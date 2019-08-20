Western Areas Ltd. (WNARF) CEO Dan Lougher on Q4 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Western Areas Ltd. (OTCPK:WNARF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 19, 2019 7:30 PM ET

Dan Lougher

Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us today to discuss the full year results. I'm Dan and with me today is our CFO, Joe Belladonna.

I'll start today with some commentary on the high level points from our result before handing over to Joe for a few comments and to talk through the financial results.

Our Forrestania operations have again delivered a year of reliable production in line with guidance and a pleasing year-on-year increase in nickel and concentrate basalt. This increase in production together with increased nickel price in Australian dollar terms which has been extremely good and tight control over rising cost pressures are combined to deliver a 20% increase in net profit over the year.

The second half in particular was very strong and we hope to continue that momentum into FY'20 with the nickel price in recent weeks being rallying very strongly. We are confident that the fundamental outlook in both the medium and longer-term for nickel remains very robust with good and underlying growth intensity of demand. And potentially, quite aggressive growth in demand from the new electric vehicle battery sector particularly as we see more nickel rich battery chemistry is gaining market share and especially what is happening up in China.

We recognize that predicting the short-term nickel price is a challenge. Given the potential to pull through influenced by global geopolitical factors or government decisions from time-to-time. However, short-term volatility does not undermine our confidence in the fundamental outlook for nickel.

With that confidence in the outlook, this year we took the significant step of sanctioning a decision to mine at what will be our next major nickel mining operation. The Odysseus project at our Cosmos operations. This is a long life, low cost operation with a 10-year base case production profile scheduled to commence constant production in late 2022. We are very pleased with progress to-date with the completion of the early couple works and we have secured key long lead items in the form of a shaft head gear and all handling infrastructure from South Africa.

We are all very excited about the potential of the Odysseus and look forward to progressing the projects through to production. As you would also be aware we have significant upside present at the project in the first instance through the AM5 and AM6 deposits, which were not included in the definitive feasibility study.

Our balance sheet continues to be robust with 144 million cash on hand at year-end providing ample basis to fund investment growth and a decent development. Notably on our cash position, the Kidman transaction with Wesfarmers is due to conclude in September which will lift our cash by approximately 33 million.

The board has moved to declare a A$0.02 per share dividend in line with a commitment to maintain reasonable returns to shareholders and fund organic growth projects.

Now looking ahead to FY'20, guidance is provided at very similar levels of production as FY'19, with strong investment in growth and development activities. In the first half of FY'20, we'll also be back in the market for refreshed off-take contracts for Forrestania, which we're extremely excited about and we are very encouraged that initial indications in this respect are very positive with the demand for high-quality concentrates evident and in addition we are seeing OEMs also now wanting to have a conversation around the table regarding nickel sulphide concentrates.

I will now hand over to Joe Belladonna, who will cover the metrics for the revenue.

Joe Belladonna

Thanks everybody for joining us today.

I'm just going to refer to the presentation that was released earlier this morning. I'm not going to cover in significant detail, happy to take questions later on as time permits throughout the day, if anyone's got really detailed questions. We'll also have a chance for Q&A at the end of the presentation here.

So just moving through some of the key takeaways from FY'19. We're really pleased to once again meet all of our guidance metrics. We had year-on-year increase in sales with 21,675 tonnes delivered to customers. The higher nickel price pre-payability A$7.84 in Aussie dollar terms. There's a few moving parts there. Part of it is an increased U.S. dollar rate. But the depreciating Australian dollar obviously had a significant impact on our revenue line given where Australian dollar functional currency. So A$7.84 Australia for the year, and obviously, that price has continued to strengthen into the early parts of FY'20.

Net profit after tax was 14.2 million. That does include some of the repricing of creditors based on July's nickel price. Cash at bank 144.3 million and no debt on the balance sheet, which is very important as we head forward maintaining strength and flexibility with the capital projects that we have on hand.

Fully franked dividend of A$0.02 per share which is return of 38% of NPAT approximately, which we think is a reasonable return based on the results for the year and the strengthening nickel price that we've seen while also not, I guess being too much of a drain on our cash at bank as we continue to fund our growth.

The Odysseus project has obviously been one of the key areas that we've been focused on over the financial year following the decision to mine in October. We did commit to purchasing the haulage shaft and that was part of the 299 million preproduction capital that we had planned for that project had started to be spent through this financial year and the early works was finished on time and on budget which was very important that had commenced in the prior year and was completed in 30 June.

And as Dan said, we're looking forward to completing both offtake contracts for Forrestania and we're also really happy to have announced the new offtake agreement with SMM over in Japan to take our high grade in briquettes products, which is a new key product line for us this year.

Just across this financial snapshots, we had a really good increase in revenue this year based on the high nickel price. We also managed to control our costs coming in just shy of the midpoint of guidance. But, on the right-side of that which is really pleasing. Organic growth projects, investment into Odysseus across feasibility, early works plus the commencement of the construction following the decision to mine totaled 35 million, which is a significant investment into our long-term future.

Look, the year was a bit of a year of two halves. We had flat earnings in the first half. Second half based on a lower cost profile coming out of the mines plus a moderation in the capital expenditure. We did do A$10 million worth of free cash flow in the second half of FY'19, which we think is a great outcome given the investments that we continue to make.

Just moving on to the income statement, very similar story to what I've just covered off there. The main thing that I wanted to highlight there is obviously a good solid net profit after tax. There's no underlying influences on that job this year, which is good, and the A$0.02 dividend. Just I guess pointing out as well that the Aussie dollar nickel price as of today is sitting above A$10 a pound and that obviously if it's maintained will definitely have some influence on the earnings and cash flows going forward.

