Scott Mahoney

And our market cap today, when you combine everything we have got, it's well under that. So I'm really hopeful that this process gives all shareholders a lot of value. So I appreciate your questions. I think just in interest of time though…

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Thanks.

Scott Mahoney

… if I could. Thank you, Robin.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Scott Mahoney

Well, let the next question go. Have a great night.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of William Blair [ph], a Private Investor. Please state your question. Your line is live.

Scott Mahoney

Hello? I think we best go to the next one. He can always come back.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Saint Germain [ph], Private Investor. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Scott Mahoney

Hello. Mike, could you want to ask a question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Hi.

Scott Mahoney

Hi.

Unidentified Analyst

I am just is about the potential for any mergers or acquisitions down the line that might help gather some retail votes and some confidence from future investors?

Scott Mahoney

So, I think, one of the things that we publicly said recently is that, we have a pipeline of things that we could do to continue to expand our U.S. retail footprint. Because of what we are doing, there are many, many people that loves to be part of our company. The challenge is doing that in a way that keeps the existing shareholder base confident that your growth strategy is accretive, what that, just to make sure everybody understands.

The accretive basically means even if you issue another share, did you create more value than the value of the share you issue the day you issued it. So if you can turn one and one into more than two, you're doing good things to your shareholders. Now the challenges and microcap, there is very few people that ever do that. So when people make acquisitions and they dilute, they assumed that that’s dilution not growth and what we are about to show people is that, our strategy is highly accretive.

So with -- let me give you a simple example. The Turkish transaction, if we are able to close that as expected, that’s going to bring it about $80,000 in well cash flow to the company over between a year and a half and three years. If you give me that that dry powder and I can go out and I continue to add to our portfolio, we can grow in the United States without having to issue shares. That means you are going to get pure accretive growth for potential years to come.

Now that is just the boring side of our M&A. There's other things we have looked at, like, I will give you simple example, we have talked to a global distributor a very, very technical gases. They sell those gases into things like global electric power players, so utility companies all over the world.

Now if you bought them, they are already making money, but now you get the context to be able to start selling your proprietary products MagneGas and future versions of MagneGas for other purposes, you can sell them into a very elite, very exclusive client base. Gases and fuels are where we want kind of sales to be and I think our M&A strategy will reflect that very clearly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. Yeah. No. So, it just seems like we might be headed down for a 3 to 1 reverse split, unless we get some more of those bullet struck.

Scott Mahoney

You never know. But it was only a 1 for 2. I haven’t shot any of those bullets yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, everyone here on stock trader, stock [inaudible] hoping you drop somebody. So good luck. We are always with you.

Scott Mahoney

We have got a plan. Thank you for your support. Thanks for the questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Williams [ph], Private Investor. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Scott Mahoney

Hi, there.

Unidentified Analyst

How is it going, great, good, me…

Scott Mahoney

Great.

Unidentified Analyst

Backwards we are all going crazy, we -- I -- we all want to know the plan and what these bullets, what you are at. We don’t want a reverse split or nothing, when we heard our profit that we already have.

Scott Mahoney

Yeah. So reverse split don't work when you really following when something like a financing or something else that scares investors. You can actually do things that can instill a high degree of confidence. We mentioned a couple of these on our call a couple weeks ago. You could do things like declare a dividend and I'm sure you are aware of this, but part of the reason why the stock is appreciated so dramatically is because our short interest, people that are shorting our stock structurally had to leave. We showed them the door and as a result our share price rallied from $0.14 to as high as what $0.95, almost a $1 and that's because is this people wanted to hold their stock in order to get that dividend.

So if we had to do a reverse, the easy thing to do is the next day or the next couple days later after the shorts of how chance to come in and try to get the kind of flush, you burn them by, you declare a dividend and guess what they have to get out of your stock. So there is a game plan that if we are forced to do a reverse, we will do everything we can to protect your interests.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. But if you are doing this reverse split, you are going to offer this kind of dividend, I have got 4,000, three shares, I think, or four shares, I bought a couple here and there and kind of have my average, but I am on that $0.45 and $1 or whatever you know. But I was so excited that the other day when my profit was up to 112%, I think, it’s like over $2,000 profit and then it just kind dives and all the stuff gone on this negativity, while this people saying there is a scam, and there your time are it is and I don’t believe that, I want to…

Scott Mahoney

I appreciate that.

Unidentified Analyst

…just come out of this, just buy that, because I am -- I got 100% of my portfolio in you? I don’t own any other shares or anything else.

