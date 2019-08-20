Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 19, 2019 9:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Ng - Director, IR

Robin Li - Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO

Herman Yu - CFO

Dou Shen - SVP

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Zhao - Barclays

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Tian Hou - TH Capital

Eddie Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

James Lee - Mizuho Securities

Natalie Wu - CICC

Jin Yoon - New Street Research

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs

Hello, and thank you for standing by for Baidu's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Sharon Ng

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Baidu's second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Baidu's earnings release was distributed earlier today, and you can find a copy on our website as well as on newswire services.

On the call today, we have Robin Li, our Chief Executive Officer; Herman Yu, our Chief Financial Officer and Dou Shen, our Senior Vice President, in charge of Baidu's Mobile Ecosystem Group our search and fee business. After our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.

Please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20-F. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Our earnings press release and this call include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. We've made minor adjustments to our non-GAAP measures and retroactively applied these changes for comparison purposes. Our press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures, and is available on our IR website at ir.baidu.com. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast of this conference call will be available on Baidu's IR website.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Robin.

Robin Li

Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining our call today. Baidu's second quarter revenues reached RMB 26.3 billion, above our guidance midpoint of RMB 25.8 billion, which can be attributed to Baidu Core performing better than our original expectation.

Baidu's Q2 revenues grows 9% sequentially, and Baidu Core revenues grows 12% quarter-over-quarter, in spite of the impact from industry specific policies, self-directed healthcare initiative and slowing macro environment.

Even with the significant influx of add inventory into the market, we are seeing an upward trend for Baidu's revenues on a sequential basis. Our monetization foundation is strengthening with strong traffic growth, such as Baidu App DAU, in app search query, and fee time spend, and strong growth of content and services on Baidu's platform.

As our mobile ecosystem expands, we are able to better understand user behavior, as users navigating the landing pages on Baidu's platform. Over time, the deepening user inside will allow us to further improve Baidu's user experience and app conversion for our marketing customers.

On today's call, I will share recent development on our search and feed business and highlight the progress that we have made on our AI business. In early July, we held our annual AI developer conference Baidu Create in Beijing, which drew approximately 7,000 developers and partners from around the world and was concurrently broadcasted from the internet.

We released Baidu Brain version 5.0, which includes industrial application of Baidu AI technologies. Baidu Brain is the common AI engine that powers all of our businesses from search and feed to DuerOS, Apollo, Cloud and IT. Developers can access the AI capabilities of Baidu Brain through Baidu AI open platform, which saw developer accounts reaching RMB 1.3 million in June, up 37% in the first half of this year.

Enabling a large developer community is important in the world of AI computing at our Baidu cloud ecosystem and capabilities. At Baidu Create, we are -- we also expanded our strategic alliance with top industry players, including Geely Auto, Huawei and Intel.

Let's begin our operational review with MEG, our Mobile Ecosystem Group. In June, average DAUs on Baidu App continue to see robust growth reaching RMB 188 million, up 27% year-over-year contributed by the synergy generated when search is combined with feed. Search and feed provide Baidu two strong traffic engines. Baidu’s search is an indispensable mean by which people find more objective and reliable information. And our feed is powered by Baidu's AI algorithms, formulated with Baidu’s unmatched intense driven user insight.

Our relentless focus on strengthened Baidu's mobile ecosystem by enabling newsfeed and short videos searchable through by Baidu Haokan and information and services found in third-party apps searchable through Baidu Smart Mini Program is driving more usage scenarios for Baidu App. In June, user time spent on feed growth 33% year-over-year, and in app search queries growth over 20% year over year.

In addition to Baidu App, total time spent on our feed and short video apps together grow robustly up 67% year-over-year in June. Baidu is the premier go to destination in China to find knowledge based content and long-tail information. To supplement information on third-party sites, we have spent years developing an expansive knowledge based content ecosystem, such as Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu PostBar, and Baidu Knows to make useful sought after knowledge readily accessible.

As we focus on strengthening Baidu's mobile ecosystem, Chinese users are become more dependent on Baidu for knowledge content. For example, in June daily time spent per user on Baidu Knows, and Baidu App grow 55% sequentially. Daily video views of Baidu Encyclopedia grow 80% year-over-year, and membership and services revenue for Baidu WenKu rose 61% year-over-year.

Baidu's mobile ecosystem is growing new speed and short video content creators through Baijiahao accounts, which saw publisher accounts reaching 2.2 million in June, up 83% year-over-year. App developers are also making their services and information available through Baidu Smart Mini Program. We saw MAUs accelerate to 217 million in June up 49% sequentially. And the number of Smart Mani Program increased more than six fold in the last swimmer.

Baidu's Smart Mini Program offers our users richer content and services selection and provides traffic to app developers without requiring users to download their apps. This native app like model improves user experience and will ultimately improve ad conversion and expand the monetization potential of Baidu’s marketing services platform.