EBITDA margin, first half, second half; the second half obviously had a good increase in EBITDA margin and EBITDA and once again driven a lot by significantly driven by that nickel price.

On the cash flow statement, obviously, the earnings and revenue flows through, we had really solid operating cash flows and offset by investments across the group. Most notably, if we look at the cash flow, if we reverse out the Cosmos early works program and an early capital we would have had a solid free cash flow result for the group for the year. But obviously, when we're investing in new growth areas, it did push us into a slight negative cash flow result for the year of 7.4 million. The likes of it, if we reverse out the significant capital into our DFS that would have been a positive free cash flow.

The balance sheet remains strong with zero debt and plenty of cash there.

And just heading onto the guidance, look it's relatively self-explanatory, it's very similar to last year in a lot of levels. Just pointing out a couple of key points there. Around the Odysseus development expenditure there has been a change in the timing of the expenditure, but the overall expenditure has not changed. On the press release that was released today and deeper into the corporate presentation. We have recast the development expenditure going forward. So just confirming there is no increase in the overall expenditure, just a change in the timing of that.

Just on unit cash costs. The main -- it's what we consider to be a modest increase in that guidance range. We did come in around the center of that guidance range last year. Grade has a significant impact on that. The mines have the ability to surprise us on the upside with grade, which helps us control unit costs. But, as we do mine deeper out of Spotted Quoll ground support and haulage from the lower areas of the mine do increase. And we've also factored in just some trends around rise and fall labor rates in mining consumables. But we do think it's still a very modest increase in that guidance range provided and we always work very hard to make sure, we we're doing the best we can around that.

And just on the nickel and concentrate production, we are forecasting to have 500 to 700 tonnes of MREP material reporting into that overall production and exploration investments are remaining relatively stable year-on-year across all of the groups. And it does include continued exploration drilling into that stage through lower panel of Spotted Quoll as well.

From there I think, we might move on to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have a question from Michael from Credit Suisse. Michael, please ask your question.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. Thanks. Good morning, Dan. Good morning, Joe. I have got three or four or maybe five questions. First of all, the Kidman cash, you talked about route leading to an increase of 33 million into cash balance sheet [indiscernible] paid of tax on that on the way through?

Joe Belladonna

Yes. That's correct, Michael. The timing of that is probably going to be outside of the 12 month period. So, we will report to cash immediately and obviously tax returns don't go into later after the financial year has ended.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Terrific. Thank you.

Joe Belladonna

But, there will be some tax impacts on that for sure.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. Great. Can you give some guidance as to what you might receive after tax?

Joe Belladonna

It should be north of A$25 million.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Thank you. Secondly, the MREP tonnes guidance is all that material within the MREP concentrate or some of that the sulphide recovered material that goes into the other cons something about the payabiliy, is that you getting the enhanced payability on all that tonnage or just a portion of it.

Joe Belladonna

Just a portion of it. The leaching circuit, it's hard to demarcate how much will go through each product stream, but we know which -- what will be the average recovery that we will receive out of that MREP unit. We've probably been heard on the side of caution with regard to the total tonnage there as well.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. The Odysseus development when I look at that. That helpful section that you presented a few times. You go right past AM5, AM6, what's the opportunity to grab a few tons at AM5 and AM6, truck hoist and truck haulage before the main game has access -- before Odysseus has access, before the shaft is completed.

Dan Lougher

Yes. Good question. Look the first thing is that we've got the engineers doing work on the reserves right now. So I guess I'll be reporting that probably in the December quarter that what that reserve position for those two ore bodies is more likely to be biased towards AM6 because AM5 was partially mined. Look we will be in a position March next year to actually have a look at that area, and then work out what's the best way forward.

Remember our mill sort of upgrade is happening afterwards, so we are having a -- I guess a conversation with our neighbors regarding some toll treatment just to have that covered off in terms of available concentrated to deal with the ore. And then, it will be up to us Mike as to how we want to deal with that reserve whether we pop in the truck haulage is not a problem. And remember, we've also got an intermediate shaft position as well before we finalized the full depth of the shaft haulage system. So, there will be actually a point where we can actually do mid-shaft loading on the way down. So, there's many options that we can look at and to be honest with you, until I see the actual reserve and the quantum of the nickel tons. Obviously, I can then play with that in terms of how we want to bring it into the schedule.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. But, vindictively between the development waste that you'll have to haul up that that decline before the shaft is in. Is there a sort of feeling as to what the decline could support without compromising getting waste out of the mine?

Dan Lougher

Yes. I don't think of any compromise whatsoever. It will all be with regard to our internal ventilation system which by that stage should be up and running. But, look the mid-shaft loading point is the obvious position. And as you've seen with the headgear CapEx that schedule being brought forward, but obviously we will be in a stronger position to start the shaft works than we had in the original DFS schedule. So I'm not seeing any real conflict between with hoisting and some more hoisting. If we choose to go down that path, but as I said until I get that reserve in my hands, I can't really make a judgment as to how I want to play that particular addition into the big Odysseus plan.

Michael Slifirski

Great. Thank you. I have a couple more quickly. The CapEx guidance that the preproduction capital. How do you get to that number in that if we add the 35 that is spent in the year just completed so the remaining CapEx, it exceeds that number. So what's not in the pre-development capital number that we're including to get a high number?