Scott Mahoney

Well, so there is very strict rules on sort of providing like direct advise on what to do and how to do it. But we've executed business plan as well as we possibly can. And if you ever go to most of this equity conferences you see a room full of 500 companies, there might be one or two bigger than who we are today. And whether it feels like you're not, we've escaped financial health that is microcap. We now have capital options. We have a revenue generating business. If we stop trying to grow and we just shut off the discussion activity that leading to growth, we would be profitable right now.

So just that dynamic changes everything, when you can issue a dividend, when you can do stock buybacks, when you can use debt to grow the business, you're not stuck in the same difficulties and so, I sincerely hope that, you're on future earnings calls your excited about the fact that the stock is continuing to perform well, but that's because the business is driving and rewarding you with good financial performance.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Scott Mahoney

But thank you for being invested.

Unidentified Analyst

Don’t be doing reverse stock split, I just tell them what the dividend and I am also so excited about this and it's going to go to the NASDAQ you said eventually. Yeah. Thanks.

Scott Mahoney

Our plan is to file an up listing. We think the Taronis Fuels may very well belong on the NYC, it's an industrial company, it’s got a technology, but it's also an industrial company and I think the NYC will be a great place for us. I mean, most importantly, as long as you have financial stability, if you are $0.90 stock, $0.95 stock, $0.99 stock, no one comes and tells you, you have to get it to a $1 year out. So that the whole market is much less prone to short attacks. So there's a plan there for Taronis Fuels.

Now keep in mind, we've had 100 questions, yeah, we've had millions of questions, again, make sure you choose simple thing and then we will move to the next question is, the reverse split for Taronis Technologies has no impact on Taronis Fuels. So if you owned a 1,000 shares today of each company, you will still have your 1,000 shares of Taronis Fuels, it is not affected by the reverse. Second, anybody who sells right now is benefiting you.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Scott Mahoney

Anybody who gives up and sell their shares right now, if there are exactly, call it, 85 million, or whatever the most recent share count is, it hasn't changed materially in months. If those people sell before they get their share, then your ownership stake goes up in the new company, because 85 million shares does not mean 85 million shares we issued. If you don't hold and you give up someone forfeits their right to the shares and distribution process, then it might only be 40 million shares outstanding, or 50 million shares outstanding of Taronis Fuels. So all these people that are selling right now, you should smile, because that means your ownership stake in the new company is going up. Does that makes sense.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Scott Mahoney

You might end up being lucky enough. You guys might be lucky enough to sit on this investment and have a $2 stock price in Taronis Fuels when it get listed. Strictly because other people gave up his less shares, less shares does not mean the value of the business went down. So if an analyst comes out and say this business worth $100 million and only 50 million shares outstanding, theoretically that stock could be worth $2 a share and I think everybody will be thrilled if that happens.

Unidentified Analyst

I would love that. While that’s me with my 4,003 shares or four shares, that’s -- yeah.

Scott Mahoney

It’s worth it.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Scott Mahoney

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Scott Mahoney

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

So just to keep everybody get chance to be on the call and ask the questions, I thank you for your time but let's go to the next question please, moderator.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Denise Drubble [ph]. Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Scott. Can you hear me?

Scott Mahoney

I can hear you fine. Hi, Denise. How are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. My name is Dan.

Scott Mahoney

I am sorry, Dan.

Unidentified Analyst

There is several investors that would like separate numbers for MagneGas sales, the proprietary product. Any chance you are going to start split now that way we can track the progress of that particular product?

Scott Mahoney

So right now we use the volume produced because we don't carry inventory. So whatever we produced we sell. So what we are trying to do is be smart about the big players. So, let's pretend that we produced of million dollars worth of gas year, okay? And Airgas or someone or the other big competitors’ produces 1 billion. The first thing they do is, they say, look at that little tiny company, all they do is, they barely produce a little time to gas and we produce more gas in one plant in a year than they do. That’s something that they've done before.

So on previous years management disclosed too much and it became a competitive disadvantage. Right now we are in a guerrilla warfare environment. We are literally winning customers every day, hand to hand combat style. We are doing demos and we are winning clients. And we are growing.

So we can’t grow our MagneGas sales without growing the topline, you see that growing. You are also getting the production volume data, which indicates that we are growing our production. Now we use a very large skit auditor. If we started storing tens of thousands of dollars, even hundreds of thousands of dollars of MagneGas inventory, they would make us disclose it.

But right now we have nothing on our balance sheet. Like there is not a dollar of MagneGas on our balance sheet. So what you should be able to see from our quarterly reports, if we are ramping up production that means sales are going up, we are just trying be smart about keeping our competitive advantages relative to the big boys until we start to really grow.