Baidu Smart Mini Program is attracting well known apps such as Weibo, Meituan [ph] and JD, as well as services with lower frequency usage. On the latter for example, the Shanghai Auto Show is held every two years in China. This past April, the event host created mini program on Baidu and WeChat and leveraged other online sites to promote their event. In one month time, the Shanghai Auto Show attracted the 3 million users to its Baidu's Smart Mini Program, which offered indoor event navigation ticket purchase for electronic event path. In the end Baidu was Shanghai Auto Show's largest third party channel for ticket sales.

Whereas other mini programs allow users to search the titles of mini programs, Baidu Smart Mini Program allow our users to search the massive content within those mini programs to locate the most relevant information and services. Similarly, our top line capabilities, which recently satisfied 51% of the queries allow users to search the massive content on the internet and satisfy users intent with Baidu's first recommendation.

From the developer point of view, Baidu Smart Mini Program help service providers attract higher quality users with Baidu’s intense focus to user base. Consistent with Baidu's search and feed philosophy, we offer an open ecosystem that embraces and promote a wide array of Smart Mini Program developers, which provides more options to our users. For example, long form video apps, who have joined Baidu Smart Mini Program include Yoku, ITE, PPTV and China Mobile’s MIGU Video, as well as traditional media, such as Guangdong Satellite TV.

Baidu managed page is another area that we are strengthening our mobile content ecosystem. And is one of the options by which we are enabling industry specific merchants to more effectively reach and engage with users. In lieu of HTML5 side, industry specific content -- industry specific merchants can provide their information on Baidu managed page, which is open and freely accessible by other traffic sources. Since the merchants’ content resides on Baidu's platform, we are better equipped to ensure greater reliability and trustworthiness on the information offered by the merchant.

Structured data for healthcare industry is the form of managed page. In March, we required our healthcare marketing services customers to switch over from their H5 to Baidu managed page for the landing pages of their mobile app. And in July, we extended the requirement to healthcare PC app.

Baidu manage page for the healthcare industry allows us to monitor the healthcare providers information and communication with users, while enabling our managed page platform to continuously add new functionality. For example, live chat and call features with the healthcare provider, incognito caller ID to protect user information and Consumer Protection Program for added consumer comfort.

We are seeing significant improvement in user experience with managed page and search queries on healthcare are growing faster than before. The increase in traffic, improvement in healthcare content quality and added functionality by generating meaningful lift in customer lead for healthcare providers on managed page.

While our self-directed healthcare initiative has dragged down our recent revenue growth and optimize make it that much more difficult to implement in the current macro environment, as the lower quality of health care providers are going elsewhere. We believe improving user experience, better management of healthcare information and lead conversion for our healthcare customers will generate greater value for Baidu over time.

Aside from healthcare, we are adopting managed page for home services, such as moving companies and home repair. And in July, we began to offer attorneys, which has a collective body, has fragmented online presence and an easy way to promote their businesses in a cart format, in Baidu’s search results. From the card search result, users can access an attorney’s educational background, legal credentials, and legal cases handled, as well as social features, such as user commentaries and ratings.

Managed page gave us the opportunity to build industry specific solutions to empower SMEs and allow them to better leverage web traffic and engage with users without having to maintain an IT department and keep pace with internet infrastructure and technologies.

SMEs can simply run a business using Baidu’s managed page, and we will continue to add tools, services and features to Baidu’s platform over time to improve their user engagement and lead conversions. Extending managed page into new industries should further expand Baidu’s revenue growth opportunity.

Looking forward, we are excited about MEG’s market position and monetization opportunities, with traffic growing robustly, our mobile content ecosystem expanding and different monetization plans in the works, including the recent launch of Baidu CRM in July, especially when we step up -- when we stepped out of the weak macro environment.

Moving to DuerOS. In the second quarter, DuerOS voice assistant continue to gain momentum, through the use of Baidu’s leading technologies in speech, natural language processing and search. DuerOS installed base surpassed 400 million, up 4.5 fold year-over-year and monthly wise queries surpassed 3.6 billion, up 7.5 fold year-over-year in June.

DuerOS first party smart devices is experiencing strong sales momentum, market research firms, catalysts and strategy analytics ranked Baidu -- Xiaodu Smart Speaker number one in shipment in China for the first quarter, which is quite an incredible achievement considering Baidu launched the Xiaodu smart devices only last year. And compared to our peers who have online distribution and hardware management strategic advantages.

Xiaodu Smart Display, with average selling price of approximately US$50 per unit is becoming a sweet spot for us, as it penetrates not only first and second tier cities, but also lower tier cities in China, becoming an important computing device for affordable internet connectivity. Average time spend of a smart display has reached about two hours a day and sales volume of smart speaker in China is forecasted to reach over 35 million units this year, similar to the expected decline in smartphone unit cells in China, making AI powered smart speakers, an indispensable internet channel for content and service providers, especially with mobile internet user and time spent growing slowing in China.

The rise of smart speakers seems to mirror the rise of my smartphones a decade ago, when smartphones took over feature phones with the advent of iOS and Android app stores. This lift shift was spurred by the change in input modality and superior experience of mobile apps.

