This Unfortunate Week In Small Caps, Q2 2019

Knowing why people stay away can sometimes be part of the reason to own it, at the right price.

This might be a particularly urban experience, but do you ever order in from a restaurant where you've never actually eaten, then you drive by it and see a hole in the wall with dirty floors and it looks gross? I wonder how it changes the perspective of the food. If it's good, maybe you stick with it? Maybe it tastes worse next time? Or maybe nothing changes because it's good for what it does.

There's something about that perspective shift that resonates to me as an investing experience, especially after a tough week like this for so many small caps.

CynergisTek (NYSEMKT:CTEK) is a large holding of ours that debuted their new CEO, Caleb Barlow, this recent 2Q19 earnings, an unfortunate week for small caps.

When Mr. Barlow's hiring was announced in July, the stock was at $4.80. Already declining going into the quarter on "rumors that a closing fund was liquidating," the stock fell out of bed during the earnings call when the retiring CEO indicated that due to tough comps and delayed client contracts, sales in the back half would be down y/y.

The press release, filed the prior day, said nothing of this guidance.

Management saved it for the mid-day conference call to share the difficult comps 2H19 vs. 2H18. Now as of this writing it's at ~$3.05, trading for not much more than Book Value Less Goodwill & Intangibles.

Investors furthermore have no idea what "last year" even looks like. In March 2019, the company sold its large "Managed Print Services" division, a ~$60M sales per year business, leaving behind a smaller pure-play IT svcs/cybersecurity consulting company that does only $20M. Management has not disclosed pro-forma segment financials for this standalone pure-play IT svcs company.

They've really thrown this new CEO into the fire! It's an unenviable environment, I think, brought on by amateur-hour preparation for the quarter.

Or is this actually a gross restaurant? It's time to double down on research, but it's also natural to rationalize.

CTEK has two lines of business ...

"Managed services" is a "relationship based" multi-year services/consulting business to audit, manage and implement network or internet security procedures, mostly at healthcare institutions. This business has been slowly growing and is expected to continue to grow, sequentially and y/y. It is close to a recurring revenue and I think the company's primary focus.

The second is "professional svcs" more simply a staffing company for IT security people, which is in a tight labor market. This is a lumpier business.

... the culprit for the quarter was the staffing business, which had a robust 2H18 that will not repeat in 2H19. Are customers taking their remediation work elsewhere? Has something changed with access to labor? Is it really just hard comps and management did a poor job messaging it? The contract business is growing.

I'm looking for answers - there's definitely a ton of competition in the space - but I believe a culprit is poor messaging during an interstitial handoff to the next CEO.

This is a sub $50M mkt cap company trading at 1.5x sales. It's on track to do ~$20M in sales. At ~40% gross profit margins equals $8M in annual opinc. The overhead is too large, with cash OpEx (S&M plus G&A) running at about $12M per [year]. So they're losing $1 [million] per quarter and have $10M in cash, no debt.

If they can grow they scale the cash OpEx we win.

If not, and they don't royally mess up, I think this could sell for $8 [per share] in a private transaction, assuming 15x $4M per year in EBITDA (after stripping out pubco costs and much of the G&A) assuming they're growing. With the new CEO, who I hear is a "good guy" who knows how to solve problems, we hope it grows.

But if they're really messing up ...

The thing is, there's a long pattern of messing things up: Going back five years, the company was named Auxilio and it was a standalone managed print services business to hospitals.

The company tried to expand into IT svcs with acquisitions in '14 and '15, spending about $5M in total. On both acquisitions, there was little realized growth and goodwill was written down within a year.

An activist Chairman got involved in 2016 to help it further and in January '17 it acquired CynergisTek, Mac McMillan's IT services/cybersecurity consulting firm, for ~$28M (1.2M shares of stock, a $9M seller's note and $15M cash funded by debt). A valuation of ~7x forward EBITDA of $5M, which never materialized.

The combined company changed its name to CynergisTek. The Auxilio CEO, who was expected to stay on, bolted to build a PE financed roll-up in the managed print services space.

Mr. McMillan, CynergisTek's founder who'd just sold his company and had eyes on retiring took over to run the company. In that process, he recognized that the two lines of business - MPS and IT security - brought together by the activist Chairman and touted as a winning pair, were actually way too much for this small levered company to manage.

In 2019, with urging at least from this shareholder, the company sold the MPS business back to its former CEO for $28M, enough to pay off the debt associated with the initial CynergisTek purchase.

... so in a way, Mr. McMillan had his own private IPO sponsored by legacy Auxilio shareholders.

Meanwhile, those who've owned it long enough own at roughly the same EV of a smaller unprofitable IT services company instead of a larger low margin MPS business.

That history, I realize, offers ample reason to stay away. We all should want to avoid brain damage. But I also think knowing why people stay away can sometimes be part of the reason to own it, at the right price.

At Book Value excluding Goodwill and Intangibles, for a company in a high demand space with low fixed costs, it could be a great price because if they're getting the business right and satisfying customers, it can generate significant FCF.

Maybe it's too soon to tell. As a small company investor, I buy when the ingredients are still in the kitchen and I think the chefs have know-how, knowledge and time to bake the cake and still throw a good party somewhere down the line. That approach has to be based on due diligence to offer solid evidence of management capabilities. I've done some of this, though it's always ongoing, and have heard independent positives about Mr. Barlow. Not an empty suit at IBM. A problem solver.

I've also worked in enough kitchens and prepped for enough parties to know that there are often points when you think "this is never coming together."

I hope the mistake here around transparency and disclosure is only made once. This all could have been avoided if the company had just published the pro forma #'s calling out y/y comps.

Beyond that, there's no surprise - there's no new information on the call - the core business remains too small relative to the overhead; they want to grow into big shoes. They have $10M in cash and so about two years to turn profitable. McMillan supposedly isn't selling his stock. If the operations are right and the new guy can grow, this is a steal.

Or this could be a terrible investment. The new CEO has zero pubco experience. The activist Chairman is a poor look for a company that needs capital market and industry savvy. (This is the same person, by the way, who once tried to open a business in California with someone who was barred from doing business in California, how's that for judgement). I can go on with the things that worry me about CTEK.

I'm reminded here momentarily - and apologize for closing on this tangent - of the time I thought it wise to write down all the things that worried me about my kids, just to get it out of my head. When I got to seven single-space pages, I decided maybe it wasn't the best use of my time because the fact is, in life and in investing, there are always more ways by volume to go wrong than to go right.