Hopefully that's the best compromise and I get why you want it and I don't blame you one bit and hopefully at some point it becomes a big enough number 10%, 20%, 30% of sales to where the auditors make us disclose it. More than likely they will make us separate out unit sales, so if we sell one of these machines to Turkey, you are abs again know about that. You probably also going to have a separate line item for royalties, which again are tell you how quickly the gas is being accepted in Turkey or if we do it in other countries.

So you're going to have a lot more information coming over the next couple quarters and certainly not because we are trying to hide anything, we are just trying to be very smart about not giving the big guys any emanations against us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I have -- there is -- I am looking out at press release dated 28 of January this year about the contract with the City of San Diego. I am not sure if you can comment on this or not. I'm under the impression there is a class-action lawsuit based on this press release.

Scott Mahoney

There is. Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Is the contract was sent. Can you comment? Is the contract with San Diego a truly invaluable thing?

Scott Mahoney

So here is basically the back story. So we had a purchase order from three different departments from the City of San Diego. We asked consent from the guy that we had the written purchase contracts from to use their name and go ahead and let them know or let everybody know that we had won a new customer.

And when that went out someone upstairs got a call from the incumbent provider who is all been in the shape is one of the big guys and said, hey, are you switching everything you do, meaning, buying things other than our MagneGas. So buying wire or welding equipment or protected gear, I mean, this is contracts for like hundreds of thousands of dollars.

So guy said, no, we are just buying some MagneGas. We like the product, and like, well, if you guys don’t make that press release down we are going to stop doing business with you, and we are going to say that you breached your other purchase agreements. So if I'm selling a MagneGas it has nothing to do with him buying some welding equipment, right?

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Scott Mahoney

The other guy tied it and said -- the other guy said, you have to basically make them take the press release down. So as a courtesy to a customer we took the press release down. That's it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

That is a long and short of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That hurt the stock creeping that separate.

Scott Mahoney

No. No. That did not hurt the stock price. That is a crock ship.

Unidentified Analyst

What trick…

Scott Mahoney

So let me tell you, no, no, it's -- let me think, give me a second, okay? What you have is just an ambulant chasing lawyers who claim that our stock price went down, but you got to remember, at the time that this happened we were in the middle of the reverse split and the capital raise.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

So the timing is just overlapping but what they're trying to do, Dennis, make that seem like there's a correlation, there isn't.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

And…

Unidentified Analyst

Would you think…

Scott Mahoney

Our law firm -- yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Law suit is baseless.

Scott Mahoney

So is baseless in our minds and what people do with the things they look for any sort of a corrective statement. If you look at the corrective statement that we put out in an 8-KA about a week after the San Diego press release, we detailed that there were valid purchase orders for three different departments, but there was no binding long-term obligation for them to keep buying from us.

So we didn't tell the public anything incorrect and these ambulance chases are basically trying to link to unrelated things, the reverse split was happening and they had nothing to do with San Diego.

Unidentified Analyst

Great move.

Scott Mahoney

And the reverse split scooped everyone and made the stock price go down, but you won't know what these lawyers really looking to do, they are just looking for you to sell, they are just giving insurance settlement, so that’s not like you guys. When I can take money and give it to them for no good reasons.

Unidentified Analyst

I never join class actions.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Not at all. Hey.

Scott Mahoney

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you going to be CEO of both companies.

Scott Mahoney

For now, for now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

And I'm not taking sort of the cash salary out of the second one. I'm just making what I have made. No big changes for now and I'm not looking to just have a profit from this unfairly. I'm simply trying to keep the cash costs of the water company as close to zero as possible. So both myself and the CFO will just work for stock, no cash, whatsoever, and hopefully, we can get the water company to be really valuable and grow really rapidly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. One clarification on the town hall whatever it was a couple weeks ago.

Scott Mahoney

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned an explosion in Turkey.

Scott Mahoney

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

I tried to…

Scott Mahoney

There was…

Unidentified Analyst

Go ahead.

Scott Mahoney

I think it's in a town called, sorry, I have on my phone, but if I could pull up the presentation. So there was an explosion, I think, it was third week of January and its support outside of, basically there is a port city attached to Istanbul. And what happened was they were doing some cutting demolition on the ship and one of the cylinders of the settling fell over, got on fire and triggered an explosion, two guys died and nine people were basically permanently disfigured from the burns. But that's -- it's not an easy thing to find. It’s -- I mean, I have -- I actually uncovered this for one of the port demonstrations we were doing in Hamburg later that year and we want to start shifting all of our presentations to the safety awareness at these ports and when we were looking we uncovered the Turkish incident and that’s how I am worry of it today.

Unidentified Analyst

You might double check that. I just -- when I try to see if it was acetylene related explosion, the only thing I could find was it -- was natural gas-related explosion.