Far fewer conversational AI is making it easier for users to interact with smart speakers. Xiaodu stand out from the competition, with leading speech recognition and natural language processing capabilities. For example, recently added full duplex continued conversation feature enables continuous dialogue with Xiaodu Smart devices, without weak words. While Xiaodu intelligently distinguishes between voice query directed at Xiaodu versus dialogues directed at human.

In July, we announced the divestment of BaiduHonghu, an energy efficient AI chipset to power voice interaction in homes and autos, to further improve Xiaodu’s conversational AI capabilities, while driving down unit economics.

We are gradually seeing time spent on skills surpassing time spent on music, and videos on smart speakers. This is quite exciting, with the number of skills on DuerOS deal store doubling sequentially to over 2,400 and DuerOS developer community growing to above 33,000. Seven car models were recently released with DuerOS powered infotainment and 30 car models are in the pipeline, scheduled to be released with DuerOS pre-installed.

Turning to Apollo. We are excited that Apollo continues to be the leading autonomous driving solution in China, with over 150 leading OEM tier one supplier, key component and other partners. In June Apollo's test feed of over 300 vehicles accumulated more than 2 million test kilometers across 13 cities. As of July, Baidu has received almost half of the 204 autonomous driving pilot licenses granted in China and Baidu became the only company in China to receive T4 licenses, the highest level of autonomous driving test license issued by Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, which permit autonomous vehicles to operate in complex driving conditions, including urban roads, tunnels, school zones and other scenarios.

Also, in July, First Automotive Works announced commercial production of level IV autonomous passenger vehicles to support Apollo powered robotaxi pilot program, which is scheduled to be deployed in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province alongside with Baidu’s Ad [ph] solutions later this year.

Turning to Baidu Cloud, we continue to see momentum of our cloud business, with revenues reaching RMB 1.6 billion in second quarter, up 92% year-over-year. Baidu Cloud leverages AI capabilities of Baidu Brain to enable enterprises a better way to do business. For example, Baidu Cloud worked with a hardware manufacturer to integrate Baidu AI capabilities into their screening solution that helps smartphone component OEMs automate the quality assurance process, achieving faster throughput while reducing overhead costs.

Baidu AI powered hardware and software integrated solution can take a snapshot of a finished smartphone component from 18 angles simultaneously and determine whether the component satisfies the designated QA criteria of the OEM customer.

Unlike human screening, Baidu AI powered QA screening allow OEM customer to access the data of screening results for an added comfort of quality compliance. We are excited about the opportunities of Baidu’s computer vision capabilities to help Baidu Cloud enterprise customer in sectors like consumer electronic, metal [ph], auto to improve their business.

Turning to iQIYI, iQIYI continue to see solid subscriber growth with membership reaching RMB 100.5 million in June, that's up 50% year-over-year, which provide a strong foundation for iQIYI to offer blockbuster original entertainment content. Long form video content from iQIYI enrich Baidu's search and feed offering and improve Baidu's user experience.

With that, let me turn the call over to Herman to go through our financial highlights.

Herman Yu

Thanks, Robin. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Baidu's second quarter 2019 call. All monetary amounts that we'll be discussing are used in renminbi unless stated otherwise.

Let's now turn to Baidu's second quarter 2019 financial highlights. Total revenues reached RMB 26.3 billion, up 6% year-over-year, excluding spinoff revenues and up 9% quarter-over-quarter. Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 19.5 billion, up 3% year-over-year, excluding spinoff revenues and up 12% quarter-over-quarter.

Let me give you more color on Baidu Core revenues. Baidu's marketing services revenue is well diversified with the top 12 industry sectors making about two-third of Baidu Core revenues. Half of the 12 sectors saw year-over-year sales decline, including healthcare, online gaming, financial services and auto logistics. Excluding these core performing sectors Baidu Core revenues would have grown in the mid-teen year-over-year in the second quarter.

Although the increase in ad inventory in the market has impacted the overall growth rate of our marketing services, it's fair to say that bigger part of our revenue slowdown can be attributed to [indiscernible] self-directed healthcare initiative and the softening of macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, revenue derived from Baidu’s union partners contributed to a 3% drag on Baidu Core’s year-over-year revenue growth, which is in sync with our goal to optimize profit on TAC revenues versus bidding for incremental revenue and negative margins.

Total marketing services customers in the second quarter was approximately 330,000, down 4% year-over-year and up 5% quarter-over-quarter. Please note that this customer number excludes more new customers than other calculation policy adjustments that we have made internally, such as excluding customers with minimal daily spending.

Our new AI businesses continue to see flat growth -- I'm sorry, our new AI businesses continue to see fast growth, particularly Baidu Cloud, which generated RMB 1.6 billion revenues in Q2, up 92% year-over-year. IT revenue reached RMB 7.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year. Membership revenue continue to see strong growth, up 38% year-over-year. While IT ad business was down 16% year-over-year, mainly due to slowing macro delay of top content launches and slower than expected recovery of the advertising.