Joe Belladonna

So, the early works was always traded separately because we were going to do that regardless to return the mine to care maintenance. And so, then, we've already spent the best part of 10 million this year securing the shaft, completing the design for the shaft and commencing some of the work underground on pump stations and et cetera.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thank you. Couple last ones, the increased capital intensity this year, how should we think about that in the context of what the outlook is. Is that sort of recognizing changed tenor of the ore bodies that you're mining. And is that sort of higher capital base or something that we should be sustaining until development completes?

Joe Belladonna

Look there's a couple of moving parts in the sustaining capital guidance. Flying Fox is accessing -- still accessing new areas specifically down at T6 -- down at the bottom of the mine, which is some of those tons, we may not have bought into the schedule in prior years. So, we did the ore reserve upgrade late in the financial year. So there's a little bit of extra capital going into Fox to access some new areas and add Spotted Quoll. It's just a continuation of the normal decline development. It's probably -- it will start to moderate the Spotted Quoll as we head forward from this financial year onward as we started to be more fully developed down at depth there pending what happens with stage 3.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. And then, the final one, with that sort of higher capital number depreciation going forward does it reflect what you've done in prior years or would that increase?

Joe Belladonna

It would be representative because we're adding new tonnes as well as extra costs down the Fox. So, it won't overly blow out, but obviously every tonne of nickel will carry some form of amortization which is a relatively consistent sort of number given that we run life amortization rates on them.

Michael Slifirski

Superb. Thanks Joe. Thanks Dan.

Dan Lougher

Thanks Mike.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please ask your question.

Daniel Morgan

Hi. Dan and Joe. I'm just wondering about the existing operations of Flying Fox amendment on reserve is three year life Spotted Quoll. How does this look in three years time when Flying Fox ostensibly runs out of reserves? Are you looking to extend that or would you lift production from Spotted Quoll, just trying to get in concept, what the business looks like in three years time and potentially beyond?

Dan Lougher

Yes. Thanks Dan. Look the current work being carried out of Flying Fox on the lower grade what we discussed before with the lower grade material is really to look at the amenability of any other materials for heap leaching. As we've discussed previously. the MREP precipitation circuit can actually do 4000 nickel tonnes, and obviously, currently being underutilized.

So the plans currently are that we would look at lower grade materials from both operations Fox and Spotted Quoll. Look we won't be able to extend the mine like a Fox as we've done in previous years where we've added three or four years of reserves. It'll be more incremental tonnage across maybe a year or two years. But that work is now coming to close. So, we should be have that again available to report.

Spotted Quoll as Joe mentioned, we're drilling down now into the sort of zone 3, which is where the declines sort of heading into, early days here. We've got another round of drilling to do there before we can start getting, but there's certainly going to be incremental increase in life there.

Look the other projects that we've got organically at Forrestania is, we are having a very hard look at Diggers South where we're seeing the nickel price moving. And of course, we've always talked about the open pit potential and that work is not currently on foot at the New Morning project. So, whilst we might see obviously the historical duo of Spotting Quoll and Flying Fox filling the mill. We are really the company that's producing nickel. And if I can produce nickel as cheap as flotation at con then through the heap leaching and stuff it sort of back into precipitation plants, sorry. Then, that's something we are currently now working harder on.

So, three years from now, I would be expecting some incremental life extensions on both mines. And then, of course, we will bring in some of those organic projects before then. For example, scat's project which is currently on foot, and then, obviously, we will be pushing to get Odysseus as Michael asked regarding some of those other lateral deposits there. So, we've got a lot of flexibility, but we've got a lot of work to do. I guess that's what I'm trying to tell you.

Daniel Morgan

Yes. And just a quick follow up on that with -- so once Flying Fox shots, will you keep the mill full with Spotted Quoll. Is there any constraints there?

Dan Lougher

Look, we probably won't be able to keep it absolutely full. As I said, there will be potential for that stage to have some material coming up from Diggers South, which is already gone through a very strong robust study back in '09. '10. So we know there is potentially cutback there as well that the guys are currently having the tables. So, Spotted Quoll a standalone operation, but 600,000 or 550,000 tonnes, it would be very difficult. probably not really healthy to ramp up that particular operation by itself.

But I can guarantee you that, we are working very hard on all of the organic projects to make sure that we don't have any dip in and preferably a production ramp up over that time period. But certainly not into having a dip.

Daniel Morgan

And just two more quick questions, so the possibly one more for Joe. The Odysseus project, can you just make it clear what CapEx is to come post 30 June 2019. Is it about 260 million or can you just make that?

Joe Belladonna

It is 289. It's what we have got to left spend there. You have to look at the press release today and also deeper into the corporate presentation that was released today. We do spell it out by financial use similar to how we explained it before. And there's just been some movement in the timing of those expenditures and it mainly relates to the timing of the installation of the haulage shaft.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you. So far, we're looking that. And the last question is, just when you're looking at doing your offtake agreements, is the form that that's going to take. So, is it your offering also at this year or is it just your existing operations or also the timing. How far out are you offering offtake?

Dan Lougher

All right. That's very good Dan. So, we're in a market right now. So, we've got to send our tenders out to buy 19 parties and that covers a whole range of obviously traders, smelter owners, existing partners, and also now inclusive of that list there are precursor -- backward precursor manufacturers such as CHEL et cetera. So, it's a bit of a broader approach. We've had conversations recently in Shanghai with some other parties who are interested which could work through the process flow sheet for those. We are hoping to have -- basically we've given them five weeks to look at the tender documents. It does not include Odysseus. However, we have been in the market for the study -- on the DFS study for Odysseus. So, they all have the actual technical spec sheets for Odysseus. So, but we are in those conversations and as we shortlist those towards sort of -late September, we will be obviously if somebody wants to talk about Odysseus, it's a bit far forward. And we would be foolish to put that into a contract right now, where we believe where the EV market's going. But certainly, it's a conversation point that quite people -- a few people have brought to the table.