Scott Mahoney

No, no, okay. So roughly at the same timeframe there was a natural gas pipeline explosion killed some people in January but that had nothing to do with the settling. And if I could I can actually, like, I have a pretty good visual memory, I can actually see the article, because printed it out, like, kind of, for whatever reason it inclik -- I N C L I K is what sticks in my head but I don't know if that’s the name of the port town.

But we were -- so we actually got a government report from one of the people we work within Turkey talking about sort of the findings, that’s what trigger them to take this whole thing seriously, is we just proposed the concept of working with them and we said, what settling the horrible thing, we kind of think everyone will eventually ban it and then savvy enough a week later this incident happened. So that was ultimately just our timing and their bad fortune led to this opportunity, but we have capitalized on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Scott.

Scott Mahoney

Fine. Good stuff you had. All right, moderator do we have any more questions.

Operator

Yeah. Our next question comes from the line of Gilead Elysee with Great Street Capital [ph]. Please proceed with your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I was just taking in all the information of last two callers and just composing myself. Just a lot of -- you have answered a lot of the questions already, some related, some unrelated, and I just want to thank you for your time. I won’t take any more of your time.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you. I appreciate you guys listening especially in a day.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. No problem. Take care.

Operator

Our next question comes from the like of William Worsen [ph], Private Investor. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hello?

Scott Mahoney

Hi, there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Hi. I am a shareholder. I purchased 75,000 shares. So what I'm more concerned about is I deftly see -- I have my PhD in mathematics, so I went through your financial and your -- I noticed that all the inventory you have you sell, which is great. But the thing I'm wondering about it with the spin-off, how other share can get into our account, because some brokerage accounts don’t except OTC stocks. So I was wondering how we will receive them, because I do own a lot of them.

Scott Mahoney

Yeah. That’s a great question. So the way I understand it is we are actually going through something right now called DTC eligibility, which basically, it's almost like, bank wires or bank ACH for stock. So you can move shares electronically. I mean, the old fashioned way to do it is physically get a certificate. But you can spend the time and a little bit of money and you can apply to be sort of to get this big boy status and be able to electronically remit shares to people.

So in the instance where we are able to do so, I think, that would be our general preferred method, it's more cost-effective, time effective, when that mailing at a bunch of mailers that don't need to be mailed. But there are going to be some instances, like, you described, where there are brokerage groups that do not take OTC stocks.

Now this is a unique circumstance because you have very clear legal boundary, like, if you did some sort of consulting and someone randomly gave you a restricted stock. That is very difficult to deposit. Now if you are getting a share dividend from a NASDAQ listed company and you have clear evidence of electronically owning those other shares and you have good chain of custody and I would argue that your chances of being deposit the dividend even if it is OTC should be much easier.

So I can't guarantee but I know that there, I mean, I personally dealt with this many times in other companies, it's a pain, but it definitely can be done and in this instance we are trying everything we can to make it easier for you to deposit their shares. Now the only thing I can add to this is we have a very, very clear game plan to apply for up listing with all of the business activity that we have talked about with Turkey and other things that are coming, we think it will be a fairly straightforward process for us to be eligible for up listing.

So is the only -- so, I mean, we already clear, there is several different tears for example in the NYC, except per share price we qualify for every other term. So we have got a game plan is to how we solve that, we believe we can solve that without having to do anything to reverse splits. We think there are certain circumstances that there where -- that business will be quickly eligible for NYC, and theoretically, NASDAQ, but I think our priority is NYC for the spin-off.

Unidentified Analyst

And when do you anticipate them to show up -- I use Robin Hood, but I also have e-trades, I also have a few other brokerage accounts. When do we see the shares appear in our account by the low…

Scott Mahoney

From the OTC -- well, from the Form-10, it's about a 45-day to 60-day process to complete the process and be up on free trading on OTC. So you may actually get a share or you may elect to, say, electronic, I just want you to hold off until it is OTC eligible but people will be able to get their distribution beginning of September.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Good. Because, I definitely see a future and as it, I'm looking now and act that was trading, it dropped down before six, I brought another 10,000 shares, because I'm still up I got at $0.30, so I am still up a quite a bit, but I definitely see it over $1 before the end of -- middle of -- beginning at September actually, because, I mean, the more news that you release each day I have noticed that the stock responds very drastically. I mean you could call and just put out article saying that, well, the $165 million deal here we just got the first deposits or we just signed a paperwork and that goes a long way, because other day it was $0.99 and I am thinking, I have got $0.75, great, I have to sell, but then I thought.

Scott Mahoney

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

The long run it’s not the best bet because when they spin-off and if your company is by itself I think that’s going to be upwards to $2 to $3 due to -- that you -- when you make it, you sell it, you don’t keep the inventory, it’s got…

Scott Mahoney

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s even made. So I mean I mean definitely withholding through the $2 and $3 shares, because I think…

Scott Mahoney

Good.

