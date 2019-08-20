I'm Buying These 4 Dividend Stocks During The Drop

This article shows you my thought process when evaluating potential buys, and introduces my weekly purchase approach - under the requirement that there are opportunities I consider appealing.

All of the stocks mentioned are stocks I consider significantly undervalued and likely to result in market-beating long-term returns, both due to dividends and a return to the norm.

Trying to stay in the market and putting excess capital to work, I'm pulling the trigger on 4 purchases this week.

I'm a 33-year old, long-term dividend investor who's based in Europe/Scandinavia and has 85% of his investable capital in a portfolio of international and national dividend stocks, currently maintaining a 15% and aiming towards a 5-15% cash position.

This article, the first in a series where I specifically guide readers through stock purchases on a continual basis, is meant to illustrate the thought process of a long-term dividend investor - namely me.

The reason I try to continually invest, no matter what the market situation is, is that I don't want to try to time the market. I believe this to be a fool's exercise.

Nonetheless, I do believe in certain rules and guidelines when it comes to investing, such as the Three-Day Rule or the guideline of never selling a stock unless the fundamental investment thesis is broken.

A quick wrap-up of my background

In the interest of not encouraging anyone to follow my specific approach, as my approach is tailored to me and no one else, I want to preface this investment article by saying that:

I'm 33 years old and single and have no dependents of any kind.

I'm financially independent solely as a result of my portfolio dividend payouts as of 2018, but I continue to work, run two business and earn money on the side.

I'm very conservative in my personal financials, and am a bit of a "saver" as opposed to a spender

This means that each month brings with it a not-inconsiderable amount of excess capital after spending (over $4000+), which I either invest or save - and it is my ambition to have a higher degree of a continuous investment approach, given that there rarely are times where some appealing company isn't on sale.

My aim isn't "get-rich-quick." By Swedish metrics, I'm already pretty damn wealthy, so another zero in my net worth doesn't really matter to me. My goal is patient waiting and the purchasing of safe and consistent dividend-paying companies - American, Canadian, German, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish and French. The building of something that'll outlast me.

The current week

As of Week 33 in August, we've had a market pullback related to trade worries, yield curve inversions, economic data from Germany and overall stock market fears that something more serious is looming and going to affect the trajectory of the market.

Over the last week, we've had a drop of the like we haven't seen in some time. At the time of writing of this article, however, the European markets are showing a recovery, and per the Three-Day Rule I follow and the announced stimulus from a number of sources at this time, I believe now may be the time to do a few purchases and put some of that saved capital to work.

While I never speculate about worst-case scenarios or what may happen, I try to avoid buying stocks during a still-ongoing market drop or during a still-ongoing market rally. My guiding light is the company's valuation and the discount I'm getting, as well as never putting too much an amount of money to work at one time - a harsh lesson learned when putting almost 20% of available capital to work in the space of a few weeks some years ago, which in some companies unfortunately locked in poorer valuations than I'd like.

Recent Purchases

During this week, I went ahead and purchased stocks from the following companies that I consider fairly or under-valued:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

International Paper (IP)

3M Company (MMM)

These purchases, all done on Friday, August 16, 2019, will increase my total annual dividend by an annual $128.40 and my average monthly dividend income (AMDI) by a total of $10.70.

So, why these purchases?

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar has been on my radar for a very long time. I haven't yet had the time to write an article about the company - and I very rarely write articles about stocks I do not own either directly or indirectly, or buy as of the writing of said article. The company develops and manufactures primarily machinery, engines and financial products and has been around for nearly 100 years.

Its status as a cyclical prone to trade fears has finally driven the valuation to a point where I felt that investing was feasible.

This purchase represents my first entry into this company.

Entering this company at this point in time isn't a hard-sell. Even with the ongoing risks for a trade war, the valuation at this point is appealing. CAT has managed to grow earnings at a rate of ~11% per annum since 2011, and this includes a strong downturn, as shown above.

While a trade war will result in volatility and pressure the stock further down, the company is an A-rated stalwart with a well-covered dividend, yielding 3.6%. At below 10 times earnings, CAT is trading at valuations not seen since the Great Recession. I consider this to be unfairly valued and at a great discount.

Investing at a P/E of 10 back in the day when it was valued at that level would have resulted in annual returns of over 15% until now - even considering the depressed valuations we're now seeing, representing market-beating returns and almost $8,000 worth of dividends during those 10 years (provided you invested $10,000).

I forecast using extremely conservative expectations - and these expectations bring positive returns of >25%, even if the company simply returns to a normalized valuation of 15 times earnings until 2021. Even should the trade war arrive and valuations of <10 P/E persist, you'd still not be losing money unless valuations went below 7 P/E for an extended period of time.

The scenario here is too good to pass up - and so, I bought. I am now long CAT.