Turning to cost of sales. Excluding stock compensation and intangible asset amortization cost of sales was RMB 15.9 billion, up 33% year-over-year. Content bandwidth and other cost of revenues increased to support Baidu's traffic growth, greater video consumption and new AI businesses, including bandwidth integration expenses for Baidu Cloud, cost of goods sold related to Xiaodu Smart Speakers. TAC increased 27% year-over-year as a result of higher TAC revenue share and expansion into offline connected screens and other areas.

SG&A expenses excluding stock compensation were RMB 4.7 billion, up 13% year-over-year, primarily due to the increase in channel and promotional marketing, mainly for Baidu's family of apps. On a sequential basis, SG&A expenses were down 14% as we scale back on marketing spending that do not meet our stringent ROI criteria. This has tampered the sequential growth of our apps, including how Haokan short video and Quanmin flash video. We plan to continue to manage our marketing dollars with a strong disciplined ROI approach.

R&D expenses, excluding compensation were RMB 3.7 billion up 13% year-over-year primary due to increased personnel related expenses and up 5% on a sequential basis.

Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 2 billion and non-GAAP profit margin was 7% compared to 2% last quarter. Non-GAAP operating income for Baidu Core was RMB 3.5 billion or US$508 million, down 55% year-over-year and up 65% quarter-over-quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, total expenditure for Baidu Core were approximately RMB 700 million increase sequentially less than the billion that we had planned at the beginning of the year.

Since our last earnings call, we have been reviewing our businesses for operational efficiency have made -- and have made significant progress in implementing spending discipline, while making investments in future revenue growth in our three year plan. Non-GAAP operating margin for Baidu Core was 18% in the second quarter, compared to 12% last quarter. We expect Baidu Core's incremental revenue growth to have higher margin and non-GAAP operating margin to rise above 20% to the third quarter.

As the internet platform, a big part of what Baidu's Core cost construct is fixed such as approximately 2,000 scientific engineers for Baidu's AI lab and our large server network and other infrastructure equipment. Thus sequential growth of our revenues will likely bring about higher margins.

Total other income was RMB 1.2 billion, which included equity method income of RMB 429 million, compared to equity method loss of RMB860 million last quarter.

Income tax RMB 416 million and effective tax rate was 28% compared to 18% in Q2 last year, primarily due to the lower pre-tax income generated from Baidu Core and to iQIYI not being able to recognize tax benefit from its losses in the current period.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to Baidu was RMB 3.6 billion and non-GAAP net margin was 14%. Non-GAAP net income attributed to Baidu Core was RMB 4.7 billion or US$690 million, down 46% year-over-year and up 160% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 24% compared to 10% last quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 3.4 billion or US$489 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 4.8 billion or US$694 million and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core reached 24% in the second quarter compared to 19% last quarter. As of June 2019, cash and short-term investments was RMB 137.3 billion or US$20 billion. Excluding IT cash and short-term investments for Baidu Core was RMB 120.9 billion or US$17.6 billion.

Free cash flow was RMB 5.6 billion and free cash flow for Baidu Core was RMB 4.9 billion or US$710 million. Total weight of Baidu Core was approximately 29,922.

Turning to third quarter guidance, we expect total revenues to be between RMB 26.9 billion and RMB 28.5 billion, representing a decrease of 5% to an increase of 1% year-over-year, or a decrease of 1% to 5% increase year-over-year inducing spinoff revenues of RMB 1 billion for the third quarter 2019. And this is an increase [ph] of 2% to 8% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Excluding spinoff revenues, our guidance assumed Baidu core results to turn negative 3% to positive 2% year-over-year and between 2% to 9% quarter-over-quarter. These forecasts are current and preliminary view and are subject to change.

Before I turn the call over to the operator, let me summarize Baidu's second quarter. We've made solid progress with our search and feed business. Traffic growth remains robust for Baidu App DAUs, with double-digit growth in searches and continued robust growth on feed time spend. User experience is significantly upgraded with content and services providers offering native apps like experience on Baidu’s mobile platform. Our emphasis on improving search and feed monetization is in progress, we witnessed double-digit sequential revenue growth in the second quarter and expect further sequential growth into the third quarter.

Our focus to diversify away from traffic and grow search revenues to in-app search and feed is proving to be a dominant search model and in-app services allow us to gain more user insight across mass domain of knowledge, content and services and continuously improve our user engagement for both Baidu and our marketing services customers.

We are making big, big strides in the area of voice assistant, cloud and smart transportation, which will be critical revenue drivers as we look out one to two years. On the content management side, we will be diligent on leaning in our expenditures with discipline ROI implementation, while balancing the need for near-term and long-term revenue growth.

iQIYI is weathering the challenging macro environment, with strong membership growth with diversification creation of its revenue stream.

Operator, with that, let’s now open the call to questions.