Unidentified Analyst

What we are looking at…

Scott Mahoney

Hope we can get there soon than later.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. But end of this quarter, I think, you should definitely be there, I don't see why not $1. I am going to purchase another 10,000 shares tomorrow, and total drops out at 50, just so I can buy and then go back out.

Scott Mahoney

I think everybody wants that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Scott Mahoney

Okay. Well, good, well, thank you, William. Thank you very much. I appreciate your support. I appreciate your interest. But just to try to keep everybody moving, because it’s getting later and later for everyone on the East Coast. If you're okay moderator please go ahead if there is anybody else.

Operator

Absolutely. Our next question comes from the line of DJ Vasquez [ph], Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Scott. My Lord and Savior. How are you doing?

Scott Mahoney

I'm good. That’s quite a title but I'll just be happy to say I'm happy to try to add value for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. So I'm actually coming at you from the stock split family, we have a strong support for you and the company, and I just got asked the tough question and I will keep you short. So I just want to ask you when are we going to be to hear about the top 10 retailers?

Scott Mahoney

So here is the detail. So the Water Pilot what you should expect is that’s going to become a big like consistent source of news flow for the water company post-split. So here's the basic details. I am aware that there have been several different names speculated. One of those things is the correct name, I just can’t tell you which one. And here is the reason why.

The retailers that we are working with is a household name. There have a really big deal when it comes to sort of the scale of one of our two products, they love the navigator, they want us to do more and they think it's great for the minimum water conservation through leak detection. They're very happy.

But they also understand that their name could quickly influence a whole host of things, customer perception of a product and the valuable company potentially. So most of these really big names unfortunately early on they heavily restrict you in the use of your name until they get to a certain size. So let's say that this organization has about 1,700 retail locations all over the U.S.

So let’s just pretend that we get to 100. What that point if I mean like, look, you are already in a very large percentage of our stores. We would probably push them to do a testimonial. Hey, we will give you a discount on service by 10%, if you will let us use your name and if they are using a large enough chunk of the organization, eventually you can squeak occupancy using the name, but unfortunately I can't, I mean, it’s actually in our contract, I am under an NDA with their name, but I can’t tell you that your brothers on the stock splits have already gets to correctly, I just can’t tell you which one of the names they guess is the right one.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

But it’s a good name and there is…

Unidentified Analyst

…last fall.

Scott Mahoney

Yeah. I mean, I would love to tell you the names and what we will do is, what like some of these standalone organization that are smaller, but have scalability, like, we talked about the Holiday Inn. So that’s the guy who has over 100 hotel chains. Our installs are over 5,000 a pop, as a potentially we $500,000 relationship and he doesn’t have any problem with us using the Holiday Inn, Inc. because it’s one of 10 different hotel brands he owns. He as a franchise.

So in instances like that or some of the food chains where we can talk openly about them, what you know is that that franchises is another certain restrictions within, let’s say, one of the big top 10 food franchise, for example. We do an install there. He's got to go to his franchise, and say, hey, this is what I want to do and what you should know is that when we do that we've kind of gotten like a signoff by a big name and if we are smart about how we leverage it again you get 100 installs with a really big franchisee then you go to the parent and say, hey, why don’t you introduce us to all your other franchises. That's where the thing grows.

And also there some need to think about the Water Pilot, the reason why we did that deal was because we are working with powerful enough governments in the Middle East, you think about Saudi or UAE, even Turkey, these are all places where they got water restrictions, so even though we might be in their talking some of the fuel company, at some point for the Water Pilot the opportunity is to go to one of these countries and say, one should require that on every single new building built in your country this is installed. That is a huge opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Yeah. I think, it’s -- like, I said, we are a very strong supporting family for you. I am sure you have seen everything that we are doing. We just -- I feel like we are slowly losing a little bit of confidence with a lot of these calls, because I think, most of us are expecting you to be releasing the information like that like the contract being confirmed or like you releasing the name of the retailers, because I think that’s overall really looking forward to and I'm slowly starting to see a lot of that confidence, it’s kind of be in loss and I would hate for that to happen. But that’s why I was asking just…

Scott Mahoney

Well, keep in mind, the Water Pilot you are going to see more names named, you are going to see more activity, that’s a business that we have basically added a bunch of sales resources and we are opening a lot of doors and they've got people that we can start up naming names. Now you work with a large multifamily portfolio, something that owns a hundred apartment buildings, is as exciting as you know what the big retailers know but that some you can actually when you announce enough for $500,000 contract. That’s going to show the Water Pilot has scalability.

