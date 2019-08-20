A China Syndrome - One Year Later: The Memory Industry And The Emerging Balkanized Global Economy

"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern - namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization. […] If so, the rapid increase in cross-border movement of goods, services, capital and people that has been the defining feature of the global economy over the past two decades may be about to reverse - with macroeconomic implications that would extend well beyond the narrow impact of tit-for-tat tariffs […]" - Jeff Cox, CNBC, 9/Aug/2019

It's been over a year now since the original "China Syndrome" article was written, and in that time, the trade friction between the US and China has played out in an array of measures and counter-measures that have combined to do real damage to the global economy. The worst-case scenario depicted in the original article's analysis is seemingly coming to pass.

Since the onset of the trade impasse last year, global economic growth forecasts have been steadily dropping, with IMF's numbers falling from 3.8% last July to the current forecast of 3.1%. Other effects of the trade dispute have been equally negative. Take global CapEx growth, which according to Morgan Stanley has fallen to a mid-year low of 3% from a 2018 level of 11%. Just recently, we witnessed a big stock market decline on the news that the US 10-year and 2-year bond rates had inverted. We could go on with this dismal parade, but there is no need. Trade is driving an extremely negative dynamic and there is very little reason to be optimistic about a positive short-term resolution to it.

A full-fledged trade war is now visible on the horizon, with both sides dug in to potentially intractable positions. Political "face" is now the driving force, with economic consequences a secondary consideration. President Trump has directed the imposition of an additional 10% tariff on the remaining untariffed tranche of $300b in Chinese exports. Despite the recent delay from September 1 to Dec 15, this move, coupled with the Hong Kong disruption, is a decidedly negative dynamic. In reaction, key advisors to President Xi are now publicly saying there is no point in further negotiation - they are "not going to give an inch" in making any new proposals. What's more, with the Yuan weakening past the psychologically important 7 to 1 mark in response to the prospective imposition of the new tariffs and the recent moves by several Central banks (including our Fed) to cut interest rates, the possibility of a beggar-thy-neighbor race to the bottom in the world currency markets looms large.

Second-order effects of the tariff war are now very much in play, with important long-term consequences for the world as a whole. Here, of course, we refer to the ongoing reengineering of supply chains away from China. They're not coming back to the US - so far Vietnam and Mexico are the biggest beneficiaries - but neither will they be returning to China. The separation of the Chinese and US economies is now well underway. As RAND analyst Ali Wyn writes in the August 6th issue of Foreign Affairs:

"Until recently […] Beijing was primarily looking to shore up its own domestic resilience, and to do so by unwinding its embrace of Washington over time. Now China may seek a more rapid decoupling, less for economic reasons than for strategic ones. The country's leaders believe that extant U.S. leverage over its economy could thwart the ambitions it has set out in Made in China 2025, which a ranking Communist Party official recently called "the guarantor" of China's "sovereignty and prosperity."

Wyn notes that Xi has put his personal stamp of approval upon this line of thinking, quoting him from a late April speech:

[that] in "the next step of tackling technology, we must cast aside illusions and rely on ourselves."

Building on the Chinese paranoia regarding US leverage over their economy and their China 2025 aspirations, the placement of Huawei on the US "Entities" list must have erased any remaining doubts that Xi and his leadership team may have had concerning the move to separate. The Chinese response with their own counter-measure - the "Unreliable Companies" list - sets the stage for a comprehensive and very damaging assault on individual companies that will have potentially severe consequences for tech company stakeholders worldwide.

Micron is one such company. While the number is inflated significantly by Huawei over-ordering and stockpiling, Huawei constituted 13% of Micron's (MU) memory business in 2018. We shall return to this issue for a more complete discussion, but there is no doubt that such measures - essentially banning companies from doing business with a foreign-flagged company - does grave damage to the world economic system as we know it.

As the situation stands now in August of 2019, the world stands at the edge of an abyss, a chasm deep and wide and unfathomably consequential to global economic well-being. This chasm is called "balkanization". By this term we mean the splitting of the world into two warring economic camps, two distinct trade and commerce zones. As we shall see, this process has begun and is unlikely to stop, whatever happens concerning a trade agreement. For very good reasons on both sides, trust (if it ever existed) has been lost. The fact is, China is strategically vulnerable. The US does have now, and will continue to have for some time, a complete stranglehold on China's high-tech economic infrastructure. (Think not? Consider for a moment a US/South Korean agreement to embargo DRAM.)