The conclusion of the conversations or will be probably around the LME week in October. So, we're not rushing. We've got a few additional, as I said additional queries to deal with at the moment from OEMs. So, it's getting quite exciting and we've got to make sure that we don't rush too fast and go down the old smelter route again and again. Remember last time we did this, we went in two-half went into a roaster. So we've also got that aspect as well. So far we're very, very encouraged. And as I said we've got a few parties joining into the tenders.

Daniel Morgan

And just a small follow-up. The time of those contracts some -- how long are you offering or is that?

Dan Lougher

The terms are optional. We won't go longer than three years. We will probably look at a shorter term because of again where we think the market is heading. But we leave things quite open because if somebody wants to come in and we think this may be something that will start occurring, some of you comes and says look Dan I want five year contract for X number of nickel tonnes over that five years. We're willing to pay a good value for it. Then, you've got to give it a consideration. So, we don't close off any avenues if we can get high payabilities. But, I guess I'm telling you that it's going to be more shorter than longer range of contract.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you very much.

Dan Lougher

Thanks Dan.

Operator

Our next question in queue is from Matthew Friedman from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question Matthew.

Matthew Friedman

Sure, thanks. Good morning, gents.

Dan Lougher

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew Friedman

Wondering if you can provide us with a little bit more detail on the capital and growth projects FY'20. I'm just wondering I guess specifically what work is being done at the concentrator. How long that next start tailings dam lift as expected to last year? And then, I guess what other capital works are you expecting at least over the life of the existing reserves? That's the first question. And then, secondly, remind us specifically in that growth project number which feasibility studies you're looking at conducting this year? I suspect that you alluded to some of them already in answering Dan's question? And what your plans are for the mills gas trial this year in terms of what the price for that project is?

Joe Belladonna

Sure. So the tails dam lift is the -- I guess, the biggest one-off project that sits inside the -- that sits with the Cosmic Boy concentrator. Look, the concentrator is 10 years old now and there is some just structural sort of repair work that goes on there to make sure that the plant stays in good condition. And, it's sort of simple things like replacing Webforge with multiplast rather than steel and things like that. So nothing overly complicated or difficult there. Tails dam lift the biggest one that's occurring now that'll last for the next two years going forward. Feasibility does cover obviously there's -- with test work specifically there's always a bit of a trail that occurs there. So, the feasibility does go across. -- it goes across New Morning. The test work that's ongoing for Scat leaching, some money has been allocated for diggers to redo the mining study there. And that's just refreshing what we know about it to see what can possibly be done AM5, AM6 goes into that. Some of that work there. So, it's really across the board -- every project sort of is ongoing concurrently because a lot of them have got column test work or the life that occurs and that takes a relative amount of time.

Dan Lougher

For these gas projects specifically other than laboratory work -- if we drop the green flag that will be a site like a trial site heap and that would start round about January -- December, January. So, we're just concluding some other work in the lab and we've commissioned some eight meter columns just to see what the percolation and the acid reaction times are for leaching. But the next phase for that project would be a site trial of around about 20000 tonnes of scats from the 280,000 that I think some of you've seen. And that would be in December, January start.

Matthew Friedman

I'm sorry. Dan. What's the total contain, you go in that 280,000 tonnes?

Dan Lougher

About 4000.

Matthew Friedman

Excellent. Thanks for that. And then, just finally from a -- maybe one for Joe, it would be more of a philosophical one, but given as you noted the Aussie dollar nickel prices above 10 dollars a pound. Does that tempt you guys to work to looking some longer dated hedging, maybe to cover the ramp up of Odysseus or is that something you think will assess a little bit closer to the day -- to the date given maybe more knowledge around the specifics of the offtake et cetera?

Joe Belladonna

Yes, sure. Look needless to say as most people that have followed us will know we include a hedging table in the quarterly reports every 90 days. And I would -- if you were to had a guess, you could probably expect that we've probably filled those up back to the levels -- to the maximum levels that we may have seen in the past. But, that's not going any longer at the moment than maybe December. But with the price where it is, you would have to be considering looking at some of that longer term exposure and at the very least considering it, so that's not saying that we will definitely do it. But, I can assure you that we talk about it.

Matthew Friedman

Sure. Make sense. Thanks Joe. That's all for me.

Dan Lougher

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Our next question in queue is from Peter O'Connor from Shaw. Please ask a question Peter.

Peter O'Connor

Hey, Dan, Joe. Thanks very much for the opportunity. Couple for me, just a quick one Joe, the tailings dam lift, you said it's over two years, is that the spend is over two years or the lift design…?

Joe Belladonna

And that's the life there.

Peter O'Connor

The life of lift two years, okay. Got it. On offtake, Dan, any industry, I know, you can't - no, you go.

Dan Lougher

The tails dam lift is occurring right now. So, some -- that expenditure is happening as we speak. I mean it's only going to be three month sort of time.

Peter O'Connor

Got it. Just onto the marketing side and the offtake that you're looking at now and just industry trends. I understand that you won't be able to comment necessarily that what you're doing with your tender is active. What are you seeing in the market in terms of realization or payability against broadly speaking what sort of uplift or what sort of benefits have you seen or can we see out there?