I think that will start to get people excited as well. So hopefully get hanging there. We are actually not trying to hide anything, we are just trying to make the customer happy, so that we can get them to sign up for hundreds more installs. That’s the opportunity we want to preserve.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. We know what’s coming. We are all very, very hyper aware of what’s coming. We just want to know like we need some concrete information, you know what I am saying, just, like, we are just here as investors then we are getting a lot of this. We largely appreciate what you are do every day, like, you give us a lot of information, but we feel like a lot of it is kind of like not very clear concrete and we want some concrete information, you know what I mean?

Scott Mahoney

Yeah. Just keep in mind, kind of, like, when the other gentlemen was asking about the MagneGas sales. We are also trying to be pretty careful because our -- like our most expensive product is $100,000 install. Our cheapest is south of $2,000. So right now with a lot of these pilots we are being cautious because we don't want to be get anybody away, like, say, we are doing a hotel worth $100 then the food franchise guys, like, wait a minute, am I getting the knockoff, why is my only $5 is install, the different side valve that have very different costs.

So right now we are just getting careful, because the Water Pilot is basically an infancy. It's a startup, but it's a start up with two years of basically data to show, we can conserve 20% of water that goes into a building. Huge, when you think about that on a global scale, that's over 500 billion in terms of water a day.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Scott Mahoney

If you can do that for people, it is going to grow like you've never seen. So we are just trying to make sure we get it right. The messaging is going to continue to improve and you are see more and more information. We do want to do a corporate video kind of like we did for the parent for Water Pilot who we can see it and get some customer testimonials and really kind of feel it, because it's really going to work.

Unidentified Analyst

So can we expect concrete confirmation on one of these big news like in the next month or sooner or what do you expect of the release…

Scott Mahoney

So it’s difficult for me to legally kind of give you things on a forward-looking basis like that, but what I can say is, like, we are right now, we are talking to at least five different organizations, about at least $100,000 contracts just Water Pilot and a couple of the north $0.5 million opportunity.

So the guys at the Water Pilot are doing a fantastic job. We invested in them because we saw how close they were to having huge deals. And we are talking one of the largest food restaurant operators in the country, like, top three. Just if we signed them up, that’s theoretically like $1.4 million worth of installs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

So I really hope that in -- I hope that between now and the end of the year, you get to see a couple of trophy names, you get to see a couple trophy names on the video, telling us why they get Water Pilot and the data there, I have seen the science, it's real and we are going to hopefully be in a better position, I could seem to tell everyone more and more about this company post-split.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So thanks for your time. Let’s somebody else…

Scott Mahoney

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

…ask the question, I just want to get a shot out to the stock family, flap app, representing increasing your shasha, everybody love you all…

Scott Mahoney

Okay. Thanks DJ.

Operator

Our next question…

Scott Mahoney

Thank you.

Operator

… is coming from the line of Kevin Corners [ph], Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Scott. Kevin here. I was just curious, so you talked about growth, you mentioned growth overseas.

Scott Mahoney

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

I come from a company that has experienced a lot of growth and I was kind of wondering what your sales team looks like, are you hang on your sales with yourself or you have a team, direct or what does that look like?

Scott Mahoney

So great question, so it really split into two very different worlds, okay. In the U.S. retail world we have about 100, maybe 110 team members and that's probably about 75% people who touch the customer. So you have got people that are dedicated outside sales people whether out there be in the bushes trying to generate revenue generating relationships every day. Then you got branch managers and who are basically like inside sales people, that you've already established a customer relationship, they're coming to you, they are ordering repeat orders. So other than basically, like, a very limited number of people that really just move around inventory and do back office work, albeit with 95% that are U.S. retail employee base touches the customer and sells, even the drivers sell. So we have that team.

Then we have a MagneGas product specialist team that helps us with both U.S. and domestic -- and international. So one of the gentleman that's really key to this organization is a guy named Jack Armstrong, other guy’s name is Steve Boyd [ph]. Those two guys schedule demonstrations all over the U.S., so the local guy, let’s say, a guy in LA, okay. He scheduled a -- a demonstration with some big company that use a lot of the settling then one of those two other gentlemen I just described will come in and do a physical demonstration, talk about the product from the technical aspect, functional aspect and really they are there to help close the deal. So those same people are involved internationally.

So up until now we haven't really had the critical mass internationally to open doors other than basically me and a couple of people in the company. So my background is international business development that’s why I went to business school for at one point, confidently spoke five languages, like, I think, it’s chemical when people will say certain things on places like, but she's never been in Turkey. Yeah, I have multiple times. I know exactly what I am doing and that’s why we went and begin with.

