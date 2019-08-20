WEC Energy: This 2.5%-Yielding Stock's Dividend Should Continue To Grow

Investors will be paid by a 2.5%-yielding dividend that should grow consistently in the next few years.

The company's $14.1 billion capital projects will increase its scale and result in EPS growth in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

WEC Energy (WEC) delivered an in-line quarter despite milder-than-normal weather in Q2 2019. The company should be able to continue to grow its top and bottom lines in the next few years, thanks to its 5-year $14.1 billion capital projects. These projects are well-supported by its investment grade balance sheet. WEC pays a growing 2.5%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are trading at a premium already. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

WEC Energy delivered an in-line quarter in its Q2 2019 results. Due to the mild weather, its operating revenues declined from $1.67 billion in Q2 2018 to $1.59 billion in Q2 2019. Nevertheless, the company saw its EPS increased slightly to $0.74 per share. This was a slight increase from $0.73 per share a year ago, thanks to much lower tax expenses in Q2 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite the mild weather in Q2 2019, we still like WEC for the following reasons:

$14.1 billion projected capital projects through 2023

WEC has a five-year capital investment program of $14.1 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, these projects include energy infrastructure, electric generation, electric transmission and electric delivery projects. As can be seen from the chart, the company expects to spend nearly $3 billion and $3.2 billion in 2019 and 2020 respectively. These projects should help deliver an EPS growth rate of 5-7% annually through 2023.

(Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Friendly regulatory environment

We like the fact that the current regulatory environment is friendly for WEC. As can be seen from the table below, its current ROE of 10-10.30% is quite healthy compares to other utilities. For example, Consolidated Edison (ED), whose service territory is in New York City, receives an allowable ROE of only 9%. WEC has proposed to increase its ROE to 10.35%. If that is approved, it will provide a boost to the company's EPS.

(Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation)

An investment grade balance sheet

WEC has an investment grade balance sheet with very good credit ratings. As can be seen from the chart below, its utilities ratings are ranked the top investment grade credit ratings. S&P rates its utilities with credit ratings of A and A-.

(Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation)

WEC’s funds from operations in 2018 represent about 21% of its debt. This means its debt-to-FFO ratio is about 4.76x. This is low for utilities. Because of its $14.1 billion capital expenditure in the next few years, the debt-to-FFO ratio is expected to increase to 5.88x between 2019 and 2023. This level is still acceptable.

(Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Below-average population growth rate in WEC’s major markets

Although we like WEC and business, investors should keep in mind that its major markets, such as Wisconsin and Michigan, do have below-national-average population growth rates. As can be seen from the map below, Wisconsin and Michigan’s population growth rates were between 0% and 0.49% in 2018. This is below the national average of about 0.60% last year. If the trend continues over the next few years, we will expect only steady growth in electricity and natural gas consumption in these two markets.

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

Electricity consumption growth rate may gradually increase due to the gradual increasing popularity of electric vehicles

While population growth rates in WEC's service territory may lag the national average, we think demand for electricity will continue in the next few decades due to gradual adoption of electric vehicles. If electric vehicles completely replace all fuel-powered vehicles, it will result in much higher electricity consumption than the current level. As can be seen from the table below, growth rates will range from 30% to 36% in WEC’s markets. This is a tremendous opportunity for the company to capture.

Growth in electricity consumption Minnesota 31% Wisconsin 30% Michigan 36%

(Source: Created by author; CityLab.com)

Valuation Analysis

WEC is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 25.53x. This is nearly 4x higher than the 21.67x average of its peers. The company's current P/E ratio of 25.53x is also significantly higher than its 5-year average of 19.52x.

Data by YCharts

A growing 2.5%-yielding dividend

WEC pays a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.5%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.5% is towards the low end of its 3-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

WEC faces several risks:

It faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity. Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity. Rising natural gas price can result in lower profit margin for its natural gas-fired power plants.

Investor Takeaway

We like WEC’s regulated utilities business and its 5-year, $14.1 billion investment projects. We also like the company's investment grade balance sheet that should help support its growth projects. Given that its shares are already trading at a premium to its peers and to its own historical average, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback, as that will provide a better risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.