Gregory Zhao

Hi, management. Thanks for taking my question. So if we conclude iQIYI, so we can say Baidu’s SG&A and also the content cost growth has some substantial slowdown during the quarter. So it's a very big contrast to your investment during the Chinese New Year around Q1. So just want to understand your marketing and promotional strategy for your product portfolio, like the short video and also your -- the mobile Baidu approximately? And also the content costs trend in the rest of the year? Thank you.

Robin Li

Thanks, Greg, for the question. As I -- as we mentioned on the prepared remarks, our SG&A marketing spent are very ROI driven. So when we are saying that channel costs and other marketing programs, we're looking at the lifetime value that we can get from its implementation. So when they [indiscernible], and we think that we can generate more revenues, compared to the costs that we’ll accumulate than we’ll spend more money. Because we're transitioning from a tech model to an in-app services model tech we get revenue in the quarter that we spent, but in the channel costs and marketing programs, in-app services, which were expense in that one quarter, and we might be deriving revenue from the users, many, many quarters after that, there's a lag.

But even with that, we have a disciplined in calculated online. So you see us spending more, last year spending more in Q1, when we see high ROI with current the macro condition and some of the issues that we talked about in prepared remarks, that ROI had come down and as a result, we've been very diligent in screening out the marketing costs that has a low ROI. And we'll be looking at that continuously very closely as we move forward for the remainder of the year.

With regards to content costs, I think it's been growing on a year-over-year basis, but recognize the Baidu Core content cost is not that significant. For example, in the second half -- in second quarter, we're talking about maybe RMB 0.5 billion per quarter. So although the increase is significant on a percentage basis, but the total cost we’re talking about RMB 0.5 billion. So when we're increasing -- even if we’re increasing the pace is very small, I don't think it's significant compared to our overall expenditure.

Gregory Zhao

Thank you.

Alicia Yap

Hi, thank you. Good morning, Robin, Herman and Sharon. Thanks for taking our questions. My questions is related to the mini programs. So with increasing applications and services are tapping into Baidu Mini Program ecosystem. And I think management also commented some positive developments on the progress and traction earlier. So how should we think about the tractions of these mini programs to translate into the monetization upside over time? And then any update on the upcoming rollout of the CRM initiative? Thank you.

Robin Li

Okay, thanks for your question, actually. As you said Mini Program has attracted much attention from the developers. We see the benefit, the Smart Mini Program already, like for the users, the better Smart Mini Program offers them richer content and service selection. And then for developers the Smart Mini Program they use our AI powered algorithms to screen the massive content, if the Smart Mini Program’s recommend the relevant content and service to the users based on their proactive search for information and service. So this Smart Mini Program already helps the developers to acquire users in turn to enhance better user experience on the Baidu's platform.

So actually, as you may have already seen, Baidu Smart Mini Program has attracted, some well-known apps at Weibo, Meituan, Jingdong as well as services with lower frequency usage, like the Shanghai Auto Show. So that's it, we also have our customers from different sectors, industry sectors, they have tried the Smart Mini Program as their landing page for their campaigns. So we see, pretty significant ROI lift for all those who tried this Smart Mini Programs. So actually, the Smart Mini Programs also offer our customers and the developers, much more options to engage the users in their service.

So with that, the ROI will be further improved. So, that is how we're going to see mini programs, how mini programs is going to help first to strengthen our monetization capabilities actually.

As for the CRM, actually it's just a start. And because we got that most of our customers, they have the leads generate from Baidu's platform. So combined with the CRM, we have more ways to help the customers to engage with their users better and to explore the leads in a better way to improve the effectiveness, and also clearly improved the ROI. So that's why we are using the CRM to help the campaigns on our platform first. And then next level we're going to provide more valuable features to the customers to further explore the utilities of the CRM.

Herman Yu

Let me add a point. For the Smart Mini Program, I think, from a service provider there's couple points that key for them. First is, as the number of smartphones in China sales is declining. And we saw that last year, we saw that first half of this year, it's more -- cost more and more to actually leverage app stores in order to have installation of their apps. But the economics of Smart Mini Program is much better than app stores, because app stores you have to spend the channel costs, and you're not sure if you're going to get the ROI. Whereas mini programs because we're in the business of search, these are natural results to begin search.

So rather than shifting this and directing the traffic over to your apps, you have to first pay for channel app. Secondly, there's usually more steps, for example, to convert a sale from our many programs to within an app versus if you're native in the Baidu's platform and work directly to that buy page on the main program. So I think, first of all, you're able to see that result right away you don’t need users to download the app. And secondly, I think what the cases that don't have explained would help drive up conversion.

So, obviously, with a better conversion I think customers are usually focused on better conversion, looking at ROI, so with better conversion you'll have we believe over time more people bidding for the -- more people developing Smart Mini Program so that when they have their search results, they have better conversion.

I think from a user perspective, you probably have users over time, rely more and more searching within Baidu because they've had a native app experience directly with the mini programs.

Alicia Yap

Thank you.