So we're very specifically targeting countries where we can network into extremely influential relationships, is out of the people who are some of the most influential business owners in the country or the government themselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay

Scott Mahoney

So what we are doing on the international side is as like, now that we have multiple countries that we feel are close to moving forward in the Middle East. We just recently hired an area manager. He is a Saudi national, bilingual, extremely comfortable being all over the region. We are currently interviewing someone for our Latin American area manager and the third person that I need is someone that’s bilingual and probably from the Netherlands, so that we have someone that can handle everything from contract review to supply chain management to supporting customers. Those people are all be based in Phoenix in the home office, but those price has been refactored time in the region responsibility. We envision over the next three years to four years that each region has at least three to five experts selling the gas and moving around the networking and doing a wonderful thing every day full time. So…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

… that’s what going to grow a lot.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Of course, so you see more international growth and more U.S. growth, I mean, based on understanding the competition, peers and…

Scott Mahoney

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

… taking at.

Scott Mahoney

Yeah. I think it will be bounce like, I really think that, like, what we would like, because we would like the U.S. retail business to grow 40% a year, 27% from acquisitions, 20% from organic growth. So if you are growing at 40%, the U.S. is going to continue to grow very fast and start to get a head start.

So what that is, that’s basically like you are recurring revenue over and over and over, but it is not as profitable as just selling the gas. So $1 of MagneGas makes probably at least three may be as much as four times more money per dollar than selling all the other stuff. But in the U.S. they want you to sell them everything. They want you to be a one-stop shop. Overseas, in some place where they don't have enough freshwater to supply their people our gas provide such a massive advantage that we can force them to switch. The government really comments that we are banning acetylene and if you been acetylene, it is really easy for us to grow.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Absolutely.

Scott Mahoney

Even places like the Netherlands where they may never been acetylene there are companies there that have already decided to band it themselves. So an example that I have used in our call in April of last year the largest steel manufacturer in the world the company called Tata Steel, T-A-T-A, so they are Indian-owned and they are the largest occupant of the port of Amsterdam.

All our own that government involvement whatsoever they chose to ban acetylene. They don’t really like propylene, that’s the only real choice, but they chose to ban something they deemed to be unsafe for their workers. They are one of the reasons why we decided to go to Amsterdam to begin with, because between them and one of the largest shipbuilders in Europe that’s base there, we knew we had to customers that as soon as returned to the machine will make us very profitable day one.

So you are going to see the international grow very rapidly. I also couldn't tell you which is faster to grow, but I can tell you this, the U.S. domestic acetylene market about $1 billion, Europe’s about $1 billion, China is $1 billion, then you have got a couple $3 billion spread out everywhere else.

So if that's the basis for where you go, having one foot in U.S. and one foot in several other major parts of the international market, it's a really good balance strategy and I think we have a great opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

But great question. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

So moderate maybe we can cut it off after maybe one or two more, just in the interest of time we are running up in an hour.

Operator

Yeah. Our next question comes from the line of Steven Martin [ph], Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Operator

Steven your line is…

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Scott Mahoney

Hi, Steven. Start with your question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Scott Mahoney

Yes. If you want to go ahead with your question that will be great.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So I just have a question like, if there is like a on record dating, I have a like a 10,000 of share and suppose like on next day I by mistake are just by randomize sold out another 1,000, so I just pending now 9,000, but if I bought it another 1,000 next day and I keep it those all up to the distribution date, just one for long time, can I be getting 10,000 shares or 9,000?

Scott Mahoney

No. You only -- so think of it this way, think of it like there's a unique identifier for the first 10,000. Those are special. If you held those as of the end of the day on the 15th then those if you hold on those exact shares all the way through you will get matching shares when the distributions made.

Now if you sold half then you are going to just get 5,000 shares. So even if you replace the ones you lost that process of giving up some of the ones, think of it, like, there's a stamp on every single share.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Scott Mahoney

When you sell it and you replace it you don't get the same share back.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Yeah. That’s perfect. No worries. So, yeah, I have a planning to hold it up a little bit longer time and probably up to the next year, because I believe in all your efforts you guys are doing really nice and really hard work and we can see this since last couple of months, very, very much -- a very much appreciated all those efforts and coming -- trying to come up with the very strong results and all those. So good luck for that and we are hoping really good for the company.

Scott Mahoney

Thank you. I appreciate your interest and support. All right. Moderator can we have one last here or one last question from shareholders and then we will wrap it up.

Operator

Absolutely. Our last question comes from line of Warren Goldson [ph], Private Investor. Please state the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Scott. How are you doing? I am also private investor, breaking the user stocks, which is well. Question I have regarding potential future contracts within the company, I know we talked about the Water Pilot, as well as with the gas, but on the water aspect, is it possible that the company may be looking for it or I guess that plans didn’t work about dealing with this algea problems with animal and testing and lot of stuff that is dying, perhaps, that market within the U.S.?