Dan Lougher

Well, look, Pete, it's a good question. Look we can only surmise from whether the guy across the table is excited or not. Obviously, we are happy, if I'm smiling and you can't see if I'm smiling right now. But, the bottom-line is that, it's early days yet because we actually haven't had anything coming across our table in terms of actual bids. We're in the -- I guess clarification position at the moment in terms of like one smelter, yes, they asked us, what could we take certain sized parcels and just to say yes or no.

What is exciting though that we've got two partners who are actually interested in another way to do the business rather than smelting. So, the question that we have to answer in a timing perspective is that we still need new contracts on the tables by -- I guess December. So, we've got a bit of time. But, if we keep on getting these, I guess precursor and OEMs asking questions, we got to make sure that they're real and we've got to realize how the timing of material for them -- how critical it is to then see whether the payables will reflect good value or not.

Look, I'm hearing it quite a few things in the market from other people regarding 80s, we've said very openly that the MREP product with SMM is probably the best payable of any product including mat currently being sold.

Concentrator flotation sulphides, look it moves -- it's already moved about several points because of the nickel price, so you've always got that sliding scale or escalating scale in terms of the current nickel price, so that's always adding value. And then, look we would be looking in a way probably up into -- if I was to go back to this -- well, if I look at today's nickel price say 16,000 bucks a ton, you've got to be way up into the 70s -- high 70s. But I'm not convinced that smelters are going to just open up their wallets and start, I think we need to have a another as I said precursor guys getting involved with the need. And conversations with a couple of guys who are currently quite significantly in the battery market, Korean company and a Chinese company.

If you find what volume of nickel they need, Peter, over the next five years, it's actually quite -- it makes your eyes -- because we asked them where do you think you're going to get this nickles from? And there lies their dilemma. It might be a bit premature right this moment to start hitting them too hard, but certainly by the end of October, we will know a lot more and I think we will be happily surprised on the upside.

Peter O'Connor

Dan, I sense your excitement and just with regard to what the buying is at the moment. My next question was just that these Chinese and Koreans, how much are they buying now and how much are they buying with the view that it's three years out of five years out? Like, right here and now.

Dan Lougher

Okay. Let me give you some idea of how things are going. We're over here in Melbourne and Sydney tomorrow. And a guy wants to fly in from Beijing on Friday to see us in Perth. Okay, we want to flying back if Qantas does flights back on Thursday night. So, that's pretty exciting when guys want to fly down from China to see you on Friday afternoon. Joe is talking to guys in Korea. They come in June, Joe. How many?

Joe Belladonna

They taking roughly 40,000 tonnes of nickel into sulphate for battery manufacturing directly at the moment.

Dan Lougher

So that's the nickel unit's going into sulphate and that's mainly briquettes.

Joe Belladonna

And over the next three years, their prediction is that they'll need to triple that.

Dan Lougher

So, they're going to go up to 150,000 tonnes of nickel metal. And that's only one Precursor Group.

Joe Belladonna

That was one manufacturer.

Peter O'Connor

So, that's some 40 to 150 up in three years?

Dan Lougher

Yes. So, if I was just not mining nickel myself and I was buying nickel for my precursor factory, I'd start to lock in some mines or some miners who have got long-term projects and just because you're going to be facing either your company won't be able to grow with the demand because you don't have the raw material, or it can be sensible and start talking to miners today, which I think is where the trend will come.

Joe Belladonna

To give you an indication there the actual manufacturer had implemented a team sourcing strategic materials for them and that covered nickel, cobalt and lithium. They said they'd basically -- they had lithium relatively sorted that they were still working on nickel and the best way to get that through the manufacturing chain -- through to that sulphide products that they require for the precursor manufacturing.

Peter O'Connor

So, as any of the countercyclical move in nickel price this year which has been now performance versus the -- almost the whole commodity complex. How much of that is reflecting what you're seeing now and how much of that is just done by hodgepodge stuff with options and traders. It's not related to how we're buying. So, are we starting to see that inflection in this whole OEM precursor trade?

Joe Belladonna

Yes. It is really difficult obviously for anybody to really answer that question definitively. We do think that the nickel market from a trader point of view was very short especially the Asian-based traders. We do think that the market was very short there. And the tightening of the curve going forward is obviously squeeze them. So, they've had to step into the market and buy material to deliver into the short positions. But, yes, as far as consumer demand goes up the product the material has been going somewhere. And so we do think it probably representative of increased buying especially of briquettes to be dissolved into the sulphide manufacturing process. So, it does seem to be a combination of the two playing out.

Peter O'Connor

Just as a segue from this. But, BHP is that a good thing then extending their life in Kalgoorlie. Do they go head-to-head with you? Will they drive this pricing paradigm or is it actually negative because they're going to be more material out there?

Dan Lougher

Peter the benefit of Nickel West going into sulphide market down in Kwinana is quite straightforward. They've got acid and they've got nickel powder before it goes into briquettes. So, they've got every ingredient that all the rest of us would have to buy. And other than producing nickel of course.

But, the view of the Western Areas is quite straightforward. I think that there's a window of opportunity to make money out of sulphide production, nickel sulphide production in Australia. But, that window is closing quickly and only people like Nickel West and we know who they -- we know who they've got contracts with already in Korea and China. We all talk to the same people. So, we know that they're in the market already putting contracts in place.