Tian Hou

Robin, Herman and Sharon, the question is related to the Baidu's efforts in content building. So as you guys aggressively developing feed business you guys also need to build a very healthy content. So in addition to your Baijiahao, Haokan [indiscernible]. Recently we saw from the news, you acquired some stakes in Jihu [ph]. And also, I think, yesterday, you put money in the Poker [ph]. So I wonder [indiscernible] in which way they help you in the content ecosystem building and also in the going forward, what are some other content area you see you need to continue to build up and so is there any other potential content investment on the horizon? So that's the question.

Dou Shen

Hi, this is Dou. Actually, let me answer your question first. For sure content is extremely important for our whole business, as we already shown in the remarks. So for the Baijiahao, so we see the creators on Baijiahao grow significantly over year-over-year reaching like RMB 2.2 million creators already. So, that is still not enough for us because users come to Baidu for not only information but also service. That's why we just discuss, how we are strengthening the Smart Mini Program to provide further information and service, which we see significant growth as well.

In addition to both Baijiahao and Smart Mini Programs, we also working with even wider collaborators to provide no valuable information. As you have noted so we invest in Jihu, with that Jihu provide additional information, complementary information to Baidu's Zhidao. And we see our users' interests ultimately the search qualities they have strong interest in Jihu’s content. So, that's why we invest in this.

So along with that, we are trying to looking for -- try to look for more and more content, which can better satisfy our users' interest. So in short, to sum up, so we'll keep to -- keeping to -- keep looking for better content. And as we know, content is extremely important for the whole business today. So, we are developing our own platforms to generate content. We are looking for partners to gain more useful information and service as well.

Robin Li

So look Tian, let me just add a few comments. I think our content strategy is pretty much to adopt the overall user experience to the new mobile ecosystem meaning that we will make or strive partnership or investment. If that deal can help us to improve the user experience. The content may be available on the open web or on the PC internet if we can have a deal that enhances the mobile user experience with that kind of content, we will do it or that kind of content is not available on the open web or not available on the PC internet, if we can acquire that acquire, we will also do it.

So basically the content strategy is to make things -- make the experience, either the experiences better, or make something that was not available to become available to our internet users.

Dou Shen

Okay, I'll just add one more thing on that. So, as Robin just mentioned that we are looking for better user experience. Actually, when we switch Baidu Zhidao, Baidu Knows to the Smart Mini Program in our platform, we see significant user can spend time growth, actually. So for Jihu, now as most of the content are presented in the form of H5. So with this deal, so we're going to convert all that Jihu content in Baidu’s platform to Smart Mini Programs. And this will be another good example, to show how we are going to improve the user experience through the Smart Mini Programs actually.

Herman Yu

And just to add, you asked, which areas we would we be interested in? When you look at our content, Baidu as a whole, there's really three categories of content, we're looking at a content, that's knowledge based, in this case, Jihu in case Baidu Knows that would be great. But we’re looking at for example, the vast amount of services and information that are in apps today, and making that basically having a native app experience. So services is very important.

And thirdly, we're looking at industry verticals, where right now if it's fragmented on the internet, if we can concentrate it within Baidu’s content platform, so that they have better conversion, so that they can build user engagement, and have better user experiences. So three areas, knowledge, services, and industry vertical information.

Tian Hou

It’s very helpful. Thank you. Thank you, guys.

Eddie Leung

Good morning, guys. Could you share with us your thoughts on the recent news of potential new entrance. So are you going to see any difference this time?

And then just a quick follow-up on Herman’s comments on some of the advertising industries. Given the recent weakens in some of the verticals, could you remind us, what the top, for example, free or 5 verticals, we have right now? Thanks.

Robin Li

Dou will answer your first question and Herman will answer the second.

Dou Shen

Okay, for the new players the market, I think it's not new actually. So, search business is pretty profitable business, as we all know. So we have players trying to enter into this business, in the past decades. So actually search is -- with search has a very high engine barrier, actually, because user come to a search engine with a very specific information need. So we need to locate an information out of hundreds of billions of web pages to get an information located.

So this is quite different from other business like feed, because for feed, we usually just show general interest, and then the engines to match the users’ general interest. So it's not easy to tell right or wrong, but for search user has a very strict demand and strict criteria to charge the comments.

So that's we see for us and I know we are, actually the only one successful twin engine model with both search and feed so far in the world. So in our experience with the -- it is relatively easy to switch from search to feed, because we can generate -- generalize the users interest out of their queries, but not the other way. So, we’re not surprised to see new players in this market. And we have been -- we have seen this many times. So, that side we're happy to see new players, but with the Baijiahao end’s Smart Mini Programs, we are strengthening our mobile ecosystem, and we see -- we are providing better user experience to the users.

Herman Yu

Yes, Eddie, with regards to top healthcare as you guys know are top, in addition to the other industries are much smaller. So [indiscernible] two thirds so the remaining industries are all less than 100% [ph] revenue and those would include industries such as, e-commerce, online games, education.

Eddie Leung

Thank you.