Simon Property Group

I wrote about the company not all that long ago in the article "Simon Says - Invest In 5% Undervalued Yield." I initiated a position, and today I'm extending it. As the world's second-largest REIT, now at a 5.5% yield, only sector distrust or something truly fundamental should stop you from investing in this company.

A-rated, with a ~6.5% AFFO growth rate per year since 2009, the valuations we're seeing here in terms of P/AFFO haven't been as appealing since the financial crisis of 2009 - and we don't currently have a recession to justify such a drop. My advice given to friends who ask, and my action for the people where I manage money, has been a simple one - Buy.

The company traditionally trades at a very strong premium, but even without going back to this premium and trading at a conservative valuation of 15.0 (P/AFFO), the returns here would still be around 10% annually. If we move back towards valuations seen in 2018-2019, we're quickly seeing market-beating returns of 13-20% per year, including dividends.

Had you invested the last time the company was valued at this level, your returns to date would have been as follows:

So, despite the current drop from lofty heights, shareholders of SPG need not weep - they've turned $10,000 into ~$26200, including dividends. My aim is to do something similar during the next 10 years.

International Paper

The paper industry and timber sector are going through a rough patch. I've written articles on European stocks in the sector, and I have an article on IP coming up in the near future. I'm also long other stocks in the space, but now I consider IP one of the better of the bunch.

The company is approaching recession-level valuations of 8 times earnings and yielding over 5% at the time of writing this article. In doing so, it's in a similar position to most other paper companies I follow - yet, I consider the forward potential here particularly excellent.

If you share the view that the fears of a long-term lack of demand are overblown, IP shows its colors even at a conservative forward valuation of P/E ~14, justified by analysts expecting the coming earnings growth to be negative/low.

Even at such conservative estimates, however, an investment at this point yields 20%+ rates of annual return at a return to valuations above 13-14 times earnings in the long term. Had you invested $10,000 the last time IP traded at below 9.5 times earnings, your investment from 2009 would have turned into $37,000, including almost $10 000 in dividends. And I compare this to the current 2019 low we're seeing - if we're comparing it to the top, your $10,000 would have grown to nearly $50,000. In either case, returns in the hundreds of percents are possible - and I consider them possible once more going forward. Paper, packaging and timber aren't going anywhere.

Hence, I consider it time to invest.

3M Company

I first wrote about 3M in May, in my article "3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its," and quickly proceeded to load up on the company's shares. This has continued until now, and I intend to keep buying.

Companies like 3M are rarely, if ever, on sale outside a recession. The last time the company traded at valuations such as these was back in 2013. While an investment done back then compared to results today wouldn't have been all that impressive at 9.8% annual rate of return, this includes a drop from very lofty heights (which gave investors annual returns of ~22% at the time of that lofty height). You'll have a hard time finding investors who believe that 3M won't eventually recover from this fall.

While 3M won't triple or quadruple your investment all that quickly, I argue there are few safer hands your money could be in. The company has a long history of outperforming the S&P by generous margins, while providing excellent levels of dividend, at an average 19-year CAGR of 8.7%. Even accounting for the negative earnings growth expectation for this year, a return to something resembling normal valuations (18-20 times earnings) would bring you annual rates of return of above 15%, including dividends. And this while investing in one of the largest industrial conglomerates on earth.

I see very few downsides to this, so I keep buying.

Purchase Recap and Looking Forward

So, these are my latest buys. Adding to my portfolio on a weekly basis is something I try to do, and something I also cover more comprehensively on a month-to-month basis in my articles where I review the portfolio's monthly performance. My focus isn't necessarily on beating the market short term, but instead, on providing long-term growing dividend returns to fund the life I live and what I want to do.

Having reached my fundamental goals means that I need to employ strict allocation discipline, because even though I consider myself very conservative, I've noticed a tendency in myself to accept more risk now that my "baseline" is >100% covered by annual dividends alone. I do, in certain cases, accept somewhat higher risk if I consider the reward fair, but I try never to chase hopes and dreams. Instead, I consider it better, and I would advise this to anyone, regardless of financial position, to simply continue buying quality value companies at undervaluation. The difference in yield and returns in relation to the significantly higher risk simply (usually) isn't worth it.

So, following my articles, you may expect to find me writing about companies and buying companies with long traditions of dividend payouts, having existed for a long time and where I can see catalysts for future outperformance or maintaining current performance.

There are many great companies I currently consider on sale, but I believe you should consider the following when you're investing your capital: What companies usually aren't on sale?

Certain sectors and companies can be said to be more cyclical and volatile. It's not out of character to find their valuation appealing every so often. With other companies, this is almost never the case. Looking at the weekly buys, I believe this thinking to be relevant for 3M and Simon Property Group, in particular - companies that haven't been as appealingly valued in several years.

So, in closing, I encourage you to look these companies up if you share my stance, and consider investing as well.