The problem is though as China ramps up and as Joe said the current logic is dissolving briquettes or using cathode. When that reaches the 811 battery, which they're not quite there yet and we got this from two the biggest ones, they're not technically not quite on the 811, 622 they've got fed it in, but they are not quite on 811 battery, which is a 8 nickel one Cobalt one manganese. So my or the company's view is that we've got a limited time in Australia to do sulphide at a premium. They're after the [indiscernible] and you will find that there will be factories in Japan, Korea and China producing nickel sulphide with no premium. And it will be a, yes, you'll get paid good payability, if your raw product goes into that stream and that's the missing link that we now have to work on as a company to get that relationship going.

Peter O'Connor

Just back to your custom listed the 19 people you've sent tenders to, how many of those have come back and said hi, Dan, I really like this and by the way this, it's pretty good. I'd love to talk about a spec in that?

Dan Lougher

I missed the part…

Peter O'Connor

Any inbound strategic inbounds on buying equity as opposed to buying product?

Joe Belladonna

Is that related to Odysseus?

Peter O'Connor

Anything, I guess, obviously, you will keep progessing…

Dan Lougher

Okay. Look, how about telling you everything that I've been talking to in the last month because it seems like you're trying to get into my brain Pete. Yes, look we've had more, I can tell you we've had significant number of strategic conversations with factories wanting to be built with investment in projects, downstream in Australia on an equity level. So, there's no -- what can I say there's no boundary. We are fielding and initiating strategic conversations across the board. The problem would be timing Pete. It's the timing of how you -- you can't build a sulphide process line overnight even in China, it's a two-year process. So, even if we were starting a strategic conversation today, Odysseus would be the ideal product to go into that conversation because of the timing of Odysseus and the 10-year mine life because that's what they want. They want sustainability of production.

Peter O'Connor

Okay. And just my last one, it's a segue into a cost, your cost control sounds fantastic compared what I hear in industry in gold and base metals and coal and iron ore generally over the last couple of weeks, 3% creep year-on-year to the midpoint of your cost guidance and knowing [indiscernible] grade and the cost of the deeps in Spotted Quoll. That's a pretty good outcome. You're not experiencing industry pressures that others are or you just doing a better job? Or how should I think about your costs…?

Dan Lougher

I'd like to say we're doing a better job. Industry pressures in terms of looks -- whilst as we talk about engineers and et cetera, rising salaries is not the largest number on the books rise and fall is more significant -- several percentage points. So that's a nuisance. Mining deeper is incrementally adding cost because of ventilation et cetera. Dilution is a big part of -- I mean you'll hear some of the gold miners going on about dilution that is actually probably where you can maximize your margins because if you can protect the grid, the cost of producing a tonne of ore is pretty much constant, it's actually what's in the ore. So, dilution for us is a key driver in the management group and costs obviously are a way up the ladder. I sit through every cost meeting we have now, I don't know if other guys do that I assume they do. But, may always having over 2000 bucks an ounce Aussie. I might get a little bit lazy, but yes.

Peter O'Connor

But anyways, thanks guys.

Dan Lougher

Thanks Pete

Operator

Our next question is from Ian Warden from Global Mining Research. Please ask your question.

Ian Warden

Good morning, Dan and team. Look I think my question largely has been answered, I was going to ask you about payabilites. But the other thing I want is a very quick one was just, when you say Odysseus will be late 2022. You're talking calendar year there aren't you?

Dan Lougher

Yes.

Ian Warden

Okay, great. That's good. Otherwise my payability question has been answered. Thank you.

Dan Lougher

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Paul Hissey from RBC. Please ask a question Paul.

Paul Hissey

Hi, guys. Just with respect to the dividend, it's really a bit dull, but you've had this kind of fixed A$0.02 payout. I don't think you have a specific payout ratio obviously of prices likely to stay where they are and indeed I think most people are reasonably positive. How do you thinking about dividend going forward given your obvious capital expectations over the next three or four years, it will ramp up significantly. It cost you about A$5 million a year, it's a fairly modest. Any thoughts on the dividend going forward?

Joe Belladonna

Yes. Look, we always talk about talk about dividends quite robustly at a board level. Ultimately we've always said that if the nickel price performs, Western Areas performs and we would always like to pay a stronger dividend, but it always needs to be tempered by the need for investment and the capital and treasury requirements of the group.

So, yes, outside of -- I apologize it is a motherhood statement; outside of the Western Areas does like to pay dividends and does like to reward the shareholders. We do always have to manage the overall treasury requirements of the group.

Paul Hissey

Yes. There's no formal policy right. Or is the policy fixed A$0.02 at the moment?

Joe Belladonna

Yes. We don't have a fixed payout ratio policy at this at this time.

Paul Hissey

Yes. All right. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from Larry Hill from Canaccord. Please ask your question Larry.

Larry Hill

Yes. Thanks for the information Joe and Dan. Just a quick one on FY'20 guidance. Just the splits between Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll, obviously, probably 60% of material from Spotted Quoll. Just wanted to get a feel though with MREP being a bit slower to ramp up. How does that come towards blending the arsenic? Yes, just the key question being split between Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll mine tons? Thanks.

Joe Belladonna

Yes. So, it's about 60% Spotted Quoll goes into the mill. The MREP as far as stripping arsenic works quite well now that the cyclones are recovering any unleashed [indiscernible]. So there's no -- I guess there's no limitation based on the MREP and the amount of Spotted Quoll that can be fed.