James Lee

Great. Thanks for taking my questions here. Two if I may. First, and maybe Robin, you can talk about, you sound pretty excited about the prospect of Duer operating system and voice search going to next year. And maybe you can help us understand the roadmap and the commercial roadmap going to 2020 and maybe help us understand what verticals that you weren't able to monetize on text search now you are able to monetize in voice? And also what verticals that you could optimize potentially, with voice search over text search?

And also second question on Herman, on 4Q, revenue growth is that going to be similar to your guidance in 3Q, and also an operating expenses looks like you're stepping up about RMB 400 million in change in total expenses in 3Q. Should we expect very similar trend into 4Q as well? Thanks.

Robin Li

Yes, on DuerOS it's a whole new ecosystem it fully leverages Baidu’s investment in search and in AI technologies for the past many, many years. And we are offering a better and better user experience. It does lower the barrier to entry, significantly. I talked about it during the prepared remarks that we are entering lower cities with more affordable devices. And we're also able to accessing people at very young age or very old age, because it's just a lot easier to use. And we see strong momentum continue to go into the current quarter end, maybe the coming years.

Talking about the potential of Baidu [ph] because it right now in the early stage, we have not really seriously try to monetize the product, but we see a huge potential in many fronts, for example, in education. It's very natural for kids to learn things through this kind of new devices, games. It can offer a very different experience than mobile games. Because for mobile, you have to hold your headset but for the smart display, your hands are free and we have cameras can capture users' behavior intelligently.

So there are many, many possible business models including the app model, including the subscription model for all kinds of content and services. And this is the whole new era for entertainment, for education, and for the smart life for many, many people who may not spend a lot of time with mobile phone.

Herman Yu

And James, the question you asked about revenue and expenses, we typically do not give guidance out two quarters and with the current macro situation it’s hard to predict what's going to happen in two quarters. But I would, use a reference for example, if you look at last year Q3 to Q4 has very minimal sequential growth. So, if the economy keeps pace and so forth, we will probably have similar trend, but I can't commit at this point given that we don't have as much visibility in the current macro situation.

And so when we set our expenditures for the second half, we're cognizant of the current revenue situation and the economic conditions. So from an expenditure perspective, in terms of total expenditure for Baidu Core cost of sales plus operating expenses, we're going to try to keep pace with our total expenses -- expenditures for Q2. So, we should not see too significant increase from the second quarter level. And remind you that this would adjust if, for example, our revenue, for example, improves significantly, and so forth. So that's current thinking right now.

James Lee

All right, thank you.

Natalie Wu

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I have a question regarding your CRM [ph] urban platform, how should we understand the related financial impacts in near-term and longer term? And what kind of the incentives you're going to provide to attract developers to your platform?

And also, if I may, I still curious about the Smart Mini Program. Just wondering what kind of the sectors are the most frequent users for your Smart Mini Program initiative? Do you observe the change of ad budget on the -- on your platform of those frequent Smart Mini Program users? And would appreciate it, if management can elaborate more on the difference, you have observed among different sectors for the mini app program users? Thank you.

Herman Yu

Natalie, on the financial impact of CRM. We currently, try to do an integrated solution for our high end customers, they already spent a lot of money to try to acquire potential customer for their products and services. And we help them to better manage this process and achieve better converts. We think longer term the kind of offering we’ll be able to provide independent product value, and we will be able to charge a significant amount of money for this [indiscernible] we would like to help our advertisers and customers to think in a more holistic way.

They acquire traffic from the Baidu channel and we help them to better manage the traffic or better manage the users. And then help them to improve the overall efficiency of that whole marketing funnel. That's the difference between our CRM and independent CRM products. Dou, can you talk about?

Shen Dou

Okay. For the Smart Mini Programs, let me add a few new things. So, actually the user -- as I -- we already said right, for the users that come to Baidu not only for information, but also for securities. So with Smart Mini Programs, we provide both information and service to the users. So that's -- we're seeing growth for Smart Mini Programs in quite a few different verticals by including the trivial [ph] real estate education and all stuff.

So let's say for Weibo and [indiscernible] So in general, we think they provide information to users and for this type of Smart Mini Programs, we see each of them has like a few millions of users, daily active users actually in Baidu's platform. So the Smart Mini Program is very valuable to developers which launch information service, as users come usually looking for some long information and service. New users, because the user come here to proactively to identify or locate some information. So for this type of business here also get players for the Smart Mini Programs.

[Technical Difficulty] more customers adopting Smart Mini Programs as their landing page. So we see examples from Trivial [ph] like right from our real estate, from education, like choices so on all those customers we do see their performance budget performance are getting better through different traffics. So these are just some examples to see and we are extending the coverage of the landing pages through Smart Mini Program. So down the road maybe you can see more good examples and to share more information with you.

Natalie Wu

Thanks.

Jin Yoon

Hey, sorry about that. I actually put myself on mute. Apologies again. Just on the mini programs again, just wanted to just kind of go back into kind of the healthcare vertical, just kind of where we are on kind of bringing everyone up speed and at the same time you were also talking about, bring -- moving more of the other verticals into the mini program. Just kind of just on the traction of that? That's kind of the -- my first question.