On our side, for reasons we explored in more detail in Part 1 of this article and in broader brush here, it is insane for the US to continue accommodating a competitor determined to play on an unequal playing field. Playing a one-sided game with the Chinese as they have laid it out in their China 2025 plan is a recipe for national decline that has the prospect of being even more costly than anything that will come out of balkanization. The hard truth is that China's business model is predatory, seeking winner-take-all advantage in both its domestic and global markets. Broadly stated, their principal vehicle for economic domination is the mercantilist system, which combines protected domestic markets with subsidized national champion companies that seek to dominate foreign markets. This model, laid out in stark detail in the "China 2025" plan, is a zero-sum game with China the winner and everyone else the loser.

The course of the US-China negotiations up until now has been an ongoing dialog in which the US has asked China to allow reasonable and non-coercive access to their economy along with an enforceable IP regime codified in Chinese law. China has refused, because they correctly perceive that the US demands, if actually implemented, would weaken the Chinese Communist Party's control over the economy. As our trade team has discovered, the Chinese will not abandon their support for "state-owned enterprises" (SOEs), which are the principal lever of that control. This is the heart of the matter. As has become apparent, Xi is a thorough-going Leninist with a singular focus on building power and maintaining Party control of the Chinese economy and society. SOEs are his vehicle for Party control of the "commanding heights" of the Chinese economy. As a recent analysis points out:

"A fundamental issue remains the Xi administration's belief that the political value of maintaining SOE dominance still outweighs the economic costs," said Wendy Leutert of Harvard's Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies, referring to state-owned enterprises. State companies are now growing faster than private companies for the first time since Deng Xiaoping launched China's economic overhaul four decades ago, said Nicholas R. Lardy, an economist with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. [Xi] decided party control was more important than economic growth," said Lardy.

So where does this leave us? It is now abundantly clear that we are facing a determined, indeed relentless, competitor. The West's hopes of bringing China around to acceptance of what we term a "rule-based" neo-liberal economic model based on open markets, free trade, and democratic norms buttressed in the rule of law have run into a cold and very stark reality. Xi's China isn't interested.

As Aaron Friedberg stated in a recent edition of "The American Interest":

"What Xi Jinping and his colleagues have in mind is not a transitional phase of authoritarian rule to be followed by eventual liberalization, but an efficient, technologically empowered, and permanent one-party dictatorship." - Aaron Friedberg - Getting the China Challenge Right", The American Interest

Sadly, the dreary bottom line is that there are no "deals" to be done with Xi's China that don't compromise the long-term economic and political health of the United States and the West. If the CCP insists that China be allowed to protect its subsidized champions while restricting US and Western companies from its markets, this is unacceptable, and we need to respond to limit the damage to US companies. Balkanization of the global economy will be the direct outcome of this response.

Humpty Dumpty has fallen and will not be reconstructed. Xi has made his decision, and, no trade deal of real effect will be forthcoming. It's a pity, but when the choice is between bad and worse, the rational choice is to accept the bad, make the best of the new situation and work for better conditions over time. What would "better conditions" look like? Most certainly, Xi has to go and someone without his Leninist convictions has to take his place. Is there a Gorbachev in China's future? That's hard to say. It's even harder to guess at whether a China after Xi would evolve along governance lines that are any different than the authoritarianism that is Russia today. My personal bias, echoing Dr. King, is that the arc of the universe is long but it bends toward freedom. However it turns out, we do know the deal that Xi's China is offering is not one we can or should accept.

Given this state of affairs, investors, especially those focused on semiconductor and electronic device companies, need to be asking themselves some fundamental questions about the future. They need, in short, to be prepared to live and invest in a balkanized world. This article will attempt to address this new reality.

So what will this emerging world look like? The word - "balkanization" - refers to a geo-political process where one region or state divides into smaller regions that are often hostile to each other. In this case, we are specifically referring to the disintegration of the global economy into China-centric and US-centric markets because of the impact of legal and economic measures that China and the US take against each other. We have discussed some of these measures - the tariffs, the Entities List - but other broader measures would likely be forthcoming as a result of executive or congressional action. One example of this is an explicit "reciprocity" rule, that would subject Chinese companies to the same restrictions that US companies face in China. Denial of access to the capital markets - Wall Street - and our banking system would have the largest impact in this area. As the two zones move apart and continue to develop, we are also likely to see technology standards diverge.

