SVMK: Look For Even More Multiple Expansion From Here

Valuation has expanded since the company went public but at 8x forward revenue we could see even more expansion from here.

Management raised guidance to 19-20% growth for the year which could have a little bit of conservatism baked into it.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) reported a very strong Q2 report which sent the shares up over 20% the following day. Revenue growth surprised investors to the upside by accelerating and the stock showed the ensuing confidence. SVMK has been around the industry for quite some time and is generally considered one of the leading survey software companies, competing against Medallia (MDLA), Qualtrics and Zoho.

In addition to reporting strong Q2 results, management raised guidance for the full year by nearly 1% as we could begin to see the trend of beat-and-raise continue on for a few more quarters. With guidance now implying ~20% revenue growth, this would result in revenue growth accelerating compared to prior quarters, which could ultimately lead to SVMK maintaining its premium valuation multiple over the long term.

Data by YCharts

Management continues to talk about its key growth drivers for the company. The biggest growth driver remains its ability to sell its survey solutions directly to enterprises. In addition, management is looking to drive growth through international expansion. Both of these growth areas could continue to be longer-term growth drivers for the company, leading to sustained revenue growth above that 20% level.

Even with the stock now trading near an all-time high since going public almost a year ago at $12 a share, I believe the stock could still have upside from here. Management’s recently raised guidance puts an increased confidence level in its ability to execute its growth strategies and further penetrating into the enterprise market will enable growth to be sustained at elevated levels. International expansion is likely to continue as SVMK has a European data center that is expected to start bringing on more clients during the second half of 2019.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 20% yoy to $75.1 million, which was well ahead of consensus expectations for ~$72.5 million and above management’s previous guidance of $72-73 million. Looking back over the past few quarters, revenue growth accelerated to its fastest pace since the company grew 21% yoy in 2Q 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

One of the biggest drivers to revenue growth, and what I believe will continue to be one of its bigger drivers, is growth within enterprise customers. While revenue from enterprise customers is only ~20% of total, it has grown significantly compared to only ~11% of total revenue in the year-ago period. The number of enterprise customers also increased significantly, growing 60% yoy while adding ~900 new customers. While this does include ~400 customers from its recent Usabilla acquisition, enterprise customers still would have grown ~46% during the quarter, accelerating from ~38% growth in enterprise customers in Q1. As the company further penetrates into this sticker, more recurring revenue base, the company will be better able to forecast its revenue growth and provide more consistency to its results.

Source: Company Presentation

SVMK has also been able to drive solid revenue growth by increasing its upsell activity from add-on products and some more favorable pricing. Average revenue per user during the quarter grew 8% yoy to $442, which demonstrates its ability to better price its products, all while increasing the number of paying users by 12%.

Source: Company Presentation

However, the one big negative from this print was the company’s operating margin. While SVMK has continued to heavily invest in its sales force and other marketing expenses, operating margin was only 2% during the quarter, down from 8% in the year-ago period. Even though gross margins remain healthy at 78% and showed ~400bps expansion from ~74% in the year-ago period, the increase in both S&M and G&A expenses led to a lower operating margin. While these investments are not likely to persist over the long term, investors will continue to focus on expense management and the company’s ability to expand their operating margins over time.

EPS for the quarter was a loss of $0.01, which was ahead of consensus expectations for a loss of $0.05. The EPS beat was largely driven by better-than-expected revenue, even as margins remain compressed in the near term.

Source: Company Presentation

Management provided guidance for Q3, which includes revenue of $77-78 million, representing 18-20% yoy growth. In addition, it expects operating margins to be about breakeven for the quarter.

For the full year, management expects revenue of $302-306 million, representing 19-20% yoy growth. It is also expecting about breakeven operating margins and free cash flow of $50-53 million (~17% margin). While the company did just post a 20% revenue growth quarter, this was above the past several quarter growth rates and I don’t think this should be considered the norm going forward. Management’s guidance likely has a little conservatism baked into the numbers, but I don’t think investors are expecting the company to easily exceed guidance.

Valuation

Valuation for SVMK has fluctuated over time since the company went public. However, management’s 2019 guidance of 19-20% growth implies the company will continue on the path of one of the faster-growing software names in the market. And investors should start to reward the company for achieving this type of consistent growth rate. The biggest pullback on its valuation remains on investor confidence in the company’s ability to maintain this type of growth over the next few years as well as its ability to expand margins.

Data by YCharts

SVMK holds a lot of growth potential given its ability to further penetrate enterprise clients as well as expand internationally. Typically, software companies which are growing 20%+ with near 80% gross margins tend to trade at revenue multiples above 10x. However, SVMK trades closer to 8x forward revenue. I believe the biggest difference in the forward multiples is likely due to SVMK's revenue growth coming in slightly below 20% for the past few quarters as well as its operating margins remaining near breakeven.

Since going public, its forward revenue multiple has expanded from around 5x to nearly 8x, which is very good progress for such a short period of time. I believe there remains even more upside to its multiple expansion and management's guidance now implies revenue growth of 19-20% for the year and breakeven margins. If we are able to see a positive upside to the company's guidance metrics, investors could start to see the multiple approach 10x forward revenue, which would be more in line with similar growth software companies.

I believe over the next several quarters, this will continue to be a name to own as it further expands into its enterprise customer base as well as expand internationally. Over time, we should start to see operating margins expand as revenue growth naturally decelerates.

Some risks to this name include the company being a recent IPO, which typically corresponds with more volatile trading. It can take a while for investors to better understand how the stock trades and what forward revenue multiple is right for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.