Dan Lougher

And the ore ratio will be pretty much what we did last year. So, we're not changing any major circuit in the middle, it will be 60:40, it's been 60:40, sometimes it's like 58:42. So depending on month-on-month. But, we've been doing that now the whole of last year. Look we are working hard on getting that leaching circuit recovery up -- moving upwards and we think we've got a few ideas there. But as Joe said, the cyclone is not pulling the rest of that nickel out. We've got some interesting logic behind potentially how we're going to deal and sell that product as well, including obviously the [indiscernible] SMM. So, that's going to come through and we're working on that quite hard. But, look there's no major change in ore ratios as what we did last year.

Larry Hill

It's perfect guys. Well done for a solid year.

Dan Lougher

Thank you.

Operator

The next question in queue is from Sophie Spartalis from Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question Sophie.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning, Dan and Joe. Just two questions from me. Firstly, just in terms of, how does the risk management framework overlay and the offtake agreement discussion. Is it -- whoever is willing to pay the highest for the con or do you overlay that with geographic diversification and obviously end market diversification.

Joe Belladonna

Yes. Good question, Sophie. We definitely look at the overall credit worthiness of the offtake parties. There's always some interesting company names that that come through offering expressions of interest to be involved in offtake. And some of them we probably don't know well enough or to properly engage with. So, yes, there's definitely always a level of a) Does the party have a physical requirement for the product, which is always one of the key things we look for plus then overall credit worthiness. All of our export customers are required to provide guarantee irrevocable letters of credit before any product leaves Australia. So there's always a level of risk assigned to who that offtake party is to ensure that we're not putting in our revenue at risk. I guess.

Dan Lougher

I guess just a follow on for Joe that includes this offtake. I mean our strategic view is, we you have more than one party, so that we can obviously not have one eggs in one basket, all the eggs in one basket, b) We like to see a line of sight of where that product actually goes to whether it would be the roaster into stainless steel or whether it be now more into the sulphide subject market, so we can see the end user there as well. So, and then there is the strategic need preferably if the two companies are aligned with their views of nickel going forward.

So, there are other drivers and it's not -- I can tell you now, we've stopped the top dollar that always wins the day, it helps though, but strategic alliances, potential future business, participation as we just discussed with Peter, all of them come into play. But we certainly don't deal with anybody that we just do some background checks on the credit ratings and we find that they fall off of the bus.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. That's great. And then just a quick one, just following up on hedging, I know Joe you talked to it in some previous question. But just in terms of these new projects like the New Mining project or Diggers South, would you look at hedging to bring that in a little bit earlier if possible just to lock in those margins?

Joe Belladonna

Yes. It always comes down to what the study results look for, but there's no reason why we wouldn't look to guarantee some form of payback on some of those projects. There's no reason why we wouldn't do it. But, obviously, it always comes down to, I guess how robust any of those projects -- if they're depending on a high nickel price that we are seeing today will then there's no reason why we wouldn't potentially hedge those longer term.

Sophie Spartalis

But, given that they're not new projects, I guess you'd have a quite a clear understanding of what's needed. I guess where's the hesitation, is it on nickel price or is it just purely internal capacity to bring these projects online. If you could just run through that for me please.

Joe Belladonna

It's probably more around the timing of when they're required to be bought online, so at the moment we've got a clear line of sight on three years really. So, hedging our past three years, would become a little bit problematic for I guess liquidity and volume of being out a plus hedging out 3 to 5 years not impossible, but there would be some limitations there. But at the moment, it's more around completing, but New Morning is a new project at the moment that they're looking at. But, then, Diggers is obviously had a feasibility study, but we're looking at I guess a trimmed down mining study there. So, once that's done we will have a fair idea of what sort of, I guess credit enhancement isn't the word to use, but what the form of protection hedging may be out of providing that project. But I mean I can't second guess the results at this time.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay. That's great. Thank you very much.

Dan Lougher

Thanks, Sophie.

Operator

Our next question in queue is from Ian Davis from ICD Family Trust. Please ask your question Ian.

Ian Davis

Yes. Hello, Joe. Hello, Dan. I have two questions. The first one is Flying Fox. Have you thought about doing any really deep drill holes there because I look at other companies that have and it's for retail investors, it's quite often the stimulus for the share price, if they see a good result from deep down.

Dan Lougher

Yes. We have done some deeper drilling basically finish off the problem last year. We didn't get very encouraging results. We did down holing and follow-up on that as well. The one of the problems with Fly Fox is, it's got these easterly throwing faults. So, if you look at it on a cross-section, you will find that T1, T4, T5 and then T7 and T8, we thought we'd have a better sort of ore body. We've got -- we've certainly got nickel down there, but it's very, very narrow. And whilst the nickel price is looking encouraging today, we do look at it every, I guess every time we do a reserve upgrade, but you just can't make it into reserve. So, we do have a nickel down there, which we've drilled. The deeper holes that we drilled, we didn't get any really any encouragement. That's why most of the work we're doing now is more up on the flanks, shallower going back into, underneath the old Flying Fox, which we're currently mining very, very well. And then, north of the dike as well, we we're exploring as well.

So, we're not giving it up, we're just saying that deeper down, we're not very encouraged by the holes we drilled, but we do have nickel down there but it's just looks a bit thin at the moment.

Ian Davis

Okay. Thank you for that explanation, Dan. And the other question is, with your payables going up. Have you thought about it or selling like a green nickel product because at the moment from the new mine that you're putting in, you're saying that you're getting 85% less CO2 emissions from the -- using a heat frame and other possibly, I'm guessing that you're using solar power. Have you thought about advertising as a product for batteries that is green?