These measures and outcomes bear significant short and intermediate-term costs, but, outside a decision to capitulate to a predatory Chinese position, they are necessary. As we have seen above, the balkanization train has left the station, and, in the context of ongoing trade negotiation impasse, is likely to accelerate as tariffs are raised, individual company sanctions are prosecuted, and supply chains disintegrate and are reoriented and rebuilt. The overall effects of these policies and events are hard to predict and rife with contingencies and uncertainties. Nevertheless, we do know that certain outcomes are inevitable - the broad impact of balkanization will be as follows:

World GDP growth will be reduced, and perhaps go negative for a while before a new equilibrium is established. This is simple economics 101. Supply chains will see seismic levels of disruption, raising logistics costs and overall supply chain friction. Manufacturing costs will be higher until adaptive assembly line robotics becomes a cost-effective alternative to humans. Productivity growth will be reduced and may even go negative, at least for the first few years. For most industries, TAM (Total Addressable Market) will be reduced, in some cases dramatically. Individual companies will see varying impacts, with some seeing very little damage and others being severely affected. American companies with large Chinese footprints (Like Yum, Apple, Starbucks, etc.) will experience varying levels of stress depending on Chinese concern about employment alternatives for the potentially displaced workers. Countries will experience high levels of political and social stress - with some countries potentially subjected to serious damage. The poster children here being South Korea, Taiwan, and, most significantly, China itself. Geo-political flash-points will increase, and military tensions will rise, potentially to a 1960's-like Cold War level.

In view of these global effects, what does balkanization mean for semiconductors? After all, semiconductors, and in particular memory, are in the crosshairs of these policies. Let's focus on the sole US supplier of DRAM, Micron (MU), and run through a couple of scenarios. One scenario is bad - the other is worse.

Bad. Scenario 1 we'll call "Cold War". In this scenario, tariff walls are high, but outside an outright ban on sales to a relatively few companies that are on the "Entities List", there are no US restrictions on the sale of DRAM to Chinese buyers. Taiwan is still an independent entity (this is important because they make 90% of the world's servers used globally and because Micron has major DRAM plants there), and Hong Kong still has its "special" relationship with China and with the Western world. In this scenario, a "G18" coalition of the G20 minus China and Russia has a goal to 1) resist Chinese economic predation and 2) be a model of democratic norms for the developing world.

Worse. Scenario 2 we'll call "Maximum Pressure". In this scenario, (mirroring very closely what is in place against Iran today) sales to China of all US-based technology has been prohibited, and no Chinese product for sale anywhere in the world may contain this technology without the US sanctioning the company that sold the technology. This strategy envisions a treaty-bound G18 coalition whose goal is regime change in China. Specifically, that the new Chinese political leadership adopts "free trade" principals, opens Chinese markets, and allows democratic reforms that will evolve over time to a Chinese governing structure more compatible with "Western" democratic norms.

(A note about the scenarios. It should be emphasized that both the scenarios above are "idealized" templates that are unlikely to fully reflect the messy reality of world geo-political and economic conditions. Both would take years of intense US diplomacy in order to be fully realized, and even then would undoubtedly look and act somewhat differently than envisioned.)

As we consider the specific effects on the memory industry, we must keep in mind one overwhelming technical reality. DRAM is a "Western" technology that the Chinese do not make at scale at this time and will not make on a competitive basis for some years. This fact leads to the following outcomes:

The three principal makers of DRAM, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron will have access to the China market to sell their product as long as there are no restrictions or outright prohibitions on the sale of this technology by the US. China needs DRAM and will not have the ability to source competitive indigenous DRAM for some time, if ever. Precluding a complete US ban on Micron sales to China (Scenario 2), Micron's ability to successfully sell DRAM in China is contingent on the Korean manufacturers limiting their China sales. So far, this has not happened. (see below) In light of point 2, US diplomatic policy towards South Korea will include provisions asking that South Korea impose production restraints on Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and limit their sales to China.

Netting it out, absent the sovereign interdiction that would occur with Scenario 2, DRAM will not be subject to the emerging balkanized world economy. As we have discussed on several occasions, the three incumbent producers' technology lead is overwhelming and long-lived. While the Chinese are spending billions of dollars in subsidies to help indigenous Chinese suppliers make DRAM, the best they can do at present is a 22nm process, four nodes behind current incumbent product. Because most advanced semiconductor OEM product is so memory intensive, this memory tech node disadvantage means that, as a practical matter, Chinese products using indigenous DRAM (even if they could make enough to service Chinese OEMs) will be uncompetitive in power budget and cost for some time. The Chinese are not going to put at risk a high-tech export value chain of $504B (2017 dollars) for the roughly $20B* of DRAM they consumed in 2018. (*Chinese consumption estimated at 20% of the $100B 2018 global DRAM market).