And my second question is, we'll stop there, and then I'll follow-up with the second question. Thanks.

Dou Shen

Okay, thanks for the question. So actually, as we mentioned in the remarks, right, so, Smart Mini Programs and managed pages are two formats, two forms we are using for the landing pages. So, for the marketing customers, they do not have to specifically use Smart Mini Programs, but they can use in a lighter version, managed pages for the healthcare vertical industry. So as Robin has already mentioned, all the marketing customers they have switched from H5 to managed pages. So in this way, we can not only guarantee the quality of content, and information correctness, for the landing page, we can also help the marketing customers to engage in a better way with their users.

So you can treat Smart Mini Programs as another way, or relatively heavy way with even stronger capabilities to strengthen the engagement. So that's why for all the services, which you need are relatively complicated interactions to fulfill users in need, and so on. So for those type of business, Smart Mini Programs are a better way to do this.

Down the road to guarantee the quality of the landing page, the correctness of the information, we will strongly recommend the marketing customers to use either managed pages or Smart Mini Program. But in the meanwhile, since we see most of the cases, if not all, using Smart Mini Programs or managed pages, the customers already see the lift in their ROI, so we better know they are going to switch in by themselves.

I think that's what I can offer now. Is that, okay?

Jin Yoon

Great. If I could follow-on -- go ahead.

Robin Li

Yes. In terms of sector in addition to healthcare, we also mentioned moving companies, home repair, attorneys, they are all using managed pages these days.

Jin Yoon

Got it. And in fact just -- one, just follow-up. I remember just the last time you guys had a healthcare cleanup in like in 2015. There was a little bit of a drop off in terms of the number of advertisers not being able to qualify. You said in this time around that a lot of the -- I guess marketers have moved over. Have you seen any kind of the overall TAM, or actually the number of advertisers be able to drop off this time as well? Are you seeing that some of these advertisers are not able to qualify? And is that anything material?

Herman Yu

Jin, your question is, are we seeing the number of healthcare marketing services customers drop off?

Jin Yoon

Yeah, because that's where it being not able to qualify or not able to get to make the transition? Because I think that happened a little bit in 2015, correct?

Herman Yu

Yes, we actually -- so when you look at the number of customers on the healthcare sectors, we see them started to drop off at the beginning of the year, and we've seen that consistently into Q2. And as we -- Robin mentioned earlier, because once they use the managed pages, we're able to screen the content using our AI, we're installing, for example, call, live call capabilities and messaging capabilities. So we use our AI to also screen the communication with users to make sure that they're providing content information that's more secured, and more trustworthy.

So as a result of that, it's a filtering system for the lower quality healthcare providers. So those are probably going to go elsewhere probably going to drive revenue for other people. For us, we're basically turning away the lower quality customers in healthcare.

Jin Yoon

Got it. Great. Thanks, Herman.

Piyush Mubayi

Thank you for the additional color and traffic growth rates in the second quarter. I wonder if you could just take us through what you think are the drivers of the acceleration in that number from the first quarter? And could we expect that to potentially continue, at least based on the July and August data that you're seeing currently?

And my second question is, I know you talked about the medical vertical, quite a bit. But can I ask what the number would have been or the growth rate would have been for the core if you excluded the medical vertical? And also on medical, could you talk about what percentage of traffic is on your landing pages? And what the initial feedback is? Thank you.

Robin Li

Dou, can you answer the traffic question, traffic growth?

Dou Shen

So as actually, I think we touched this question previously. So we were now -- the user acquisition efficiency is guiding high inherit, actually. So as Herman just mentioned, so we are spending the marketing budget in a more -- in a smart way to consider more about ROI. So that's why nowadays, when we look at new users, we acquired so their lifetime spend on Baidu is growing pretty significantly, actually.

So also because of the content quality, and also the service provided by Smart Mini Programs, we can see even stickier engagement between the users in our service, and all that together that's why we can explain that traffic is growing relatively significant. But for sure, summer is also a time for traffic in general. So that's another reason we see the growth.

But in general, I would add, with search -- with the better content, as we just mentioned, Baijiahao’s Smart Mini Programs, and also the strong collaboration with the partners to provide better content and service. So we can see the engagement between users in the platform is being strengthened actually.

Herman Yu

Okay. With regards to the questions on the numbers, a the verticals that helped us grow sequentially, are like retail and e-commerce, are like education, travel, did very well too, and then service related industry. So these are some of the highlights for a second quarter. And then with regards to healthcare revenues, , we're seeing double-digit declines in healthcare revenues. So when you look at the second quarter, as a percentage of total Baidu core revenues, we're talking about less than one-seventh of our revenue.

So that has declined pretty significantly, when you look at it from last year. But I think for the long-term, it's better for us because we're now having a better way to ensure better quality of the content both looking at the landing page and also monitoring the kind of communication between the merchants with the users.