Scott Mahoney

So, great question, so I am going to add exactly what we are trying to do with each of the remaining water applications outside the Water Pilot, okay?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Scott Mahoney

So what we figured out for the animal business, so that -- where the money is at on the agricultural side is not disposing of the waste, it’s letting the farm grow. So there isn’t -- there is a legal cap on how many hogs can be produced in North Carolina right now, because they have nowhere to put the waste.

So if you go to one of these huge, huge operators, and you can figure out exactly who, just Google, who is the largest producer of hogs in the world and that's who we are targeting, we want to bring them to the table to cut a joint venture where we basically let them grow.

And what is really interesting is they have a massive problem right now. There is something kind of like bird flu for pigs in China, so huge numbers of pigs are dying right now unexpectedly. So there's a shortage of Courtney in China because of this issue. So if we can go and convince them to partner with us and they can grow how much production they send off to China, they can make an enormous amount of money.

And what we are really looking to do is let them make more money and we earn a fee for them doing that, but all we are doing is, when you think about it is we are partnering with one company in one state for one animal. If you can let them pay for you to prove your technology benefits agricultural in a massive way and we keep the rest, who do you think we can partner with next, it could be someone one of the big international conglomerates like the ConAgra, like, the big, big, big guys. But you just get right in one animal in one state and that literally there's just 2.5 billion tons of, excuse me, $2.5 billion worth of tipping fees to dispose of animal waste in North Carolina just for hogs. What if we help them eliminate that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Yeah.

Scott Mahoney

So our strategy for that animal is exactly just laid out. For algae, what most of the states right now are doing is, when they get around to killing the green, they do it with toxins and they just basically destroying the environment, because it's really cheap and really quick. So what we're looking at right now is there's actually several technologies out there where they actually manage this sign of the curious for scientific purposes, like, they are actually harnessing it to make renewable energy. The problem is they can't control it and they need our technology to basically govern what they produce.

So where we think the real money for cyanobacteria is not just cleaning up a lake. That was previous management who is no longer with us had kind of a -- had a strategy that I don't think is as smart as what I'm talking to you about right now. If you can actually harness our technology to help someone more economically efficiently, make renewable energy out of cyanobacteria you can take a problem and turned into a profit. That's what we want to do.

So if you think of how we can repositioning both the animal side of things and the algae side of things, you could see the theme, we are going to partner with someone who can write a check, they are going to have basic profit, we are going to profit alongside them and we don't have to spend millions of dollars hoping we build market. Instead you just partner with someone who can basically make it happen for you. And we are talking to someone on that side of fence as well.

The only area where I see us keeping it and doing it our own is the hospital grant in Europe. The hospital grant opportunity is pretty real because Europe is in the process of legislating the disposal of basically bloods and other materials that come out of hospitals. Right now, believe or not what they do is they just eluded down certain on the parts per million and drop it in the sewer untreated, so HIV infected well blood is in the water table in Europe, disgusting.

So they are in the middle of this product to your process of legislating change and we spotted it. We have got a grant, we got great feedback, we are very, very optimistic that we are in recement in December they give us €3 million, so $32.5 million to basically science up and prove that our machine can sterilize this waste coming out of its hospitals. The endgame there is to do exactly we are doing in Turkey. We will sell units to hospitals all over Europe, so we are talking plan some 100, 3,000 large hospitals all over Europe that all would be legislating required to use something like our machine and we will be three years head start than anybody else.

And considering we sell that machine for a several million dollars, there is huge market opportunity. So we do not want to partner with anybody for the hospitals. We've already got scientific partners and we want to just keep it all to ourselves and hopefully turn that into a massive opportunity in Europe within a couple years. But that's the game plan for each and every one of our water applications. So hopefully that gives you some conference that the water company got a really bright future.

Operator

Scott, your line has disconnected right before you finish answering the question. So -- and that was our final question, so you can proceed with any final comments.

Scott Mahoney

Okay. So I want to thank everybody for taking the time especially so late in the Monday for listening. I will disclose by simply saying I really feel that as you see the split between the water side of our business and sales side of our business over the next couple of quarters, you are going to see a lot of news flow. We have not even -- as we said in the last call we have bullets in the chamber to create value we have not even come close to firing a bullet yet. So, hopefully, as we finish up this meetings in El Salvador and we finish up the meetings in Turkey we will have significant updates on these sizable contracts and then we can get onto really giving you some meaningful information here over the next three weeks to four weeks. So hope everyone stays tune and thank you for your interest. Thank you.