What will affect the DRAM makers in a balkanized world is the likely world recession in 2021 that a "Cold War" scenario would lead to. How big a hit would this be and how would it come about? As we are seeing now, 2019 growth forecasts are being cut quarter-by-quarter but the global economy is still growing and the DRAM makers are predicting DRAM "demand" growth in the high teens. (I use the term "demand" advisedly, because as we all learned the hard way in 2018, what the companies are actually referring to is bit shipment growth, not increases in end-user utilization. As Huawei has made clear about its inventory stockpiling, the Chinese OEMs are overordering DRAM and will likely continue doing so as long as they are dependent on foreign suppliers.)

2020, outside of a capitulation by President Trump to get a short-term deal to help his re-election prospects, is unlikely to improve on 2019, especially considering the likelihood that the German economy is headed to recession and the UK may be reeling from the effects of a "hard" Brexit. Add to these issues the ongoing deceleration of the Chinese and the US economies (assuming now the imposition of the December 15 10% tariff hike), and we have a real possibility of sub-10% bit (shipment) growth for the industry.

DRAM "demand" this low would lead to significant over-capacity in the industry unless the Koreans get serious about emulating Micron and cutting capacity by at least 5%. So far, they have not done so. If they don't, the nascent recovery of the industry that has begun in the last half of 2019 will grind to a halt. CapEx reductions will not be enough. As we outlined above, South Korea's position in the emerging balkanized world will be vital for both sides. They will be in an excruciating economic and geo-political position, and they will attempt to maintain a good relationship with both sides. They are well aware of their history with Chinese sanctions and the potential penalties when they anger China. China will exert maximum pressure to ensure DRAM supplies are not interrupted or restrained. The South Koreans are also well aware that China 2025 is a dagger aimed directly at their heart. This topic deserves greater attention but for now we will leave it with this warning for Micron stockholders. Micron's 2020 results depend on the Koreans cutting capacity. If they do, DRAM prices will recover, and it will be a good year. If not, expect a reprise of 2019's mediocre outcome.

Assuming Trump is reelected, he will most likely feel validated in his approach and, so empowered, will likely move by executive action to a full trade "Cold War" stance. If he doesn't win, it will depend on who the Democratic winner is. The leading Democrat at this point, Joe Biden, is on record opposing the use of tariffs, favoring the use of alliances and Trans Pacific Partnership membership to oppose and ameliorate China economic strategy.

Would the Chinese change their strategy with the election of someone other than Trump? In my opinion, no. For reasons we have outlined above, Xi's reading of Chinese vulnerability to US technology is accurate, and Xi's quest for Party dominance in China will be unabated. The Chinese strategy is not going to change. This strategy, if unopposed, will change the world in ways that are extremely unpleasant to contemplate. Long term, there be no doubt that Chinese achievement of anything approaching China2025 goals is a serious, and in some cases existential, threat to much of the US semiconductor industry.

Short term, get ready for the "blahs". Through the end of 2020, there will be no trade deal. The Chinese have decided to play for time and wait for the election. Trump can't afford to capitulate, but he can talk tough and continue to delay the onset of new tariff levies to try to nurse the US economy through to the election. The global economy will continue to decline, and with it, the growth rates in technology adoption. With Europe in recession or, at the best, flat, and China and the US seeing 2019 growth rates around 6.0 - 6.5% and 2.3%, growth is going to be challenging for any company with global exposure. DRAM shipment demand in the low teens, including continued Chinese over ordering and inventory stockpiling, will not be enough to make up for too much DRAM capacity in South Korea. Maybe the Koreans will surprise us and cut their capacity by 5% - finally doing what they should have already done. Even if they do cut, Micron investors should keep in mind that Micron's sales to Chinese OEMs depend greatly on Samsung's and SK Hynix's sales and pricing restraint. Both have high DRAM inventories and the temptation to take share with the Chinese OEMs will be high. The other factor to keep in mind is that Chinese are intent on punishing Micron as an American supplier and will prefer to do business with the Koreans. This bears watching closely.

One final thought. We have yet to mention the "V" word - values. Our conflict with China is much more than economic. Xi's quest for economic dominance in the world is matched only by his unrelenting effort to lock down Chinese society though the development and use of technology tools of unprecedented reach and power. Facial recognition, AI, big data analysis and a host of other tools are being utilized in the service of what the Chinese term their "social credit" facility, a social and political repression system with truly Orwellian potential for abuse, inside and outside Chinese borders. This in a nation where at last estimate more than 1 million Uighurs are now in concentration camps in Xinjiang.

In a world where democratic capitalism buttressed by the rule of law is under unrelenting attack, we have to ask ourselves if Xi's "China Dream" is the future we want for ourselves and for the world. Chinese economic dominance in the world may not ensure the success of their authoritarian model in other parts of the world, but it will surely help. This is a battle worth fighting - worth its undoubted costs.