Dan Lougher

It's a good question.

Joe Belladonna

Yes. Obviously, nickel is part of my role is to cover corporate governance and environmental and social reporting for the group. And nickel has seen as being one of the greener metals. When we are running a gas fired power plant out at Cosmos, its current plan for the longer term period. And we're also looking at how we can link that back into solar and wind to also offset some of those emissions.

But, in regard to selling a green nickel product, we haven't probably considered that specifically, but nickel has definitely seen in the market as being one of the newer metals that's feeding into that greener economy. So, we definitely will have think about that. Thanks Dave.

Ian Davis

I appreciate that Joe.

Operator

And our next question is from Jon Bishop from Euroz. Please ask your question Jon.

Jon Bishop

Hi, guys. Just a couple of questions around payabilities. Just with your current offtake discussions on Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll. Is it sort of an open process, or are you looking to put away the entire remaining reserve life?

Dan Lougher

No. Look, it's going to be shorter than longer. As I said earlier on, it would be probably on a max three. We could bring it down to two years, so we've got a few options in the package that we offered. The best way to deal with these tenders, Jon is not to have too much rigidity because each smelter is different; different volumes et cetera, different design in terms of blending. Offering life for mine contracts today I think would be foolish because unless somebody walks in the door and offers you a way into the 80s percent payables, you really are probably giving away too much at the moment. Value adding going forward, I think is going to become a real thing, whether it happens around with the contracts currently in the market, might be a bit young, but certainly we are seeing a change in the participants.

And as I also mentioned previously to Peter was that we're certainly seeing some strategic conversations starting to occur with precursor people, because currently smelters are doing money -- making money through their briquettes. So, if you go to the smelter and refinery making briquettes, you are currently supplying the sulphide market. Now, we would like to break that chain and naturally deal directly with the precursors ourselves not allow the guys with the smelter to make money. But it is early days and but it is accelerating.

We got to at least keep our powder dry, I think and look at how we can best get value out of our product because we do know it is going and is starting to become a needed commodity once you know the nickel pig iron, I guess dilemma and [indiscernible] start consolidating interstate steel. So, we're certainly seeing a shift in the sand. I'm sure other guys are currently in the market with contract as well are seeing the same thing. The best thing now for us is to be able to play that market to the best of voice of the shareholders.

Jon Bishop

Okay. And just on Dan, around Odysseus, when do you feel that you'd be willing to test the market in terms of payabilites and getting offtakes put away?

Dan Lougher

Well, we did test the market when we did the DFS last October -- September October last year. So we've got a fair idea who's interested in that particular spec sheet. And we have had and we are in conversation with strategics regarding other sort of alliances and future strategic work on Odysseus et cetera. We haven't consolidated anything yet, but we are having inbound inquiries regarding.

And as Joe said, the driver behind that is quite simple. It's got a minimum of 10-year mine life producing 14000, 15000 tonnes of nickel a year. So, if you were a OEM or a precursor guy, who's got a 10-year factory need, you'd be talking to people like us. The equation is going to become rather simple hopefully in the next year or so. The question for us right now Jon is to be able to get the best value that we can get in the current market. And as I've said before and we did the roasting contract, we are not alone -- we are not bound by smelters or traders. We have an open book and we are talking to some pretty serious hitters in the precursor battery market right at this very moment.

Jon Bishop

Okay. Just finally, Dan, obviously feeling pretty bullish about the nickel sulphide macro, just in terms of organic and potentially new M&A opportunities out there. I mean you, is it fair to observe that your exploration focus at the moment is largely brownfields and existing known resources. And what is the business looking at in terms of greenfield opportunity within the portfolio or external.

Dan Lougher

Well, I guess Golar is our greenfield sort of -- typical standard greenfields, it's a large portfolio of I mean 10,000 square kilometers, it's pretty large in anybody's books. So that's keeping us busy on a greenfield site. Look when we talked about brownfields, i.e., Cosmos and Forrestania, remember those -- Forrestania is 900 square kilometers. It's not like, it's got no nickel. We put a million tonnes of nickel in organic resources available. It's just a nickel price play to some degree. We know we've got the technology to be able to extract the nickel. So organically brownfields is serving us well at the moment.

Look, we do like to look at the junior side of the fence and if we see some juniors with good tenement holdings with good potential for delivery of a mine and if it just not nickel maybe it's been a copper. But zinc, we do spend -- our BD team does look at those aspects of the business as well to boost the exploration I guess are.

But, look the classic, you should have a bit of everything. And as I said, we've got probably the two best brownfield sites there is in terms of basic organic. And then, the Western Golar as we've always said, it's a large block of ground. It's going to take us a while to consolidate the targets and that's currently where we're at, managed equivalently, geologically to the Fraser Range. So, if you look at the amount of noise that is coming out the Fraser Range, neighbors of Nova et cetera, we are about the only people over in the Western Golar and holding 10,000 square kilometers of it. So, you're going to be saying well that's a good strategic move, but we will always have brownfields and we will always drill near to provide concentrated feeds.

Jon Bishop

Sure. That makes sense. Thanks for that.

Dan Lougher

Sure.

Operator

There's no further questions at this time. I'd like to hand call back to speakers' for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Dan Lougher

Thank you, everybody to have dialed in. And listen Dan thanks for great questions. I really appreciate feedback like that. And look as I said, Western's had a good year. We're looking forward to another strong year FY'20 and I hope to see you all at coming around the mine sites and meeting with us in Perth. And thank you very much.

